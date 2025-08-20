Duchess Meghan threw together a pasta dish with garlic & lemon preserves

I had pasta for dinner last night, one of my favorite dishes: chicken cacciatore. I like pasta with a hearty sauce, preferably tomato-based. But I do like a lemon-caper pasta dish, especially during the summer. It can feel so fresh and light. Well, the Duchess of Sussex apparently also enjoys a lighter, lemon-based pasta dish. Just days before the second season of With Love, Meghan premieres, Meghan posted a cooking video from her kitchen where she threw together a very light sauce involving garlic, preserved lemons and onions. Honestly, the dish looked pretty dry at first, but then she added olive oil and a lot of parmesan. Would you eat this? Eh. Too much parm for me, but I know people love their cheese.
Meghan posted the video with the message, “Cooking up more than pasta (with homemade preserved lemons)…..so much goodness is coming soon.” Are we getting another As Ever product drop around the premiere of WLM? And will she have new products involving lemons??? I wouldn’t hate it. Lemon jam/marmalade is a thing. Maybe she’ll do a lemonade mix package. But… I’m still waiting on my replacement apricot jam!! And I still want her to make more raspberry jam as well!! Damn it. As long as she’s having so much success with the wine, I feel like jam production might get phased out.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s IG and As Ever’s IG.
Lemon curd, perhaps?!? I’d buy it!
Can’t wait for WLM season 2!
Lemon curd is the best – especially home made!
I came here to say this. I’ve been dreaming about lemon curd since the first raspberry drop.
I love her and her little family. Prince Harry really hit the jackpot. While Kate and her shipper’s are salivating over than man in Montecito, the man loves and is in love with his wife and nothing’s gonna change anytime soon.😀
For me there is never a thing of too much parmesan
I had pasta made in a parmesan cheese last year(where the cheese is on fire) and that was delicious!
Anyway looking forward to series 2
I’m with you, Inge! Bring on the Parmesan!
Right? I just made chicken soup and then loaded it with parm because I could! 😋🤣
Sounds delish! I like simple pasta dishes to accompany proteins.
My current go to is a variation on aglio e olio: spaghetti in butter & olive oil, garlic, chili and parsley. Quick and easy. I’d do Parmesan but have you seen the prices in this economy? 😂
Lover of spaghetti aglio e olio as well. Absolutely a favourite as quick meal. It’s a combo made in heaven!
So excited to watch the new season.
It’s so soothing and happy and peaceful. A++ on the music too.
But man, I am fully out of raspberry jam- the only product which has had “coming soon” written next to it on the website. I hope they get their supply stuff worked out. B/c although I enjoy the apricot jam, the raspberry is the one I always go to first.
Meghan really goes to the archives with her music and I’m here for it. Annette funicello!
My only complaint is that she reminded me of Annette Funicello’s music and so I couldn’t get the song “I’ll Never Change Him” out of my head last night lol. (My older sisters used to love to watch “Beach Blanket Bingo.”)
My parents used to rent my sister and I old movies to watch when we were little and beach blanket bingo was definitely one of them. Along with Gidget, lol.
Sounds like lemon curd or preserved/dried citrus!
I’d try hers, but lemon curd is actually something I make a pretty mean version of.
I thought lemon curd. I love making that, it’s the only thing like that I make. It’s the best.
Nope. It will be preserved lemons.. hard to find on most store shelves, so will satisfy an unmet need for home cooks. And so many uses in cooking, so will truly elevate, which is what she says she is doing!
Now this is right up my alley. I already make a lemon basil pasta with cherry tomatoes and shaved parm, I’m sure this recipe is going to be delicious. I’m excited to see what she’s going to make in season 2. All the stuff that she made in season 1 I was already making a few of those dishes but I really liked her spins on them.
As for the food production and the return of the jams, I said a few weeks ago that she may be releasing jams dependent on the available fruit in season. If she’s trying to stay as local as possible, that will determine what she releases, because she’ll need to go off what is available to harvest around the time of her product releases. So raspberries early spring, apricots summer, maybe Apple or pear or fig in the fall.
Because we live in such a globalized marketplace we’ve gotten used to all fruit being available at all times even if it’s obviously more expensive different times of year. I know that you can grow things in greenhouses any time of year, but if she’s keeping the farmers market aesthetic, she may go the other way.
The pasta looks lovely. You can never have too much cheese. I don’t think she will phase out the fruit spread it was an extremely popular product. I think she’s just been searching for a better supplier that can keep up with the demand!
I mainly eat pasta as a means to eat parmesan.
