Duchess Meghan made red-white-and-blue cupcakes & cocktails for the Fourth

The Duchess of Sussex loves a holiday, especially the 4th of July. Meghan and Prince Harry had their second date (in London) on the 4th of July in 2016, and nine years later, her British husband celebrated Independence Day in his Montecito mansion with his two red-headed American children, watching his beautiful wife make special red-white-and-blue cocktails. I imagine Harry likes to grill. I bet he made some hamburgers & hot dogs on the Fourth. Anyway, Meghan posted a bunch of new content for Independence Day. She created a red-white-and-blue fruit platter with forbidden raspberry spread, and she also made those Independence-Day-themed cupcakes and cocktails.

On the cupcake IG, Meghan posted: “Our second date was the 4th of July 2016 and H brought me cupcakes to celebrate. Now, all these years later, our two children are in on the tradition. Happy Independence Day! May your day be as sweet as these cupcakes.” I think the final photo is of the cupcakes Harry brought to their date? That was the date where Meghan was late, because she was coming back from Wimbledon. For their first date, Harry was late! As for the cupcakes…it actually bugs me that she left the stem on the strawberries.

In the cocktail video, Meghan wore a Farm Rio dress – Farm Rio is already experiencing a huge “Meghan Effect” and of course that dress is already sold out. In the fruit platter video, she wore her years-old blue-and-white striped Ralph Lauren blouse, the same one she wore to Wimbledon in 2018. It’s the same style as the beige-and-white striped blouse worn by the Princess of Wales last week.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLsZ5Lwp8fQ/?hl=en

I love how shady my girl can be without even trying 🤭 HAPPY #4thofJuly ❤️💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/tJyrQqVAEX — Julieth ❀ (@troubleshade) July 4, 2025