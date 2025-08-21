Noel Gallagher calls Oasis reunion tour ‘truly amazing, I’ve been blown away’

We are now seven weeks into Oasis’ reunion tour. This past weekend, they played for two nights in Dublin, closing out the European leg. The band heads to Toronto next weekend to begin nine shows throughout North America. So far, things have gone smoothly, apart from an accident in which an audience member in Wembley stadium fell and passed from their injuries. The shows have been sold out, and from clips I’ve watched on social media, they sound great.
Unsurprisingly, neither Gallagher brother has sat down for an interview since the tour started. Noel broke his silence on Tuesday, though, when he called into the sports chat show talkSPORT to talk football and answer questions about the tour. According to Noel, the crowd’s reception has been “truly amazing” and he’s “completely blown away” by how fans have received them.
Saying he was feeling “a bit shaky” after the band’s two-night run at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday (Aug. 16) and Sunday (Aug. 17), Gallagher summed up the weekend by saying, “there was a lot of singing, a lot of drinking and a lot of talking nonsense… it was quite a night.”
Noel said he’s on “top of the world” at the moment, professing to be “completely blown away” by how the gigs the reunited band have played so far have been received. “It’s difficult to put into words, actually,” said the band’s lyricist. “Every night is the crowd’s first night, so every night’s got that same kind of energy. It’s been truly amazing… I’m not usually short for words, but I can’t really articulate it at the minute.”
Asked how he was feeling on July 4 in Cardiff, Wales, when the band were gearing up to take the stage for the first show of a tour pretty much nobody thought would ever happen, Noel said Oasis have never been one of those bands who have a prayerful “huddle” before they go on. That said, speaking just for himself, Noel admitted he, “grossly underestimated what I was getting into… After about five minutes I was like, ‘All right, can I just go back to the dressing room and start this again?’ I’ve done stadiums before and all but, but I don’t mind telling you my legs are turned to jelly after about halfway through the second song.”
Summing it up, Noel said simply, “it’s been an amazing thing.” Reflecting on the emotional hug the brothers shared at the end of the first reunion show in July, Noel said, “we’re not those kind of guys, really… It’s great just to be back with [guitarist] Bonehead and Liam and just be doing it again. I guess when it’s all said and done we’ll sit and reflect on it, but it’s great being back in a band with Liam. I forgot how funny he was.”
Giving his former sibling rival props for sounding great at the shows, Noel said, “Liam’s smashing it. I’m proud of him.” After fronting his own band for the 16 years they were apart — the High Flying Birds — Noel said he knows the pressures of being the lead singer and admitted, “I couldn’t do the stadium thing like he does it…. I kind of look around and I think, ‘You know, good for you, mate.’ He’s been amazing.”
It’s so funny that Noel thought he could call in to talk about football and they spent time quizzing him on the tour. I don’t think any of us fans are surprised about how well the comeback tour has been received. Noel’s comments make me wonder if they really were caught that off-guard after being out of the arena game for 16 years. It’s nice that he took the opportunity to acknowledge how overwhelming the experience has been and compliment Liam’s performance. ”Don’t look back in anger,” I heard [his subtext] say.
This past Saturday, I was actually on a train from Belfast to Dublin. Oasis was playing in Dublin that evening, and the train was packed with concert-goers of all ages. More fans would get on at each stop. A group of 20-something men sat down at a table across the aisle from me, and I cannot stress enough just how much they smelled like weed, cologne, and whiskey. These dudes were so pumped that for a moment I forgot that they were probably in kindergarten the last time Oasis played together. The following morning, the Dublin airport was full of very tired-looking travelers wearing Oasis merch. One man, who looked like he was Gen X, was literally dressed head-to-toe, from bucket hat to socks. It was impressive and gave me so much FOMO.
“I forgot how funny he was” is such a beautiful sentence!
I think I’m gen x (1979/46years old)
I have been an oasis fan since 1994. They’ve been the soundtrack to my life. I’ve had friends who passed and oasis was played at their funerals. To say I was excited when they reunited is an understatement. I didn’t get tickets and I spent a year devastated about it. Two weeks ago my daughter surprised me with 2 x tickets for the last night in Dublin. From the second they started until they finished I was singing and dancing, never moved from my spot, didn’t take my phone out once. I was transported back to the 90s. The joy in that stadium has stayed with me. Without question it was the best night of my life so far. Best gig of theirs I’ve ever seen. If you can get tickets do it. You won’t regret it.
❤️🩹
I’m so happy for you!
We’re 47 and 46 and the night he got the tickets is honestly the happiest I’ve every seen my boyfriend. He’s usually quite self contained but he was bouncing off the walls for hours.
That’s awesome! Thank you for sharing your experience. I’m so glad you got to go!
We were in London and had tickets for Sunday third August. We spent the afternoon in town with friends who’d flown in from Denmark to come and it was such an atmosphere. One guy came to our table in a pub and asked if we’d been or were going (two of our group already had t-shirts on) and said he’d been the night before and it was a blast.
By a complete fluke we ended up standing in the very front standing section instead of one of the back standing sections (they closed our entrance gate as we arrived and said to go to a different one) and it was an incredible experience, for the atmosphere as much as for the show. Although I have to confess, my song of the night might have been Bittersweet Symphony that Richard Ashcroft closed out his set with saying it’s an amazing song so I’ve got to play it because “it would be churlish of me not to”. The crowd went WILD.
Wow, that’s so cool! It sounds like the show was an absolute blast. Thank you for sharing your experience!
My daughter is 23. She scored tickets to a NY concert and texts my husband several times a day to enthuse about how great it will be (they are going together). Although it is more his generation of music, she is definitely the one who is over the moon about this. I was never really into Oasis (I hide my head in shame) so I find the whole situation amusing and a bit perplexing.
I have one word for everyone who attends one of these shows: LUCKY!!! The reviews have been magnificent & my cellphone is loaded with clips from the shows.
Love his interview and I’m so glad that the tour is going well!
I’m going to the show next week with my sister, BIL and husband. We cannot wait. Oasis was such an influential part of our teen years and I can’t quite explain the emotions behind getting to see a band that means so much to you, that you never thought you’d get the chance to see.
Besides a that, live music is a healing experience and fosters a sense of community for those few hours. I think, more than anything, I’m looking forward to feeling something with a group of people and feeling like the world is not a hellscape for one evening.