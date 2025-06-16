Hailee Steinfeld & Josh Allen had a ‘no phones’ wedding, ‘wanted everyone to be present’



Two weeks ago, Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen got married in an outdoor ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. The wedding took place on May 31, just six months after they got engaged in Malibu. Details were kept pretty tight, but we did see a few pictures of Hailee in a beautiful strapless gown by Tamara Ralph, with long white opera gloves and a tulle veil.

Hailee has a newsletter called the Beau Society. This week’s newsletter, sent out on June 13, was dedicated to her wedding! Hailee talked about her dress, the rehearsal dinner, the reception, the after-party, and details from the ceremony. She also shared a special rule that she and Josh set for their guests: no phones allowed!

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen made one request of guests at their wedding: Put the phones away. Steinfeld, 28, dished all the details about her and Allen’s May 31 nuptials in the Friday, June 13, issue of her Beau Society newsletter, revealing that they had a “no-phone wedding.” “We had the amazing [wedding photographer] Jose Villa and his team with us from Thursday through Sunday to capture all the love. We had a no-phone wedding — we wanted everyone to come and be present,” the Hawkeye actress wrote. “Looking back, it was one of the best decisions we made. But that meant Jose had his work cut out for him, capturing all the magic for us.” Steinfeld and Allen, 29, tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California, with their families and friends in attendance. Steinfeld revealed in her newsletter that she and Allen had a pre-wedding dinner on May 29 with only their immediate families — “plus our nanas, of course.” “It was just the fourteen of us; a calm before the festivities. At one point, [her brother] Griffin unexpectedly prompted the question, ‘When did you know Hailee and Josh were meant to be together?’ Everyone went around and shared tiny, sweet, thoughtful, and funny observations. It was so special,” she shared. Then, on May 30, their friends arrived for a welcome party. “The dress code was ‘vibrant elegance.’ It felt like a garden party, so fun and an entirely different vibe than our wedding day, which was ‘all-black black tie’ and felt very classic and bold. Our signature drinks at the party were a ‘Brando Old Fashioned’ and a ‘Teenie Tiny Margarita,’” Steinfeld continued. The morning of their big day, Steinfeld and Allen met for breakfast before 7 a.m. “I’m so glad we did that. I don’t think I could’ve gone the whole day without seeing him!” she explained. Steinfeld was photographed on their wedding day wearing a gorgeous white strapless gown with a long tulle veil and opera gloves. The Pitch Perfect 2 star revealed Allen was “stunned” when he saw her in her dress. “It’s easily the most perfect gown I’ve ever put on my body. Tamara Ralph designed it custom for me. Her tailoring is exquisite. We were on the tightest timeline,” Steinfeld continued. “Six weeks before the wedding, my mom and I flew to Paris straight from the Sinners premiere in London for the fitting. I really had to lean into the whole ‘trust the process’ thing and thank God for Rob, Mariel, Tamara, and her team for pulling it all together in time. On our wedding day, when I put on this dress, I actually lost my breath. I’ve never felt more like myself and more beautiful.” Steinfeld shared other sweet details from the special weekend, including that her “mom was [her] ‘something blue’” and that she carried a “single crystal rose” down the aisle instead of a flower bouquet. Steinfeld described the reception as “magical,” revealing that they had a “lemon olive oil cake with vanilla buttercream” for dessert and a lively band that kept the dance floor packed all night. Finally, Steinfeld and Allen hosted an “underground afterparty” with “a DJ, cigar bar, lots of [her canned cocktail brand] Angel Margarita, grilled cheese sandwiches, and chocolate chip cookies served with shot glasses of milk.” The night concluded at 3 a.m. with their guests jumping in the pool in their wedding attire.

[From US Weekly]

I love the “no phones” energy, even though I feel bad for that poor photographer who had to run around and capture everything! I also had a great wedding photographer, but some of my favorite pics are the more candid ones that friends and family took. The tight timeline for the wedding dress sounds like it was very stressful. It all worked out, though, because she looked amazing. I also like the little detail that Hailee walked down the aisle with a single glass rose. After zooming in on a picture of her walking down the aisle, I see it now.

Her brother’s question about when their close family knew they were right for each other must have been a really lovely moment. I hope they got everyone to write it down for them to always look back on. Last week, Josh gushed at a Buffalo Bills minicamp about marrying his “best friend”, which was so sweet. He also called it the “most important decision” he’s ever made. Awww. I love that their dress code was “vibrant elegance.” That really is the perfect way to describe an outdoor, early summer wedding in a garden setting, and it’s my favorite dress code. As for the after-party, grilled cheese sandwiches and chocolate chip cookies sound like perfection, though I’m fairly certain that my old ass wouldn’t have been able to stay awake to make it that far.