Brooklyn Beckham told his parents that ‘he wants no contact with them’

Brooklyn Beckham’s falling out with his parents has been dominating the gossip news for the past six weeks or so. I’m actually on Brooklyn’s side and Nicola Peltz’s side, mostly because I really dislike the way Victoria and David Beckham have weaponized the British tabloids against them. Some of those stories weren’t being plucked out of thin air, they were coming from the Beckham camp. Even if David and Victoria didn’t have a hand in it directly, they could have made a point of being more conciliatory towards Brooklyn and Nicola. They failed to do that though and instead have come across as extremely controlling. Now, all that being said, I fully acknowledge that Brooklyn and Nicola seem extremely immature. They are eager to brief the American media about every little thing, and outlets like Page Six are eating it up. Take, for example, this eye-rolly update about Brooklyn going no-contact with his parents:
Brooklyn Beckham has told his famous family he wants no contact with them — and won’t respond to their messages, sources tell Page Six. Amid the Beckhams’ highly publicized family feud, Brooklyn is on a time-out from parents Victoria and David, as well as his siblings, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, with whom he has always been so close.
As we reported Monday, sources close to Brooklyn, 26, said he was thrilled that his dad is finally getting his long-awaited knighthood, as he knew it was so important. Former England soccer captain David, 50, is set to get his knighthood on Friday in King Charles’ birthday honors list.
However, Brooklyn, Victoria and David’s oldest son, only found out about the news via the media, we’re told.
But while Brooklyn pals said that he had no communication with his family about the royal honor, an insider familiar with the Beckhams told Page Six that it’s because “Brooklyn told his family he wants no contact and he’s not responding to those that try to connect.”
A Brooklyn source denied that he had asked for no contact with his family, telling Page Six, “Everyone’s focus should be David Beckham’s great honor.”
So… did Brooklyn call his parents and tell them not to contact him anymore, then he contacted Page Six and told them that his parents didn’t call him about David’s knighthood? What are we doing here? I have this image of Brooklyn stomping into a room and announcing: “Mom, Dad, I’m not speaking to you anymore!” There’s a childlike understanding of conflict-resolution on both sides, but especially with Brooklyn and Nicola. And announcing in Page Six that Brooklyn has gone no-contact with his parents? Yeah, it’s just funny. Someone needs to get on their social media and move the needle here.
Take away the celebrity gloss (and the misogyny and PR spin) and you’ve got what sounds a very painful estrangement between a boy and his once-close family. I feel sad for all of them.
The narrative “i want no contact “ seems to be half the story. Looks like it’s missing half the sentence like “i want no contact IF…” we’re gonna get the story in a bit to stretch the milk out of this .
Very sad. The beckham kids are known to be very sweet. I don’t believe Brooklyn would close the door on his parents like that.
Agree, I don’t find this story amusing at all. Just an increasingly sad tale of family estrangement
A petty war in a charisma vacuum.
And so it continues. So sad.
Kids learn from what their caregivers model for them.
Is Brooklyn an adult? Yes. But has had less time to figure stuff out. He’s just going about things the way his parents taught him.
Sometimes separating from parents is the right choice. IDK about playing it all out in the press though. I think it’s safe to say it would be better if they were using a mental health professional as a third party mediator instead of “page 6”…
My impression about N&B is what I commented on the last post, that this whole feud puts Nicola on the map internationally, which is what she always wanted from this marriage. And let’s face it, after the wedding feud drama, no one cared about N and B anymore. So she might look like she is fighting allegations when she hires Meghan’s lawyer, but it’s more like she is latching on to another famous name. Being linked to the Sussexes with the dinner story was a jackpot for her. Brooklyn comes across like he has no voice in this whole dynamic (and he doesn’t mind), and that he enables her aspirations of Beckham fame. That’s what he brought to this marriage after all. V&D come across really stupid and petty in this.
I completely agree with this take.
I am in the “this is just very sad” camp. These are real people, a real family. I have two young adult kids, and the thought of one of them going No Contact with me is painful. These situations can be a real minefield to navigate. Going through it publicly like the Beckhams are just compounds the emotions. I wish the papers would stay out of it, even if they are getting briefings from one side or the other or both. But they won’t because it sells. It’s kind of ghoulish.
@MaisiesMom
And I’m in the camp of “Beckham are playing up to get headlines before announcing projects that, between the conflict stories, Victora and her son have mentioned.” Victoria will of course announce a series based on “With Love, Meghan”.
They want to be popular like the Sussexes and want the same attention, which of course won’t happen, but they’re trying.
“They want to be popular like the Sussexes and want the same attention, which of course won’t happen, but they’re trying.”
What are you talking about? The Beckhams have a global fanbase while no one has ever heard of Nicola Peltz, whose only claim to fame is that her daddy is rich.
Whatever went down behind the scenes, they don’t need more “attention.”
