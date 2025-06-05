Sydney Sweeney wore a custom Vera Wang to the ‘Echo Valley’ NYC premiere

Have you seen the ads for Echo Valley? It looks good. Sydney Sweeney plays the screwed-up addict daughter of Julianne Moore and Kyle MacLachlan, and she probably killed someone and she got her mom to hide the body or something? It’s exactly the kind of thriller-drama which used to be made all of the time thirty years ago! It’s not going to have a theatrical release, it will premiere on AppleTV in a few weeks.

So, they had a big premiere in New York for Echo Valley last night. I never would have put Sydney and Julianne together as mother-and-daughter, but it actually sort of works now that I’m looking at photos of them together. Similar eyes, similar faces. I get it. For the premiere, Sydney wore a custom Vera Wang in taffeta, and Julianne wore a custom Alaïa dress in velvet. Julianne’s look is much better, and you know Julianne is going to act her ass off whenever she’s rocking a f–k ass bob. Sydney’s look is very… prom/Golden Globes, right? It feels like way too much for a premiere. I will give Vera Wang some credit though – the bodice of the gown is beautifully tailored for Sydney’s buxom figure.

Several months ago, it was pretty much confirmed that Sydney did split with her longtime boyfriend/fiance Jonathan Davino. A few days ago, she spoke to the Times and she confirmed that she’s no longer planning a wedding, and she answered “yes” when asked if she was now single. She also said: “I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it.” Good, I’m glad she got out of that relationship and she’s focusing on herself.