I also go wild at my b/f when I buy the good parmesan and he doesn’t wrap it properly when he puts it back in the fridge. I now make him buy his own cheap stuff to treat badly and hide mine.
Lol, my niece is a “pastatarian” – but she still maintains that pasta is the delivery vehicle for the cheese.
The only thing I’d do differently with this pasta dish is add some of the pasta water to make a bit of a sauce.
Yum. I’m excited for new eps of WLM!!! I want some more raspberry jam plz. And some more cookies. Has anyone compared the two wine drops? My take is that it’s a slightly lighter version. The color is a little lighter too. Still interesting and good.
Preserved lemons are not lemon preserves. The former are savoury and preserved in lemon juice and salt; the latter are sweet.
Do you have a good recipe for the former? I’ve a couple of lemons I want to experiment with.
This woman is a famous cook who also has a lot of product lines. All her recipes work.
https://www.maggiebeer.com.au/pages/recipes/preserved-lemons
But honestly any preserved lemon recipe probably works. I use this. I also pickle vegetables so it’s my speed.
@Shrew Thanks! Reads easy. 😬
I love kim chi and I hope to try my hand at pickling one day. But small baby steps for me for now.
Honestly pickling is like salt, vinegar, water. Then if you’re being fancy peppercorns, bay, dill. I sterilise jars in the oven a la Jamie Oliver – I’m pretty sure it was his method. I only started because a neighbour gave me 2kg of baby cucumbers! Lol
I’ve got a ton of lemons I need to do something with so I’ll wait for the show and see if she’s got a preserving recipe. Always like new recipes.
I wasn’t sure it those were capers or peppercorns in her jar! Interesting. Capers would be more for pickling; I’m going to guess peppercorns, as it’d be a better fit with lemon pasta.
Just a quick point of clarification: lemon preserves and preserved lemon are two different things. Lemon preserves would be something like a lemon jam or marmalade. Preserved lemon is when you take whole or cut lemons and add a bunch of salt and sometimes some olive oil which basically makes a kind of lemon pickle. Both things are delicious, but extremely different. Meghan is using preserved lemon in the pasta, not lemon preserves.
It looked simple and light and there, in my opinion, is no such thing as too much parm.
Like my niece always says: I want (grated) cheese with pasta.
I’d buy As Ever preserved lemons. Lemons are $1 a piece around here and I’d never use preserved lemons enough for it to be worthwhile to make a big batch myself. Actually, at this point, I’d buy pretty much anything – it just has to appear on the site. And if my apricot spread order is never going to happen, I’d be happy to receive a substitute instead.
Same, Eurydice … Preserved California lemons would be fantastic to have on hand.
I’d pretty much buy anything too, it’s just my husband and I so I don’t need batches of anything. To be honest I really trust and like Meghan’s aesthetic ❤️
I use preserved lemon from a jar–purchased, not home-made. It’s actually very good and well-worth the cost for the oomph it adds. It has no sugar at all and plays extremely well with Parm.
Whose ever kitchen that is took the early aughts Tuscan kitchen design to heart, lol.
Dish looks fine, it amuses that me people are willing to watch celebs (nothing against Meghan, this applies to a bunch of non-chefs with cooking shows) basic a** dishes normal people around the world throw together in their homes every evening, truly peak capitalism.
Do you not watch any lifestyle/cooking shows? That is mainly it. I was following a lot of youtube shows during covid and the premise was always, “you can do this at home easily”. That is the attraction of it. I think, this is her own kitchen since she looks casual, not at work. From what I remember, they didn’t redesign their home, it is previous owner’s design and I think, it looks homey.
There are always people like this on the internet, like a scourge. They act so above-it-all, meanwhile they either secretly watch what they claim to dislike, or they talk about what they know nothing about (I can’t tell which one is sadder). Anyway, they also go to the trouble of clicking on articles they claim to have no interest in and log on to post about matters which they say hold no interest for them. Odd. Some would call it “peak trolling behavior” but I simply find it odd.
@debbie I’m not acting above it by making an honest critique, sycophant fans truly have NO chill if someone can’t make even the smallest comment online without the fans whining that it’s “trolls!”
Hey, if you’re willing to spend your limited time watching famous people get paid obscene amounts to cook a recipe you could easily make up on your own, or read in a thousand blogs, knock yourself out.
I don’t know if I’d say it’s “peak capitalism” only bc I think there are some much much bigger peaks of capitalism that are gonna stress me than this. Watch cooking shows or don’t…so yeah sure that’s capitalism. Critique people who watch cooking shows when they should be able to figure it out for themselves…or don’t, knock yourself out either way amirite?
