On New Heights, Taylor Swift announced her new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

The new episodes of Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast come out on Wednesdays, so they have a new episode coming out tomorrow. Which is the 13th, aka Taylor Swift’s lucky number. But… her next album will be her 12th. So… long story short, Taylor Swift is a first-time guest on New Heights this week, and she’s using the appearance to announce her 12th studio album. The album is called The Life of a Showgirl. Here are the New Heights clips released so far – for the album reveal video, first watch what Taylor is doing, then go back and watch Travis’s hilarious reaction to Taylor whipping out her briefcase. Travis is so funny. The other clip is just Taylor saying “I’m doing a f–king podcast!”
Posted at 12:12 on the 12th. ❤️🔥 Tay’s 12th album is called…………
Taylor's about to do a f*cking podcast!
It’s cute. A cute way to announce the long-rumored TS12, a cute way to announce the album name too. Her last album was The Tortured Poets Department, and she announced it at the Grammys in 2024. Taylor loves to record, doesn’t she? I thought she would take more time off, especially after her absolutely bonkers Eras Tour. Anyway, it’s about to be a Hot Showgirl Autumn! Apparently, TLOAS comes out in October. I wonder if she’ll do much press for it?
Those clips were cute and funny. A mint green brief case. She does like to stay busy.
The briefcase looked like an old school, metal hinged, record box.
Like where i kept my Grease and Annie soundtracks.
As a swiftie, this whole rollout yesterday gave me so much joy. The anticipation, the easier eggs, the way Travis and Jason hyped her in that video, NEW MUSIC WHAT? So thrilling and uplifting when the news headlines in the US are so dark.
I will be tuning in to watch the show tonight. I’ve been listening to their show off and on since Travis started dating Taylor and this feels like payoff hahah!
Yeah, I know it sounds cheesy, but Taylor is definitely a bright spot for me right now. Whether it’s new music to look forward to, or just hearing about and seeing how happy she is in her relationship. (And of course, it’s also fun because her success seems to infuriate the people who are destroying the country.)
It’s not cheesy at all. We have to find joy wherever we can find it. And I totally agree — I enjoy not only her music and her relationship with Travis, but the frustration of her enemies.
Me tooo!!
SAME! I have been waiting and watching all the leadup! Great day for a Swiftie! I can’t wait!
It was a delightful change from the holocaust that we are living in.
It screwed up my sleep schedule though.
I put down my phone to enjoy time with my boyfriend, picked it up and there was a countdown clock!!!
So i had to stay up.
Album won’t be out until mid-October.
I wonder if we’ll get singles or videos (girl loves a video) before the release.
I second all of this excitement. God knows we need it right now. Honestly, these two goofballs seem perfect for one another and it just makes me happy for them.
When does she sleep? Having a new album after the huge tour is impressive
Yes its really impressive. The last album was also released during her tour. I thought she was taking some down time,but I guess why not record a new album? girl sure has a strong work ethic.
On the one hand, yes! On the other hand – when you think about what the tour actually involved – 3 four hour shows a week, travel, in the beginning intensive practice, but at a certain point I’m sure she didn’t need that anymore – that’s actually a lot of downtime for writing new music.
My guess is that she’s a fairly prolific songwriter and is just constantly writing and working on material, so heading into the studio for a few months isn’t that big a deal. Her tour ended what, December? she could have been working on two songs a month since then and if she already had them written, the timing would work.
Stevie Nicks has said this – that she (Stevie) just always has notebooks and notebooks full of songs and while some of her albums have taken a while, some are churned out pretty quick.
I love that she built solid breaks into the eras tour, so everyone could go home and decompress (or rehearse for the TTPD set).
I live in New Orleans so i am especially grateful she extended the eras tour.
She is a type A girl with a lot of energy. And i feel like she has found someone to match her energy in Travis. We don’t know them, of course, but they seem well suited.
And seeing a woman of her power having a man who doesn’t need her to dim her shine to feel successful himself- is a nice change in our society that is going down a road where women have lost bodily autonomy and will soon lose our right to divorce without “cause”, our options for financial independence, and our right to vote.
