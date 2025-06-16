People: Prince Harry & Meghan were not invited to Trooping for the third year

In the days leading up to Trooping the Colour, the only real gossip was “why isn’t there any gossip?” Last year’s Trooping was positively a stand-alone soap opera with all of the storylines involving the Princess of Wales’s reemergence and King Charles’s first Trooping since his cancer diagnosis. This year’s Trooping felt like it could have been an email, and that’s how the media treated it too. The only buzzy thing was that several outlets (American and British) ran stories about “why isn’t Prince Harry coming to the parade” and “Harry SHOULD come to the parade!” Well, that was all a precursor to yet another annual story: Harry won’t go to Trooping because he wasn’t invited.

For the third year in a row, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not been invited to Trooping the Colour — King Charles’ official birthday celebration and one of the royal family’s most high-profile annual events — set to take place this Saturday, June 14.

The decision continues a pattern set after Charles became monarch in 2022. The last time Harry and Meghan attended Trooping was during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022 — where they were noticeably kept out of the public spotlight, watching the parade from a separate room alongside other non-working royals and not joining the traditional balcony appearance.

Their ongoing absence comes as the family rift deepens. The Duke of Sussex, 40, recently lost a legal bid to reinstate his state-funded security in the U.K. and admitted in a BBC interview last month that he cannot envision bringing his wife and their two children — Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4 — back to Britain under the current circumstances.

“I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point,” he said.

The lack of an invitation to Trooping follows a series of strained moments between father and son — including Harry’s statement that King Charles is not currently speaking to him. Despite the silence, Harry has continued to express hope for a reunion.

Every year they dust off this annual story, I’m reminded of how QEII behaved during her Jubilee year, in what turned out to be her final months. She publicly and privately invited the Sussexes to come to the UK for Jubbly weekend, she invited them to watch the parade on the secondary balcony with all of the cousins, she invited them to her Jubbly service at St. Paul’s Cathedral AND she ensured that they had royal protection for the whole visit. This was never about “QEII wanted the Sussexes to be cast out and permanently marginalized.” QEII wanted the Sussexes to still be included in family and state events. Charles does not want that. Nor does he want Archie and Lili to visit. People Mag also ran a story about “Archie and Lili have never attended Trooping!” They never will attend it either.

What else? The Daily Beast’s Royalist wrote a piece called: Harry-Shaped Hole Haunts King Charles’ Birthday Parade.” The only way anyone wants to gossip about the fakakta parade is by bringing up Harry. Anyway, Tom Sykes’ piece is just about the history of Trooping and how QEII loved to have her whole extended family up there, but Charles prefers “the increasingly geriatric rump of the royal family not so much slimmed down as anorexic.” Ouch! Sykes also wrote: “Charles’ failure to bring his son back into the fold is always highlighted on occasions such as these, and today’s pomp and ceremony was no different.” What’s worse is that the anorexic balcony was mirrored by an anorexic crowd size – the conversation about Harry is really just a reflection of the larger problem: the Windsors are sinking in their own irrelevance.

40 Responses to “People: Prince Harry & Meghan were not invited to Trooping for the third year”

  1. Amy Bee says:
    June 16, 2025 at 8:47 am

    I’m not sure what’s the purpose of these Harry not being at Trooping articles besides a chance for People and other outlets to get some clicks. The balcony is only for working royals so what would be the point of inviting Harry and Meghan to Trooping?

    Reply
    • Alicky says:
      June 16, 2025 at 9:27 am

      Seriously. Are we going to see this story again every year?

      Reply
    • Friendly Crow says:
      June 16, 2025 at 9:47 am

      Fascinating how working royals is now the new standard, flying in the face of decades if not centuries- in other areas, not Trooping- of tradition and protocol.

      All because they couldn’t stand to hade a beautiful accomplished black woman stand up there – next to her lucky husband- and remind the world that a black woman had married into their family and had added children to the line of succession.

      Reply
      • Sean says:
        June 16, 2025 at 9:55 am

        Exactly. It’s all about racism in a family with deep ancestral roots (and wealth) in human slavery.

