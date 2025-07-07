Andrew Garfield & Monica Barbaro watched women’s tennis at Wimbledon

I spent the July 4th holiday weekend watching Wimbledon, which is pretty chaotic this year as far as top players losing early. I have no predictions for the finals, but I have my fingers crossed for Amanda Anisimova. Anyway, over the weekend, tons of celebrities came out for tennis. Two of those celebrities? Oscar-nominated actors Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro. They started dating earlier this year, just as Barbaro was getting tons of (well-earned) hype for playing Joan Baez in A Complete Unknown. It would not surprise me at all if they started up last year.

So, Garfield took his girlfriend to watch some tennis. They coordinated in white Ralph Lauren ensembles – RL is a major sponsor of Wimbledon, and RL often dresses celebrities for their Wimbledon appearances. Andrew and Monica watched the tennis on Centre Court, but they were not seated in the Royal Box. Did Andrew just buy regular tickets, I wonder. Or maybe the tickets were comped by Ralph Lauren. The Royal Box is invitation-only by the All-England club. Also: they had great taste in tennis matches! Centre Court’s matches yesterday were excellent – Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova v. Sonay Kartal (which Garfield and Barbaro were seated for), Sabalenka v. Mertens and Carlos Alcaraz v. Andrey Rublev. Great day to have Centre Court tickets.

Anyway, do you think Garfield and Barbaro are built to last? Garfield seems to only date women for about a year and then he moves on. But maybe Barbaro is the one! I doubt it, but they look nice together.

8 Responses to “Andrew Garfield & Monica Barbaro watched women’s tennis at Wimbledon”

  1. Jegede says:
    July 7, 2025 at 7:35 am

    I still can’t believe Barbaro is in her thirties.😮😮😮

    Reply
  2. Nonok says:
    July 7, 2025 at 7:35 am

    They do look nice together but they don’t look into each other at all in these pictures. This early in the relationship you would expect to see some body language!

    Reply
  3. orangeowl says:
    July 7, 2025 at 7:41 am

    They do look great, although her ensemble is a bit bridal. As noted above, I’m also not seeing much of a spark.

    Reply
  4. Eurydice says:
    July 7, 2025 at 7:59 am

    They look like two people who happened to sit next to each other at a tennis match. Maybe they’ll chat for a bit and go for coffee after.

    Reply
  5. ThatGirlThere says:
    July 7, 2025 at 8:25 am

    I’m so off of him with his defense of Mel Gibson and his weird behavior with the Chicken Shop interviewer. He’s a fuck boi and hope Monica is protecting herself.

    Reply
  6. jais says:
    July 7, 2025 at 9:23 am

    He’s attractive but I have just never been super into him. Maybe there’s a specific movie of his that I need to see to get it. But they look cute.

    Reply
  7. wendy says:
    July 7, 2025 at 11:58 am

    No, no, no — I am here for Phoenix and Bob!

    Reply

