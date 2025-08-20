Duchess Meghan threw together a pasta dish with garlic & lemon preserves

I had pasta for dinner last night, one of my favorite dishes: chicken cacciatore. I like pasta with a hearty sauce, preferably tomato-based. But I do like a lemon-caper pasta dish, especially during the summer. It can feel so fresh and light. Well, the Duchess of Sussex apparently also enjoys a lighter, lemon-based pasta dish. Just days before the second season of With Love, Meghan premieres, Meghan posted a cooking video from her kitchen where she threw together a very light sauce involving garlic, preserved lemons and onions. Honestly, the dish looked pretty dry at first, but then she added olive oil and a lot of parmesan. Would you eat this? Eh. Too much parm for me, but I know people love their cheese.

Meghan posted the video with the message, “Cooking up more than pasta (with homemade preserved lemons)…..so much goodness is coming soon.” Are we getting another As Ever product drop around the premiere of WLM? And will she have new products involving lemons??? I wouldn’t hate it. Lemon jam/marmalade is a thing. Maybe she’ll do a lemonade mix package. But… I’m still waiting on my replacement apricot jam!! And I still want her to make more raspberry jam as well!! Damn it. As long as she’s having so much success with the wine, I feel like jam production might get phased out.