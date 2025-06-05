Sydney Sweeney wore a custom Vera Wang to the ‘Echo Valley’ NYC premiere

Have you seen the ads for Echo Valley? It looks good. Sydney Sweeney plays the screwed-up addict daughter of Julianne Moore and Kyle MacLachlan, and she probably killed someone and she got her mom to hide the body or something? It’s exactly the kind of thriller-drama which used to be made all of the time thirty years ago! It’s not going to have a theatrical release, it will premiere on AppleTV in a few weeks.
So, they had a big premiere in New York for Echo Valley last night. I never would have put Sydney and Julianne together as mother-and-daughter, but it actually sort of works now that I’m looking at photos of them together. Similar eyes, similar faces. I get it. For the premiere, Sydney wore a custom Vera Wang in taffeta, and Julianne wore a custom Alaïa dress in velvet. Julianne’s look is much better, and you know Julianne is going to act her ass off whenever she’s rocking a f–k ass bob. Sydney’s look is very… prom/Golden Globes, right? It feels like way too much for a premiere. I will give Vera Wang some credit though – the bodice of the gown is beautifully tailored for Sydney’s buxom figure.
Several months ago, it was pretty much confirmed that Sydney did split with her longtime boyfriend/fiance Jonathan Davino. A few days ago, she spoke to the Times and she confirmed that she’s no longer planning a wedding, and she answered “yes” when asked if she was now single. She also said: “I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it.” Good, I’m glad she got out of that relationship and she’s focusing on herself.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
She looks tanned. She doesn’t seem to have the weight of the world on her shoulders anymore.
Enjoy being single Sydney!
I love everything about this red gown, the cinched in waist, the peplum, the color and fabric. Made just for her and it’s perfect. “Old school Hollywood glamour” .