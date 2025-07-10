“The full trailer for ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 is here & it looks cute” links
  • July 10, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The full trailer for Wednesday Season 2 is here! I can’t believe it’s taken three years to get a second season, but this looks cute. [Hollywood Life]
6 Responses to ""The full trailer for 'Wednesday' Season 2 is here & it looks cute" links"

  1. Me at home says:
    July 10, 2025 at 2:28 pm

    Well someone needs to comment, so I will. Will definitely be watching this!

    Reply
  2. Digital Unicorn says:
    July 10, 2025 at 2:48 pm

    Am soo looking forward to this – not quite sure of Joanna Lumley’s accent, she sounded as if she was trying to do an American accent.

    I hope they make a few more series of this.

    Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      July 10, 2025 at 3:55 pm

      OMG! I didn’t even realize that was Joanna Lumley. She’s definitely doing a North American accent, which is fair. She’s also not guzzling vodka, so it’s a new persona.

      Reply
  3. Sue says:
    July 10, 2025 at 4:14 pm

    I never thought I’d hear the ALW Phantom of the Opera theme song used to promote other material. Interesting.

    Reply
  4. Maja says:
    July 10, 2025 at 4:22 pm

    I’m looking forward to the second season and the Nevermor Academy ☂️

    Reply

