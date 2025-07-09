Brad Pitt: ‘I’ve never had a gay experience… I kind of missed that window’

There’s another story about Brad Pitt’s styling for F1’s promotion. Apparently, he’s working with two stylists – Taylor McNeill (best known for working with Timothee Chalamet and Kendrick Lamar) and George Cortina, who styled Brad’s recent “I’m going potty in my leather outfit” look in GQ. So… those are the two stylists responsible for velvet trousers, ‘90s sateen blouses, palazzo pants and Gucci onesies. We knew about McNeill’s work before now, but this is the first I’m hearing of Cortina working with Pitt. Sources are emphasizing that the stylists are working on JUST Brad too, but I’ve been wondering if Pitt is financing Ines de Ramon’s “makeover.” It’s not really so much a makeover as a more polished update, and I’ve assumed that Brad is financing that as well.

Speaking of Brad’s strange relationship with Ines, I keep coming back to the idea that he basically knows nothing about her, and she exists in the celebrity-gossip zeitgeist as someone who barely seems to have any interests or passions beyond showing up for Brad every few months. I’ve believed for some time that Ines was basically hired to give Brad a girlfriend and change the narrative around him, especially the narrative that he’s still disturbingly hung up on Angelina Jolie. All of which to say, I’ve always believed Brad is heterosexual, I just think he’s toxic AF. Of all of the celebrity men of Pitt’s generation, he’s one of the few who never really got any serious “gay rumors.” I bring this up because he addressed his sexuality in the Armchair Expert interview:

Brad Pitt got candid about his sexuality and missing out on the “gay experience” amid his romance with Ines de Ramon.

“You know I’ve never had a gay experience,” the “Fight Club” star said on Monday’s episode of “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.”

“I kind of missed that window, but if I did, it wouldn’t be you,” he joked, referring to host Dax Shepard. Pitt, 61, quipped that the “Parenthood” alum would only make the cut as his “14th or 15th” experience.

“I don’t want to brag, but you’re going to need to build up to me,” Shepard, 50, responded playfully. “I do recommend you start with some starters.”

[From Page Six]

I think he’s probably telling the truth here – while I’m sure Brad has been cruised by gay men for much of his adult life, I buy that he never had any gay experiences and never really explored anything. And who would choose Dax as their first experience with anything??

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

26 Responses to “Brad Pitt: ‘I’ve never had a gay experience… I kind of missed that window’”

  1. ThatGirlThere says:
    July 9, 2025 at 7:18 am

    Dax Shepard is obsessed with wanting/having a “gay experience.” He asks the men who come on his podcast about this and asks for a photo of a part of their body to keep on some sort of wall.

    Pitt’s stylist needs to take notes from Nicholas Hoult stylist and then reevaluate his choices.

    Reply
    • Ariel says:
      July 9, 2025 at 7:40 am

      I’m certainly pro gay

      Why does this bit of info on Dax creep me out so much?
      Ick.

      Reply
      • North of Boston says:
        July 9, 2025 at 8:28 am

        I don’t know the right words … fetishizing?… it’s that he’s objectifying and othering (the pics that he posts, like a collector of body parts, the questioning of “have you ever had a -gay – experience”) and then awkwardly inserting himself like “enough about you and your experiences, what about ME? Do you find ME pretty?” Even in his jokey way it’s attention seeking and trivializing others’ experiences, identities in a creepy way.

        That’s sort of DS’s whole thing though, whether he’s oversharing or spouting nonsense about his family, “sobriety”, arm day/his brosome workout routined, his production assistant, whatever.

  2. Eurydice says:
    July 9, 2025 at 7:21 am

    I don’t know what any of this means (at the same time, I’m not so curious as to take the time to find out). Why address his sexuality “amid his romance with Ines”? And what window is he talking about? Maybe before he became famous? But, if there have never been any rumors about him and he’s never been interested in “exploring,” then why is this even part of the conversation? Unless, this is coming from Dax and he’s propositioning Brad?

    Reply
    • AmandaB says:
      July 9, 2025 at 11:20 am

      I can answer this. Dax and Brad are massive douches, and the writer of the Page Six article is a thoughtless doof.

      Reply
  3. JoanCallamezzo says:
    July 9, 2025 at 7:21 am

    I don’t believe him but whatever. All of the ridiculous outfits he’s been wearing Timothee could actually pull off.

