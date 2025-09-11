“Ben Affleck & Matt Damon’s new movie, ‘The Rip’, looks really good?” links

Netflix released the trailer for The Rip, the latest Matt Damon-Ben Affleck movie. This looks good? But I love copaganda and its underrated cousin, dirty-copaganda. [LaineyGossip]

In a post dated September 8th, Jezebel said they paid Etsy witches to put a curse on Charlie Kirk. Jezebel has already put an editor’s note on the story. [Jezebel]

MSNBC fired Matthew Dowd for speaking the truth about Charlie Kirk. [Pajiba]

Josh O’Connor in Dior at TIFF. I love him so much. [RCFA]

Doctors are worried about Covid, mostly because RFK Jr. restricted access to Covid vaccines this year. A lot of people will die this winter. [Buzzfeed]

Channing Tatum brought his daughter to his premiere. [JustJared]

Justin Bieber or Gob Bluth? [Socialite Life]

All about Charlie Kirk’s family. [Hollywood Life]

Unsurprisingly, Steve Martin & Martin Short are good at games. [Seriously OMG]

You can binge-watch Goosebumps! [OMG Blog]