She was on tour for what, 2 years? For someone who really finds her voice through writing and creating it sounds normal for her to write about those years. She boosted local economies, found love with an NFL player, was targetted by Isis and a felon dictator, you know just normal stuff that she might want to write about.
I’m interested to hear her new music. 1989 is my favorite but I usually like a few songs from each one. Except the last one. So I’m interested to see what’s next. And I think she just likes making music and is lucky and has worked to have a life that she can. An artist’s dream really.
I was so curious about how she would tour her next album in a way that would not feel like a step down (in both earnings and scale) after the immense Eras tour. This gives potential Vegas residency vibes??
Taylor swift is the biggest star on the planet, no one else comes close so she isn’t doing a residency.
Is Vegas considered a downgrade? I don’t see it that way. It just seems like a cool way to share music while being able to stay in one place for a while and not have to travel. Sorry I just don’t see the shame in an artist wanting to do a Vegas show. It comes across as snobby to say otherwise regardless of how big of a star one is considered.
She is selling out multi day 100000 seat arenas, yes Vegas is a downgrade
Okay, well cool, we’ll let Dolly know then. My argument wasn’t about the numbers. It was about where an artist is in their lives and the myriad of reasons why staying in one location might feel better for the artist at that point in their life. And how that might not be considered a downgrade by the artist. But okay, sure. Apparently, it’s a downgrade. Noted.
Celine Dion said that was why she loved her Vegas residency – she could put her kids to bed and then be on stage and be there when they woke up in the morning.
I don’t think Taylor is thinking along those lines at this moment, but regardless of stardom, there’s an appeal at a certain point to having your fans come to you with a set schedule.
I have noticed increasing prestige in Vegas residencies in recent years. I don’t see it as a downgrade at all, (particularly in income).
When compared to any numbers that a stadium tour starting this year would give her that would be naturally lower than Eras tour, I think it’s a more interesting pivot to avoid the appearance of a “less successful” (by numbers/profit) tour. But I’m not a giant megacorp like she is so I have literally no idea what measures would be being considered.
She does like doing big announcements for new albums and this is actually a very cute and smart way to do it. Travis is obviously incredibly supportive, I wonder if it was his idea or hers. It was his idea to participate at one of her Eras tour shows in London, though supposedly as a joke and then Taylor was like “actually let’s do it!” I wonder if this was more of the same, he jokingly told her to announce her new album on his podcast and she was probs like “oh yeah let’s do it!” I have to say, this is a big relationship milestone! Announcing your podcast on your significant other’s podcast? I don’t think Taylor’s ever involved a significant other before with that kind of roll out.
I don’t think she has ever been on a podcast, and she hasn’t done an interview of any kind in a long time!
I think the podcast appearance probably came up before the album and then they just decided to roll with it all. There is a Chiefs documentary coming out on Thursday and she is almost certainly featured and I think they wanted their first televised interviews about each other to come on their own terms, their own platform.
I’m always up for new music and interested in which direction she heads — tortured poets was my least favorite for years — I loved Folklore and Midnights.
More than anything, it feels like TS is a full fledged Kelsey.
I didn’t like the tortured poets album at all. I do hope this one is good. Lover and Folklore are my favorites of hers.
Yeah, it feels like Taylor is a full fledged Kelce. This felt relaxed and homey. Kylie mentioned her girls ask to go ‘talk to Uncle Trav’ on the days they shoot, since Jason likes shooting from home and Travis dotes on his nieces. Hope the girls got in a visit.
It’s interesting to see the books used, that’s not usually a Travis backdrop.
I am always equal parts fascinated and unsurprised at how different and unique our musical (and artistic in general) tastes are. I am not a Swiftie and had never listened to any of her albums. The only songs I heard were on the radio (I’m old, I listen to the radio). Then I heard a few songs from The Tortured Poets Department and a few months later, I listened to the whole thing and I loved it. They were the only songs of hers that made me curious enough to seek out the whole album. After that I went back and listened to all of her albums and while I have a better appreciation for her whole body of work, as an album, TTPD is still my favourite. There is certainly no denying that she has experimented with a lot of genres and not surprising that some are not going to resonate with everyone. It is a testament to her songwriting skills and the breadth of her appeal that I, in my mid-fifties, will for the first time, download her album as soon as it is released and listen to it start to finish. I’m still not a Swiftie, but she has joined my list of artists whose work I will always be curious about and seek out to enjoy.
