Kylie Kelce: ‘I feel so grateful that we get to welcome Taylor into our family’



Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26. Kylie Kelce released a new episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie, on August 28. Her guests that week were none other than the band HAIM, the members of which also happen to be good friends with TayTay. Fans eagerly listened, hoping to get details or even a quote about the engagement from Kylie or the Haim sisters, but they got nothing. Then, last week, Kylie released a solo episode (with no guest) and still didn’t say anything about the Engagement Heard ‘Round the World.

Naturally, people were curious as to why Kylie hadn’t said anything about the engagement on NGL. On this week’s episode, she finally broke her silence. While answering fan comments, Kylie set the record straight on a few things. With the HAIM episode, it was simply because they recorded it before the announcement dropped. As for the following episode, Kylie explained that she has no interest in exploiting her personal relationship with her brother-in-law and future SIL. She also reassured listeners that she was happy about the engagement and shared that she is “grateful” to welcome Taylor into the Kelce family.

“I am so incredibly happy for them. We are so excited that they are taking this next step,” Kylie shared. “The girls are so excited to get another aunt,” she continued, referring to the daughters — Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 4 mos — she shares with husband Jason Kelce. “I am so truly happy for them, and I feel so grateful that we get to welcome Taylor into our family in a more official capacity.” On her podcast, Kylie shared her thoughts while discussing fan comments about why she hadn’t publicly congratulated the couple on their engagement news up until that point. She noted that she did not need to make a statement, as she had already told them everything she wanted to. Elsewhere in the episode, Kylie brought up the chatter from fans questioning her lack of a public message congratulating the couple. However, she explained that she felt no need to broadcast it when she had already said it all to them privately. “You have a relationship personally with them that no one else is involved in because it’s your relationship,” she explained. “And so I don’t need to come out here and make statements when I already talked to them.” “It’s our private relationship,” she added later on in the podcast. “So that’s my brother-in-law, Travis, and my soon to be sister-in-law, Taylor, and so I don’t need to talk about them all the time.”

[From People]

I never had any doubt that Kylie was happy and excited for TnT, but I’m glad she said something to put a stop to all of the annoying questions. She has publicly commented about their engagement, though. Last week, she told Good Morning America how “excited” she and her three older daughters were. She said it at the end of a bigger segment about how the Philadelphia Eagles’ Autism Foundation invited a young boy with autism onto the field, and of course, that soundbite eclipsed the more important part of her appearance. Kylie knows how this game is played, and wants no part of it. Taylor got so lucky that the Kelce family knows how to tighten ranks. I really do love that for her.

Also this quote from Kylie made me laugh: “I don’t always have to comment on what they’re doing in their lives because I can always text them and talk to them about it.” I love that she casually slipped it in at the very end of her statement. I bet the Kelce family’s group chat is super fun. Oh, to be a fly…