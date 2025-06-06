NewsNation: ‘With Love, Meghan’ will be greenlit for a ‘hail Mary’ third season

One of the saddest/funniest things to watch is all of the royal reporters with exclusive “Netflix sources” have to admit that Netflix is really happy with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Almost everyone is in agreement at this point: Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos is a huge fan of Meghan in particular, and Sarandos is still finding ways to monetize the Sussexes’ projects. Netflix is invested in As Ever, and they are super-supportive of With Love, Meghan. To the point where even NewsNation admits that WLM is getting a THIRD season. At least.
This week, Meghan Markle bizarrely announced on her “Confessions of a Female Founder” podcast that she was putting her As Ever line of food products on pause before “restocking” to ensure everything was “stable” — telling guest Tina Knowles, “I’m looking at it, saying, just pause. That happened. Let’s wait until we are completely stable and we have everything we need.”
As I reported (and people are now just picking up on) earlier this year, Markle had only a “limited supply” of products — jams, dried flower sprinkles, crepe mix, etc — ensuring they would sell through quickly, a common marketing gimmick.
As I also reported, the “second season” announced immediately after the first dropped, was a turn of phrase as the shows had already been shot, and it gave editors time to edit in As Ever products. It is the first time Netflix has fully produced a product line and, like QVC or Home Shopping Network, sees it as a new cash cow for them (doing shows and selling products from these shows that Netflix manufactures).
The new line of As Ever products is said to include tablecloths, linens, silverware and everything one would need to make a pretty table scape… something Markle, a visualist, is very keen on. And a third season of the show will focus on the new As Ever products — and how people at home can buy them.
Markle, whose show “With Love, Meghan” dropped off Netflix’s top ten in less than a week, may have alienated her agent, her coworkers and the royal family, but she has one big supporter in her corner… Netflix head Ted Sarandos. In an interview with Variety (which called the show a “forced march”) Sarandos said, “I think Meghan is underestimated in terms of her influence on culture. When we dropped the trailer for the ‘Harry & Meghan’ doc series (in 2022), everything on-screen was dissected in the press for days. The shoes she was wearing sold out all over the world. The Hermès blanket that was on the chair behind her sold out everywhere in the world. People are fascinated with Meghan Markle. She and Harry are overly dismissed.”
I hear that while most people are “done” with the Sussex crew at Netflix, this third season will be a Hail Mary to try and see if commerce and entertainment really can be combined for a profit at the streamer. A rep for Markle didn’t return emails.
Yes, this is what corporations worth $532 billion do: they make “Hail Mary” decisions to greenlight a third season of an inexpensively produced lifestyle show with a famous, popular and charismatic woman. Everyone at Netflix clearly despises the Sussexes too, which is why the billion-dollar corporation invested in As Ever, as some kind of Hail Mary! This is how Meghan’s biggest haters admit defeat: grumbling and lying all the way. Five years from now, they’ll be swearing that the tenth season of With Love, Meghan will be the last, and any day now, Netflix will be super-tired of supporting the extremely lucrative As Ever line!
Of course they’ve renewed it (again!) they like money and Meghan is a mint. I’m beginning to think that even the people in the comments on those stories know they’re lies but are so used to getting their dose of hate that they just keep reading/typing/spewing.
I am sure there will be new accounts here soon, saying that everyone gets a third season, it doesn’t mean anything 😂😂 Yeah, companies with no personal grudge would invest in popular content and popular people, shocking!!
It’s so funny. I thought the same thing as it was a Meghan post. There’s another topic this site covers that, whenever a new article posts, the comments are flooded VERY quickly with new/newish commenters all defending/promoting one party in the dispute, a completely different pattern than the more balanced comments on every other story prior. This happened so much and so quickly a few days ago, the comments were closed and locked down within hours of it posting. The campaigns on these things — whether paid by a celebrity who wants to guarantee defenders and drive public sentiment, or driven by hate as in Meghan’s case most of the time (though I’m sure there’s funding from Salt Island in other cases) — are so organized! Alerts for any new article and near immediate, rapid response, as if it was a political campaign. It’s exhausting some times and I fully support not only closing comments when that happens, but erring on the side of removal if funny business appears to be occurring.
I started rewatching WLM the other day and I like it even more than I did originally. The episode with Chef Choi is still the standout for me.
And wow, this NewsNation person is full of themselves – “As I reported…” Like anything they said hadn’t already been reported in dozens of other places.
Same! And the Roy Choi episode was also my favorite. Aside from the food looking absolutely BOMB, it was fun watching them instantly click over being LA kids at heart.
@ EURYDICE
Same … we’re planning our baby shower and we’ve decided to make Meg’s fruit rainbow (doubly special to us as some of you know, my wife and I are gay and it’s PRIDE month)
And we want to try some kind of a blueberry cream cheese schmear (Meg did strawberry, but we’re having a boy) – but idea from WLM, ditto balloon arch
We love it: WLM. We love Meg
Happy Pride Month, Hannah!
