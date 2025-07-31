Tyra Banks eats in bed and will regularly eat days-old crumbs



Tyra Banks is the guest host on Today with Jenna and Friends this week. So far, she’s taken Jenna Hager Bush wig shopping, shared her FAFO style of parenting, confessed to getting her Victoria’s Secret Angel Card taken away, and given her mother a really sweet tribute that brought her to tears. One topic that they covered was so controversial that even Jenna couldn’t believe it. Tyra admitted that not only does she eat food in bed, but she’s also big on eating any days-old crumbs that she finds, whether it’s in her bed or on the floor.

Tyra Banks isn’t afraid to reveal her bedroom antics. While guest hosting the “Today with Jenna and Friends” broadcast on July 28, the model and “America’s Next Top Model” creator said she has no problem with eating in bed — and enjoying the leftovers days later. Banks, 51, confessed to eating crumbs from days-old popcorn while telling Jenna Bush Hager about her pastime of watching TV in bed with her mom.

“We do ice cream in bed; we do popcorn in bed. … The great thing is a couple days later…” Banks said as Bush Hager interrupted: “You do not!”

“A little bit,” Banks replied as she mimed picking up bits of popcorn and eating them. “Jenna, I clean crumbs by eating them. Because if you put them in the trash, you’re going to get roaches or something. So you just clean it up with your finger or you just eat it.”

“I’m not into eating in bed because I don’t like crumbs,” Bush Hager asserted.

It’s safe “if it’s on your ground. It’s your feet,” Banks argued. “I have a no-shoe rule in my home. So that I can eat off my floor.” She also delved into how long bits of food might be left before she gets around to eating them: “A few days if it’s not super perishable. Like a popcorn? That’s, like, astronaut food. It lasts forever.”

Banks then admitted that she is a “do as I say, not as I do” kind of mom. “I see my son do it, and I’m like, ‘Don’t do it.’ And he’s like, ‘Mama, you do it.'”

Banks shares a son, 9-year-old York Banks Asla, with former partner Erik Asla, a photographer. As the show cut to a commercial break, the two continued debating just how hygienic Banks’ antics are.