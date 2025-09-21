A.N. Wilson: Prince William is ‘incensed by any notion of a comeback for Harry’

In recent months, Prince William has been getting some of the worst press he’s gotten in YEARS. You’d have to go back to the pre-Sussex days to find a time when William was being battered this heavily by his domestic media. It’s well-deserved though, and long overdue. I honestly believe that the energy around William (not to mention William himself) would not have gotten this bad if he had been facing the consequences of his own terrible decisions for years. Instead of saying “actually, William is horrible for what he did to Harry and Meghan,” the press has busied itself with covering for him and excusing him. Instead of saying “actually, William’s schedule belies his laziness,” they’ve gone overboard to praise him for “prioritizing the school run.” Instead of saying “actually, he’s a diplomatic lightweight and it’s a huge problem,” they’ve embiggened him and his pitiful international efforts, giving him every gold star they can for all of his big-boy statesmanship like “shaking hands with the UN Gen-Sec at a cattle-call photo-op.” Well, the Mail’s A.N. Wilson is on the case. This column is AMAZING. Some highlights:
William’s demeanor at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral: There was no mistaking the fact that William appeared angry and unhappy at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral at Westminster Cathedral this week. He looked to have lost weight, too. He gave the impression of bearing the burden of the world on his shoulders.
The main reason for William’s apparent discomfiture: Prince Harry. William’s younger brother is evidently trying to make a comeback. A few days before Trump’s visit, Harry embarked on his four-day, pseudo-royal tour of Britain. He also had tea with their father, and it seemed as if the slow process of a reconciliation had begun. Reconciliation, that is, between the King and his wayward prodigal son – not reconciliation between Harry and William. Of the two sons, Harry was always the boy favoured by Charles – which is one of the factors that has made Harry’s breach with the Royal Family so especially painful for the King. William is incensed by any notion of a comeback for Harry. The sense of betrayal he feels cannot be overestimated. Harry abandoned him and Kate, as well as the Firm.
They’re still trying to blame Harry for Charles & Kate’s cancer: Some have suggested that the stress caused by the savagery of Harry’s treatment of his own family might have contributed to either the King’s or Catherine’s cancer. Whether true or not, imagine that thought playing on William’s mind.
William is furious that Harry is still popular: How galling it would have been for the heir to the throne to see commentators in the Press suggest Harry’s four-day trip to Britain was a roaring success, a reminder of the cheeky chappy royal we have missed, and that his attempts at reconciliation should be welcomed.
Tina Brown’s claim that Charles is pissed at his lazy heir: In the past seven months, the Waleses have had five confirmed family vacations, a fact seized on gleefully by Ms Brown, a former editor of Vanity Fair and the New Yorker, to suggest William was workshy. It would, of course, be a cruel person who did not feel that the Prince of Wales deserved considerable sympathy. His wife has cancer, and both she and William have suffered all the strains this imposes, both on their own relationship, and on that with their three young children. What is more, those who sing the National Anthem, hoping that Charles will be ‘long to reign over us’, do so in the sadly realistic knowledge that the present reign might, in fact not be as long as we would wish. William therefore faces the prospect of becoming King when he is still a relatively young man. Four decades and more of public duty stretch ahead. Why would he not prioritise family life in such circumstances and spend precious time with George, Charlotte and Louis?
William’s lack of deference: It is becoming apparent that William likes to do things his way or, as a senior member of the royal household who has observed the father-son dynamic put it: ‘As direct heir, he sometimes seems to forget, whether by accident or design, that there is a hierarchy and that he ranks one below his father.’ Another source claimed that ‘deference does not appear to be in his vocabulary when it comes to the King’.
Casual Peg: When Queen Elizabeth II died, there was an outpouring of grief which did, quite genuinely, unite the nation. But united us in the recognition that we revered her – her dutiful acceptance of the burden and responsibility of her office without question. William appears to want things to be more casual. He told one interviewer that he would never be royal with a capital R. Yet if you are Prince of Wales, royal with a capital R is what you are.
