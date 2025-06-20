Beyonce & Miley Cyrus performed ‘II Most Wanted’ for the first time in Paris

We haven’t talked much about Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter tour, or Kendrick Lamar’s GNX tour either. Both tours are massively successful and I love seeing all of the videos and photos on my timeline, but the stories are usually just “hey, Beyonce or Kendrick did something cool and everyone loved it!” Well, Beyonce has taken Cowboy Carter to Europe, and it’s been really great to see Europeans attempt the “cowboy” dress code. Last night, Beyonce began her three-night concert series in Paris. Beyonce loves Paris, and she always does something extra special for the French crowds. Well, last night, she brought out Miley Cyrus for their first-ever live performance of “II Most Wanted.” I’ve said this before, but I was really surprised by how much I love this song and it quickly became one of my favorites on the album. The way Miley and Beyonce harmonize on it is really gorgeous. The performance last night was amazing too (this is not the complete performance).
Miley Cyrus channels Beyoncé as she joins her on stage to perform ‘II MOST WANTED’ in Paris. pic.twitter.com/xckbhpVJjp
— Pop Base (@PopBase) June 19, 2025
It’s just cool! Beyonce got Post Malone & Shaboozey to drop everything and perform with her on Christmas Day, and now she got Miley to drop everything to perform in Paris. Whenever Beyonce calls, other artists just… do whatever they can for Queen B. Miley also got on her social media afterwards and wrote about how much she loves Beyonce and she promised to be Bey’s shotgun rider for life.
.@Beyonce to be beside such a humble, gracious, legendary DIVA was a dream come true. Thank you for the opportunity to perform in Paris together & sing our song about friendship. To have learned from you & loved you my whole life, & then be standing together in matching gold… pic.twitter.com/h8LcbBeNoy
— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 20, 2025
beyoncé & miley’s FULL iconic performance together😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/WN1HMwXCvc
— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) June 19, 2025
Miley looks so much like Frances MC Dormand!
A big +1 to loving ll Most Wanted. So many female pop singers do that weird whiney, baby-talk voice. Beyoncé and Miley’s voices are a rich alto, just gorgeous together. Plus it’s just a great song.
This was not one of my initial faves on the album but the song grew on me so much! Agree that it’s impressive and somewhat surprising how well they harmonize together. The tonal quality of Miley’s voice can be polarizing to people but a more folksy song really showcases how well she can sing IMO versus the generic pop stuff she’s mostly famous for (and which I mostly dislike).
Agreed, she’s not a singer I pay much attention to but their voices here are beautiful. More of this!
I did really like it on the first listen myself. But totally agree about how it’s surprising how lovely they sound together. And I’ve never been a huge fan of Miley’s either, but her voice on the track is spot on and totally different from her other songs. Two thumbs up!
I would have lost my damn mind if I had been there. Lucky Parisians lol
I saw her at MetLife Stadium. Miley was not there and I still lost my damn mind! The best show I’ve ever been to. It was cold and pouring rain and still the best show I’ve ever been to and I was not a card carrying Beyonce fan prior to seeing her live. Phenomenal.
Best living performer. I’ve seen her on four separate tours and I still kick myself for the tours i missed.
This tour was so so good. Maybe her most ambitious. I’m jealous you got to go to the rain show! The videos looked amazing.
I travelled to London, most of my family is there. So i went to London night one. It was incredible.
I love this. I love the song. And I love seeing the clips. I’m looking forward to a concert film and am still debating whether to get Atlanta tix. I’m not sure I can deal with the crowd and getting into the city but I’m also sure it would be worth it.
Two friends of mine share Bey’s bday, so I get conscripted into all sorts of shenanigans. I am so glad I agreed to MetLife this tour was incredible.
I am honestly looking at other dates now to see it again.