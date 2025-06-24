Prince William plans to travel to Switzerland in July to support the Lionesses

I missed this over the weekend – Buckingham Palace’s social media team posted this photo, above, of Prince William on his 43rd birthday. They only posted it on Twitter, not Instagram. Kensington Palace’s team posted a much more informal photo of William with puppies (where you could barely even see William’s face). This one is much more “dignified” for the heir, and it makes sense that this was how BP wants William to be seen. Obviously, they contacted a body-language expert who claimed that this photo is about “duty and leadership,” unlike Prince Harry’s photos! Speaking of duty and leadership, William skipped out on a meeting between his father and Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy yesterday at Windsor Castle. I have no idea if William was invited, or if Charles knows that his lightweight son couldn’t even handle it. But rest assured, William is planning on attending some football matches next month:
Prince William is aiming to fly to Switzerland next month to cheer on the Lionesses as they defend their Euros crown. The footie-loving royal is throwing his support behind the national women’s team — just as in 2022 when he was at Wembley to watch them win the title.
Wills will attend at least one group game to watch Sarina Wiegman’s side, maybe more depending on his royal commitments. Their first Group D game is against France in Zurich on July 5. They then play the Netherlands in the same city on July 9 and Wales in St Gallen on July 13.
A spokesman for William said: “He is looking forward to supporting the team and wishing them good luck.”
The Prince of Wales — who is patron of the FA — is also set to meet the squad in person to give them his best wishes before they depart for the tournament.
[From The Sun]
I mean…he absolutely should fly to support the women’s team. He flies everywhere to support the men’s team and his beloved Aston Villa. In 2023, William refused to support the women’s team in person when they made the Women’s World Cup final, remember that? He was dragged for weeks for his laziness. He would be dragged again if he refused to at least go to one of the women’s matches this year.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Buckingham Palace.
-
-
Prince William, Prince of Wales celebrate 1-0 of Harry KANE, England 9 in the group stage match ENGLAND – DENMARK 1-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jun 20, 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.,Image: 883554394, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
William, Prinz von Wales, Prince of Wales with son Prince George celebrate 1-1, next to Felipe VI. König von Spanien with daughter Princess Sofia, in the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889806983, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
William, Prinz von Wales, Prince of Wales with son Prince George celebrate 1-1, next to Felipe VI. König von Spanien with daughter Princess Sofia, in the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889807337, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William speaks with Mark Morrison, Manager of Tiber football centre, as he meets with members of Tiber Young People’s Steering Group, during a visit to Tiber in Liverpool, Britain, January 23, 2025.,Image: 956912543, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Temilade Adelaja/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William plays football, as he meets with members of Tiber Young People’s Steering Group, during a visit to Tiber in Liverpool, Britain, January 23, 2025.,Image: 956912553, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Temilade Adelaja/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
WILLENHALL, ENGLAND – MARCH 11: Prince William, Prince of Wales joins a lesson and speaks with participants on the course to learn about the key skills involved in refereeing during an official visit to an FA Referee Training Course At Sporting Khalsa FC at Aspray Arena on March 11, 2025 in Willenhall, England. The Prince of Wales is patron of the Football Association, the visit to Khalsa FC is part of the FA’s Reflective and Representative campaign which aims to recruit 1,000 people from Black, Asian and mixed heritage backgrounds into refereeing roles.,Image: 974676336, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
-
-
WILLENHALL, ENGLAND – MARCH 11: Prince William, Prince of Wales blows the referee’s whistle during a mini football game on official visit to an FA Referee Training Course At Sporting Khalsa FC at Aspray Arena on March 11, 2025 in Willenhall, England. The Prince of Wales is patron of the Football Association, the visit to Khalsa FC is part of the FA’s Reflective and Representative campaign which aims to recruit 1,000 people from Black, Asian and mixed heritage backgrounds into refereeing roles.,Image: 974676743, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
-
-
WILLENHALL, ENGLAND – MARCH 11: Prince William, Prince of Wales waves the linesman’s flag during a mini football game on official visit to an FA Referee Training Course At Sporting Khalsa FC at Aspray Arena on March 11, 2025 in Willenhall, England. The Prince of Wales is patron of the Football Association, the visit to Khalsa FC is part of the FA’s Reflective and Representative campaign which aims to recruit 1,000 people from Black, Asian and mixed heritage backgrounds into refereeing roles.,Image: 974676906, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
-
Come on Willy, look into the camera. Show us your not so hidden anger who assaulted his own brother.
