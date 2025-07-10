Did Hugh Grant doze off in the middle of the men’s match at Wimbledon?

Hugh Grant is a major tennis fan. I’m sure he has his favorite players, but really, he’s just obsessed with the sport entirely. He’s not only a regular at Wimbledon – where he can often be seen in the Royal Box – but he’s also a frequent guest at Roland Garros in Paris. There was an infamous moment in 2017 when tennis fans really embraced Hugh: he turned up in Paris to attend that year’s French Open women’s semifinals. He watched every minute of Jelena Ostapenko vs. Timea Bacsinszky. He has taste!

Well, anyway, Hugh was invited to the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Wednesday for the second day of the quarterfinals. I strongly suspect that he was more interested in the women’s match which was on Centre Court first (Andreeva vs. Bencic, with Bencic winning). But he stayed for the men’s quarterfinal match – Novak Djokovic vs. Flavio Cobolli, with Novak winning in four sets. There were tense moments in the first set, with Djokovic and Cobolli trading breaks of serve, then taking it to a tiebreak. This is how Hugh responded to the most nerve-wracking part of the match: zzzzzzz….

Hugh Grant falling asleep as this first set between Djokovic and Cobolli reaches a crescendo pic.twitter.com/zJszvxPGiy — talkingtennis (@talkingtennis22) July 9, 2025

Hugh Grant falls asleep at Wimbledon. pic.twitter.com/vgOIstzNu8 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 9, 2025

It’s always a smart move to keep your sunglasses on so that you can take a little catnap and no one is the wiser. Except Hugh was seated right behind Queen Camilla, and during the Djokovic match, there were dozens of cutaways to Camilla (and Hugh). So… yeah, people caught him napping in the Royal Box. I still say that he was mostly there for the ladies’ match though.

I’m also including photos of Peter Phillips and his latest girlfriend d Harriet Sperling, who were also in attendance on Wednesday.