There are so many Mediterranean style homes in my neighborhood that were built around that time and now look dated. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a lovely aesthetic when done well; but some of these people and builders just went overboard or somehow didn’t make it translate. They look out of place. More recently it’s been the Modern Farmhouse look and that is already starting to be phased out in favor of “European Cottage.” It’s kind of exhausting.
I’m ready for the modern farmhouse vibe to move along. I’m not sure what constitutes “European cottage” but now I’m curious. Green cabinets?
It would cost minimum 500 to 750k to rip out and redesign that kitchen. It seems wasteful because it’s no longer trendy. That kitchen has everything and more.
Peak capitalism involves things like the fact that the coltan in your electronic devices was mined by children. This is just a pasta dish. You’ll be okay.
Lol the raspberry jam started it all so there is no way it’ll get phased out plus the website says coming soon. I will admit to be curious on what she was teasing. Was it a new pasta recipe? Something lemon related? Cheese??
I can’t wait to find out.
I usually eat my pasta with pesto alla genovese (where my family is from and how I learned to make it), so this looks perfect for me. I hate heavy sauces with cream because they mess with my digestive system #weak
I’ll look this up and try to recreate it!
That is the attraction of cooking shows for me. They make it look so easy. That looks very yum, and the preserved lemons look really interesting/good in the dish. Never heard of or thought of preserving lemons. I hope she sells them. I’m thinking that is her own kitchen. This is a lot of fun. Never heard of anyone having this kind of interactive chatter and interest after one of Kate’s videos: just consternation and puzzlement. It does not generate interest, exchange and fun like this. By the way, I can’t eat gluten, and when I found out, I was not a happy camper because I love pasta. But I found an Italian-made gluten free pasta that took my grief away. It’s called Jovial, and it makes me jovial that I don’t have to give up pasta altogether.
If your pots are that clean, they’re just for show.
Megan, what? No, it means she cleans them when she finished.
What? My pots are immaculate and some are 25 years old and I cook 2 full meals a day. Why the snark about her pans?
Who lives with dirty kitchenware. Ugh
This is just incorrect.
Bar Keeper’s Friend, folks (the soft cleanser). Works every time.
Barkeeper’s Friend products are the best. I actually use their ceramic cooktop cleaner to clean icky glass shower doors, it makes them sparkling.
This is her private kitchen. Apparently she not only cleans the counters immediately when cooking, but also washes her pots and pans. I do not want to know how your kitchen looks like if this concept is alien to you.
Meghan gets excited about organizing her spice cabinet. I’m guessing she’s keeping her stuff sparkling fr. I’m not mad at people who aren’t organizing and perfecting, cuz I’ms surely not…, and at the same time, I also ain’t mad at those who are. Maybe she did use a new pan for the video. So she can add it to her shopping page later idk? And? It’s not like she doesn’t enjoy cooking, which seems clear by now, whether she’s using a new pan or she just really super cleans her pans, which I can also totally see.
I think the type of pasta she likes, lightly sauced, more about a few ingredients is very West Coast, California cuisine driven. I’ve lived my entire adult life in California and you don’t get the heavy red sauce Italian food you get on the East Coast. We get the standards but also a Northern Italian influence as well. Was recently in Philly and went to an Italian place that had something called gravy, which is basically red sauce pasta full of meat, long simmered. It was delicious and never seen it on West Coast. I like saucy pasta as well but a lot of places here make it Meghan style. I’d use this as a side dish to a roast chicken.
This looks so tasty. I never really heard of lemon preserves. I assumed it would be like a jam but that sounded gross. It’s more like a variation on pickling. I’m going to try to make these.
I’m lunching on a version of the one pot pasta as I’m typing. I love what preserved lemons add to a dish. I love North African cuisine and preserved lemons feature in their cooking. I have to make my own, or purchase on line because I can’t find them where I live. I would love to buy them if Meghan had them as part of As ever stock, but she doesn’t ship to Canada yet.
*Rural Juror pointed out important difference between preserved lemons and lemon preserves. One of them would be awful in pasta!
That sounds quite yummy. I will suggest to my daughter that she try preserving lemons. She probably already has, lol. She can’t eat pasta but there must be other uses for them, like in a chicken dish.
I cook middle eastern dishes frequently and preserved lemons are a must. They add such an amazing taste. Throw in a little harissa paste or Za’atar spice blend and chef’s kiss. I made a chicken tagine last night and looking forward to leftovers tonight.
Remember her lemon olive oil cake?!
I predict another flavor jam/preserve offering paired with the launch of WLM season 2. 🤞