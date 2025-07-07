Duchess Meghan made red-white-and-blue cupcakes & cocktails for the Fourth

The Duchess of Sussex loves a holiday, especially the 4th of July. Meghan and Prince Harry had their second date (in London) on the 4th of July in 2016, and nine years later, her British husband celebrated Independence Day in his Montecito mansion with his two red-headed American children, watching his beautiful wife make special red-white-and-blue cocktails. I imagine Harry likes to grill. I bet he made some hamburgers & hot dogs on the Fourth. Anyway, Meghan posted a bunch of new content for Independence Day. She created a red-white-and-blue fruit platter with forbidden raspberry spread, and she also made those Independence-Day-themed cupcakes and cocktails.
On the cupcake IG, Meghan posted: “Our second date was the 4th of July 2016 and H brought me cupcakes to celebrate. Now, all these years later, our two children are in on the tradition. Happy Independence Day! May your day be as sweet as these cupcakes.” I think the final photo is of the cupcakes Harry brought to their date? That was the date where Meghan was late, because she was coming back from Wimbledon. For their first date, Harry was late! As for the cupcakes…it actually bugs me that she left the stem on the strawberries.
In the cocktail video, Meghan wore a Farm Rio dress – Farm Rio is already experiencing a huge “Meghan Effect” and of course that dress is already sold out. In the fruit platter video, she wore her years-old blue-and-white striped Ralph Lauren blouse, the same one she wore to Wimbledon in 2018. It’s the same style as the beige-and-white striped blouse worn by the Princess of Wales last week.
Sussex 4th of July cocktail hour! 🍹🍸
Duchess Meghan looks absolutely stunning! Wow!#Happy4thofJuly #MeghanSussex
I love how shady my girl can be without even trying 🤭
HAPPY #4thofJuly ❤️💙🤍
Love the glimpses we get into her life through her IG.. it truly is a bright spot in dark times.
I love that this date is so special to them- that throwback pic of their second date is intoxicating!!
She looked radiant and I think the kiddies were also on theme wearing red and blue. Adorable all round.
I just love that Meghan is enjoying life. For Harry to go so far as to celebrate 4th of July says how much he really liked Meghan.
I love how she presents fruits. Her joy is always infectious. Guard your happiness Babe.
Returning to Insta must be giving her joy as well. All these intimate shots of her and her home life are showing how encouraged she must be. I love her reposts of “As Ever” products used by buyers – it truly drowns out the noise of the rats and the Palaces.
See? This is the authentic one, the superstar. She is the HEA version of Diana had she lived.
It’s nice to see her put up content of her life and the things she does for holidays!! I’m hoping that WLM will do a holiday themed one for Christmas or Thanksgiving or both!!
She looks gorgeous, no wonder that dress is sold out. And I love how she’s presented their Independence Day – easy, approachable and joyful.
The red white and blue cocktails looked cute and pretty easy to make. Loved her wearing her striped Wimbledon shirt.
meghan is one of those effortless hostesses who just makes entertaining look easy. It sounds cheesy to say but it really is a gift. My moms best friend is like this – she just hosts huge parties without batting an eye, and she can make simple things (like a fruit platter) look elegant and fancy but it took her 2 minutes to put together.
I know this is curated for social media but I just dont get the impression that she’s freaking out behind the scenes bc people are coming over (the way I do lol.)
It’s the confidence of having made 1,000 fruit platters before this. She doesn’t make the mistake of trying out Veal Prince Orloff on her guests for the very first time. And it’s interesting how she’s a perfectionist, but also can leave room for imperfection. I tend to freak out behind the scenes and I have to remind myself “these are my friends, they’re not restaurant critics.”
BTW, update on As Ever order – I got a nice email yesterday saying they’re sending free of charge the Hibiscus tea that they mistakenly replaced with peppermint in my order. They’re really trying so hard.
The more you host, the easier it is to practice over time that it becomes second nature.
And from what it sounds like, Meghan has many friends and hosted many while she was in London (the terrorist avocado toast) and now in Montecito. It’s a natural fit for someone into food and gatherings.
They really must have a power salon come to think of it. They are so well-connected and welcomed, they are living the dream.
Independence Day!!! Something the colonizing royals cannot copy from her. A country that does not have an Independence Day of its own which is responsible for colonization of numerous countries like America that had to fight for their independence from it.
Glad to see the independent biracial American woman and her now financially independent from the Royal institution husband enjoying another of their Independence Day celebration in the US. Chapter of Joy, Sussex style. 💕
I lost my parents tragically and have felt them send me things in my life that were too good to be true, like my house. When I see how joyful Meghan is and how happy Harry looks, and their sweet family, I have no doubt Diana was pulling some strings.
I’m so sorry for your loss, and 100% agree that our loved ones are looking out for us from beyond. I’ve learned to keep my mind open for signs. Go, Diana!
“forbidden raspberry spread”. 😂 Too funny, Kaiser
I admit I felt too gloomy about the state of our country to even wear red, white and blue on the 4th. We had a family party and we were all feeling the same way … my sister, who was hosting, didn’t even decorate and she usually goes to town. (I did buy red, white and blue beach balls for the kids, but that was it.)
@LIZZARD,i am so sorry for your loss. Whenever we get to peek into the peaceful life H&M have created for their little family, i get teary eyed because i know Lady Diana would have loved to be there. This is the freedom and the life that she wanted for herself and for her children but was denied.
I adored those glimpses, but I did not strive to that level of hosting. I was simply happy to find I actually had a full container of ketchup. I’m not sure I could’ve afforded the dress, but I’m sad, not surprised, that it’s sold out.