Duchess Sophie is ‘keen’ to take on more work, but she’ll need ‘more staff’

In Prince William’s recent birthday “profile,” which was organized by Kensington Palace, sources once again spoke about how William will count on the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh when he’s king. In William’s kingship fantasies, he knows that he and his wife still won’t work much, so he’s already expecting Sophie and Edward to pick up the slack. William seems fond of Sophie, but she’s probably yet another older woman who knows how to work his ego (much like Carole Middleton). Sophie comes across as a bit of leech, running the same play on William that she ran on QEII, telling everyone that she (Sophie) is the favorite, the chosen one, the secret weapon who can step up and do the heavy lifting! Well, here’s the latest from Sophie’s PR shop:
She has long been thought of as the royals’ secret weapon and being a savvy peacemaker. But now Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh — who was once described by Princess Diana as “Little Miss Goody Two Shoes” — is braced to play an important role in the family’s future. And the duchess herself is believed to be delighted with the idea of more frontline roles and responsibilities.
Since the banishment of Harry and Meghan, and Prince Andrew’s fall from grace, the team of working royals has been down to the bare bones. After the death of Queen Elizabeth and the cancer woes of King Charles and the Princess of Wales, the shortage of major royals for public duties was even more stark. Step forward Sophie, 60, who will now play a distinguished public role in the Royal Family.
Both William and Kate are very fond of her and Edward, 61, who have proven to be steady hands in an otherwise turbulent family. Sources say Sophie — mother of Lady Louise, 21, who is due to graduate this summer, and 17-year-old James, the Earl of Wessex — is keen to relieve the work pressure on Charles, Camilla, William and Kate.
A source who knows her well says: “Sophie is very keen to take on more work for the Royal Family. Until now she has been a bit like Princess Anne — someone who has done a hell of a lot of travelling to engagements all over the world without any real fanfare. The places she has gone to are often not very fashionable, to say the least, but she happily goes and gives each engagement her all because she knows she is representing the King. The duchess is very good at doing her own research for those engagements and writing her own speeches, as does the duke. I suspect that as she takes on more work for the family, Sophie will have to have more staff. Because at the moment the duke and duchess only have one live-in member of staff at their home in Bagshot [Surrey], who doubles up as a personal secretary.”
A few points. One, notice how Sophie has basically written off the current king as a lost cause when it comes to her quest to be a bigger, more important senior royal. Charles and Camilla don’t actively hate Sophie and Edward, and the Edinburghs are not shunned anywhere. But Cam and Charles aren’t highlighting their work or singling out Sophie for praise or anything. Sophie is seen as what she is – a boring worker bee for the Firm, someone who doesn’t ruffle feathers (because no one pays attention to what she’s up to). That’s not magically going to change when William is king either – sure, she’ll have more to do, but the British press will still ignore her for the most part. The thing about funding is super-interesting too, and that’s probably the point of this story. Sophie is setting terms! She’s telling William: I’ll do whatever you want during your reign, but you better give me a real office and some staff! I also don’t believe that Sophie and Edward are THAT lacking in staff, btw.
I swear I could do these royal jobs, any of them, standing in my head. I have a real job managing programs, projects, and people and I WORK. To see these dilettantes prancing around at horse shows in their costumes day drinking and complaining about staff…???
They are just useless.
Sophie and Edward tried to be the Meghan and Harry of their generation but failed. They just were lacking in every way and now she thinks she can pull a win out of the hat by being keen and sucking up to the income source.
She may bumble her way into the king she needs for her ambitions, with William.
She seems to be the worker he needs, if he can overcome his desire to keep everything for himself. Just throw some cash at her, you dumbass.
She seems like one of the people who thinks she is smarter/more cunning than she actually is.
That said, this is not a Mensa registered family. Not hard to be smarter.
So now they’re saying Harry & Meghan were “banished”?
That is what caught my attention. I’m thinking that they are usually either “banished” by or deserted the Royal family depending upon the point of the article. The point here is: oh poor small working Royal family we need Sophie’s help and she needs more stuff….. And, by the way, can you make Edward’s title in perpetuity?
