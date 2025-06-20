Beyonce & Miley Cyrus performed ‘II Most Wanted’ for the first time in Paris

We haven’t talked much about Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter tour, or Kendrick Lamar’s GNX tour either. Both tours are massively successful and I love seeing all of the videos and photos on my timeline, but the stories are usually just “hey, Beyonce or Kendrick did something cool and everyone loved it!” Well, Beyonce has taken Cowboy Carter to Europe, and it’s been really great to see Europeans attempt the “cowboy” dress code. Last night, Beyonce began her three-night concert series in Paris. Beyonce loves Paris, and she always does something extra special for the French crowds. Well, last night, she brought out Miley Cyrus for their first-ever live performance of “II Most Wanted.” I’ve said this before, but I was really surprised by how much I love this song and it quickly became one of my favorites on the album. The way Miley and Beyonce harmonize on it is really gorgeous. The performance last night was amazing too (this is not the complete performance).

Miley Cyrus channels Beyoncé as she joins her on stage to perform ‘II MOST WANTED’ in Paris. pic.twitter.com/xckbhpVJjp — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 19, 2025

It’s just cool! Beyonce got Post Malone & Shaboozey to drop everything and perform with her on Christmas Day, and now she got Miley to drop everything to perform in Paris. Whenever Beyonce calls, other artists just… do whatever they can for Queen B. Miley also got on her social media afterwards and wrote about how much she loves Beyonce and she promised to be Bey’s shotgun rider for life.

.@Beyonce to be beside such a humble, gracious, legendary DIVA was a dream come true. Thank you for the opportunity to perform in Paris together & sing our song about friendship. To have learned from you & loved you my whole life, & then be standing together in matching gold… pic.twitter.com/h8LcbBeNoy — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 20, 2025