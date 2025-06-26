LeAnn Rimes confesses: Her teeth fell out in the middle of one of her concerts

The other day, I randomly thought of LeAnn Rimes and how she’s being weirdly quiet these days. Everyone grows up at some point, I guess. She’s learned how to not live every part of her life on social media, and I think she’s benefited from other celebrity scandals distracting the gossip-watchers who love tacky catastrophes. So, what’s new with LeAnn? She’s surprisingly still married to Eddie Cibrian, and they just had their fourteenth wedding anniversary in April. LeAnn and Eddie rarely go out these days and rarely get pap’d, but LeAnn still performs and tours (she’s arguably still the breadwinner of the marriage). Well, LeAnn is making headlines this week for making a confession on social media. During a recent concert, her fake teeth fell out of her mouth.

Life goes on and so does the show when you’re LeAnn Rimes. The country singer, 42, recently posted an Instagram video about an incident during which her fake teeth fell out while she was singing “One Way Ticket” during her show at The Skagit Casino Resort in Washington. “This is the most epic example of how the show must go on,” Rimes said before getting into the details of the snafu, which she noticed when she felt something “pop” in her mouth. “If you’ve been around, you know I’ve had a lot of dental surgeries, and I have a bridge in the front,” she said. “It fell out in the middle of my song.” While she initially began to “panic,” she chose to get real with the audience instead of walking off stage. “I was literally pushing my teeth in like every couple of lines and singing,” she continued. “It was the most epic experience ever. I don’t usually have firsts in my career. That was a first and hopefully a last.” Since Rimes posted the video before another performance, she jokingly warned fans: “The front row, get ready for something to fly out. If you catch them, please return them.” “You know, good times, just keeping it real with you, as real as I had to last night. As I said, there wasn’t a f—— thing I could do about it except either walk off or hold my teeth in and sing.”

[From People]

I always wonder about this when celebrities get those big, fake-looking veneers or, as LeAnn has, a whole interconnected front bridge. I have one crown on a back molar and it’s never popped off, so how often does this happen to a bridge or veneers? It would explain why so many celebrities are constantly having dental work too – the sh-t is popping off on a regular basis. Anyway, yeah, it happens and I imagine LeAnn’s performance was a doozy. At least she’s being real about it and trying to get ahead of it, in case a video ended up coming out.

PS… I spent a few minutes on her IG, looking at her posts for the first time in years. She still posts a lot about Eddie and his sons, but it’s not the constant daily IGs anymore. And Eddie is still disturbingly handsome, I’m sorry to say. If anything, the salt-and-pepper hair really suits him.