William’s atheism: Queen Elizabeth was a woman of faith. Her Christianity defined her entire attitude to life. Charles, bafflingly, has said he wants to be the Defender of Faiths. None of us can guess what this is supposed to mean – and when we watch him entertaining fire worshippers and witch doctors in the gardens of Highgrove we would probably rather not ask too deeply. But William has made it clear that he is not a believer. Nothing wrong with this if we are talking of him as a private individual. But, again – as with the military – it is part of the job specification that the monarch is Supreme Governor of the Church. The heavy concerns of history are bearing down on William. Can he adjust the monarchy as he wants to? Can he do so while retaining public affection for the institution?
The Duchy money: Above all, to my mind, does he feel queasy about the £23 million per annum, he derives from the Duchy of Cornwall? Because by hanging on to the loot, he could jeopardise the monarchy. When the public is in love with the Royal Family, it is prepared to overlook their besetting sin, which is conspicuous consumption and lavish living. Does the King really need so many houses – the Castle of Mey, Birkhall, Sandringham and Highgrove? His properties in Romania are all privately owned, in addition to the palaces and castles which go with the job. If the public is in a mood to question the royals and their behaviour – as will happen once more when yet more revelations come out about Prince Andrew and the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein – then they will rightly ask what on earth makes them think they are entitled to this vast amount of wealth. Particularly if it is in return for just 107 engagements per year performed by a man who does not seem to relish the role.
Oooof: Public sympathy for Kate and for the King – both of them visibly still far from well and deeply affected by Harry’s egregious behaviour – is palpable. But sympathy for them in person is not the same as being sympathetic to the idea of what they stand for…. The King in waiting needs to make a case for it if he is not to find himself booted out by a hostile public. Princess Diana once told me that during the English Civil War in the 1640s, her ancestor Earl Spencer had fought against the King on the side of Oliver Cromwell. This was historically untrue – in fact that Earl Spencer died fighting in the royal cause. But, she went on to say to me, she did not think there would be a monarchy after Charles had died. William will need to work hard and employ his mother’s radiant and irresistible charm if her prophecy is not to be fulfilled. Little wonder he seems so subdued.
Wilson also claims that William “is already being eased into his future royal role. The King delegates more to him than many realise,” and then Wilson cites this as an example: William “now oversees the shoots at Balmoral and Sandringham – a key job among family roles.” LMAO. You guys, William’s not lazy, he goes to meetings and organizes the shoots on the private estates!! The thing is, I do not believe William even does THAT. Overall, this piece is steeped in the palace talking points, but it’s actually a huge warning. William isn’t a man of faith, William is lazy, William lacks charisma, and if he’s not careful, this whole thing will fall apart very quickly. And yeah, ALL of this is about Harry, I have no doubt. It was always about Harry.
The glow from the state visit of the dear leader didn’t last long did it. Seems this has picked up from Tina Brown’s criticism of William being work shy & this author’s previous concerns about William not wanting to follow traditions like George serving in the military and William attending church.
I also find it interesting a few journalists have commented on William’s weight loss. I wonder what’s really going on with William & what the press knows. He also seems really consumed by his issue with Harry. I wish someone would get him the help he clearly needs.
“I wish someone would get him the help he clearly needs.” I didn’t think this is situation where someone else can get him help. He needs to want and do this for himself.
I bet the weight loss is due to depression over being unable to divorce Lazybones after all.
The fact this family is covered by the tabloid press is their saving grace. Even the critiques coming from that press is not serious. How long this semblance of critiques is going to last. Semblance because it’s not critique really it’s an appeal for him to do better. Tell us what he did wrong without any excuses or leave it.
Im still waiting for a proper investigation into the royal foundation and earthshot because you cannot convince me that these aren’t money laundering plots
Yeah. Interesting that the writer went on about Charles’ multiple homes but not William’s.
1. Harry is not coming back to the royal fold he just wants to visit his charities and maybe bring his kids SAFELY for a VISIT. 2. Harry didn’t cause his father’s cancer or Cants fake cancer this is truly an outrageous lie!!. 3. Peg has been incandescent with rage since the day his brother was born. He is eaten up by jealousy that his brother is full of love and charisma and willing to help those less fortunate which all makes Peg look bad ( he is bad and lazy) and he can’t stand the thought that people love Harry and not him. 4. Harry is blameless in all of Pegs narrow mindness and laziness. Look to Chuckles who went out of his weak way to NOT discipline his unruly heir.
Meghan should be there with harry.and children if they visit. Peggs rages caused the problem.and Charles should not have catered to pegg.and his tantrums
Of course, Meghan would be. Why would the kids travel without their mother?
