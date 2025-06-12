Wes Anderson isn’t on Instagram: ‘I don’t have any password’


I realized recently that I’ve been referring to The Phoenician Scheme as, “Wes Anderson’s latest confection.” I think the inclination comes from his movies always being pretty as a pastry! There’s certainly no denying the look of a Wes Anderson confection film: the colors are saturated, the scenes are stylized, and regardless of whenever the story is set, there’s a retro feel to the worlds he conjures. Over the course of Anderson’s career, so much of our lives have moved online. For some fans, this has given them the opportunity to celebrate, as The Guardian called him, “the world’s chief auteur of cinematic whimsy.” There’s the Wes Anderson Palettes Tumblr that highlights central colors from movie stills. Or the Accidentally Wes Anderson Instagram handle that features snaps of real-life locales that could be easily confused for Anderson compositions. Yet not at all surprisingly, Anderson himself has resisted the gravitational pull towards the internet and social media. But he has been made aware of these online tributes, and commented on them in a new interview with Kristy Puchko at Mashable:

While interviewing Anderson about The Phoenician Scheme, I asked what he makes of the online fervor around his films’ looks. I specifically mentioned Accidentally Wes Anderson, as Focus Features teamed up with the Instagram account for a pair of advance screenings of The Phoenician Scheme.

Of that account, Anderson said, “Well, the Accidentally people, they tend to [post] landscapes and objects and things. And they’re all these kind of great pictures. I see them, and I get it. I understand the connection, and I’m interested. I’d like to visit this place or that place. They’re just good.”

However, he’s less fond of other attempts at capturing his style. “If it’s somebody who’s imitating me [and my work], but making the people just stoic, dead expression,” he said, “I don’t feel that’s what I do. I wouldn’t print [that] take, right?”

Anderson went onto explain he’s not very online, saying, “I’m on, like, Wikipedia, and I do a ton of emails. I mean, we do so much work by emails, but I don’t have any social media. And if somebody tells me, look at this thing [on social media] — I can’t even. It doesn’t even tell me how to get into that. I don’t have any password.” His awareness of the online memes and accounts about his work is something he is mostly aware of because of friends sending him screenshots.

Still, he mused about such fan reactions, “But then I think, ‘Well, what is it that I’m doing that makes you think that’s what I like?’ But I get, I understand. There are things that maybe if you reduce them a little bit? But whatever it is, mostly it’s nice to have people be interested.

“If somebody’s inspired to make something because of something I made, I like that. Because I’ve been inspired to make things by things other people have made. That’s my main reaction, and beyond that, my main reaction is, I never look at any of this stuff.”

[From Mashable]

First of all, Wes Anderson uses email?! Not a typewriter to print out messages that then get dispatched via a messenger pigeon whose left wing is recently injured from an accident related to a reunion with a newly discovered long lost relative so he (the pigeon) travels by miniature bicycle instead during his prolonged convalescence? I’m shocked, shocked I tell you! All jesting aside, Wes got lucky with his date of birth, establishing himself before social media blew up, so he could afford not to get involved with it all. The line that killed me, though, was “I have no password.” Password. Singular. Like the rest of us aren’t storing eleventy billion passwords on our phones. But what about something like accessing medical records? Doesn’t he need a password for that?

As for the tributes, I feel for Wes, here. On the one hand, he doesn’t want to insult people identifying as big fans, nor stifle their budding forms of expression. On the flipside, I can totally understand him bristling against all his work being reduced to just a visual style. He’s had to rebuff that notion before, saying “even if the form is essential, a film is first and foremost a script, a cast.” Similarly, I think it’s a real misrepresentation to say his characters are stoic. If anything, I think his characters usually reflect people who are bursting with emotion but inept at dealing with it. And of course the kicker is at the end, when after responding in detail he says, “I never look at any of this stuff.” Sure, Jan! And here’s something else I can’t believe: not one of these tribute sites has coined the name The Film Aesthetic with Wes Anderson.

Photos credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Focus Features/INSTARimages, Julie Edwards/Avalon, Olivier Huitel/Avalon

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to “Wes Anderson isn’t on Instagram: ‘I don’t have any password’”

  1. Friendly Crow says:
    June 12, 2025 at 9:03 am

    Everyone needs to get off of meta products. And to absolutely at a minimum delete the fb messenger app when not using it.

    Reply
  2. Blogger says:
    June 12, 2025 at 9:43 am

    So…is there a Wes Anderson AI app?

    Also, Bill Murray has been promoted to God?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment