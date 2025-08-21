Serena Williams started taking a GLP-1 medication six months after giving birth

As a tennis fan and a Serena Williams fan, I kept paying attention to Serena’s life and times after she retired in September 2022. She spoke, at the time, about wanting to have a second child and that was the main reason for her retirement. Serena welcomed her second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, in August 2023. While Serena’s second pregnancy went a lot smoother than her first, Serena still seemed sort of unsettled after Adira’s birth. We only saw her out in public a few times, and she was really covered up. Then, it seemed like she shed the “baby weight” overnight and she was back to wearing her regular clothes. Many fans theorized that Serena had started taking a GLP-1 drug to get back to her pre-pregnancy figure. Well, that’s exactly what she did and now she’s the face of/ambassador for Ro.
Serena Williams is opening up about the key to her success in her weight-loss journey. The tennis champion, 43, revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that she has been using a GLP-1 medication to help with weight loss and has since lost over 31 lbs.
“I feel great,” she tells PEOPLE. “I feel really good and healthy. I feel light physically and light mentally.”
Williams says her struggle with weight began after she gave birth to her first daughter, Alexis Olympia, in 2017, and her body started to change postpartum. “I never was able to get to the weight I needed to be no matter what I did, no matter how much I trained,” she explains. “It was crazy because I’d never been in a place like that in my life where I worked so hard, ate so healthy and could never get down to where I needed to be at.”
“I had never taken shortcuts in my career and always worked really hard. I know what it takes to be the best,” the 23-time Grand Slam champion says. “So it was very frustrating to do all the same things and never be able to change that number on the scale or the way my body looked.”
Williams dealt with similar struggles after her second daughter, Adira River, was born in August 2023. She was able to lose a lot of weight in two weeks, but then remained stagnant afterwards. “I never lost another pound,” she quips. “I just thought, gosh, I don’t know if I would ever be able to get back to where I needed to get to.”
Knowing that she was great at maintaining a healthy lifestyle as a former professional athlete, Williams decided that it was time to try something different. She decided to turn to Ro, a direct-to-patient healthcare company, for additional support with a GLP-1 treatment. GLP-1 is short for glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, which work in the brain to impact satiety. Popular brands include Ozempic and Mounjaro. Williams recognized that there’s a lot of controversy surrounding the use of GLP-1 medications and admitted that she was very nervous about deciding to use one herself.
“I did a lot of research on it. I was like, ‘is this a shortcut? What are the benefits? What are not the benefits?’ I really wanted to dive into it before I just did it,” she says. After deciding it was the right choice for her, she consulted with a doctor through Ro and was able to start the weekly injections about six months after Adira was born, when she stopped breastfeeding in early 2024.
“They were super supportive and it was easy to get the medication,” Williams, who is now a celebrity patient ambassador for Ro, says. “I lost over 31 pounds using my GLP-1 and I was really excited about that weight loss.”
I already assumed she was taking Ozempic or one of those drugs, so it’s nice to have confirmation of that. And it’s nice that she’s getting paid. Serena loves to be a spokesperson or ambassador, and I think it’s fine that she’s doing this? I assume the money is great. BTW, I think she also wanted to slim down ahead of her special appearance at the Paris Olympics last year. That seemed to be the motivation for her more than anything else – she wanted to wear a cute dress for the opening ceremony.
The doctor she consulted was through Ro. I hope she also consulted her primary provider M D for a heads up if nothing else.
Ok. So. I struggle with this. Maybe that new weight was where her body was “supposed” to be, if she can’t obtain her goal through her intense workouts, rigorous diets, etc. It sounds like she was healthy, healthier than most people will ever be. I haven’t looked at the pictures, I’m not trying to police Serena’s body or her motivations. Her experience has made me think about it, but it’s not about HER – just expressing a general concern about GLP creep/normalization when a person is truly healthy and doesn’t need it.
Pregnancy changes a person’s body, sometimes in miserable ways. But not all changes are bad.