@Hannah – that is so sweet and congratulations! I love how Meghan’s all about sharing ideas so you can make things your own.
Same here. I picked up some things I didn’t remember. I was traveling when I watched it the first time on my iPad but watching on my TV was much better.
So let me get this right. It’s ” bizarre” for a new business to not overextend themselves with inventory for an initial launch. It’s evidence of trickery to pause production until you can reassess because initial targets were off. A company that is frankly notorious for cancelling shows, are going to give your show which probably costs them peanuts in the scheme of things chance after chance, for reasons?
Her show that was five hours of content and in the top 10 in 40 countries dropped out in a week. Even though no other lifestyle shows were in the top 10 then, or now. Okay. Her selling out her products because she underestimated interest was a trick?
This constant need to minimize and rewrite her success to make it less than is exhausting. And constantly treating her as dishonest because she is operating in a normal business capacity is infuriating.
More of we are so fricken jealous of this smart, talented and biracial woman being so successful that we had to write an article full of hate and lies about the truth that her show is getting a third season and that Netflix is very happy with her and her program.
Jeez they are hateful. This actually sounds like Maureen – another talentless liar claiming credit for something something.
Meanwhile people hate her so much they’ve watched the dancing video 34 million times (it’s about to tick over). So much for being a flop.
I don’t have Instagram so went to YouTube to watch the dancing video. And came away reeling from the tidal wave of loathsome comments. The bot farms were hard at work. The video was sweet and funny.
Yes and Meghans Instagram followers went for 3 million to 3.5 in just a few days after the video went viral. Also lots of people are showing their old videos and more people are making new ones. I won’t be surprised if this dance doesn’t resurface and a viral tick tock thing again. The Meghan affect strikes yet again.
Clover Baby has the birthday photo of Meghan and Lilibet with the Caption of dress like a princess on the home page of their website.
If anyone wants a child’s present the price is not to bad and they have cute stuff. I’m thinking of getting something for 2 of my grandkids.
https://cloverbabyandkids.com/
I am happy to read there will be a 3rd season and hope there will be many more. This is the light hearted show lead by a very charismatic woman that I thoroughly enjoy.
Those gutter rats can just kick rocks.
I suspect they will do the 3rd season in 2 parts. It’s what’s been happening with lots of show lately. I do think she will get a 4th season and if she gets popular guests, especially where she is learning the recipes it could go on a lot longer.
How can they hear that Netflix is “done” with the Sussexes when they’re clearly not? Are the voices in their head? Their dreams?
That article sounds crazy. Talk about lying and distorting facts.They had to do all that just to admit WLM has a 3rd season. Why did they even bother to write such s biased screed.
Oh no—Meghan is a visualist! Someone get me my fainting couch!
Its not reporting- its fan fiction….for racists. Of which there are a ton.
Besides the calming aura, the gorgeous aesthetics, the fun banter, etc.
I loved that the episodes were a mixture of her showing easy dishes to her friends that aren’t particularly into booking, and her learning from chefs (or friends who are great at things- those dumplings looked amazing!).
I liked that mix.
Because whether she was “instructing” or learning, she was lovely, and even for someone like me who does not host or cook- it was a delight to watch and made *me* want to cook a few of those things.
Yeah, i bought the crepe mix.
Can’t wait for the next seasons. It is like non-pharmaceutical xanax- when you watch it, it feels like everything is going to be okay.
This person who wrote this piece lives on fantasy island and is just looking for a response from Meghan’s team.
Yes, everyone knows that companies that hate you and think you’re costing them money will go film a third season of your failing show with your failing products. It’s how entertainment works, didn’t you all know??!!?
Seriously though I find it amusing that these outlets will go to such to lengths to refuse to admit Meghan’s show was a success and she is popular and her items sell.
NewsNation needs to step away from the bitterness pills, it’s really not a great look. Whoever barfed out this article should really get some help because this sounds like a personal vendetta instead of a “news” article. Did Jeremy Clarkson write this?
NewsNation try to present itself as being unbiased but everyone in the U.S. know it’s Fox News lite. NewsNation is purely right wing media news.
Oh Wow! 🤩 Fantastic. I didn’t know WLM had been confirmed for a 3rd season. Lovely stuff.
What a weird article.
Is a third season actually confirmed via Meghan and Netflix?
Netflix is famous for their mercenary cancellation pattern. They frequently cancel shows with great word of mouth but lackluster performance, not allowing shows to grow an audience, to the dismay of fans everywhere. It’s one of the most annoying things about the streaming model and Netflix, in general, when it comes to shows they fund and produce.
That’s what makes it so ridiculous that people think WLM would get a pity season, a “Hail Mary” season, or anything other than a renewal because either the numbers or trends (or both) are where Netflix wants them to be.
Should be called “Made up News Nation”
If Sarandos was foolish enough to make business decisions solely on the basis of his friendship with Meghan then “Pearl” wouldn’t have been cancelled when the animation department was culled.
These people are insane.