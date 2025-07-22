Nicole Kidman shared a video from the first day of filming Practical Magic 2



We’ve got another Practical Magic 2 update! The last bit of new information we got was back in May, when we learned that the Owens sisters’ sequel would be released on September 18, 2026. Now we have confirmation that filming is officially underway! Last Friday, Nicole Kidman, who plays Gillian Owens, posted an on set video with Sandra Bullock, who plays her character’s younger sister, Sally. They’re hugging in the video as Sandra says, “Turns out we have a lot of work to do.”

The Owens sisters are back. Nicole Kidman posted a video on her Instagram Friday of herself and Sandra Bullock filming on their first day on the set of “Practical Magic 2.” In the video, Kidman is seen embracing Bullock as they stand in front of a headstone at a cemetery. “The witches are back,” the caption reads. “Owens sisters’ first day on set!” Bullock and Kidman are reprising their roles as sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, who descend from a long line of witches. In the 1998 original, based on the novel by Alice Hoffman, the two witches find themselves fighting off a curse that kills the men they fall in love with. Plot details for the second film have not been disclosed, though the story is reportedly based on a later installment in Hoffman’s “Practical Magic” book series. Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing will reprise their roles as Aunt Jet and Aunt Frances “Fran” Owens, respectively. Additional cast members include Lee Pace (“Bodies Bodies Bodies”), Joey King (“The Act”), Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”), Xolo Maridueña (“Blue Beetle”) and Solly McLeod (“The Dead Don’t Hurt”). Susanne Bier (“Bird Box”) is directing from a screenplay co-written by Akiva Goldsman, who also co-wrote the original, and Georgia Pritchett (“Succession”). Earlier this year, Kidman told Variety‘s Marc Malkin that she and Bullock were already thinking about a follow-up when they shot the first film. “When we were making it, we definitely did,” Kidman said. “We’re so excited. Yes, yes, beyond excited. You heard our spell. We put out our spell already.”

[From Variety]

The first comment that pops up for me on Nicole’s video is from Reese Witherspoon, which says, “Makes me SO HAPPY!” I’m with Reese here. This makes me so happy! Judging by their clothing, it appears that even if the storyline takes place in the present day, both sisters have retained their original sense of style. I wonder if this clip is setting up whatever shenanigans the Owens family gets into. I bet we see it in a teaser trailer.

Last week, Evan Rachel Wood confirmed that she is not returning to reprise her role as Sally’s daughter Kylie. Rachel said in an Instagram Story that Kylie’s role has been recast, even though she wanted to come back and reached out to producers to let them know. It’s exciting that Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing are back as Aunt Franny and Aunt Jet, though! I know they’ll bring their usual badass-ness to the sequel. As for new cast members, Joey King is playing one of Sally’s daughters, but it hasn’t been confirmed which one. There’s no official word on what roles Maisie Williams, Lee Pace, Xolo Maridueña and Solly McLeod are playing.

and just like that, Practical Magic 2 will #NOT be seen by me pic.twitter.com/39CrkmVV6f — not j*ss (@itsnotjess123) July 12, 2025