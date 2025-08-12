On New Heights, Taylor Swift announced her new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

The new episodes of Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast come out on Wednesdays, so they have a new episode coming out tomorrow. Which is the 13th, aka Taylor Swift’s lucky number. But… her next album will be her 12th. So… long story short, Taylor Swift is a first-time guest on New Heights this week, and she’s using the appearance to announce her 12th studio album. The album is called The Life of a Showgirl. Here are the New Heights clips released so far – for the album reveal video, first watch what Taylor is doing, then go back and watch Travis’s hilarious reaction to Taylor whipping out her briefcase. Travis is so funny. The other clip is just Taylor saying “I’m doing a f–king podcast!”

Posted at 12:12 on the 12th. ❤️‍🔥 Tay’s 12th album is called………… pre pre-order now at https://t.co/oGYV230otf pic.twitter.com/gUAIEEDZmm — New Heights (@newheightshow) August 12, 2025

Taylor's about to do a f*cking podcast! NEW EPISODE WEDS 7PM ET pic.twitter.com/CFpIjMNHF4 — New Heights (@newheightshow) August 12, 2025

It’s cute. A cute way to announce the long-rumored TS12, a cute way to announce the album name too. Her last album was The Tortured Poets Department, and she announced it at the Grammys in 2024. Taylor loves to record, doesn’t she? I thought she would take more time off, especially after her absolutely bonkers Eras Tour. Anyway, it’s about to be a Hot Showgirl Autumn! Apparently, TLOAS comes out in October. I wonder if she’ll do much press for it?