I think about this too. I posted on the biggest loser thread about my dad losing 100+ on monjourno over the past year, and for him he took it a few months and then was able to change what he was eating to control his blood sugar. He’s off of insulin (after 20+ years) and has become so much more healthy and a clotheshorse 😂
My sister in laws older sister is an executive who’s had 3 kids, and she has been on ozempic for I think 2 years now. She was not obese, probably 15-20 pounds more than she wanted to weigh, and now she’s a little bit north of alarmingly thin (less than 120 pounds, and 5’8”). For her it’s been no side effects, but it also sounds like she’s eating 5 bites of each course and gets full. I have 2 girls (she has 3), and I don’t think I could model eating that way in front of growing children who are approaching/starting puberty.
I put on 30-40 pounds in the three months after I turned 40 (very stressful time, no diet change), so I’ve thought about trying this if it was affordable. I just would want it to be more my dad’s experience than my sister in law’s sister, and I don’t think you get to pick your experience.
I’m glad Serena had a good experience and is getting paid, and hasn’t turned into a waif. I hope this is a medication that is healing long term and not a future health disrupter. If I had a very public job I would probably give it a go in a few years.
Isn’t that more about portion size and what your portions should be. Lots of asian countries have small portion sizes and they are a healthy weight. Just because we are used to larger portions doesnt mean it all should be so big. Of course kids need bigger portions but as we age we dont need it as much.
Maybe she is too skinny but if shes eating meals but just a smaller portion that cant be bad. What if she was piling her plates high. Then wed scream obesity etc
Ghjik – 5’8″ weighing 120 is a BMI of 18, underweight. Sure, BMI is a bullsh*t measurement, and *maybe* she’s healthy. But it’s still underweight, not “normal” weight.
Haha ok yes a bmi of 18 is too low. I just thought the comment was about eating smaller portion sizes. Well then that’s on the doctor he/she weighs her all the time and just needs to adjust the dose.
As a woman whose going through menopause. Changing hormones messes a body up. I honestly would do a GLP-1 if I could afford it. Even with copay it’s like 300 bucks. Since my hysterectomy and menopause I’ve gained like 30 lbs. My digestion is all messed up. If my body doesn’t change through diet and exercise, I will revisit it again in the new year when my coverage changes.
You may be spending the 300 on food you wont buy if you are on it. Or youll buy 1 panera you pick 2 but eat it for lunch and dinner.
Good for her! I guessed she was taking something. I’ve wanted to go through Ro, but my insurance came up with another solution.
After dealing with darn near immoveable menopausal weight gain, I will never judge anyone the way I would have on “getting back where I need to be.” It does leap out as a fixation, but you don’t know how true this feels until you live it.
And it’s weird–your body may “want” to be at a higher weight, but your health will suffer. Her joints and all sorts of health indicators will benefit from this weight loss.
But here’s the thing: these drugs stop working when you stop taking them, yes? It’s not that the drug helped her lose weight and now she’s good, but it’s that she will have to take this medication for the rest of her life, is that correct?
For some yes. I was on it then weaned off and have been off for a year with no weight gain. I also eat better portions now and have kept exercising. Im sure i might go back in the future but for now all great. My brother did the same . He wanted to lose 20 lbs and also has kept it off for a while
Good for her for coming out and talking about it. I have never needed to take it, but I understand these drugs help regulate blood sugar and weight, so I consider it health care. I don’t fault any woman who takes care of their health. I have a friend who takes ozempic who has always been overweight, and she looks amazing and feels so much better now. The main side effect is that she has terrible diarrhea.
I’m taking a GLP (Wegovy) under the direction of a doctor (Nutritionist) and I thanksgawd I am. In four months, at a low dose, I finally rid myself of the dangerous visceral fat that I tried for a year to lose by myself. It is not easy, weight lifting has been part of it and HAS to be for the rest of my life. It makes me sad to read the negative comments about using a GLP – I feel like it restarted my health after menopause kicked my a##. Glad she’s telling her story.
