Pumpkin spice products, including yogurt and cream cheese, are about to come back



It is like a billion degrees in much of the United States right now. Most of us are simply trying to walk to and from our mailboxes without breaking into an all-out sweat. It’s been so bad in NC lately that I can’t even justify letting my kids go outside to play during the day. Life is full of Animal Crossing, Phineas and Ferb, and couch-pillow forts at the moment. These dog days of summer will come to an end eventually, and there are plenty of companies who are ready to greet us at that finish line.

Well, those of you who are really craving those fall weather perks are in luck! Pumpkin spice season will soon be upon us, earlier than ever. Mark your calendars, because the fall-flavor season will officially kick off when the PSL makes its Starbucks return on August 26. Not a coffee fan? There are plenty of other companies who are also getting in on the pumpkin spice game this year.

Chobani: For a limited time, the food company that specializes in yogurt, has brought back some popular seasonal items. The Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt, made with real pumpkin, nutmeg and cinnamon, is hitting shelves along with the Pumpkin Harvest Crisp Flip that has oatmeal pastry pieces, frosting chunks, cinnamon frosted cookie pieces that mix into the pumpkin yogurt. They’re also adding Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer. The products are available at major retailers including Publix, Stop & Shop, Target, and Wegmans. La Colombe: La Colombe’s coziest Draft Latte®, Pumpkin Spice will be hitting shelves and available online for a limited time beginning early August. Blending the essence of fall with the brand’s signature coffee, autumn and coffee lovers alike can enjoy an elevated, café quality pumpkin experience on the go. The coffee brand has a Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte, made with cold brewed Colombian roast that’s blended with real pumpkin puree and warming spices. The seasonal coffee drink is available at La Colombe, Amazon, Target, Trader Joe’s and more for a limited time. Philadelphia Cream Cheese: The sweet fall-flavored cream cheese is made with fresh milk, real cream, pumpkin and cinnamon. A great option for fans of of a sweet bagel spread or to enhance other fall desserts like ginger-pumpkin spice cookie balls, pumpkin gingersnap sandwich cookies or frosting. Starbucks: With more people tapping into the trend of Summerween, Starbucks announced its at-home line of fall products, including K-Cup pods and Nespresso, are now available in stores. Joining the lineup this year is a new Starbucks Maple Pecan Latte Inspired Nondairy Creamer. The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Inspired Creamer is also back in both dairy and nondairy options. At-home coffee fans can also snag Starbucks’ Fall Blend or Smoked Butterscotch Flavored Coffee, available in K-Cup Pods and roast and ground varieties, and Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee, which is also available as Nespresso for Vertuo capsules. Starting in early August, Starbucks’ ready-to-drink beverages — including the Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee, available in RTD Iced Espresso and RTD Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink form — will be available as well.

I’m curious as to what everyone else thinks, but personally, I find it difficult to enjoy fall flavors – including pumpkin spice, apple spice, caramel apple, etc. – when we’re still experiencing summer temperatures. There is just something about the weather that makes me still want mint chocolate chip ice cream, light beers, and caramel-flavored iced coffees. Don’t get me wrong; I love fall-flavored things! I just wish that there was an “After-Labor Day” rule for their release because it just feels like we’re rushing the season. I also feel the same way when stores have their Christmas items out before Halloween. Why can’t we just enjoy one thing at a time? While we’re on the subject, I actually *hate* pumpkin-flavored cream cheese. Am I alone in this? I like pumpkin-spice for other things! I just don’t think it belongs on my bagel.