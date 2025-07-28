King Charles worries that Donald Trump will rage about immigrants in September

Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK will go down September 17-19. At first, King Charles (and the government) offered Trump a more informal visit to Balmoral this summer, because Trump is currently on vacation in Scotland right now. But Trump turned him down and demanded a real state visit, so now Charles has to play host to this degenerate in September. According to the Daily Beast’s Royalist, there are significant concerns among palace staff that Trump will go off-script and say some wildly offensive sh-t about immigrants. I mean… Charles will be really lucky if that’s the worst thing that happens.

King Charles III is “very concerned” that President Donald Trump could launch into an unfiltered rant about immigration while standing alongside him during his state visit to the United Kingdom in September after Trump claimed a “horrible invasion” of migrants was “killing Europe” while visiting Scotland on Friday, a friend of the monarch told the Daily Beast.

A civil servant also told The Daily Beast that there was a risk Trump could upend protocol and make politicized comments when delivering a traditional speech at his state banquet. The palace was already anxious about Trump’s visit because of his trolling of Canada—a British “realm” which counts the king as head of state—as the “51st state.” But those concerns pale in comparison to the prospect of Trump using the official visit with the king as a platform to make further inflammatory remarks about immigration in the U.K.

Immigration has become a source of increasingly bitter division and public protest in the U.K. in recent months after figures showed that record numbers of so-called “small boats” laden with undocumented immigrants have landed on British shores this year. There are genuine fears that riots triggered by anti-immigration protests could engulf the U.K. in the coming weeks. Hotels used to house migrants have seen violent protests flare, and Nigel Farage, the Reform U.K. leader credited with making Brexit happen, has warned that Britain is close to “civil disobedience on a vast scale” over the issue.

It was in this environment that, shortly after touching down on Air Force One at Glasgow Airport on Friday, Trump told waiting reporters on the tarmac: “You better get your act together or you’re not going to have Europe anymore. You’ve got to stop this horrible invasion that is happening to Europe, many countries in Europe. Some leaders have not let it happen, and they’re not getting the proper credit,” Trump added. “I could name them to you right now, but I’m not going to embarrass the other ones. But stop, this immigration is killing Europe.”

The friend of the king told The Royalist, “Charles has spent his entire life promoting tolerance and compassion. He will be appalled by what Trump said on Friday, which seems to be entirely driven by his domestic agenda, and will be very concerned about the possibility of a repeat of Trump’s outburst in September.”

A civil servant told the Daily Beast that foreign visitors meeting the king are routinely advised that he is constitutionally apolitical and should not be involved in political controversy but said, “The trouble with Trump is, he doesn’t feel bound by the rules.”

The civil servant said the risks of Trump freewheeling with the media during the state visit were “priced in.” They said everything would be done to ensure the king would not be put in a position where he could be embarrassed. The civil servant added, “Parliament is not sitting, so he won’t be making an inflammatory speech to MPs. But, of course, he will make a speech and propose toasts at the banquet in his honor. Usually, these speeches are ceremonial diplomacy of the highest order and honor the relationship between the two nations. The one group of people Trump seems to respect is the British royal family, so we will just have to hope for the best.”

The king does not typically give a formal, joint press conference with visiting foreign leaders, but it is Trump’s habit of delivering impromptu interviews to the media that has the king’s pals worried. “If Trump starts sounding off about the evils of immigration to the cameras while the king is standing next to him, the king would find that hard to take,” the friend added.

If Charles wants to get the upper hand here, perhaps he should explicitly threaten Trump with an “offer” to invite Prince Andrew to the state events so that Andrew and Trump can catch up on all of their Epstein connections. Yes, it would make the monarchy look terrible too, but it would be an effective threat and one of the few deterrences available. While I have no doubt that Trump is going to be a horse’s ass in a million different ways during this state visit, it’s probably not going to be about immigration. I predict it will be about something else entirely!

