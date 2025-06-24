Prince William plans to travel to Switzerland in July to support the Lionesses

I missed this over the weekend – Buckingham Palace’s social media team posted this photo, above, of Prince William on his 43rd birthday. They only posted it on Twitter, not Instagram. Kensington Palace’s team posted a much more informal photo of William with puppies (where you could barely even see William’s face). This one is much more “dignified” for the heir, and it makes sense that this was how BP wants William to be seen. Obviously, they contacted a body-language expert who claimed that this photo is about “duty and leadership,” unlike Prince Harry’s photos! Speaking of duty and leadership, William skipped out on a meeting between his father and Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy yesterday at Windsor Castle. I have no idea if William was invited, or if Charles knows that his lightweight son couldn’t even handle it. But rest assured, William is planning on attending some football matches next month:

Prince William is aiming to fly to Switzerland next month to cheer on the Lionesses as they defend their Euros crown. The footie-loving royal is throwing his support behind the national women’s team — just as in 2022 when he was at Wembley to watch them win the title. Wills will attend at least one group game to watch Sarina Wiegman’s side, maybe more depending on his royal commitments. Their first Group D game is against France in Zurich on July 5. They then play the Netherlands in the same city on July 9 and Wales in St Gallen on July 13. A spokesman for William said: “He is looking forward to supporting the team and wishing them good luck.” The Prince of Wales — who is patron of the FA — is also set to meet the squad in person to give them his best wishes before they depart for the tournament.

[From The Sun]

I mean…he absolutely should fly to support the women’s team. He flies everywhere to support the men’s team and his beloved Aston Villa. In 2023, William refused to support the women’s team in person when they made the Women’s World Cup final, remember that? He was dragged for weeks for his laziness. He would be dragged again if he refused to at least go to one of the women’s matches this year.