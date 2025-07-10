“The full trailer for ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 is here & it looks cute” links

The full trailer for Wednesday Season 2 is here! I can’t believe it’s taken three years to get a second season, but this looks cute. [Hollywood Life]
Well someone needs to comment, so I will. Will definitely be watching this!
Save Enid!!
Am soo looking forward to this – not quite sure of Joanna Lumley’s accent, she sounded as if she was trying to do an American accent.
I hope they make a few more series of this.
OMG! I didn’t even realize that was Joanna Lumley. She’s definitely doing a North American accent, which is fair. She’s also not guzzling vodka, so it’s a new persona.
I never thought I’d hear the ALW Phantom of the Opera theme song used to promote other material. Interesting.
I’m looking forward to the second season and the Nevermor Academy ☂️