Nicole Scherzinger dyed her hair at home with Clairol before the Tony Awards

I dye my hair at home, and I actually prefer some of the less expensive box dyes. I’ve tried the more expensive box dyes, and you can feel the difference in quality during the application, but the end result usually looks the same. At least it does for me, because I have really dark hair and I’m just dyeing my hair to cover the gray. Well, I guess Nicole Scherzinger is the same – she’s got really dark hair naturally, and she doesn’t have time to go to a salon for touch-ups and professional coloring. So she’s partnered with Clairol, and she told People Mag that she dyed her hair with Clairol before the Tony Awards… where she picked up a Tony for lead actress in Sunset Blvd.

Nicole Scherzinger is always on the move. As the star of Sunset Blvd. on Broadway, she has seven to eight shows per week, and when she’s not on stage, she’s doing interviews, making appearances and tackling everything else her busy life demands. But, despite how busy the Tony winner is, she doesn’t sacrifice her fitness or her glam. That’s why when the opportunity to partner with Clairol and Bala came up, it was an ideal gig for her, because the two brands are celebrating the “on-the-go woman.”

“Obviously my awards season is the busiest season of my life. Efficiency means everything, so I just love this collab,” Scherzinger tells PEOPLE exclusively of getting to work with Clairol and Bala. “I was so stoked because I got to do [my color] and freshen up ahead of the Tonys, and if I can do it, anybody can do it. It’s awesome you can have salon-quality hair at home. It’s super easy and I was really proud of myself.”

The Clairol ColorStrong range features destinations as the color names, and Scherzinger was happy to see that her shade was Hawaii, her birthplace.

“I’m really stoked that I got to color my hair with Hawaii, where I’m from, where I was born,” she says. “I love that they had these ColorStrong colors that just kind of represent the essence of the destinations that they chose, anywhere from Malibu to Rome. I think that’s so cool because I love to travel.”

The other half of the partnership is the Bala bangles, a limited-edition set of one-pound wrist weights inspired by a few of the shades from the Clairol ColorStrong collection. Scherzinger says she especially likes this part of the collab because it represents “strength in all forms,” plus the bangles help her get a workout in no matter where she is. She can wear them while walking around the city, while backstage at the St. James Theatre, or while coloring her hair — which she did.

Scherzinger admits that her body is her “temple” so wellness is of the utmost importance to her. In addition to wearing her Bala bangles, she prioritizes HIIT (high-intensity interval training) and circuit training.

“I also try to take walks when I can. I know that sounds silly, but walking is so wonderful and so important to just get that fresh air, a little bit of sunlight on you, just good for your mental space as well,” she adds. “I’ll jog sometimes to the theater when I can, especially now with this weather getting better.”