Good luck Lionesses. Hope you can manage to tolerate this abusive man.
He should be dragged for not bringing Charlotte with him on this type of outing and only bringing George. Treating George as an only child and the only child worthy of public one-on-one time with him is weird and indicates that he doesn’t want to bond with the younger children because he plans to drag them like he has his brother. I hope he doesn’t cause the yips. He has bad mojo everywhere he goes.
My be he will accompany his secreat advisor Mike middleton. 😄 🤣 😂
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/royals/article-14817073/Kate-Middleton-close-relationship-father-Prince-William.html?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=Organic_YouTube&utm_campaign=Conversion_Subscription&utm_term=Michael-Middleton1YCP&utm_budgetpot=Organic
He really likes the blue outfits eh?
Personally I think he’d look better if he got an actual buzz cut, or just shaved his head. The wispies are not a good look for him….
Also – traveling to Switzerland for “work” – what a rough life!
Chin lifted to “global statesman” position, eyes set in “serious” squint…. He probably wears the blues because his valet told him he’s a summer or winter, like me. So greens, grays, and blues look good on him, but not so much anything with yellow in it. I love yellow, so I do wear it, but for a formal portrait I too would probably fall back on blue, grey, or green. As for the hair, agree on shaving the wispies. Another part of the problem is that he dyes his hair (I think, could be wrong) but not his beard, which makes the beard always look scruffy.
Agree that the wispies look bad.
What I really think is a problem though is what has happened to his nose. When he was younger his nose didn’t droop like it does now. Try covering his nose when you look at a picture of him and you can see how much better he would look if the tip of his nose fell at a normal level.
He wouldn’t even need to correct the bumps in his nose. Just lifting the tip back up would make a world of difference.
He doesn’t look like any statesman, just a playboy who spends all his time on the beach looking for new “merchandise”. He’s so tanned that he’ll soon have a complexion like Doria:))
And the photos are poor. They focused so much on his face to make him look good (I wonder how many times he looked in the mirror) that they don’t pay attention to the rest of the photo. His oddly positioned right arm (left in the photo) with that crumpled shirt looks crippled. And the photo with the dogs is even worse, because it’s poorly framed and has a piece of shoe sole in the center.
Who takes photos like that, Louis?
He should really bring Charlotte. If he wants George to go then he needs to bring Charlotte too. Not the actions of a “great dad” if he neglects his daughter
Well, this is exactly what he should be doing, too bad he had to be dragged by the press before he did it. He should also take Charlotte with him, and attend just as frequently as he does the mens’ games–but what’s that about his “schedule permitting”? Next month he starts his annual two-month summer break, no?
If he’s smart, he brings Charlotte to the match. But he put this out there because while his wife is getting roasted for flaking out, he wants it out there that he will support the Lionesses.
Would be nice if he treated Charlotte and George. I think the rags have suggested that Charlotte is keen on football. If I were a Lioness, I wouldn’t be too excited just to see William.
royal schedule permitting lmao. he’s going bc he knows he’ll be ripped to shreds if he doesn’t go after all his Aston Villa watching this year.
Peggy’s idea of “work” explains a lot and definitely highlights the difference between brothers. I will say it’s probably a good thing Peg is the heir because he never could accomplish anything in the real world like his brother and sister in law have.
He’s looking very tanned so guess he’s spending the London heatwave outdoors in the garden. I’d love to have done the same but unfortunately I’m actually expected to work in return for money.