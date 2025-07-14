More than a week ago, the Trump administration’s FBI and DOJ “closed” the Jeffrey Epstein investigation and declared that no “Epstein client list” exists. It’s one of the most blatant coverups I’ve ever seen, and one of the biggest indications that Trump was intimately involved with Epstein and his trafficking operation. What’s happened since the Epstein case was closed has been interesting though – there’s something of a MAGA civil war brewing, with MAGA cult members suddenly realizing that their dear leader is an adjudicated rapist who is covering up a huge sex trafficking situation. The FBI and DOJ have shot their own credibility as well, especially since they’ve just been caught manipulating evidence. Well, according to the Daily Mail, Ghislaine Maxwell – who largely operated Epstein’s trafficking organization – wants to testify before Congress. Only Republicans are blocking her.
Ghislaine Maxwell is willing to speak in front of Congress about The Epstein Files, sources tell Daily Mail. Maxwell, 63, is the only person behind bars – serving 20 years on child sex trafficking charges – despite the fact that pedophile Jeffrey Epstein allegedly controlled a web of underage girls.
Now a source said: ‘Despite the rumors, Ghislaine was never offered any kind of plea deal. She would be more than happy to sit before Congress and tell her story. No-one from the government has ever asked her to share what she knows. She remains the only person to be jailed in connection to Epstein and she would welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth.’
What that ‘truth’ is remains to be seen. Maxwell was convicted in 2022 over her role in a scheme to sexual exploit and abuse multiple minor girls with Epstein over the course of a decade. Maxwell argues she should have been protected from prosecution as part of a Non Prosecution Agreement made by Epstein – her former lover and boss – in 2007 when he agreed to plead guilty to two minor charges of prostitution in a ‘sweetheart deal’ which saw him spend little time behind bars.
And now, controversy continues to rage over the Department of Justice’s statement that there is no Epstein ‘client list’ and the release of videos from inside New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center which the DOJ says proves he committed suicide in 2019 while being held in jail on sex trafficking charges. Critics have pointed to the fact that there is a crucial minute missing from the jail house video that also does not show the door or, indeed, the inside of Epstein’s jail cell.
The scandal – and alleged ‘cover up’ – has prompted a rebellion amongst President Trump’s loyal MAGA base. Some even believe Attorney General Pam Bondi should be fired after promising to release all files relating to Epstein and his high-profile male friends only to apparently renege on that promise.
[From The Daily Mail]
The reason Maxwell is alive today is because she’s never testified about the inner-workings of Epstein’s organization or named names. Before her arrest, Maxwell was basically in hiding, and honestly, no one knows what the hell she was up to after Epstein was exposed and got that “sweetheart deal.” I could go further with what we know and don’t know and the sketchy-ass timeline of events, but it’s giving me a headache. Suffice to say, if Ghislaine ever does “testify” and name names, she probably won’t be alive for much longer, if they even let her live long enough to testify.
Los Angeles, CA – **FILE PHOTOS** Prince Andrew smiling as he stands with his left arm around the waist of a young Virginia Roberts. It is alleged to have been taken in early 2001. Ghislaine Maxwell stands behind.
*Editorial Use Only* see Special Instructions.
Pictured: Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts, Ghislaine Maxwell
New York, NY – Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail: Judge determines Epstein cohort is 'substantial flight risk' because of wealth, 'foreign connections'
Pictured: Ghislaine Maxwell
Paris, FRANCE – Jury finds Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of sex trafficking a minor for Jeffrey Epstein and four other charges.
**SHOT ON 01/05/1992**
Pictured: Ghislaine Maxwell
Ruh roh – why do i feel like Ghislaine is going to “commit suicide?”
Because you’re right.
Ghislaine is reminding Trump to move her pardon to the top of the pile.
I agree. She’s playing a foolish game. She should have said, “There is no list.” I’ve been wronged. I’ll testify to this in congress. I always assumed Epstein “demanded” to be released, and they dealt with him.
Both she and Elon need to stay away from windows
Is this her way of letting the public know that if she “dies” it wasn’t of her doing?
110%.
Yes that’s it, but also dare to hope that since she knows she’ll never see her elderly years, she wants to come clean? Increase her chances of achieving whatever afterlife she believes in?
I think either she´s angling Trumpot´s fellows in pedo to put pressure on him for her pardon, either this is her way to remind them that she has dirt on them that will come out quicly if she dies.
And cue Trump meltdown on Truth Social claiming the Clintons, Obamas, Bidens, Comey, Hollywood, Liberal Media, etc. are conspiring with Maxwell to draft bigly lies about him. They’re all corrupt, low IQ trying to bring him down…
I hate to say it but Maxwell does have an argument now: if the girls weren’t being trafficked to anybody then why is she in jail for trafficking?
She’s playing her get-out-of-jail-free card. I think she figured this day would come eventually.
Yeah, this is just Ghislaine’s latest gambit.
She’s been making a nuisance of herself in her (minimum security) prison for years–whining about food, making unauthorized phone calls, alleging the staff are threatening her. Her goal is to get transferred to a nicer prison (Connecticut, I think?) and to keep trying to get her conviction tossed. Ghislaine has valuable information, but unfortunately the only reasons she’d want to testify are (1) to get a break from prison & (2) to get attention for her own case.
@lizzie bathory, I think you may have a legal background or possibly an attorney, as I recall following some of your past interesting a d informative comments. If Maxwell is jockeying for a less secure environment or even a reduced or no sentence, wouldn’t that be a death sentence? Is she actually safer incarcerated? What do you think?