@Tessa, when M&H proved to be popular and W started his beat down I think that worked for Charles initially because he too was jealous. But them leaving all together was completely unforeseen.
That the press keep labelling this a quasi royal tour and implying H wants to return to royal duties while W says No Way implies to me that W doesn’t want H in Britain in any capacity whatsoever. He doesn’t want him visiting family, working with his causes, doesn’t want him to go to a funeral or wedding, Nothing. H refuses to obey the PofW or the king and stay gone forever
Hilarious. it’s like William’s falling down the stairs – whump, whump, whump, whump, whump, whump, whump, whump, whump, Ooof!!
And to top it off, Charles always loved Harry best.
Did he really though? Given all the horrible things Charles has done to Harry, and by extension Meghan and their children, I find this rather doubtful. Charles’s problem is that he cannot control his heir who I suspect has been behind all the problems with Charles’s relationship with Harry all along. Camilla to a certain degree, but William most of all.
Also, didn’t Diana say Chuck threw his toys out of his pram when Harry was born a boy *and* a ginger? How’d he decide H was his favorite after such “disappointment”?
I have no idea if Charles has a favorite child. The press said that Kate was the daughter he never had and he’s been avoiding her pretty much, too.
I was just commenting on the article itself – so many slaps across William’s face and landing on Diana’s prophecy that William will never be king. And then the cherry on top is “Daddy loves Harry best.”
The keens have the egregious behavior. Before the children were born the keens were lazy. Kate went on vacations including ski trips and she did go skiing which is rather rigorous. And peggs deserves no sympathy
Oh yes, let’s light a candle for William’s emotional turmoil. Meanwhile, Harry—who’s been vilified, exiled, and smeared—is still the villain of this piece, somehow.
It’s really grotesque that Wilson dredges up that despicable theory that the Sussexes caused Kate and Charles’s cancer. You can tell Wilson knows it’s slanderous garbage, because he couches it in “some have suggested” and “whether true or not, imagine that thought playing on William’s mind.” But the fact that Wilson even stoops to mention it is vile.
There is plenty of good shade about William, and William’s work ethic and open disrespect for Charles, though.
The causing cancer spin comes from derangers. And Keens play victims when they caused much of the turmoil
It says more about Wilson’s character than it does about Harry. More likely to have been caused by what she was eating.
“The causing cancer spin comes from derangers.”
If one wants a conspiracy theory, I’d say it’s more likely KARMA! Mean girl Kate has been instrumental in causing harm to Meghan, Harry & their family. When you are so eaten up by bitterness & jealousy, & lack any redeeming qualities in carrying out your job, it can rot you inside!
It’s like the tabloids feel they have to ratchet things up to maintain sympathy for Willy, hence this “Harry caused cancer” line. Willy is showing more and more of who he really is (vindictive, lazy), and the public is taking notice and asking questions. Quick, turn up the gas to those gaslights!
Also vile: saying Kate ‘has’ cancer, present tense. She herself made a whole video over a year ago about how she’s cancer-free, thank you very much. Nothing wrong with Kate right now, miss skier, runner, ‘wild’ swimmer, etc.
Ugh I had a whole long comment and the mobile site ate it 😭
But basically I think the line about having personal sympathy for them vs sympathy for their roles is pretty interesting. People may feel sorry for William and Kate but they see this enormously privileged couple in multiple mansions who deign to make a relative small handful of appearances a year and that sympathy grows pretty thin pretty quickly.
William has made no secret of his disgust for his role but loves the duchy money and the public is picking up on that in a big way.
Trying to separate the people from their roles is interesting, but it seems a bit romantic here – like “poor little rich boy.” But, if he was placed in the everyday world, what sympathy would he elicit? He doesn’t get along with his father or brother – so, suck it up. His wife has been ill and his kids have to get to school – too bad, happens to a lot of people, suck it up. He doesn’t like his job and would rather be watching football – that’s life, suck it up. It’s the very fact that he was born into his role that makes his story dramatic and interesting – the sympathy comes from him being trapped in his role.
Give me a break. Trapped? The much maligned King Edward VIII was the example. ABDICATE! If there was no Harry, I wouldn’t be shocked if Bully Boy did the BIG A word. He’s only trapped bc he is a no talent lazy greedy tantrum prone toddler brained wanna be TYRANT, who lives in fear of Harry having anything better than him.
