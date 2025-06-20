Beyonce & Miley Cyrus performed ‘II Most Wanted’ for the first time in Paris

We haven’t talked much about Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter tour, or Kendrick Lamar’s GNX tour either. Both tours are massively successful and I love seeing all of the videos and photos on my timeline, but the stories are usually just “hey, Beyonce or Kendrick did something cool and everyone loved it!” Well, Beyonce has taken Cowboy Carter to Europe, and it’s been really great to see Europeans attempt the “cowboy” dress code. Last night, Beyonce began her three-night concert series in Paris. Beyonce loves Paris, and she always does something extra special for the French crowds. Well, last night, she brought out Miley Cyrus for their first-ever live performance of “II Most Wanted.” I’ve said this before, but I was really surprised by how much I love this song and it quickly became one of my favorites on the album. The way Miley and Beyonce harmonize on it is really gorgeous. The performance last night was amazing too (this is not the complete performance).

It’s just cool! Beyonce got Post Malone & Shaboozey to drop everything and perform with her on Christmas Day, and now she got Miley to drop everything to perform in Paris. Whenever Beyonce calls, other artists just… do whatever they can for Queen B. Miley also got on her social media afterwards and wrote about how much she loves Beyonce and she promised to be Bey’s shotgun rider for life.

Photo courtesy of Beyonce’s social media.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to “Beyonce & Miley Cyrus performed ‘II Most Wanted’ for the first time in Paris”

  1. Lady Digby says:
    June 20, 2025 at 10:19 am

    Miley looks so much like Frances MC Dormand!

    Reply
  2. Teddy says:
    June 20, 2025 at 10:30 am

    A big +1 to loving ll Most Wanted. So many female pop singers do that weird whiney, baby-talk voice. Beyoncé and Miley’s voices are a rich alto, just gorgeous together. Plus it’s just a great song.

    Reply
  3. Kitten says:
    June 20, 2025 at 10:32 am

    This was not one of my initial faves on the album but the song grew on me so much! Agree that it’s impressive and somewhat surprising how well they harmonize together. The tonal quality of Miley’s voice can be polarizing to people but a more folksy song really showcases how well she can sing IMO versus the generic pop stuff she’s mostly famous for (and which I mostly dislike).

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      June 20, 2025 at 11:32 am

      Agreed, she’s not a singer I pay much attention to but their voices here are beautiful. More of this!

      Reply
    • schmootc says:
      June 20, 2025 at 12:14 pm

      I did really like it on the first listen myself. But totally agree about how it’s surprising how lovely they sound together. And I’ve never been a huge fan of Miley’s either, but her voice on the track is spot on and totally different from her other songs. Two thumbs up!

      Reply
  4. Jill says:
    June 20, 2025 at 10:37 am

    I would have lost my damn mind if I had been there. Lucky Parisians lol

    Reply
    • McMe says:
      June 20, 2025 at 11:05 am

      I saw her at MetLife Stadium. Miley was not there and I still lost my damn mind! The best show I’ve ever been to. It was cold and pouring rain and still the best show I’ve ever been to and I was not a card carrying Beyonce fan prior to seeing her live. Phenomenal.

      Reply
      • sunny says:
        June 20, 2025 at 6:39 pm

        Best living performer. I’ve seen her on four separate tours and I still kick myself for the tours i missed.

        This tour was so so good. Maybe her most ambitious. I’m jealous you got to go to the rain show! The videos looked amazing.

        I travelled to London, most of my family is there. So i went to London night one. It was incredible.

  5. jais says:
    June 20, 2025 at 7:25 pm

    I love this. I love the song. And I love seeing the clips. I’m looking forward to a concert film and am still debating whether to get Atlanta tix. I’m not sure I can deal with the crowd and getting into the city but I’m also sure it would be worth it.

    Reply
  6. Katamari says:
    June 21, 2025 at 12:29 am

    Two friends of mine share Bey’s bday, so I get conscripted into all sorts of shenanigans. I am so glad I agreed to MetLife this tour was incredible.

    I am honestly looking at other dates now to see it again.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment