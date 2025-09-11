“Ben Affleck & Matt Damon’s new movie, ‘The Rip’, looks really good?” links

Netflix released the trailer for The Rip, the latest Matt Damon-Ben Affleck movie. This looks good? But I love copaganda and its underrated cousin, dirty-copaganda. [LaineyGossip]
Kirk’s death is a natural consequence of the way he contributed to America’s love of guns, hatred of others, love of solving grievances through violence (like Jan.6), and pandering to the NRA making guns accessible to any nutcase. He showed no sympathy for innocent victims who were hurt or killed by these policies he spewed out, and I likewise have zero sympathy for him. And I won’t pretend just because he’s dead now. There are 8 billion people on the planet, I will save my sympathies for people who didn’t contribute to ruining America.
I wish I could upvote this comment. I completely agree.
Meanwhile, the media and rightwingers have been mostly silent on yesterday’s school shooting.
Remember, on June 14, 2025, Minnesota state rep. Melissa Hortman & her husband were killed, and state Sen. John Hoffman & his wife seriously injured by a Maga gunman, who had a long list of other Dem targets. These were ELECTED Democratic reps. It was reported at the time, but I do not recall the same level of hysteria we are seeing now. Kirk’s murder was horrible, but he was an unelected PAC lobbyist, not elected by the People.
If you cannot muster sympathy for fallen political enemies, our democracy is lost. I am disturbed by the dehumanization I see from some. This is not the way.
I am not in agreement with most of what he said but today all I feel is sadness for his family and our civil society.
Unfortunately, a lot of non-white people and women from all cultures who are U.S. citizens or who live in the U.S. have lived as targets of hate from Kirk and his supporters. Some of us can feel sympathy for his family, but it is hard to sympathize when someone who hates you falls to the bullets and rhetoric he promoted against you. I wish this had not happened, but I understand the people who have no sympathy for him.
I don’t think anyone deserves to be gunned down like that, so I have sympathy for his family in that regard.
but then, I don’t think *anyone* deserves to be gunned down like that, or that any gun death is just the price we pay for 2A – and he clearly felt differently.
we certainly don’t need to be spending government resources for his funeral or bringing his body back to his home or anything like that.
On the contrary, it is because of his repulsive human behavior that he deserves not a shred of sympathy. Parents held their dead children in their arms, shot to death in a country that refuses to protect its citizens, and instead of bringing attention to their pain for the good of all, he dehumanized those children and their parents by diminishing their loss into nothing more than click bait and provocative talking points to bring himself money and fame. Charlie Kirk gets the mourning he earned and how dare anyone shaming anyone into pretending he deserves more. He doesn’t. I don’t have to be sad that this horrible person has been removed from our presence. Kirk wouldn’t show a shred of sadness for me if I was the one lying dead. Jesus Christ himself decreed what happens to a man like Kirk (Matt 26:52).
This is a high horse that only people Charlie hasn’t demonized or incited violence against can sit on.
Also – there is a difference between celebrating someone’s death and simply not having sympathy for it.
He made his own bed. He reaped the consequences of his own actions. This isn’t cold-hearted, it’s simply true.
Where’s the sympathy for the students shot and injured in Colorado? Where’s the sympathy for the Hortmans? Kirk said if his own daughter got pregnant via rape at a young age he would force her to have the baby. How sick and depraved is that? Kirk hates most of the planet — women, people of colour, non-christians, liberals. Galatians 6:7 reads, “Do not be deceived: God is not mocked, for whatever a man sows, he will also reap”.
Got a COVID booster this weekend!
And when I asked a couple of family members if they want to come with, they said yes, i scheduled it for them and we’re all boosted now 🙂
The guy at the clinic giving the shots was working at an ER in 2020, and was very serious about not wanting us to return to that kind of situation, and that he’s gone through 50 doses that day already, so the vaccine uptake was really strong where I’m at. (Not entirely surprising since I’m in Massachusetts, but still good to hear)
I’ll get a flu shot in a few weeks as we get closer to the main season. I figure Fall 2025 may be the last time for a while that we have access to those shots without RFK and his MAHA anti-science morons messing with the formulation, existence of those vaccines.
As someone who cannot get vaccinated because of ongoing treatment for cancer, thank you for doing something so simple. I am afraid I will have to spend most of the fall and winter locked in my house to avoid catching anything.
My best wishes for you @M and lots of hugs 🤗🤗🤗! Having a severe primary immunodeficiency, I feel your concerns and appreciation for those that get their vaccinations and boosters!
I was given the red light by my oncologist to get both the covid and flu vaccines this fall even though I too am undergoing cancer treatment. Wishing you much luck in your treatment and recovery.
I’m scheduled to get both a flu shot and a COVID booster next week. I qualify as a “former smoker”. I was never a hard core smoker, but stopped social smoking (out with friends, beer in one hand, cigarette in the other) in the mid 1990s.
I can’t get over how fast the curse from Etsy witches (allegedly) took hold. Seriously, less than 72 hours turnaround? That’s incredible customer service.
Joking, of course. I’d never support a life-wrecking hex. Definitely not. Uh-uh. 😇