Peltz and her husband, on the other hand, haven’t even gotten off the starting blocks. When was the last time either one of them had a job?
Didn’t they just get a modeling job with Moncler? And Victoria has a new series coming out with Netflix at some point? And David just got knighted. At the end of the day, everyone here is doing things of some sort. To me, it’s less about wanting attention as it is about controlling the narrative. Cuz we’ve got the young wife being accused of making her husband a hostage and the older parents accused of being toxic. And it could all be ended with a simple statement imo. Yes. like all families we have struggles, but we support our son and his wife. And then shut down the leaking. Or in this case, I’m thrilled for my dad’s knighthood. And then shut down the leaking.
making everything about the Sussex family is just weird — Posh Spice doesn’t need to model herself after anyone.
I am not two sides ing this.
Sounds like Brooklyn is saying no contact ” because…. and “here is what I need going forward.”
That is wise and intelligent. And no one knows what has happened to him to get to that place.
The narratives exist bc the married child and his spouse are pushing back on a narrative he is stupid and a sheep To his parents. The parents are twisting it up to deflect to their childs spouse. Gross.
Brooklyn and spouse are making professional moves in that fashion campaign. That is intelligent and them doing something. Maybe Brooklyn keeps growing into his own as he is doing , when not worried about what his parents plans are for him. Maybe Brooklyn’s first home environment isn’t the “close” one his parents have managed to showcase. And their stunting on their child and his new spouse in media and during their wedding is toxic.
But the Beckham pr is only mentioning the first no contact part.
Thus creating a ‘they are the victim narrative.’
And when aasked, an only- a- Brooklyn source says Brooklyn says “let’s focus on My father’s achievement, it’s great. ”
My take is Brooklyn is being chill and easy going, but clear and with follow thru- his wife hires her own lawyer to help create a safe space for her and her husband. I read it as ‘no these two parents sucking up to a pr goon machine, now protected by a huge media goon machine by davids knighthood, will not mess up our professional plans and opportunities with toxic personal narrative drama that helps out the Goon king charles or anyone else’
Yeah, I’m confused. Page 6 is saying a source close to the Beckhams shared the fact that Brooklyn wants to go no contact with them. While a Brooklyn source said let’s focus on my dad’s achievement. It’s great. It doesn’t sound like Brooklyn shared the no contact thing. Only that he’s thrilled for his dad. Idk. Agree with the commenters above that it is sad.
This was my impression as well. Doesn’t sound as if Brooklyn put out the no contact story at all. Sounds like more gibberish from the UK side of his family to make Brooklyn and Nicola seem like petulant children.
While fun to read about these family feuds it seems the tabs work from crumbs and then build a soap opera story line they can write about for ages. True with this couple and H&M and numerous others over the years. I wouldn’t believe most of it. It just makes money for the tabs whether true or false.
Maybe it’s just me, but does “Everyone’s focus should be David Beckham’s great honor” read as a bit sarky?
I mean I think, for David, he does consider it a great honor? He also said he was thrilled for him and it’s great.
I didn’t see it s snarky. I saw it as supporting from a distance.
Oh, I can see how it could be taken that way.
As someone who has been no contact with my mom for 5+ years but has tried to remain classy about it, I was on the fence until Brooklyn’s classy response to his dad getting knighthood. He deflected beautifully and shows he’s determined to keep this out of the media, unlike his parents.
Going no contact is never any child’s first choice. I know I tried for years to get my mom to see me and respect me. But to her, I was only an extension of her. I think Brooklyn said “if you can’t show Nicola or me respect then I think it’s best we go no contact.” If David and Victoria want to wail to their PR people instead of fixing this, that is their right.
I think David and Victoria need to turn off the PR machine, respect Brooklyn as an individual, and most importantly, respect Nicola as Brooklyn’s wife if there’s any chance of fixing their relationship.
Agree.
I know I’m totally projecting, but what I see here is a classic alcoholic rigid family structure. Everyone has his or her role, and when someone tries to step out of his role, great pressure is applied to get him back in line. David: the philanderer and charmer everyone covers up for/ignores his shortcomings; Victoria: defines herself by her family and her role as mother supreme/boss, looks the other way from David’s behavior “to keep the family together”; Brooklyn: hero child, supporting the mother…until…Nicola: evil witch who doesn’t go with the flow (aka do everything we say) and is taking the place of Victoria (in her mind). So, we (David and Victoria) are the victims here, we just love our son, can’t everyone see that?
Thank you. My siblings and I have a very complicated relationship with our mother. We have all at different times gone very low contact with her. We struggle to keep the relationship afloat and not one of us has not stepped back as a first choice.
Some people and relatives don’t understand the choices my siblings and I have made when it comes to our mother, but I’ll say this: no one outside of a family really knows what goes on inside the family. Brooklyn and Nicola can be spoiled or talentless or unlikeable or whatever, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t subject to toxic family dynamics and are choosing to step back for their own mental health.