Trapped? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🙄
If he abdicates he automatically lands George with the job. With the next adult in the line of succession as the Regent.
Well, in the Oprah interview, Harry said with some sympathy that William was trapped. Of course, he could abdicate. He could cut a deal like Edward VIII did – lying to his brother about his assets and getting the equivalent of $10 million a year from the civil list and the duchies.
But, it’s not such a simple thing to abdicate – it has to be passed by the UK parliaments and by the parliaments of the Commonwealth countries that call the king their monarch. And when Edward abdicated, the agreement was that he abdicated for his entire line. It didn’t matter because he had no children, but would they follow the precedent for William? Would Harry get drawn back into the story? Now that would be an interesting twist.
William is hardly able to handle small problems, let alone making a decision this big. My guess is he’s going to go on as he is now – doing the minimum, raking in the cash and complaining every day about how Harry disrespected him. And those who feed off of him will keep up the romance that he and the monarchy matter.
An edit – Edward abdicated for his entire line because they didn’t want any future children to be considered. In William’s case, George would most probably be next – but I can dream, can’t I?
Edward and.or Wallis could not have children. Allegedly her abusive first husband caused her to miscarry and she could not have children. Edward was said to have had the mumps which made him sterile.
Wallis also had a hysterectomy due to uterine cancer. Children were never in the picture for either of them. I can’t imagine worse parents, disinterested, uncaring, autocratic, lazy. Parents drunk and partying most of the time.
At the end of the day, the amount of money William gets from the SG and duchy vs 107 days working is always going to be the issue. So yeah the fact that the public can also pick up on the resentment he has for the role while enjoying all the perks and secret vacations…it’s going to cause public resentment. Resentment breeds more resentment.
This has been a problem festering since 2011 when William and Kate showed they were lazy and didn’t want to do the same amount of work as the other members of the family.
And while they used everything as cover, the shield of criticizing Harry has faded, especially for William.
Charles faced a ton of criticism for years as Prince of Wales, which is only starting now for William. I go back to skipping VJ Day for no real reason as the trigger for this. Commemorating the military veterans , some of whom gave their lives to maintain the existence of the British monarchy, is a primary function of the monarch and family. Elizabeth knew this and so does Charles.
Both William and Kate were despicable to skip this but right now Kate is still using the cancer card to deflect. William does not have that excuse and this is why the rota are starting to clap back. Of course not Becky English. Right now it is the outer circle of people like Sykes, but once the inner rota are critical, then we know things are bad.
The monarchy was always going to be in this position, questioning whether or not William would be up to the task of being king and continuing the crown. The only difference is that nobody, the press, the courtiers, or the government thought that it would be an issue because Harry would be there. That’s why he was sent on all of the tours, doing the diplomatic heavy lifting while William was doing exactly what he’s doing now, not a damned thing. Harry was more than just a smokescreen to deflect William from bad press, he was the one who would’ve been shouldering the burden while William popped in every now and again to be king when he felt like it. It’s why William is angry that Harry left him and Kate in this position. William has never been up to the task and they all knew it then and know it now. It’s why William is dreadfully unprepared and not trained and it’s why when he had a moment to step up and be a global statesman after Charles was diagnosed with cancer, he completely broke down and retreated.
NIC919 -100% correct
” I go back to skipping VJ Day for no real reason”. I reckon it was for no reason they could share! I surmise that they had a flaming row on the day & couldn’t “perform” their roles in public.
This separation of the man and the job is trying to cushion the criticism. Even if it’s ludicrous to pretend Willy was right to step back last year, during the King’s health crisis, when Willy should have stepped up. Or that it’s remotely understandable that Willy still isn’t back to work a full year after Kate’s health crisis.
Agree that the £23m is always going to be the issue when the Waleses do no work. And Kate’s health scare is receding into the past, no matter how often they keep bringing it up. If Willy is still refusing to work in another year, I could see calls for cutting the Duchy income and the Sovereign Grant.
“His properties in Romania are all privately owned, in addition to the palaces and castles which go with the job.”
Didn’t even know William had private property in Romania, off to look that up – thanks for the tidbit, Mail.
