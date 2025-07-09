Brad Pitt: ‘I’ve never had a gay experience… I kind of missed that window’

There’s another story about Brad Pitt’s styling for F1’s promotion. Apparently, he’s working with two stylists – Taylor McNeill (best known for working with Timothee Chalamet and Kendrick Lamar) and George Cortina, who styled Brad’s recent “I’m going potty in my leather outfit” look in GQ. So… those are the two stylists responsible for velvet trousers, ‘90s sateen blouses, palazzo pants and Gucci onesies. We knew about McNeill’s work before now, but this is the first I’m hearing of Cortina working with Pitt. Sources are emphasizing that the stylists are working on JUST Brad too, but I’ve been wondering if Pitt is financing Ines de Ramon’s “makeover.” It’s not really so much a makeover as a more polished update, and I’ve assumed that Brad is financing that as well.

Speaking of Brad’s strange relationship with Ines, I keep coming back to the idea that he basically knows nothing about her, and she exists in the celebrity-gossip zeitgeist as someone who barely seems to have any interests or passions beyond showing up for Brad every few months. I’ve believed for some time that Ines was basically hired to give Brad a girlfriend and change the narrative around him, especially the narrative that he’s still disturbingly hung up on Angelina Jolie. All of which to say, I’ve always believed Brad is heterosexual, I just think he’s toxic AF. Of all of the celebrity men of Pitt’s generation, he’s one of the few who never really got any serious “gay rumors.” I bring this up because he addressed his sexuality in the Armchair Expert interview:

Brad Pitt got candid about his sexuality and missing out on the “gay experience” amid his romance with Ines de Ramon. “You know I’ve never had a gay experience,” the “Fight Club” star said on Monday’s episode of “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.” “I kind of missed that window, but if I did, it wouldn’t be you,” he joked, referring to host Dax Shepard. Pitt, 61, quipped that the “Parenthood” alum would only make the cut as his “14th or 15th” experience. “I don’t want to brag, but you’re going to need to build up to me,” Shepard, 50, responded playfully. “I do recommend you start with some starters.”

I think he’s probably telling the truth here – while I’m sure Brad has been cruised by gay men for much of his adult life, I buy that he never had any gay experiences and never really explored anything. And who would choose Dax as their first experience with anything??