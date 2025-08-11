Larsa Pippen claims her dramatic facial change is the result of a PRP allergy

Embed from Getty Images

It’s sort of remarkable to me that Larsa Pippen has fashioned any kind of career for herself. She’s 51 years old and Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife. She’s also good friends with the Kardashian clan, and she parlayed her Keeping Up with the Kardashians appearances into a gig on the Real Housewives of Miami. She’s another reality star/entrepreneur/influencer/whatever. Well, for years, Larsa’s deal has been Kardashian-adjacency, meaning that she actually looks like a lost Kardashian sister. She’s always had that fake, plastic look, but her cosmetic work was “subdued” in the sense that she still pretty much looked like herself. Well, not anymore. She overdid the fillers and everything else, as you can see from these photos from last week. Instead of just copping to it, Larsa claims that she had an allergic reaction to PRP, Platelet-Rich Plasma. She’s… claiming she had an allergic reaction to her own blood? Girl. I mean, it’s possible. But pretty unlikely in this case.

Larsa Pippen shocked fans with a dramatic face change this week, but the “Real Housewives of Miami” star is blaming her puffed-up appearance on an “allergic reaction.” “Honey i had PRP and had an allergic reaction so chill out,” she commented Friday in response to an Instagram post by Dr. Mai Kaga. A PRP treatment, or Platelet-Rich Plasma treatment, is a regenerative medicine technique that “uses a patient’s own blood platelets to promote healing and tissue repair,” according to experts. She also doubled down on her explanation via her Instagram Stories hours later, saying her face “looks like it’s coming down” from the treatment and told her critics to “calm down.” However, Kaga, an internist, had been speculating that Pippen, 51, went from looking “naturally beautiful to noticeably overfilled” due to “questionable” procedures. Many Bravo fans sided with the doctor and were not buying Pippen’s explanation for her puffy face. “So is she constantly having a reaction on Miami?!?” one netizen sarcastically asked via social media. “This coming from the woman that denied having a bbl Miami’s first season back😂😂,” another commented, referring to a storyline in Season 4 of “RHOM.” “Wait…is she really trying to say she’s allergic to her own platelets?? That came from her own blood? Wild choice,” a third added. Pippen’s comment also garnered a scathing response from Kaga, who wrote back to the reality star, “Double board certified physician here AKA Honey. Allergic reactions to PRP are extremely rare,” the doctor then explained. “You simply will not find allergies to your own blood cells all that common. Second- allergic reactions don’t last 3 seasons on a streaming network.” Kaga claimed the post really “was not about Larsa, but about cautioning the current and future generations about being over treated and overfilled, unnecessarily and covering up your own natural features that make you uniquely beautiful.”

[From Page Six]

As I said, while Larsa always had that plastic/Kardashian look, she never looked THIS bad. This is something very new – I’m also including some photos of Larsa in June, and her face looked pretty much the same as it has for years. I actually buy that she did something new and maybe she had an allergic reaction to it. But it probably wasn’t PRP. It was like a batch of bad Botox or something.