    • Friendly Crow says:
      June 16, 2025 at 9:51 am

      Who the heck are the couple standing next to Sophie? And who is the guy next to Anne?

      Jesus. It’s like a cadre of ghouls up there.

      Reply
      • Dee(2) says:
        June 16, 2025 at 10:13 am

        Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent. I’m not going to knock them, they should be retired by now. The Duke of Kent is almost 50 years older than William ( I’m not exaggerating) and does pretty much the same amount of engagements that he does each year.

  2. Maxine Branch says:
    June 16, 2025 at 8:48 am

    100% agree with your statement, “the Windsor’s are sinking in their own irrelevance.” Harry would not attend if invited and he has mentioned previously of being uncomfortable with the whole charade.

    Reply
  3. sunnyside up says:
    June 16, 2025 at 8:49 am

    Perhaps they should have put Princess Anne in the centre as the hardest working royal.

    Reply
  4. Blogger says:
    June 16, 2025 at 8:50 am

    I love the anorexic crowd for them! 😂

    Chuck is the filler king. The forgettable one.

    Reply
  5. Eurydice says:
    June 16, 2025 at 8:53 am

    It’s so true. If you see photos from Elizabeth’s time, the balcony is absolutely crammed with royals. Maybe they all hated each other, but the image was of a flourishing family. Now they’re like the poinsettia left over from Christmas – the leaves falling off one by one.

    Reply
  6. Jais says:
    June 16, 2025 at 8:55 am

    Morbid to think about, but once Charles passes, that’ll be two less on the balcony. Curious to see who William includes. The glousters, the Edinburghs, Anne, her husband and the duke of Kent? Will any of them be cut or will he add any? And will anyone really care one way or another by that point?

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      June 16, 2025 at 9:04 am

      I think he will bring back the cousins because that’s what the press wants.

      Reply
    • Lily says:
      June 16, 2025 at 9:04 am

      I’m 100% convinced that when Charles passes the balcony will only be for the Wales family. He won’t have anyone with them.

      Reply
      • Robert says:
        June 16, 2025 at 9:23 am

        I think William will hold trooping for two or three years and then just drop it. Plus by then no one will be going to see it anyway. William as King will never be seen except for opening Parliament. But other than that nope.

      • Harla says:
        June 16, 2025 at 9:26 am

        I agree, William will only want his family on the balcony which I think will only serve to highlight how little the public see of him or his wife.

    • Bqm says:
      June 16, 2025 at 9:18 am

      I doubt the Duke of Kent will outlive Charles. And the Gloucesters are roughly Charles’s age so they probably won’t be more than a decade or so into Williams reign. Same with Anne. So before long it’ll just be the Waleses and Edinburghs. And that’s not counting rumors about Edward’s health.

      Reply
    • Gabby says:
      June 16, 2025 at 1:40 pm

      I don’t think Anne will do royal “work” under Peg’s reign. She’s hanging on right now as a big favor to Charles. She may not officially retire, but I see her making herself scarce.

      Reply
      • Kingston says:
        June 16, 2025 at 4:23 pm

        I dont think any of these royal hostages can retire voluntarily. Thats why duke of kent and the gloucesters etc (including that ancient lady who they were literally holding up at chucky’s conanation’s official photoshoot) attend events at their big, ancient age “for the crown.” Theyre actually doing it for their upkeep/their livelihood.

        Recall what H said in Spare: they (the hostages) promise to do as theyre told (as in: told what to do/where to go/when to do it/who to speak to/etc) and to keep their hands inside the gilded cage and in return theyre housed, fed and clothed.

        The feeding and clothing come in the form of an annual stipend thats allotted to each household (chucky was directly responsible for bully and H/betty was responsible for all the others) but not in accessible cash. Instead, the royals have accounts with particular merchants and the hostages go there to do their purchases.

        This is why H also said in Spare that he never carried cash, never carried around a key for house or vehicle (and this is why they confiscated M’s passport and keys etc.)

