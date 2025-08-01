Pumpkin spice products, including yogurt and cream cheese, are about to come back

It is like a billion degrees in much of the United States right now. Most of us are simply trying to walk to and from our mailboxes without breaking into an all-out sweat. It’s been so bad in NC lately that I can’t even justify letting my kids go outside to play during the day. Life is full of Animal Crossing, Phineas and Ferb, and couch-pillow forts at the moment. These dog days of summer will come to an end eventually, and there are plenty of companies who are ready to greet us at that finish line.
Well, those of you who are really craving those fall weather perks are in luck! Pumpkin spice season will soon be upon us, earlier than ever. Mark your calendars, because the fall-flavor season will officially kick off when the PSL makes its Starbucks return on August 26. Not a coffee fan? There are plenty of other companies who are also getting in on the pumpkin spice game this year.
Chobani: For a limited time, the food company that specializes in yogurt, has brought back some popular seasonal items. The Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt, made with real pumpkin, nutmeg and cinnamon, is hitting shelves along with the Pumpkin Harvest Crisp Flip that has oatmeal pastry pieces, frosting chunks, cinnamon frosted cookie pieces that mix into the pumpkin yogurt. They’re also adding Pumpkin Spice Coffee Creamer. The products are available at major retailers including Publix, Stop & Shop, Target, and Wegmans.
La Colombe: La Colombe’s coziest Draft Latte®, Pumpkin Spice will be hitting shelves and available online for a limited time beginning early August. Blending the essence of fall with the brand’s signature coffee, autumn and coffee lovers alike can enjoy an elevated, café quality pumpkin experience on the go. The coffee brand has a Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte, made with cold brewed Colombian roast that’s blended with real pumpkin puree and warming spices. The seasonal coffee drink is available at La Colombe, Amazon, Target, Trader Joe’s and more for a limited time.
Philadelphia Cream Cheese: The sweet fall-flavored cream cheese is made with fresh milk, real cream, pumpkin and cinnamon. A great option for fans of of a sweet bagel spread or to enhance other fall desserts like ginger-pumpkin spice cookie balls, pumpkin gingersnap sandwich cookies or frosting.
Starbucks: With more people tapping into the trend of Summerween, Starbucks announced its at-home line of fall products, including K-Cup pods and Nespresso, are now available in stores. Joining the lineup this year is a new Starbucks Maple Pecan Latte Inspired Nondairy Creamer. The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Inspired Creamer is also back in both dairy and nondairy options. At-home coffee fans can also snag Starbucks’ Fall Blend or Smoked Butterscotch Flavored Coffee, available in K-Cup Pods and roast and ground varieties, and Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee, which is also available as Nespresso for Vertuo capsules. Starting in early August, Starbucks’ ready-to-drink beverages — including the Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee, available in RTD Iced Espresso and RTD Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink form — will be available as well.
I’m curious as to what everyone else thinks, but personally, I find it difficult to enjoy fall flavors – including pumpkin spice, apple spice, caramel apple, etc. – when we’re still experiencing summer temperatures. There is just something about the weather that makes me still want mint chocolate chip ice cream, light beers, and caramel-flavored iced coffees. Don’t get me wrong; I love fall-flavored things! I just wish that there was an “After-Labor Day” rule for their release because it just feels like we’re rushing the season. I also feel the same way when stores have their Christmas items out before Halloween. Why can’t we just enjoy one thing at a time? While we’re on the subject, I actually *hate* pumpkin-flavored cream cheese. Am I alone in this? I like pumpkin-spice for other things! I just don’t think it belongs on my bagel.
Nooo, I’m not ready!
Rosie I hear you about the heat in NC and I don’t like to go out in this heat either. The pumpkin spice in my opinion comes out way too early because by the time Thanksgiving rolls around I’m so tired of pumpkin that I don’t want pumpkin pie which is a staple on our Thanksgiving table. This year I’m not going to partake of the early pumpkin offerings until November in hopes that I won’t be all pumpkined out lol.
Pumpkin spice should only be legal when the temperatures drop, so much earlier in Maine than in Louisiana.
I also want Santa would pull himself together and wait until the day after Thanksgiving, not the day after Halloween. It is enough- corporate america.
I will admit to being part of the problem re the christmas holiday.
Though i am no longer a believer in a religious deity, i had an idyllic childhood and my mother did a million hours of invisible labor every year to make Christmas magical for us. And so even today, i just love everything about it.
