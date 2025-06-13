Brooklyn Beckham told his parents that ‘he wants no contact with them’

Brooklyn Beckham’s falling out with his parents has been dominating the gossip news for the past six weeks or so. I’m actually on Brooklyn’s side and Nicola Peltz’s side, mostly because I really dislike the way Victoria and David Beckham have weaponized the British tabloids against them. Some of those stories weren’t being plucked out of thin air, they were coming from the Beckham camp. Even if David and Victoria didn’t have a hand in it directly, they could have made a point of being more conciliatory towards Brooklyn and Nicola. They failed to do that though and instead have come across as extremely controlling. Now, all that being said, I fully acknowledge that Brooklyn and Nicola seem extremely immature. They are eager to brief the American media about every little thing, and outlets like Page Six are eating it up. Take, for example, this eye-rolly update about Brooklyn going no-contact with his parents:

Brooklyn Beckham has told his famous family he wants no contact with them — and won’t respond to their messages, sources tell Page Six. Amid the Beckhams’ highly publicized family feud, Brooklyn is on a time-out from parents Victoria and David, as well as his siblings, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, with whom he has always been so close. As we reported Monday, sources close to Brooklyn, 26, said he was thrilled that his dad is finally getting his long-awaited knighthood, as he knew it was so important. Former England soccer captain David, 50, is set to get his knighthood on Friday in King Charles’ birthday honors list. However, Brooklyn, Victoria and David’s oldest son, only found out about the news via the media, we’re told. But while Brooklyn pals said that he had no communication with his family about the royal honor, an insider familiar with the Beckhams told Page Six that it’s because “Brooklyn told his family he wants no contact and he’s not responding to those that try to connect.” A Brooklyn source denied that he had asked for no contact with his family, telling Page Six, “Everyone’s focus should be David Beckham’s great honor.”

So… did Brooklyn call his parents and tell them not to contact him anymore, then he contacted Page Six and told them that his parents didn’t call him about David’s knighthood? What are we doing here? I have this image of Brooklyn stomping into a room and announcing: “Mom, Dad, I’m not speaking to you anymore!” There’s a childlike understanding of conflict-resolution on both sides, but especially with Brooklyn and Nicola. And announcing in Page Six that Brooklyn has gone no-contact with his parents? Yeah, it’s just funny. Someone needs to get on their social media and move the needle here.