Mail: Duchess Meghan is a ‘fraud’ who is only pretending to enjoy making jam!

Prince William and Kate haven’t been seen since two weekends ago, at Wimbledon. Their summer vacation almost always starts right after the Wimbledon singles finals, and I doubt we’ll see them more than once for the next two months. The one time we see them will be during a pre-arranged “pap-stroll” at Balmoral – William and Kate usually agree to one photograph for their days-long visit to Scotland every summer. But yeah, beyond that, we probably won’t see them until mid-September, if that. Which means that for the next two months, there’s going to be yet another unhinged campaign against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Meghan especially, since she’s been more visible this year and her As Ever launch has been a resounding success by any metric. So many people are jealous of her success, and as always, there’s a whole-ass billion-dollar industry based on defaming Meghan. The Daily Mail does the most to amplify it too. Take this piece, which is being featured prominently on the Mail’s site despite the lack of cogency.

Meghan Markle is a ‘fraud’ and As Ever is all about ‘milking’ her fame from marrying Prince Harry to ‘sucker people into buying her stuff’, two of North America’s leading brand experts have claimed. Canadian lawyer Phillip Millar and California marketing executive Camille Moore, stars of popular The Art of the Brand podcast, believe the launch and concept of her lifestyle business has been one of the worst they have ever seen. ‘I love sh***ing on people who suck. Meghan Markle sucks as far as I’m concerned’, Mr Millar has said. ‘It [As Ever] is run by a confederacy of dunces working on this platform that is just getting maximising the value from her fame that came from Suits and being a part of the Royal Family and they’re just milking that for everything they can’. Millar and Moore, who have advised big businesses including Mercedes-Benz, L’Oreal, Olaplex, Dior, Van Cleef and Air Canada, say Meghan’s business has been a ‘royal disaster’. Mr Millar believes that As Ever lacks authenticity because he claims that Meghan is ‘pretending’ to be a domestic goddess and most people don’t believe it. But he added that the people who have rushed to buy her wine, jam, crepe mix and tea shows ‘how gullible a lot of consumers are’. He said: ‘She’s not substantial. I’m agitated by her so much because it is a deliberate misrepresentation of what she is because she thinks she can pretend to be that while actually being this and sucker people into buying her stuff and every step of the way she’s failing because it’s not legitimate. It’s not intelligent. It’s not well executed. There was nothing about her brand that was good from the start to a distinguishing eye. She was a fraud what I can see from the beginning who was just using opportunities to advance herself. Her brand wasn’t one built on substance. It was based on using people. They’re not executing anything well on any show on anything. But it shows how gullible a lot of consumers are’.

[From The Daily Mail]

So… this douchebag is mad that Meghan is “pretending” to be a domestic goddess and consumers are buying it and the customer is always wrong in this case, but Meghan isn’t just pretending to be interested in cooking and jam-making and wine, she’s also milking her royal connections, for money! His argument makes zero sense. It also strikes me that there’s still such significant backlash from these people who are trying and failing to define Meghan. They’re furious that people are largely ignoring their ridiculous hate campaign, and that people still like Meg and want to support her in any way, like buying her wine, honey and jam.





