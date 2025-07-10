Did Hugh Grant doze off in the middle of the men’s match at Wimbledon?

Hugh Grant is a major tennis fan. I’m sure he has his favorite players, but really, he’s just obsessed with the sport entirely. He’s not only a regular at Wimbledon – where he can often be seen in the Royal Box – but he’s also a frequent guest at Roland Garros in Paris. There was an infamous moment in 2017 when tennis fans really embraced Hugh: he turned up in Paris to attend that year’s French Open women’s semifinals. He watched every minute of Jelena Ostapenko vs. Timea Bacsinszky. He has taste!
Well, anyway, Hugh was invited to the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Wednesday for the second day of the quarterfinals. I strongly suspect that he was more interested in the women’s match which was on Centre Court first (Andreeva vs. Bencic, with Bencic winning). But he stayed for the men’s quarterfinal match – Novak Djokovic vs. Flavio Cobolli, with Novak winning in four sets. There were tense moments in the first set, with Djokovic and Cobolli trading breaks of serve, then taking it to a tiebreak. This is how Hugh responded to the most nerve-wracking part of the match: zzzzzzz….
It’s always a smart move to keep your sunglasses on so that you can take a little catnap and no one is the wiser. Except Hugh was seated right behind Queen Camilla, and during the Djokovic match, there were dozens of cutaways to Camilla (and Hugh). So… yeah, people caught him napping in the Royal Box. I still say that he was mostly there for the ladies’ match though.
I’m also including photos of Peter Phillips and his latest girlfriend d Harriet Sperling, who were also in attendance on Wednesday.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein enjoy the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London, spotted seated behind the Queen Consort of England.
Pictured: Hugh Grant, Anna Eberstein, Queen Camilla
BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM Hugh Grant and Anna Eberstein enjoy the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London, spotted seated behind the Queen Consort of England.
Pictured: Hugh Grant, Anna Eberstein, Queen Camilla
BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Londres, UNITED KINGDOM Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein were photographed seated behind the Queen Consort of England during a match at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London.
Pictured: Hugh Grant, Anna Eberstein
BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Londres, UNITED KINGDOM Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein were photographed seated behind the Queen Consort of England during a match at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London.
Pictured: Hugh Grant, Anna Eberstein
BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Londres, UNITED KINGDOM Peter Phillips and his partner Harriet Sperling were seen attending the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London, enjoying the high-level competition and relaxed summer atmosphere together during one of the sport’s most prestigious events
Pictured: Peter Phillips, Harriet Sperling
BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Londres, UNITED KINGDOM Peter Phillips and his partner Harriet Sperling were seen attending the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London, enjoying the high-level competition and relaxed summer atmosphere together during one of the sport’s most prestigious events
Pictured: Peter Phillips, Harriet Sperling
BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Either woman on his side should have woken him up. Must be siesta time.
Peter sure is showing off his GF bigly. I read that Autumn isn’t single either but she’s always kept herself in the background and avoided the spotlight. This one’s different. Hope she’s prepared to be lifted up then destroyed by the rats.
As the first of that cousin generation to have married, Peter is also showing the way to Willy what can be done when a marriage fails.
You know, that was my first thought too: a quick elbow in the ribs to wake him up.
But then on second thought I decided:
Nope! It’s not their job. In the current timeline, in the current environment, I am 100% done with women being expected to clean up men’s shit, having to mother them or pay attention and keep guardrails up for them or reminding them to zip up their flys or apologizing or covering for them.
You’re a grown-ass rich dude who had spent your entire adult life in the public eye? You’ve decided to go to one of the highest profile sporting events in the world where you know there will be live cameras? And sit in the Royal Box center court? Keep your own damn self awake. It’s not a woman’s job to keep you awake.
You want to doze? Well, then you get to be the guy who sleeps in the stands at Wimbledon. (And something tells me hugh likely doesn’t GAFF in any case)
Good point. One is his GF I think. I’d have expected a nudge if men were sitting on either side of him.
It’s just common courtesy. Sitting in that box is a privilege and while Hugh may consider it just a freebie, his disdain towards this privilege is time-deaf.
Yes, he DGAF, he’s too set in his ways but he could have excused himself and gone for coffee elsewhere or snoozed inside instead of being so publicly visible. It’s simple etiquette – trying not to offend the sensibilities of others in so public a place.
It reminds me of Meghan who had her GFs with her but she chose not to sit in the box so she could talk to them during the match (yet the rats, of course, found her offensive regardless).
While I get your point, just kind of shocked at the lack of consideration. If that were a woman, would you not nudge her? But because it’s a man, and we aren’t here to baby them, leave him be? Yikes.
He’s a senior citizen with like 5 minor children, this probably the only place he has free time to nap people! Have a heart.
On other topics, Harriet’s ensemble is just lovely. Chic, breezy, looks perfect for a day in the summer sun watching tennis. I want to see more of her and more of her clothes! Kate could learn from her.
Will may want to play single dad dating like peter does.
I would have fallen asleep in that match too. Unless Djokovic is losing his matches tend to be boring. Hugh used to go to the women’s tournament in Bastad that’s to tell you what a huge fan of women’s tennis he is.
Sleeping is always preferable to having to watch Djokovic. Is there a way for he and Sinner to both lose? Lol
Hugh Grant is currently my favorite curmudgeon. In his Hugh Grant way, he just makes it charming and.a delight.
I might nap too if I had to be that close to Camilla. She seems boring AF.
I’m surprised he’s there at the same time as the Rottweiler. He’s been very vocal against press intrusion and illegal phone hacking…whereas, she’s friends with the rats and a source of all sorts of gossip.
Wonder who extended an invitation to him. Willy?