Usually these stories seeking sympathy from the reader for the Royals uses the abandonment by the Sussexes stance. Oh, how dare they leave such a big hole in the working royal family group?! I think they messed up a bit and are mixing their messages here.
Banishment, someone hasn’t done their research.
I figured ‘banished’ was better than just lumping Harry in with Andrew, as they usually do. Andrew popped up next in the sentence, though.
“More staff” is just code for “more money.” And really, if she’s going to be covering for W&K, she’ll deserve it.
Agreed. William needs to STFU and pay her.
Agree, tbh. Her and Edward are agreeing to be the shadow workhorses, the least W can do is open his wallet.
While Sophie outed herself as a mean girl she’s the only non-senior citizen royal woman who can do an international visit or an actual substantive visit. She had a career before marrying in. Anne might have her mother’s good health and long life but nothing is guaranteed. Sophie and Edward are literally all William will have for help for most of his reign. The slimmed down monarchy gets even slimmer!!!
She’s 60. She’s definitely getting her senior discounts.
So, if Sophie really IS working hard, comparing her to Princess Anne, why doesn’t she get praise and admiration from the public, at least? I understand why the royals don’t talk her up (they are jealous and don’t want to shine a light on anyone else who is doing the work), but what about the public? Is it because she is an older woman, and therefore invisible and uninteresting?
Anne is also an old woman. I think, people just don’t respect her. The older royalists probably remember her tabloid days and don’t care for her. The younger ones probably read about her weird behavior when she tried to be the new Meghan. I remember she had to apologize because an actor talked about her rude remarks about his acting after he performed in a charity event. Before that, she said she never heard of Oprah and people online found her pics of a visit she did to a school Oprah founded. Small things like that stay with people. Anne doesn’t behave like that in public. She does her job, then goes away. Even if she insults someone to their face, she has enough goodwill with people to regard it as a funny story.
Anne has a certain gravitas, I think. Sophie has nothing. She always seems like a supplicant. She is always begging or trying to be somebody’s secret weapon.
Sophie still carries the stigma of the fake sheik recordings. She was unsuccessful in her biz, millions in debt. Then she conveniently became Qe2’s bff. Did things to ingratiate. Apparently both she and Edward are very rude – like the rest of them. Anne had better pr years ago and it’s stuck.
I think Sophie is lovely – her sartorial choices skew to the dowdy most often, but occasionally she pulls off something nice — I agree that she is serviceable without being headline worthy.
She isn’t lovely. She’s very arrogant and feels entitled to the best of everything. Believe me, I know.
Yes, known to be very rude and arrogant.
For all this puff about how Sophie does her homework and writes her own speeches (“as does the Duke”), I seem to recall their trip to the Caribbean being a bit of a disaster.
And they’re also painting her as so dull that no one even notices what she’s doing.
And this is the best that the BRF has to offer? You have to laugh.
Sophiesta and Edward should start dusting off more framed photos of themselves to distribute when they do their “royal work”. Everyone is clamoring for one of these goodies! 🤣😆😝
Charles could run everything like a real company or “firm.” Charles could have his own secretary or whatever he needs, but then he could hire a team of staff to aipport others. Not everyone needs 5 people working for them. What they do in way of engagements is not a heavy lift. They could have staff – project managers, secretaries, etc, and support multiple working royals. Then more people could work! More of the royals could support the monarchy. I don’t get this mentality that everyone needs so many people working for them, and why Charles and William are so stingy.
I could honestly see William cutting her off as soon as he becomes king.
‘Soon as Lady Louise starts working for the firm, her ma will be kicked to the curb.
She needs a stylist.
How else is she gonna be paid for the job?
I hope Louise doesn’t get roped into it right away.
What did Edward and Sophie get from the Queen as wedding gifts? Anne got a big income producing estate in her name, Andrew got a big new house somewhere which he sold. What did Edward get? Bagshot is not owned by them and I would wonder if they have any income sources other than whatever Charles gives them.