Brooklyn needs to stay away from page 6
Page 6 is still a Murdoch production, much like the Sun. David has supported Sun charities, likely in exchange for good press. I’m not even trying to be shady bc it seems like a lot of celebrities in the UK feel the need to make that kind of a contract. Especially if they’re looking for a knighthood and know that the King is pretty dang close to the current editor, Victoria Newton. At the end of the day, Brooklyn told page 6 he was thrilled for his dad. The suggestion in the article is that a source close to the Beckhams leaked the no contact part. But who knows?
Page 6 might be an American publication in the NY Post, it’s still a Murdock product, as Jais said. And it is (in)famously for its gossipy style. We really have no idea or evidence of who briefing them regardless of the geographic location.
I think the stories are being leaked by his brothers. They seem to stoke the flames on social media whenever Brooklyn mentions his wife. They have even less clout than he does.
This whole mess started around the wedding. There seems to have been an *off* vibe between Nicola and Victoria from the get-go, and the leaked gossip about the wedding dress and Victoria getting the first dance with Brooklyn was just the beginning of a tsunami of spatting through the media. It wouldn’t surprise me one bit that Victoria didn’t approve of her son’s choice of bride — too American, too thirsty, too controlling with Brooklyn, whatever, but Victoria’s feathers were ruffled. Brooklyn is supporting his wife 100%, which is an admirable thing to do, but he strikes me as a kind of amiable doofus who is easily led. Anyway, it’s devolved into a tacky, public fiasco akin to a bunch of toddlers heaving their toys at each other, not a good look from either side.
100% agree, the vague reasons why Nicola did not wear a wedding dress designed by Victoria and her team. Was the first red flag for me. Personally, I bet Nicola thought they were ugly or beneath her and Victoria took offense at being rebuffed. If she even offered it to her.
People need to understand Nicola grew up as a billionaires daughter. Her every whim since birth seems to have been catered to by her father. I know Victoria downplays her upper class childhood. But when you’re own husband clocks you on down playing it since you went to school everyday in a Rolls Royce. She wasn’t exactly eating beans on toast herself.
I think Nicola and Victoria are very similar in their backgrounds. Maybe personality. Two sides of the same coin. That have been butting heads over whose will bends to whom. And the men are playing monkey in the middle. Just trying to hold on to their luxury purses.
I do think his comment was flat and most likely crafted by their PR team not Brooklyn.
I still have my tin hat on that Brooklyn and Nicola are trying to curry favor with the public to launch a reality show. Throwing some family drama out there. Her father tried to make her a movie star and failed. The audience just did not take to her in any big way as an actress. They need the people to make it happen for them.
Victoria was priviliged, but she was nowhere’s in Nicola level of money. Nicola is billionaire. Victoria was high middle class daughter of a working family who lived comfortably
Not sure which side take. I heard rumours of Nicola and good things of Victoria as private people, like Nicola was a bully and treated the staff with contempt. Of course, rumours. It fan BR the same the same playbook of Kate, of Nicola being is a victim demonized by the press and Victoria is her ‘Kate’, playing victim, while bullying. The fact that David wants so much lick the Royal family’s ass gives me a side eye
@Flamingo: I think you’re right about the reality show. That girl is THIRSTY. I recall when Nicola and Brooklyn first got engaged, he gave her an emerald cut ring of about 5 carats, but she traded it up for a much larger diamond about double the size. Her MIL apparently has about 15 “engagement” rings so she can change them as often as her underwear. Both cut from the same cloth I see.
I won’t pretend that I’ve kept up with any of this, but my heart tugged a bit at the thought that a time-out between Brooklyn and his family would also include Harper. I do have my unsupported opinions about this mess, but Page Six and their informants really shouldn’t be mentioning a minor in their so-called reporting of the contretemps among the adults in her family.
Nicola looks so much like Tara Reid in that one pic
If your child goes no contact with you, it’s time for a long hard look in the mirror, because you’re absolutely the problem.
They all need to sort this out privately. Up til this point it felt like drama for the clicks/clout; but B going no contact is a big deal and now I feel gross for even reading this.
I’m sorry but this doesn’t sound as if it’s coming from Brooklyn but from his parents or sources close to them. The last sentence where PageSix claims that a source close to him denies asking for no contact and the added part about being happy about David finally receiving the honor, makes all of the things they said above it untrue and an attempt to write about David’s honor. It seems more like it’s either all lies or David and Victoria put this out there so that there’s more attention on his honor and not focus on the issues with his son and DIL until he receives his honors.
Nerd, I caught the same two comments attributed to Brooklyn. I don’t think he was behind this article at all, but the victim of it. If I exchange Harry & Meghan and Harry’s family instead of Beckhams, it’s easy to see what’s going on here.
Everyone’s focus should be on David’s great honor? Really? Zowie, that is some ego!