        So if a hostage got tired of having to haul themselves to go here, there and everywhere that the men-in-grey say they had to go, their stipend would be cut off but they wouldnt be able to fend for themselves in the real world.

        So they all do it until they drop (see betty the 2nd.)

  7. ABritGuest says:
    June 16, 2025 at 8:56 am

    Are they going to do these articles every year? The palace said no half in and half out and created many “working royals only” policies including BP balcony
    , mainly to marginalise Harry & Meghan & their kids & the press cheered them on at the time. Now it’s not hitting & the balcony & crowds look ozempic they want to use H&M to get clicks & to lobby Charles to include them. Too bad

    Reply
  8. ThatGirlThere says:
    June 16, 2025 at 8:56 am

    They really having nothing worth talking about in that country do they? Harry has said more than once that he will never bring his family back to his homeland. That’s that.

    But they still write up lies and nonsense about Harry and Meghan instead of calling out the Lazy racist that are left behind. The waste of tax dollars on constant vacations, lies around KKKate’s health and her and that awful husband’s of hers charitable endeavors around that sham of a marriage.

    Meanwhile Harry, Megs and their babies, making jam, feeding chickens, spending time with friends and family and running around their backyard barefoot.

    Reply
  9. Walking the Walk says:
    June 16, 2025 at 8:59 am

    At this point I would stop asking since it’s apparent he will never be allowed to stand up there again. RR needs a different story.

    Reply
  10. Tessa says:
    June 16, 2025 at 9:02 am

    Why would the media think they would want to even attend?

    Reply
  11. Lady Esther says:
    June 16, 2025 at 9:12 am

    Anorexic is quite a word choice from the Royal Rota in the reporting about Trooping. Just saying….

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      June 16, 2025 at 1:53 pm

      Yeah, perhaps they are having trouble watching Kate literally disappear before our eyes. She’s coming up on a year since she said she was done with treatment, someone needs to step in and help her, but I really don’t think anyone cares enough about her to do so. I shudder when I think of the example Charlotte is growing up with

      Reply
  12. Jan says:
    June 16, 2025 at 9:20 am

    Chucky is so uncouth, he was waving at Cowmilla to get behind him in a rude way, then he was going to get Unable to step back.
    Cowmilla and Unable are on the outs, if it was anyone else I would feel sorry for them, when they were sitting Chucky and his Nag, blew her off.

    Reply
  13. sunnyside up says:
    June 16, 2025 at 9:20 am

    Long way to travel for a birthday party when it isn’t his father’s birthday. The fact that Harry and his dad have fallen out is not news any longer. Just spiteful gossip.

    Reply
  14. Dee(2) says:
    June 16, 2025 at 9:25 am

    They didn’t come because they aren’t invited. Just like Andrew’s children and Anne’s children, and I guess Edwards children although they seem to be giving it a pass of their own volition.

    I saw aerial shots of TTC and it’s bad. We already saw the empty crowd control barriers at regular ” engagements”, but this is the big kahuna. To have such a small crowd on a beautiful day tells you that, even if general sentiment isn’t yet pitchforks and torches it’s apathy. Which is worse for them, because at some point the question will become why are we paying for you at all?

    I can’t wait for the books 20 years from now. When people admit that no half in/out was the most boneheaded move that the BRF made. They could have had them onside, still been lazy, still probably got them to do a bulk of the work because it’s not like they work a ton in any case even if the workhorses are ” half in”, and could have sent them out to be the faces and provide answers for blowback or strife.

    They could have legitimately latched themselves on to a projects that are successful as it being part of the “great Royal ecosystem”, instead now it’s articles that are steps away from asking what was the point. A slimmed down monarchy is never going to work if the people who are left are lazy, and if the public are used to having a bunch of people to entertain them in photo ops and with gossip.

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      June 16, 2025 at 9:58 am

      Seriously, when the most interesting thing about an event is who didn’t attend – I mean, how did Trooping end up being down market?

