Tyra Banks eats in bed and will regularly eat days-old crumbs

Tyra Banks is the guest host on Today with Jenna and Friends this week. So far, she’s taken Jenna Hager Bush wig shopping, shared her FAFO style of parenting, confessed to getting her Victoria’s Secret Angel Card taken away, and given her mother a really sweet tribute that brought her to tears. One topic that they covered was so controversial that even Jenna couldn’t believe it. Tyra admitted that not only does she eat food in bed, but she’s also big on eating any days-old crumbs that she finds, whether it’s in her bed or on the floor.
Tyra Banks isn’t afraid to reveal her bedroom antics. While guest hosting the “Today with Jenna and Friends” broadcast on July 28, the model and “America’s Next Top Model” creator said she has no problem with eating in bed — and enjoying the leftovers days later. Banks, 51, confessed to eating crumbs from days-old popcorn while telling Jenna Bush Hager about her pastime of watching TV in bed with her mom.
“We do ice cream in bed; we do popcorn in bed. … The great thing is a couple days later…” Banks said as Bush Hager interrupted: “You do not!”
“A little bit,” Banks replied as she mimed picking up bits of popcorn and eating them. “Jenna, I clean crumbs by eating them. Because if you put them in the trash, you’re going to get roaches or something. So you just clean it up with your finger or you just eat it.”
“I’m not into eating in bed because I don’t like crumbs,” Bush Hager asserted.
It’s safe “if it’s on your ground. It’s your feet,” Banks argued. “I have a no-shoe rule in my home. So that I can eat off my floor.” She also delved into how long bits of food might be left before she gets around to eating them: “A few days if it’s not super perishable. Like a popcorn? That’s, like, astronaut food. It lasts forever.”
Banks then admitted that she is a “do as I say, not as I do” kind of mom. “I see my son do it, and I’m like, ‘Don’t do it.’ And he’s like, ‘Mama, you do it.'”
Banks shares a son, 9-year-old York Banks Asla, with former partner Erik Asla, a photographer. As the show cut to a commercial break, the two continued debating just how hygienic Banks’ antics are.
Yeah, no. I am on Team Jenna with this one. This is gross, right? You sleep in your sheets! As for eating off of the floor, I can adhere to the 30-second rule, but beyond that…even if you take your shoes off, your feet are still dirty from being inside of that shoe. And don’t get me started on what your feet are naturally exposed to if you’re wearing sandals. On Tuesday, I went into several airplane/airport bathrooms while wearing flip flops and had to take a shower when I got home, even though it was midnight. You also cannot catch every crumb! We have a very strict rule in my house that you can only eat at the table. The coffee table is only allowed on special occasions and you can never take food into your bedroom. Ahh, am I being too prudish? Now I don’t know!
This seems a little bonkers to me. Idk, Tyra; I’ve got my eyebrows silently raised right about now…
In other news, I wouldn’t have recognized her from this pic. Like, if you asked “who is this?” you would’ve gotten a completely blank stare from me, or better yet that Kee Kee Palmer “sorry to this man” moment. Would’ve never guessed this was Tyra Banks; she looks like a different person. And I had her beauty book back in the 90s lol, so I was a fan since I was a wee tike.
I didn’t recognize her either, what the heck she did to her face?
I think she is lying, Tyra is too uptight to be eating off the floor and stale popcorn in her bed.
Could it be a sign of some kind of disordered eating? Like it guarantees small portions etc.
She always came off as a bit unhinged to me, tbh
I had to google Tyra Banks when I saw the picture and just read the headline with her name. I thought isn’t Tyra Banks the women who did next top model. I haven’t watched the show since like season 2 or 3. What happened to her?
She looks like herself at the video. I think, it is really bad make-up with the photo that made her unrecognizable.
Me neither. I legit thought that Celebitchy had used a wrong picture of someone else!
Even knowing that it is her isn’t helping me see Tyra in that photo!
Tyra needs to put down the eyebrow pencil.
I never wore shoes at home too. However, when wiping the floors during cleaning, the water still gets dirty. So, no, the floor would never be clean enough even with no shoes at home. You can’t just eat like that, that is nasty. Also, that is how you invite bugs, ants into your bed.
This! I live in Hawaii, I’d like the cockroaches to contain themselves to just the kitchen (where the water is). I have no intention of coaxing them into other rooms and DEFINITELY not my bedroom.
Yuck! I do not eat in bed or in my car. Nope…
That first picture doesn’t even look like her anymore? What has she done. As for eating what’s left in your bed that’s just gross. I try not to eat in bed because if I spill or get crumbs in it I change the sheets because I don’t like sleeping in crumbs much less eating them.
GROSS!
She really should have gone to Kris Jenner’s plastic surgeon for her facelift.
I did not recognize her either. She was such a pretty woman! I loved her shoe lfight with Miley Cyrus in the Miley Cyrus movie ( yes, I watched it).
I eat in bed, too, and idgaf. Lol.
I don’t eat after dinner. In order to avoid the urge to snack, I go to bed early and read.
I never eat in bed, just thinking about it gives me the ick. And what in the name of bad cosmetic surgery has she done to her face???
That’s Tyra? What’d she do to her beautiful face? Oh, never mind.
As for the eating in bed, it’s not for me but I understand people do that. And days old crumbs? Well, I may have found a crumb or two on my couch that I’ve decided to eat. May have. 😉