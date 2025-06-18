Brad Pitt wore a Gucci jumpsuit as he left NYC, meanwhile Ines de Ramon is ‘no drama’

Here are some photos of Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon leaving their New York hotel on Tuesday. Brad was flying out of NYC, probably to start the European promotion for Vroom-Vroom. I don’t know if Ines will join him – it didn’t look like she left the hotel at the same time, and it’s more than possible that she’s returning to LA. I remember a few years ago, Ines went to Paris “with” Brad, but she made a point of flying separately. Someone pointed out that she probably doesn’t want to ever get on the same plane with Brad, given what he did to Angelina Jolie and their children on a private plane in 2016.

Fashion notes for Tuesday’s hotel check-out: Brad wore a Gucci jumpsuit which does not flatter his shape, and in fact makes him look like a toddler in a onesie. The gold chains/necklaces make him look… you know what, I won’t say it. Ines wore a denim Marine Serre top and jeans. Do they have his-and-hers Gucci bags? Brad’s carry-on is for-sure Gucci, but is Ines’s bag Gucci? Is this relationship sponsored by Gucci? Ines is certainly carrying the bag like she’s being paid to promote it. As the Mail pointed out, Brad is already adopting his girlfriend’s style, like always. Meanwhile, Pitt’s PR gave People another dumb exclusive:

Brad Pitt has found a “perfect” match in girlfriend Ines de Ramon. In a rare red carpet appearance together, the producer-star of F1 brought de Ramon as his date to the movie’s world premiere in New York City on Monday, June 16. Pitt, 61, “loved having Ines by his side,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. “She’s no drama, very supportive and they’re doing really well,” the insider adds. The jewelry designer, 32, is “perfect for him,” they conclude.

My theory about why Pitt’s PR continues to be so vague about Ines and only speak about her in the most basic of generalities is because Brad never pays attention to anything about her. Ines isn’t his “girlfriend” in the sense that they actually share things with one another or have similar interests or anything like that. Ines is just there. She is Girlfriend. Brad is happy with Girlfriend. Girlfriend is supportive.