More than a week ago, the Trump administration’s FBI and DOJ “closed” the Jeffrey Epstein investigation and declared that no “Epstein client list” exists. It’s one of the most blatant coverups I’ve ever seen, and one of the biggest indications that Trump was intimately involved with Epstein and his trafficking operation. What’s happened since the Epstein case was closed has been interesting though – there’s something of a MAGA civil war brewing, with MAGA cult members suddenly realizing that their dear leader is an adjudicated rapist who is covering up a huge sex trafficking situation. The FBI and DOJ have shot their own credibility as well, especially since they’ve just been caught manipulating evidence. Well, according to the Daily Mail, Ghislaine Maxwell – who largely operated Epstein’s trafficking organization – wants to testify before Congress. Only Republicans are blocking her.

Ghislaine Maxwell is willing to speak in front of Congress about The Epstein Files, sources tell Daily Mail. Maxwell, 63, is the only person behind bars – serving 20 years on child sex trafficking charges – despite the fact that pedophile Jeffrey Epstein allegedly controlled a web of underage girls.

Now a source said: ‘Despite the rumors, Ghislaine was never offered any kind of plea deal. She would be more than happy to sit before Congress and tell her story. No-one from the government has ever asked her to share what she knows. She remains the only person to be jailed in connection to Epstein and she would welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth.’

What that ‘truth’ is remains to be seen. Maxwell was convicted in 2022 over her role in a scheme to sexual exploit and abuse multiple minor girls with Epstein over the course of a decade. Maxwell argues she should have been protected from prosecution as part of a Non Prosecution Agreement made by Epstein – her former lover and boss – in 2007 when he agreed to plead guilty to two minor charges of prostitution in a ‘sweetheart deal’ which saw him spend little time behind bars.

And now, controversy continues to rage over the Department of Justice’s statement that there is no Epstein ‘client list’ and the release of videos from inside New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center which the DOJ says proves he committed suicide in 2019 while being held in jail on sex trafficking charges. Critics have pointed to the fact that there is a crucial minute missing from the jail house video that also does not show the door or, indeed, the inside of Epstein’s jail cell.

The scandal – and alleged ‘cover up’ – has prompted a rebellion amongst President Trump’s loyal MAGA base. Some even believe Attorney General Pam Bondi should be fired after promising to release all files relating to Epstein and his high-profile male friends only to apparently renege on that promise.