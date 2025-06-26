Kristin Chenoweth on her anthem performance: I just wanted to make Oklahoma proud



Y’all had a lot of thoughts about Kristin Chenoweth’s rendition of the National Anthem the other day, and I loved it! Quick replay: the NBA Finals came down to the Indiana Pacers vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, with the game held Sunday on the Thunder’s home turf. Kristin, who hails from Broken Arrow, OK, got the ball rolling by singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of the proceedings, clad in her own Thunder t-shirt and bedazzled knee-high boots. I think for many people tuning in for the basketball, this was an introduction to Tony Award-winning Kristin and her classically-trained voice. This is the good witch who originated the role of Galinda on Broadway — she’s got soprano pipes and she knows how to use them! Fresh off the triumphant night, Kristin spoke with The Oklahoman about the preparation she put into singing the anthem, her pride in the team, and a few Wicked thoughts:

How was it seeing the Thunder’s championship scene play out at Paycom Center?

I was so happy. We had great seats, and people asked if I was nervous about the anthem. No, I was nervous about the team. I wanted us to win. Did it go through your mind before you sang that you wanted to set the tone or get the team off to a smashing start?

You know, sometimes when I get asked to do the anthem, it’s by either the NFL or the network or something. But this one was the Thunder, and I took it very seriously. And I always take singing that song very seriously, because of the beautiful words, the lyrics of the song. So, I just wanted to make Oklahoma proud. And, yeah, I guess I did want to set the tone (and) just get everybody ready to really cheer their brains out to, hopefully, win. (chuckles) Was that an extra fancy version of the anthem for the Thunder?

Yeah, I went up to the High C. It’s the night to do it, you know? I’m an Okie. The Thunder is my favorite team. It’s the very final game; we’re at home; we want this championship. We’ve never been there. It’s our turn. All of those things are going through my mind. So, that’s the time to really sing it. What are your thoughts on how many more people have embraced ‘Wicked’ since the first movie came out and with the second one coming?

Oh, I love it. But I knew when we opened in San Francisco, before we hit Broadway, that we were going to be a hit. I just didn’t know (how big). What, 23 years later, ‘Wicked’ is still relevant. So, it’s been a good year. It’s just been a good year. And now you’re getting ready to debut ‘The Queen of Versailles’ on Broadway?

Yeah, we start (rehearsals) in August, and we open in November. But I’m an athlete, too. I’ve got to get my mind, body and spirit ready. … I’ve got to get focused on my own game. That’s what I’ve got to do. (laughs)

[From The Oklahoman]

“And I always take singing that song very seriously, because of the beautiful words, the lyrics of the song.” That’s why I wanted to cover this little interview, because so many of you noted in the comments the other day about how well, and distinctively, Kristin told the story of the song through her performance. And then heck yeah she hit that High C! Some people may just not like opera, but I think the NBA and the Thunder knew what they were getting when they asked Kristin to perform, and in the end, the pride went both ways.

True story: growing up in San Francisco, my mother and I got season tickets to a “Best of Broadway” series, to see touring productions and shows in previews. And yes, that package included the pre-NYC debut of Wicked, in the short period before Robert Morse was replaced by Joel Grey as the Wizard (Bob booked Mad Men not long after, don’t worry). But guess who’s the munchkin-headed idiot who gave up her seat at the last minute? Me, that’s who! My reason for backing out was vague (though in my defense, I was a teenager at the time). Anyway, my mother and her friend thoroughly enjoyed it and saw the hit it was destined to be. For my part, I picked up the book and was instantly under its spell. We got the first Wicked: For Good trailer recently, and everyone was excited about hearing parts of the titular song. Personally, I can’t wait to see and hear Part II’s opening number, “Thank Goodness.” I never saw Kristin perform it live (again, because I’m a boob), but her command of that song, the subtleties and character arcs she conveys through her voice alone, even just listening to the cast album she always gave me chills.

