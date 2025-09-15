Britt Lower & Tramell Tillman won well-deserved Emmys for ‘Severance’

Given the three-year wait in-between the first and second seasons of Severance, I honestly thought that the show would be a major awards contender. Like, it was a long wait for such a major show. Severance, like the White Lotus, is also a huge pop-culture conversation, with tons of people memeing and chatting about the show online. It just goes to show that they rarely give Emmy Awards to those kinds of big pop-culture/super-online shows though. I’m still haunted by how many times Downton Abbey won, you know?

All of which to say, while Severance picked up eight Emmys out of 27 nominations. Britt Lower won for Best Actress in a Drama and Tramell Tillman won Best Supporting Actor in a Drama. Adam Scott lost! Which is pretty crazy, given the work he’s doing on that show. Severance picked up other Emmys for Title Design and Cinematography, but it lost Best Drama to The Pitt. I was super-pleased to see Lower and Tillman win though – Lower is doing absolutely incredible work, and I worried that she would be overlooked because she doesn’t have a huge profile as a celebrity/actress. Tillman is the first Black actor to win a supporting actor Emmy! Tillman’s speech was lovely. Lower decided to do a thing for her speech, which was written on a small slip of paper. The audience could see that “LET ME OUT” was scrawled on the paper – an Easter egg from Season 1.

Britt wore Calvin Klein. Tramell wore Dolce & Gabbana. I’m including pics from the Emmys and the AppleTV after-party!

ICON EMMY WINNER BRITT LOWER pic.twitter.com/QoyYcrj7bG — Zo 🍁🥢🦔 (@icetowncalzone) September 15, 2025

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images