Brad Pitt wore a Gucci jumpsuit as he left NYC, meanwhile Ines de Ramon is ‘no drama’

Here are some photos of Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon leaving their New York hotel on Tuesday. Brad was flying out of NYC, probably to start the European promotion for Vroom-Vroom. I don’t know if Ines will join him – it didn’t look like she left the hotel at the same time, and it’s more than possible that she’s returning to LA. I remember a few years ago, Ines went to Paris “with” Brad, but she made a point of flying separately. Someone pointed out that she probably doesn’t want to ever get on the same plane with Brad, given what he did to Angelina Jolie and their children on a private plane in 2016.
Fashion notes for Tuesday’s hotel check-out: Brad wore a Gucci jumpsuit which does not flatter his shape, and in fact makes him look like a toddler in a onesie. The gold chains/necklaces make him look… you know what, I won’t say it. Ines wore a denim Marine Serre top and jeans. Do they have his-and-hers Gucci bags? Brad’s carry-on is for-sure Gucci, but is Ines’s bag Gucci? Is this relationship sponsored by Gucci? Ines is certainly carrying the bag like she’s being paid to promote it. As the Mail pointed out, Brad is already adopting his girlfriend’s style, like always. Meanwhile, Pitt’s PR gave People another dumb exclusive:
Brad Pitt has found a “perfect” match in girlfriend Ines de Ramon.
In a rare red carpet appearance together, the producer-star of F1 brought de Ramon as his date to the movie’s world premiere in New York City on Monday, June 16. Pitt, 61, “loved having Ines by his side,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively.
“She’s no drama, very supportive and they’re doing really well,” the insider adds.
The jewelry designer, 32, is “perfect for him,” they conclude.
[From People]
My theory about why Pitt’s PR continues to be so vague about Ines and only speak about her in the most basic of generalities is because Brad never pays attention to anything about her. Ines isn’t his “girlfriend” in the sense that they actually share things with one another or have similar interests or anything like that. Ines is just there. She is Girlfriend. Brad is happy with Girlfriend. Girlfriend is supportive.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
It’s giving Britney Spears and Timberlake infamous denim distress call.
That was my first thought! I don’t think Brad’s onesie is denim but it is a denim color. If only they were standing next to each other. And shout out to kaiser for calling it a onesie.
Pitt brings in the Drama
The desperation of this 70s porn star. To think he was considered the most attractive male.
Looks like grandpa going for a coffee after tinkering with his oldtimer. I do think the stylist pulled it from Chalamet’s rejects.
Personally I think everyone in a jumpsuit looks like a toddler in a onesie. Not only are they unflattering to every body shape they are highly impractical in the restroom.
That’s what I think when I see people in onesies, the logistics of going to the toilet must not be comfortable.
That was my first thought-MrPitt on the toilet with his very expensive onesie puddled on the floor around his ankles.
Her bag is Bottega Veneta. His look is ridiculous.
The designer duds are hiding that he looks like an ex meth addict from some true crime documentary about a bunch of failed con men. From Oceans 11 to trying to pay his lot fees in some grubby Florida trailer park.
Don’t forget to add the obligatory PR standard that “all of Brad’s family and friends love Ines. So sweet, so down to earth, so lovely, so chill.” Hiltzik must be ChatGPTing all media releases about this couple.
When I read “no drama” I think one of two things — 1) she’s getting paid; 2) she’s willing to look past the abuse. Maybe both.
No drama = makes no demands.
Read the contract, understands her role, cashes the check.
Ines’s bag is Bottega Veneta, which has the same parent company as Gucci.
Her bag is Bottega. And this is definitely a sponsored pap walk. He looks ridiculous. And that Chanel she wore to the premiere was awful. Also we’re all on the same page that his people call the paps when they are promoting his films, right? Like no one is checking for him like this IRL.
“Like no one is checking for him like this IRL.”
According to Jessel Tank from RHONY, they definitely are.🤪🤪🤪
Lol, Yeah the Gen Zers and Gen Alphas are definitely checking for Brad Pitt who is old enough to be their father or grandfather. Jessel is my age exactly. Us olds know him but the youth? IF they ever talk about him they talk about what an abusive POS he is.
We need to investigate what he did to his stylist cause none of the looks within the past several days are giving.
His publicist Matthew Hiltzik (Weinstein’s publicist) is doing his normal rounds (People,Us weekly,Page Six,Daily Mail) All have toxic comment sections who love to tear Angelina down. Pitt looks a complete idiot!!! I’m so sick of media fawning over this douchbag and his ‘girlfriend’ when they know the truth about this scumbag.
My great aunt and uncle wore jumpsuits daily, and those polyester jumpsuits were originally from the 60’s and 70’s. I respect the fact that they didn’t change their style of clothing even 20-40 years later. However, I DO NOT respect Brad’s choice of clothing at all……
Rolling Stone did a round up of Brad’s recent “fashions.” It literally looks like a clown show. Pathetic and ridiculous. He’s not wearing any of these getups, they are all wearing him.