@Libra Ha! Yes, I’m an attorney (not criminal law). She’s already in a low security environment and she’s been fine in spite of her complaints. I tend to think she has no desire to name anyone and lots of people are still protected by keeping quiet about what they all know about each other. (I think getting her conviction overturned is a long shot, but Ghislaine is delusional about her chances.)
I don’t see anyone wanting to take Ghislaine out unless she was perceived as a danger not to individuals, but to the intelligence communities she supplied with information. Something like that is probably what got her father killed. I’ve always figured her father’s financial situation was bad enough that there were concerns he could become a liability.
Something tells me the only reason this predator is alive is she has the evidence in several places, with several people, who have been directed to release the information if anything ever happens to her. I’m guessing her plan was to have the evidence in the hands of multiple people so that they can’t all be taken out simultaneously.
This administration is just whatever. If they actually knew who every single person was who has evidence, they would take them all out tomorrow and tell us we imagined it all. As for MAGA, DT just needs to shine his laser pointer in another direction in an unhinged 4 A.M. post, or send a 1k stimulus check with his face on it to anyone who voted for him and they will completely forget this whole thing ever happened.
Most likely, there´s a batch of files hidden in the dark web that is set to be released worldwide unless she or a trusted appointee click otherwise. If she passed this information in devices, it is mad encrypted and those who has it doesn´t even know and have just been instructed to do 1,2,3 if she passes. I bet Elon is moving skies and earth to get his paws on that intel.
I wonder how they will do this one? Another hanging or a sudden heart attack/ stroke? If nothing happened than why is she in prison.
Wow. Offering to testify in front of congress NOW? With this current administration? Doe she not realize that’s like signing her own death warrant?
She will lie.
Is it possible she’s angling for a pardon so will speak to congress and say that Trump had nothing to do with Epstein, was “just a casual acquaintance and was nowhere near the girls? And hey if she also tells that Clinton and other dems were involved there will probably be a cabinet position for her.
I agree, she will lie about Trump so he will pardon her.
He can’t do this without looking very very guilty
I came here to say this. She’s angling for a Get Out of Jail card from Felon47.
Sigh. I posted my hopes above but this is absolutely what’s happening. 🤦🏻♀️
Co-signing to this. She wants a pardon from Trump. She’s not going to be bothered by lying and saying whatever she needs to say to get her pardon.
A pardon from Cheeto would be a straight up admission of guilt. No way this will ever happen. She will disappear
Yes, Trump publicly said he’s “considering” a pardon for her, which was a not-so-secret message to her. So now she’s willing to grease the wheels to earn her pardon. The whole thing is despicable.
She HAS to know how this ends, right?! Is she just deeply depressed and thinking that she might as well take others down with her? Murder-suicide by proxy?
If this is true she’s writing her own obituary. It’s been proven that the video has been cut, spliced and refilmed to cover up who actually went into Epstein’s cell and garrotted him. Everyone has their price and a prison is rife with guards, etc. that will happily turn a blind eye for a big payoff. He was supposed to be monitored every 30 minutes because he was on suicide watch but nothing happened for over 6 hours. Strangulation can result in loss of consciousness within about 10 seconds and death within 4-5 minutes. The likelihood of a grisly end for her if this story is true is pretty high.
Are we really trusting The Daily Mail and their sources here?
It is appalling that Ghislaine Maxwell is the only one ever to face justice and serve a sentence for these horrendous crimes.
Ghislaine Maxwell plays a dangerous game. She only uses this, Trump’s message and her willingness to testify in front of the Congress, to get a sweetheart deal for herself. I hope she has somewhere compromising information stacked away in case something happens to her for her own safety.
Just read an interesting article in Mother Jones magazine by a journalist who called everyone (except the victims) who had a number listed in Jeffrey’s little black book. What a story!
Print or online?
Seeing how MAGA idiots lost their collective mind when AOC rightly called Trump a rapist on twitter, I’m pretty sure they’ll will have moved onto something else next week and nothing will happen regarding this particular cover-up. I hope I’m wrong though.
“the sketchy-ass timeline of events, but it’s giving me a headache”
That’s the point, sort of 4dimensional Clue.
The chatty Bill Barr’s been uncharacteristically silent about events under his command.
A great summer mystery! Google the obit pics, the 60 Minutes post ‘suicide’ piece (note the cell door), any reporting by Julie K. Brown…
Because Bill Barr, while evil like every other Republican, is smart enough to keep his trap shut and let everyone else take the blame.
On a sliding list of possible events…
– she’s trying this gambit to get out of prison. As someone said above, if there were no crimes and no rapists, she could not have committed any crimes
– she’s trying to get a pardon from the orange traitor
– she’s signaling that she’s not suicidal and if (I suppose “when” is a bit more likely) she ends up dead in a curious manner, it wasn’t her who did it
– I hope she has dead man switches all over the place, ready and willing to throw all her secret info on all the dirty rapists and the people who helped cover it all up to multiple media points around the world and a few bloggers.
She’s guilty, Epstein was guilty, Trump is a rapist and my guess is he’s a big pedophile rapist, too. Let sunlight begin to disinfect it all.
Does she have a death wish, or are they setting her up?
What blows my mind is the maga bunch pretending to care? You guys elected a convicted rapist who talks about grabbing women by the p*ssy and I’m supposed to believe you’re worried about underage girls getting trafficked? I think the just thought it would all be full of key democrats ( and I’m sure there ARE some in there) and maybe Matt Gaetz and that somehow that would let them turn back the clock to when white men ruled.