Andrew Garfield & Monica Barbaro watched women’s tennis at Wimbledon

Embed from Getty Images

I spent the July 4th holiday weekend watching Wimbledon, which is pretty chaotic this year as far as top players losing early. I have no predictions for the finals, but I have my fingers crossed for Amanda Anisimova. Anyway, over the weekend, tons of celebrities came out for tennis. Two of those celebrities? Oscar-nominated actors Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro. They started dating earlier this year, just as Barbaro was getting tons of (well-earned) hype for playing Joan Baez in A Complete Unknown. It would not surprise me at all if they started up last year.

So, Garfield took his girlfriend to watch some tennis. They coordinated in white Ralph Lauren ensembles – RL is a major sponsor of Wimbledon, and RL often dresses celebrities for their Wimbledon appearances. Andrew and Monica watched the tennis on Centre Court, but they were not seated in the Royal Box. Did Andrew just buy regular tickets, I wonder. Or maybe the tickets were comped by Ralph Lauren. The Royal Box is invitation-only by the All-England club. Also: they had great taste in tennis matches! Centre Court’s matches yesterday were excellent – Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova v. Sonay Kartal (which Garfield and Barbaro were seated for), Sabalenka v. Mertens and Carlos Alcaraz v. Andrey Rublev. Great day to have Centre Court tickets.

Anyway, do you think Garfield and Barbaro are built to last? Garfield seems to only date women for about a year and then he moves on. But maybe Barbaro is the one! I doubt it, but they look nice together.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images