I like to hit a few Christmas markets (in december where they belong!) and buy useless crap.
The biggest tissue is that sometimes in the south it doesn’t even feel very fall-like till maaaybe mid October. Halloween is always a toss-up. Last year, the kids were sweating in their costumes while two years before they were freezing. I’m indifferent to pumpkin spice but I love all things fall and the spooky season. I just want it to come with the cooler weather. Next week is actually looking good but I’m guessing it’ll spike back up again at some point.
Yep. For the last three years here (the Northeast), it’s been cold all the way into late-June…then temps shoot up to the upper 80s+ until mid-November. I’ve been putting my house plants out later and later.
I think the premature marketing of seasons is part of what has the population so stressed out (among many other things, of course). I saw back to school store ads on July 4. I know that some of your kids go back in August but that still seemed depressingly early.
Good lord, just let us live in the moment.
Can’t wait for Christmas ads before Halloween!! ( Yes, the grocery store chain in my area puts out Christmas stuff then. )
I live in Quebec, and last year the Costcos had started putting their Christmas stuff on display in early October! My friend and I saw it and were baffled, but I guess Pumpkin Spice Creep is going to be joining Christmas Creep. Seasons don’t matter anymore, I guess?
No but it really is so stressful! It creates this feeling of never being able to live in the moment and always focusing on what’s going to happen 2-4 months from now. Let people enjoy the season while they’re living it FFS.
The Back to School stuff drives me crazy because I’ve watched it get pushed back earlier and earlier every year. When I was a kid we’d start seeing those ads in mid-August and now it starts in July. I hated being reminded of the end of summer vaca but even worse if the end is still two months away my GOD.
I am neither a pumpkin spice hater nor a lover. How much I enjoy it is situationally dependent for me. I’d def get down with a PSL if I’m apple-picking or engaging in another Fall activity–I don’t need that shit while relaxing on a beach though.
As a teacher, I really hate seeing Back to School ads starting on July 5th. It intrudes on my vital recharging time. In my area, we go back in August. I don’t need the reminder 1/2 way through.
Sue, ITA. I love Aldi’s, but they are one of the worst offenders. They bring out holiday stuff a good month and a half before, which sells out so fast there’s zip left even two weeks before that holiday. I think this pressure is deliberate overall, and is getting worse.
I hate rushing through seasons but it’s all about money. The sooner you get Autumn in people’s heads, the sooner holiday shopping starts.
It feels like fall today here in Maryland so I’m okay with it, lol. I wont be next week when the temperatures go back up.
I love pumpkin spice but I don’t think it needs to be in everything. i have one or two PSLs a year and I’m good. I like a pumpkin spice muffin. But some of this just…..no. its too much.
And I looooove pumpkin beers – but not when its hot out. So my husband goes out in August/early September and buys cases of pumpkin beer for October/November, because by mid November the christmas beers are out!
I think if companies face customer backlash, maybe they’ll stop with their super early seasonal campaigns. Studio McGee launched their first fall products in July! I think it’s up to us as individuals to simply tune a lot of this nonsense out. Sometimes I get so busy that I miss most of these announcements anyway. For Christmas though, I start early! We have an earlier Thanksgiving here in Canada & I love to decorate in November.
It’s definitely too soon. It’s literally the middle of summer! Up here the kids just got out of school around June 20th, and three weeks later they already had Back To School ads running and a ton of Halloween stuff at the Home Goods. I love Halloween and love decorating for it, but seriously?
I can’t even taste ‘pumpkin spice’. So I don’t bother to buy it. Give me apple, cinnamon, and caramel.
“I find it difficult to enjoy fall flavors – including pumpkin spice, apple spice, caramel apple, etc. – when we’re still experiencing summer temperatures.”
I’m with you, Rosie. Even if I liked pumpkin spice, fall/winter flavors are just too rich for summer. Give me plum iced tea, lemon chiffon iced tea, berry cake, and lime anything when it’s this hot. I figure this kind of desperation is a sign businesses aren’t doing well and want to push up/practically make the holiday season year-round.
I’m here for it. As someone who has been enjoying gingerbread cookie syrup in my coffee all summer long, I have no problem drinking PSL on a hot summer day lol
I do think peppermint should be hyped year-round and not confined to Xmas. It’s a perfect summer flavor. And I can go for gingerbread coffee/creamer till it gets hot…😎
Starbucks is the only pumpkin spice concoction that doesn’t taste entirely fake to me.