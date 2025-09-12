Kylie Kelce: ‘I feel so grateful that we get to welcome Taylor into our family’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26. Kylie Kelce released a new episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie, on August 28. Her guests that week were none other than the band HAIM, the members of which also happen to be good friends with TayTay. Fans eagerly listened, hoping to get details or even a quote about the engagement from Kylie or the Haim sisters, but they got nothing. Then, last week, Kylie released a solo episode (with no guest) and still didn’t say anything about the Engagement Heard ‘Round the World.
Naturally, people were curious as to why Kylie hadn’t said anything about the engagement on NGL. On this week’s episode, she finally broke her silence. While answering fan comments, Kylie set the record straight on a few things. With the HAIM episode, it was simply because they recorded it before the announcement dropped. As for the following episode, Kylie explained that she has no interest in exploiting her personal relationship with her brother-in-law and future SIL. She also reassured listeners that she was happy about the engagement and shared that she is “grateful” to welcome Taylor into the Kelce family.
“I am so incredibly happy for them. We are so excited that they are taking this next step,” Kylie shared.
“The girls are so excited to get another aunt,” she continued, referring to the daughters — Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 4 mos — she shares with husband Jason Kelce. “I am so truly happy for them, and I feel so grateful that we get to welcome Taylor into our family in a more official capacity.”
On her podcast, Kylie shared her thoughts while discussing fan comments about why she hadn’t publicly congratulated the couple on their engagement news up until that point. She noted that she did not need to make a statement, as she had already told them everything she wanted to.
Elsewhere in the episode, Kylie brought up the chatter from fans questioning her lack of a public message congratulating the couple. However, she explained that she felt no need to broadcast it when she had already said it all to them privately.
“You have a relationship personally with them that no one else is involved in because it’s your relationship,” she explained. “And so I don’t need to come out here and make statements when I already talked to them.”
“It’s our private relationship,” she added later on in the podcast. “So that’s my brother-in-law, Travis, and my soon to be sister-in-law, Taylor, and so I don’t need to talk about them all the time.”
I never had any doubt that Kylie was happy and excited for TnT, but I’m glad she said something to put a stop to all of the annoying questions. She has publicly commented about their engagement, though. Last week, she told Good Morning America how “excited” she and her three older daughters were. She said it at the end of a bigger segment about how the Philadelphia Eagles’ Autism Foundation invited a young boy with autism onto the field, and of course, that soundbite eclipsed the more important part of her appearance. Kylie knows how this game is played, and wants no part of it. Taylor got so lucky that the Kelce family knows how to tighten ranks. I really do love that for her.
Also this quote from Kylie made me laugh: “I don’t always have to comment on what they’re doing in their lives because I can always text them and talk to them about it.” I love that she casually slipped it in at the very end of her statement. I bet the Kelce family’s group chat is super fun. Oh, to be a fly…
“i can just text them and talk to them about it” is such a flex pic.twitter.com/yjFSMU8xoy
— katie⸆⸉❤️🔥 (@chloeandoomfs) September 11, 2025
The Kelces really do seem like solid, lovely people. And we do love that for Taylor. That she can trust them.
I adore Kylie’s podcast.
And she has said in the past one of the reasons she started the podcast was to be able to set the record straight when a soundbite is twisted by media or social media.
For instance, Kylie once remarked that she did not eat the first time they had dinner with Taylor (or something like that) and it became click bait. And so she addressed it head on- (as she had in the original comment that the clickbait ignored)- that she was pregnant and wasn’t eating much of anything because she felt sick all the time.
Nothing to see here.
Her guests are a lot of fun- she talked to Michelle Obama (a large segment was about how it is to be a tall girl in high school).
I recommend the podcast. And, she used to keep it to 45 minutes, her producer has pushed her to 48 minutes- but, still less than an hour. Because women have things to do.
and in not this weeks but last week’s episode, the little people came by for a minute. They are deeply cute.
It was two stories that got mixed into one and she set the record straight. She mentioned that they had done a double date at home and then also that Taylor had cooked for them, but she couldn’t eat it and on her podcast she clarified that they were two different occasions and the dinner was catered and the time she couldn’t eat was due to morning sickness but that she loved the funfetti pancakes (which is cute because Taylor said she makes funfetti things for the Keclce kids).
I imagine it is frustrating to have so many fake stories about you and your family and to have things taken out of contex.t.
From this clip alone, I am going to listen to her podcast. Straight shooter, has common sense, no vocal fry.
I love Kylie Kelce so much. She so funny and smart and the lack of BS is refreshing.
I am not Kylie’s target demo but I love her podcast so much. She’s just a lovely, down-to-earth, “normal” person trying to live her life and raise her family in an abnormal situation (fame is weird!) Anyone would be lucky to have Kylie as a SIL, but especially someone as famous at TS – Kylie will be discreet and loyal.
I do find it so weird that everything is expected to play out in public these days. What business is it of ours when/where she congratulates them? We don’t have a right to know!
I really like her response, I don’t really listen to podcasts these days but i am tempted to take a break from audiobooks and give hers a try.
Kylie is awesome and like you said, Taylor is lucky that the fam is like this ( well maybe papa Kelce needs to shut up once in a while). They’re all no BS. I’d like to hang out with them