I find her endorsement more credible because of her athleticism. If someone as disciplined as she cannot lose weight through traditional methods, then we can all stop beating ourselves up about it.
I am in the minority but I just canot embrace artificial means for weight loss. Unfortunately. in the future we will read about the long term side effects from use/misuse, just as we have for so many drugs we relied upon
I mean yes we could but we could also find out that the efficacy of the drug and the resulting weight loss outweigh any side effects. Because being overweight isn’t really good for you either.
These GLPs are doing amazing things for peoples’ lives and early studies show that they could also be implemented to treat addiction as well. That could be absolutely life-saving for many people.
No I agree with you I can’t do this myself either. If something sounds too good to be true it usually is.
TW: ****ER visit after ozempic half dose ****
I tried a half dose (1.25mg) per MD recommendations ( i am 59, post-menopausal, 15-20# over).
Pharmacist said take it at night to reduce nausea- did so around 7:30p. Woke up same time in am as usual, drank a glass of water as usual, and that water came back, with force, no warning. Projectile vomiting. Ended up in the ER at about 5p with intractible vomiting. Spouse likened my sufferiing to sounding like “speaking in tongues”. Needed three IV medications and a bag of saline to be able to walk out. By discharge, only some blood-flecked saliva was coming up. Still horking the next day, squeezed out bile from my common bile duct in small intestine. Took me THREE WEEKS to be able to eat a normal meal again. I cook our food, and we rely heavily but not exclusively on a mediterranean cuisine website. I didn’t even want my own food. Not cool.
It really bums me out bc I would take it if I could because of the post menopausal bloodwork and body composition changes. Maybe in a few years it will be refined and be less toxic for people like me.
Forewarned is forearmed.
Jayzuz you poor thing! A good friend of ours who has been on Ozempic for about a year for type 2 DB recently collapsed, spent a week in hospital in a coma. Doctors still don’t know what happened, but he’d lost a shocking amount of weight, he looked gaunt. Methinks he had some serious blood sugar crash — he doesn’t pay attention to his diet, like he’ll go into a diner and order a stack of pancakes and maple syrup then stop some place for a giant ice cream cone. Serious sugar cravings. He’s not on insulin to control sugar levels.
I successfully use Ozempic to keep my diabetes in check with the very positive side effect of weight loss. (Yes with side effects at times). No shame toward anyone that uses it.
What was troubling to me was her wording of “weight that I needed to be at.” Not weight she wanted to be. Needed. And we’re not talking about someone who was ever classified as obese.
No one’s business but hers and her medical team. Keep your opinions on others use of these drugs to yourself, please, unless you are discussing your own specific experience. Everyone is different and their methods for managing their health and weight are different. I could care less what your opinion of my use of Wegovy or Zepbound (Ozempic /Monjaro) is , thank you. You don’t have my genetic pre -disposition for developing LADA (adult onset T 1diabetes) know my weight loss struggles, or are my age -66 -and less concern about side effects, do you? I encourage anyone interested in weight loss to consult with a proper bariatric clinic about all weight loss methods and if you don’t need to lose weight -please support friends and family who do in whatever choices they make .
I like Serena, and I wish her well. She is a woman to be admired, but not always followed for me. I would follow and find her example of hard work and fortitude to be inspiring. I have pretty bad migraines, sometimes daily. A doctor prescribed the migraine medicine that Serena represented. He said, if it’s already started, it will stop it, and it will prevent migraines. NOPE. It made me sick, and instead of stopping the migraines, I had three that day instead of one. Mind you, drugs don’t like me and I don’t like them. I just assume Serena is a very healthy person. If that med helped her without side effects, or serious side effects. I’m glad for her. But I had seen a blog on You Tube of someone who took Ozempic with extremely bad side effects that took forever to go away, and very bad pain. That made me wary.