      A slimmed down monarchy only means slimmed down work, no matter how active are the royals. And slimmed down work means the work wasn’t necessary. Without the cover of the rest of the RF, we see the essential structure of the monarchy – Charles, William, George – that’s it. All the wealth, pomp, properties, parades, carriages and fancy clothes are directed at those 3 people, and only one of them at the time. There’s really nothing else.

      Reply
  15. JENNIFER says:
    June 16, 2025 at 9:30 am

    People Magazine tries very hard to pretend its not a gutter tabloid. And it fails every time.

    Reply
  16. Maja says:
    June 16, 2025 at 9:34 am

    The only people who make these London billionaires relevant and interesting are the Sussexes. There’s a whole hate industry and a billionaire family living off them. Without the glamour, creativity and modernity of the Sussexes, no one would be interested in these boring, backwoods billionaires and their long-nosed hacks.

    Reply
  17. Pavone says:
    June 16, 2025 at 10:18 am

    Apologies if this posts twice but I think it’s a fascinating statement buried in Sykes’ column: “Charles also wanted to cut loose Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. They are much more deeply enmeshed in their father’s complex business operations than most casual followers of the royal story realize.”

    If this is true (or even if it is not!) then there are so many questions such as:
    1) Are these “business operations” still operating? If so then … why?
    2) When and how did Beatrice and Eugenie become “enmeshed” in these business deals to the point that it affected their chances of becoming a working royal?
    3) Maybe none of this is true and this is just an excuse for Charles (or William?) to have an excuse for the “slimmed down monarchy”?
    4) Who stands to gain by publicly stating this info about Beatrice and Eugenie? How would any party benefit from this info being made public other than giving an excuse to not include them (see point 3)?

    Reply
    • Advisor2U says:
      June 16, 2025 at 11:40 am

      Sykes has a point regarding Andrew’s daughters being involed in his shady dealings (and his “ex” Sarah too).
      E.g:

      They both offered their bank accounts to help their father to receive and park corrupt money, and they used some of the money, which they had to pay back (proven in court); Beatrice was involved in preparing (and advised him to do it) Andrew’s BBC Virginia G’s themed disasstressed interview; Epstein paid for Beatrice’s lavish 18th birthday party in the UK, where he brought Gelene Maxwell and “Me-Too” convicted Harvey Weinstein with him as main guests; Sarah and Andrew were holidaying on Epstein’s sex island, WITH Eugene and Beatrix, together with convicted sex offender Peter Nyard, when they were teenagers.
      Just a few we’ll known stories.

      Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      June 16, 2025 at 1:13 pm

      Don’t both women go to events in Middle East and mingle with rich people there? I assume they are getting the money bags now that their father can’t go out in public to meet his friends. They have definitely a lot of secrets. Thanks to H&M, no journalist is digging through any of it. If this was before Meghan, they would report any dirt they find on them.

      Reply
    • Christine says:
      June 16, 2025 at 2:02 pm

      Oh, wow, good catch. They are trying very hard to connect Beatrice and Eugenie to Andrew’s nefarious deeds. Maybe this is Camilla’s revenge for all of the idiotic second coming articles about the Wales? Everyone on that balcony is approaching or well over retirement age. If Camilla makes it impossible for the York sisters to work for William, it really will be just the lazy Wales, and the wheels will all fall off this farce entirely.

      Reply
  18. L4Frimaire says:
    June 16, 2025 at 11:05 am

    Do People’s readers really care about this? There was continuous coverage of the Minnesota shootings and the No Kings protests. Even Trump’s squeaky tanks parade got less coverage since it started so late. Trooping isn’t really a big thing since Charles ascended and why would anyone think the Sussexes might be invited? The crowd was sparse compared to QE2 years. Is this an emotional support article for the Windsors? Apparently there was a naked bicycle ride event in London that day. Now that would have been interesting 😆.

    Reply
  19. Vicki says:
    June 16, 2025 at 12:30 pm

    Why would they be? They’re over it and living their best lives in the US. It’s all so silly.

    Reply