    Reply
  4. Ariel says:
    July 9, 2025 at 7:38 am

    The pic at the bottom of that article – I swear it’s the first time I’ve ever seen the lady look at Pitt.
    Mostly she’s just there beside him, possibly as contracted to do,

    I was shocked to see her facing him and smiling at him.
    Other pics like that I’m sure exist….

    In comparison / I’ll read how Taylor/travis are just a publicity stunt and after I think / dumb*ss she does not need publicity / I follow that up with – have you ever seen the way she lovingly gazes up at him ? It’s incredibly sweet.

    The grossness of society pretending he didn’t abuse his wife and kids, he still hasn’t meaningful amends to his kids, he’s *still* financially abusing Jolie for daring to leave him, makes me understand how the election happened and why we’re now the Germans in the holocaust as the world watches in horror.
    And I’m not seeing any hint of that here.

    Reply
    • FYI says:
      July 9, 2025 at 2:12 pm

      He never looks at her though.

      Agree about how deranged this all is — the idolizing of an abuser.

      Reply
  5. Kiki says:
    July 9, 2025 at 7:43 am

    I rolled my eyes so hard I sprained them.

    Reply
  6. Elizabeth says:
    July 9, 2025 at 7:44 am

    The only thing I know about Ines de Ramon is that she used to be married to Paul Wesley from The Vampire Diaries.

    Reply
    • North of Boston says:
      July 9, 2025 at 2:21 pm

      It took me reading your comment 3 times AND looking up that actor for it to finally have it click that the mess of these two twits has zero to do with Rashida Jones and her SO Ezra Koenig

      ie The Vampire Diaries is NOT the same thing as Vampire Weekend.

      Reply
  7. Xantha says:
    July 9, 2025 at 7:44 am

    Never had a gay experience, but he did abuse his bisexual ex-wife. So, there’s that.

    Reply
  8. TurtleBaby says:
    July 9, 2025 at 8:23 am

    Who is he fooling? He was a known rent boy in the early 90s.

    Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      July 9, 2025 at 9:57 am

      Exactly. I wonder if he’s saying this on a podcast now because there was a recent blind item on Crazy Days and Nights about him living with a much older male soap opera writer back in the day. Thom Racina.

      Reply
    • FYI says:
      July 9, 2025 at 2:09 pm

      Really? I didn’t know this.

      Reply
  9. Mslove says:
    July 9, 2025 at 9:45 am

    If Brad were to shower more often, his chances for a gay experience would rise dramatically. But people with noses want nothing to do with dating him.

    Reply
    • Eva says:
      July 9, 2025 at 9:59 am

      A while back, an article appeared in some rag saying that thanks to ines, brad no longer smells bad. Not only has he started showering and wearing perfume regularly, but he’s also learned to floss his teeth. So maybe brad can now get some experience.

      Reply
      • Mslove says:
        July 9, 2025 at 10:57 am

        That article was hilarious. I can’t imagine not flossing my teeth. His breath must have been lethal.

      • Eva says:
        July 9, 2025 at 12:11 pm

        It’s good that at least he regularly rinsed his mouth with alcohol, which killed the bacteria. Without it, it would probably be even worse.

    • Tracey says:
      July 9, 2025 at 5:26 pm

      Brad Pitt still abused his wife and six minor children, never forget, and don’t get fooled into his PR deflection of lie

      Reply
  10. Chaine says:
    July 9, 2025 at 10:30 am

    Combining the headline with picture of him and Tom makes this post *chefs kiss*

    Reply
  11. Tn Democrat says:
    July 9, 2025 at 12:29 pm

    I will be grateful when the promotional cycle for this flick is over and he isn’t front and center in the media. Normalizing a man with addiction issues who physically abused his wife/kids then proceeded to drag them through a decade of tabloid/internet bot/troll hell to rehabilitate his deservedly tattered image is ick, ick, ick. We need more discussions about male partners abusing the legal system/social media to continue to manipulate and control their former partners and less embiggening of stale old white farts.

    Reply
  12. therese says:
    July 9, 2025 at 12:37 pm

    I always thought Pitt was gay.

    Reply
  13. j.ferber says:
    July 9, 2025 at 5:31 pm

    I don’t even know what that means, “the gay experience?” And what is “the window” for it? Anyone at any time can realize that they are gay. Here it is being treated as some kind of rite of passage or carnival ride. It’s a shallow and insulting view and it doesn’t surprise me at all that these two assholes are treating many people’s sexuality in this way.

    Reply
  14. JoJo says:
    July 9, 2025 at 6:31 pm

    That’s not what 30 years of blind items say Brad! How much damage was done to the plane when he was abusing his family? $20,000?

    Reply