  1. MFS says:
    July 28, 2025 at 9:29 am

    I mean yeah, Trump will probably do just that. That’s just a risk you run when you agree to entertain a racist, fascist dictator.

    • Megan says:
      July 28, 2025 at 10:17 am

      Trump will absolutely unleash some ugly screed about immigrants so rather than worry, Charles needs to pull his head out of the sand and have an appropriate response planned.

  2. Blogger says:
    July 28, 2025 at 9:30 am

    Trying to drum up any modicum of sympathy for Chuck…but failing.

    Sucks to be Chuck.

    I wonder if the Rottweiler will brief her rats about the smell of Don’s Depends. After her faux pas over Biden’s fart, I hope Don dumps a stinker right next to her.

  3. Yup, Me says:
    July 28, 2025 at 9:38 am

    Their racist bigots already f*cked themselves with Brexit. And the royal family had ties to Nazis AND harrassed their one Black member until she fled the nation on a flight they literally called “The Freedom Flight”.

    Why wouldn’t our racist bigot think he’s in friendly company where he could share freely?

  4. PunkyMomma says:
    July 28, 2025 at 9:39 am

    Both of these hobgoblins yearn for the return of the Dark Ages, when Kings could lord over their serfs. They deserve each other.

  5. Libra says:
    July 28, 2025 at 9:44 am

    I like the idea of Prince Andrew being invited. A picture of Donald and Andrew with heads together would circulate around the globe like wildfire.

    • Truthiness says:
      July 28, 2025 at 2:11 pm

      I would pay money to see Prince Andrew at the state dinner for the Felon (!!!) but Charles lives in his own glass house and he’s not going to start hurling rocks. It would be so grand if he did though.

  6. Tiny says:
    July 28, 2025 at 9:53 am

    I hope Mango shit on his throne.

  7. Beverley says:
    July 28, 2025 at 10:12 am

    Actually, the Orange Menace and Dogsh*t Chuckles have quite a bit in common. They both have a certain disdain for the “peasants”. And both men have been blatant with their diabolical jealousy and racism.

    • Eurydice says:
      July 28, 2025 at 10:30 am

      Sure, and Charles can counter with a rant about how nobody knows how to deadhead delphiniums anymore and how he’ll solve that problem by bringing in Ukrainian refugees.

    • Anne Maria says:
      July 28, 2025 at 3:58 pm

      At least the U.K. didn’t elect their head of state. It’s all about the womb of origin. The US chose its leader for the next 3.5 years. We are – very unfortunately in my view – stuck with ours.

  8. Eurydice says:
    July 28, 2025 at 10:13 am

    Lol, couldn’t happen to a nicer guy. And it’s not like BP doesn’t have a history of welcoming dictators.

  9. Tessa says:
    July 28, 2025 at 10:44 am

    The presidential visit Charles so richly deserves.

  10. Blithe says:
    July 28, 2025 at 10:46 am

    Well, it would happen anyway, but one of the best ways to guarantee an unfiltered racist rant from Trump is: several weeks of stories in the press in advance of the visit predicting — and promoting— the possibility of an unfiltered racist rant from Trump.

    OTOH, maybe we’ll get more caption-worthy pics of Trump squeezed like sausage into his ill-fitting tails. (Just checked to see what AI has to say about correlations between tight clothing and apoplexy. There actually sort of are some.)

    I’m looking forward to seeing what the seating charts look like.

  11. Susan Collins says:
    July 28, 2025 at 10:51 am

    “Tolerance and compassion “. He didn’t show any of that to his biracial daughter-in-law. If he thinks trump will go off script he is right. trump will say horrible things and no one can stop him. He probably thinks it’s okay because the royal colonizers are racist as all get out.

  12. Amy Bee says:
    July 28, 2025 at 12:29 pm

    I’m more concerned with the British press asking Trump about Harry and Meghan just before or during the visit like what happened when he was about to visit the UK in 2019.

  13. clare says:
    July 29, 2025 at 12:03 am

    Hopefully DT will be dead by then. He looks like crap.

