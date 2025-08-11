Kim Kardashian went to Mexico for a stem-cell treatment on her back & shoulder

It feels like Kim Kardashian has been less thirsty now that she’s in her 40s. I mean, she’s still a famewhore and all of that, but she can go weeks and sometimes months without making news or causing a commotion on social media or in real life. Still, when she does make news, it’s usually for something awful, like her appearance at Lauren Sanchez’s wedding, or making shapewear for your face. Well, Kim is making news in recent days because of an Instagram post. Apparently, she went down to Mexico for an experimental stem-cell treatment on her… shoulder. There are so many odd details to this story, and I’m not sure I believe any part of it other than “Kim went to Mexico for a medical procedure.”

Kim Kardashian has been slammed by fans after the reality star talked about traveling internationally to receive stem cell treatment on her Instagram, with commenters telling her, “we’re poor,” and reminding her, “We’re not all billionaires unfortunately.” The reality star, 44, posted a photo to Instagram on August 8 where she shared her “stem cell journey,” saying treatment with Dr. Adeel Khan at Eterna Health helped treat her shoulder after she tore a muscle two years ago while lifting weights. Kardashian said she was in “debilitating pain” and “tried everything to find relief.” She went on to praise Dr. Khan and stem cell therapy, claiming “the results were immediate. I regained full range of motion, and my shoulder has felt completely normal ever since.” She shared that she returned to Dr. Khan to treat “chronic back pain,” again praising stem cell treatment for freeing her from “unbearable pain.” “If you’re struggling with back pain, I can’t recommend this treatment enough – it’s transformed my life when I thought my body was breaking down.” However, she had to travel to Mexico for this treatment, which isn’t available in the U.S. The cost of shoulder stem cell therapy in Mexico ranges from $4,000-$15,000, according to Global Stem Cell Therapy. The cost of the treatment, plus travel expenses, prompted an outcry on social media from commenters. “Hey Kim, we’re poor,” wrote one person — whose comment had more than 5 thousand likes. “Kim, there’s people that are dying,” wrote another — a reference to sister Kourtney’s infamous cut-down of her sister after Kim began crying over a lost diamond earring in an iconic Keeping Up with the Kardashians scene. “We’re not all billionaires unfortunately,” wrote another, and another observed, “She tells the story like we all can relate…oh I’ll just fly to Mexico to have some special procedure done by some special doctor.”

[From People]

Do you think she was receiving stem-cell treatments for a bad back and bum shoulder? The one thing I don’t doubt is that she had some medical procedures in Mexico, and if she insists that it was stem-cell treatment on those body parts, so be it, and I can’t prove otherwise. Still, I have questions. Isn’t it odd that she posted this on Instagram? Like, is she getting the procedures done for free in exchange for the promotion? And why are Kim and Khloe both wearing sunglasses in a doctor’s office/surgical suite? How often do the Kardashians run down to Mexico for medical procedures?