I have continually called TTPD an older woman’s album. I think if you are under 30 it is less relatable. There is a lot of frustration and old pain and just the process of sorting through all your trauma in that album. It is my second favorite of hers.
Same. TTPD is my favourite Swift album, along with Folklore. Really didn’t like a lot of Midnights and Jack Antonoff’s beep-boop claustrophobic synth nonsense. I’m 50 and grew up with Public Enemy, Fugazi and R.E.M., so actually like the more literate, diverse, folksy stuff. I think the TTPD dislike is a young ‘un thing from people who want stuff like Charlie XCX and Troye Sivan.
Geez, can she allow her fans to miss her just a little. She is always churning albums out which to me makes the music seem cheap and rushed.
Her fans are fine with it and no her music isn’t cheap or rushed. Also this is the second longest she’s gone without new music. The only one longer than this was reputation.
I truly appreciate her making these things an event. The countdown, the hints about the podcast, the still not giving us any real info. It just makes it exciting and something to focus on.
I can’t wait to hear it either, rumors are it’s 70s pop/nordic disco. So if that is true it will be way different.
I also have to say I try not to get involved in relationships of celebrities because everything we know is curated, however. I love these two. And I really appreciate Travis- this is a man who knows he his wildly successful and accomplished but ultimately known as Taylor Swift’s boyfriend and he is ok with it. He actually seems to love how successful and driven she is. I don’t think Taylor has ever had a man that wasn’t sort of insecure about her, it is just wonderful to see. Hope young men see Travis as the standard.
Just to clear up the release date for people: we don’t know it, what we DO know is that it is BEFORE October 13th. The website was actually very clear that October 13 is not the release date, and that all pre-orders will be shipped before then. I’m guessing the final weekend in September – there are a number of people guessing September 12th for obvious reasons, but I can’t imagine Ed Sheeran would choose to go up against her, and he’s likely in a position to know her plans.
Travis is WAAAAY cuter with short hair.
I admire her hustle, but her last 3-ish albums have all had the same sound. Unless that changes, I’ll pass.
Not to get too deep into the Swfitie rabbit hole but I can’t help it as a fan, but the playlist her bar code links to is all songs of her produced by Max Martin. it seems like she might have worked with him on this next one.
Her last several albums were mainly produced by Jack Antonoff.
Well that would be awesome! Max Martin produced a bunch of her songs on 1989, which IMO, is her best album to date.
Aww, no. I’m warming up to his 90’s floppy Hugh Grant hair. As a teenager in the 90s, I approve. But I wouldn’t be surprised if he cuts it for FB season.
I like it as well. I get it is good to have short hair for FB season though.
He has already cut it. He cut it shortly after training camp started..
Her album titles suck. Football season is starting so I guess she’ll go back to her hanging out with Mahomely cycle.
well, bless your heart.
Perfectly stated Ariel
@Bethy, beware: you/no one is allowed to diss the cowardice billionaire princess! Cult of personality, rule number 1!
Meanwhile, fascism is knocking at the doors of the ignorant and they provide tea & sympathy.
I was wondering what her new album would be about. She’s been incredibly successful and in a great relationship, so what could she write about?! But I’m guessing that the experience of her Eras tour brought out a lot of new emotions. I’m looking forward to her new album.
I’m wondering where all that video shot during the tour is .. was it just for review or will it be part of this?
70s Pop/Nordic Disco is the sound? I’d be up for that, especially if she puts out a video with a “Fire Saga” vibe like “Volcano Man.” Bring on the silver lipstick.
I have nothing against the Kelce family but I don’t see what people like about them. You’d think E! was on their payroll or something- they have daily stories about them. I’m sorry but no one in that family is interesting.
That’s not a briefcase – It’s an old-style record case!
(many of us oldsters have a 45/singles-size one kicking around parents’ basement …)
Hope this album isnt a snooze like the last 3..