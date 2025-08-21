MSNBC’s rebranding to MS NOW one of the ‘worst branding disasters in media history’

On Monday, the network soon-to-be formerly-known-as MSNBC announced its new name — My Source News Opinion World, or MS NOW — along with its new non-avian logo, and all of it pretty universally landed with a thud. I watched Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O’Donnell that night to see if either of them would address the rebrand, but they were too classy and stuck to the news. It’s a real achievement on the part of the marketing team, because MSNBC had an underdog/sympathetic edge going into this, due to the fact that NBC decreed to them (but not to CNBC) that they had to cease and desist using “NBC.” Even after they initially promised no one would have to change brand names! But no, instead it’s been a master class in how to underperform in retaliation, to the extent that I’m just imagining a Veep-style cast of characters making these decisions behind the scenes. There are some, however, rising to the occasion of this moment… in the form of excellent burns on the internet waxing on the main theme of this being “one of the worst branding disasters in media history.”
After the cable-news network announced it would become My Source News Opinion World, or MS NOW, later this year, netizens have taken to social media to make their disdain for the name and logo change more than abundantly clear.
The issue, according to the Internet, isn’t just the name, it’s also the look and “feel” of the new logo.
“MSNBC changing its name to MS NOW is one of the worst branding disasters in media history. The logo looks like it belongs on a discount computer from 1998, not a serious news network,” one user wrote. “Absurd.”
…The move conflicts with previous claims made by NBCUniversal that the network would be allowed to keep its name amid the shift. NBC’s iconic peacock logo will no longer be used for the cable-news network, either.
A memo sent Aug. 18 by MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler addressed the flip-flop, writing:
“During this time of transition, NBCUniversal decided that our brand requires a new, separate identity … The future of our success is not tied to remaining within the NBC family and using the peacock as part of our identity,” Rebecca Kutler, MSNBC President, wrote in an Aug. 18 memo addressed to staff.
The peacock-looking logo, according to MSNBC CEO Mark Lazarus, “is synonymous with NBCUniversal, and it is a symbol they have decided to keep within the NBCU family.”
Because of this decision, MSNBC is now free to “chart our own path forward, create distinct brand identities, and establish an independent news organization following the spin.”
MSNBC has certainly ruffled some feathers with the announcement, with netizens posting reactions (complete with GIFs), opinions and critiques about the rebrand, dubbed one of the “worst branding disasters in media history” on X, formerly known as Twitter, in the last 24 hours.
The rest of the USA Today article is a round-up of some of the best social media clapbacks, and they are all quite excellent. Like: "MSNBC to changing their name to MS NOW is like HBO changing their name to MAX and facebook changing to Meta and Twitter to X. I will never call it the new name," followed by a GIF of Gandalf venting on Pippin Took: "Throw yourself in next time and rid us of your stupidity." Or: "MS NOW sounds like a short-lived Windows operating system from the early 2000s that needlessly redesigned too much and failed to be adopted by a critical mass of users." Plus: "*adjusting my tie and walking to her table to take my shot* Is there a MISTER NOW, MS NOW?" And: "After MS Now will be MS Go, and then MS Max, and then just MS." There really is a wealth of creativity out there.
So in conclusion, the rebrand sucks on name, logo, and execution fronts. (Otherwise known as all fronts.) I said on Tuesday, and I know I’m not the only one, that the name reads like Multiple Sclerosis NOW. In regard to the logo, call me petty and/or vindictive, but I think they totally missed an opportunity to get back at NBC. How? By making their new logo another bird! Owls have symbolism related to knowledge, yes? Though coming out of November 2024, an ostrich may be more fitting.
After MS Now will be MS Go, and then MS Max, and then just MS.
— Scott Nover (@ScottNover) August 18, 2025
MS NOW sounds like a short-lived Windows operating system from the early 2000s that needlessly redesigned too much and failed to be adopted by a critical mass of users https://t.co/kSJO19bJxX
— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) August 18, 2025
I don’t know why, but that logo reminds of something you’d buy through AARP.
We already knew it was for sale, no?
the logo and font look like something to appeal to boomers (no offense to boomers), reminds me of OAN, which is not something I think they’re aiming for???
YES logo is very cheap-looking, like a RW news source that’s just starting out.
Reminds me of a political lawn sign
OAN was exactly what I was thinking of.
Sigh. I don’t know why us boomers are always getting thrown under the bus. There’s nothing about that stupid logo that says ‘boomer’. It’s just bad. It’s all bad. I will say the responses to this stupidity do give us the best of social media–they’re hella creative! Too bad MSNBC didn’t just send out a tweet asking for ideas before coming up with this crapola.
Yeah all I see is multiple sclerosis. Immediately made me think of the Big Bang Theory episode when the Physics Bowl team named themselves PMS (Perpetual Motion Squad)
Same! Do people in the US not have MS? Seriously.
Yes, we do. 🤨
The logo is awful. It looks like they are trying to imitate Fox News. And “MS Now” sounds like a juvenile marketing campaign. Do they think this will keep the orange fool off their backs?
As someone with multiple sclerosis this makes me so cringe.
I was just posting about this association when I saw your reply. That was my first thought too, and I think MS standing for multiple sclerosis is commonly used.
Also, if you put “opinion” in your name, as a news source, you automatically sound biased.
Weird rebranding through and through.
The original MS in MSNBC was because they were originally linked with Microsoft. That’s gone so they should’ve ditched it entirely.
All the rebranding in the world isn’t going to change the fact that the capitulation to the regime has begun.
Yes, the stupid capitulation is the most irritating part of this but that logo is seriously bad. That looks like something I could make and I am NOT gifted when it comes to that kind of design. It’s just bad. And it looks like OAN like someone said.
That’s what it is, obeying in advance. And they folded so easily!
I’m with everyone that immediately thinks of multiple sclerosis. Am I wrong in thinking that, if this new name for the network sticks and people get inured to it, it could undercut marketing for multiple sclerosis funding organizations?!! Bad look all around for the network.
Why didn’t they just go fully retro and rebrand to MySpace?
Even just using NOW wouldn’t have been bad. Three letters is pretty standard. CNN, FOX, OAN. There’s no l9nger any affiliation with Microsoft so why keep the MS at all?
NOTHING will ever be worse than Twitter/X though. That’s billions in lost brand ID. Facebook is still Facebook, it’s just under Meta. Like MSNBC under nbc. But Twitter involved tweeting and tweets too. Whole new words.
I truly hate when marketing uses “my” our “your” or other terms focused on a single person. I feel like in the late 90’s someone in marketing somewhere decided that framing things on individuals was the way to sell stuff, and it hasn’t gone away. Everything is about “this is for YOU”, “you are special”, etc. Having “MY source” in the name of a freaking news organization is just horrible. News has nothing to do with me, why is this “my” source. It’s so stupid and just supports people being selfish and naval-gazing. Not sure I explained this right, I have trouble articulating what about this makes me so crazy.