That line is about Charles, who does own hundreds of acres in Romania
Sub Charles for William in my comment, lol,
Charles has the property in Romania.
That was in reference to Charles.
Whoops, I see I wasn’t the first! At least one of those can be rented.
It was confusingly written. Talk about Charles’s mansions then bring up Willie Workshy’s 107 engagements.
If harry is Charles favorite then why did he evict harry and Meghan and take way their security.
Right from the start Charles was disappointed that Harry was a boy, he wanted a daughter.
I think that there lies the bigger issue. I believe Charles always treated having children as part of his job as the heir to the Monarchy. He had to produce children to secure his succession. I do not believe that Charles was able to build a healthy emotional attachment to neither Harry nor Willi.
The thing is Diana wanted more children after harry. Charles said no more children. If Charles wanted a girl he and diana could have tried for the girl. Which leads me to believe Charles was finished with Diana after 2 children.
If Harry was truly his favourite Charles would have treated him better. The truth is he got on better with Harry but he was a terrible father to both sons.
Charles “got on” with Harry because Harry clearly looked up to him despite his faults and most importantly, Harry always did as he was told and never argued or made demands. That’s why Harry never insisted on receiving compensation for his work, not even on getting a proper clothing allowance instead of only getting money for formal wear while walking around with holes in his shoes and relying on TKMaxx sales, and just assumed that he would be taken care of despite the obvious evidence that it was not happening – he was very clearly being treated as way less than even the staff! It’s also why M had to use her credit card to pay for furniture for Nott Cott and eventually for Frogmore Cottage.
And even though William had the lions share of the money and property (with their KP residence looking “like a museum” according to Harry 😀 ) William was STILL jealous of Harry.
I’m not sure i would say Harry is his favorite in the way that maybe most normal people would have or treat their favorite but i think Harry is the one who actually always wanted an emotional connection with him. Before Sussexit the UK press used to say all the time that William and Charles weren’t close and that William still had a lot of residual anger at him. It was Harry who many years ago said Camilla wasnt that bad and that he was happy his dad was happy. It was Meghan who showed support for him by wearing accessories whose proceeds went to his charity. Charles is just a weak man unwilling to go to bat for anyone but his mistress turned wife which caused Harry a lot of hurt when he refused to help him and Meghan. Charles also has the same narcissistic streak as William that made him see Harry leaving as a personal attack that he needed to punish him for to get him ‘back under foot’ but after seeing that this has failed miserably for 5 years i think he’s just given up. Peg unfortunately still has not.
I still think the plan was to “evict” H+M and publicly humiliate them, BUT… move Andrew to Frogmore, W+K take Royal Lodge, and H+M take Adelaide because the eviction made no sense otherwise.
They are too late.
They always believed that:
1. Harry would be back broke and broken to be William’s wingman, i.e., doing all the work and taking all the flack.
2. William would eventually step up if he realized that Harry was not coming back.
Wrong on both counts…Harry is not coming back and William remains consumed by Harry’s freedom and happiness.
He seems intent on living a similar lifestyle..without Harry’s hard work.
Whatever are they going to do?
It’s too late for journalistic home truths. At the end of the day the buck was always going to stop with William. All the distractions being tossed their way about everyone else in that family as scoops, it was always going to end here. He will be the king. The attention will be on him, and he will not be able to meet the moment.
Him being found wanting and lacking should not be a surprise on anyone’s behalf. You have spent this man’s entire life covering up for him when you know the truth about his behavior, his fidelity, his anger issues, his honesty. Wringing your hands now is just silly. And acting like you’re all of a sudden truth tellers is insulting.
He should be capable, and his obsession with his brother is psychologically unsound, but this is where we are. He is a man approaching his mid-40s with preteen children who spends his days on football forums complaining about having to do the barest minimum of work, and whining about how it’s not fair that his slave escaped.
Exactly, this is not a surprise. Sooner or later the press and monarchy would’ve still been at this moment. The moment of actually dealing with whatever the hell is wrong with William and the fact that he is incapable of being king. Harry leaving just hastened this moment or rather, his absence has actually made the press and royal institution actually confront the elephant in the room. It’s becoming very clear that nobody actually thought they’d have to deal with William’s shortcomings because Harry was supposed to be there. William is angry about Harry’s mini tour because now everyone directly compared the two and saw that it was William, not Harry, who was sorely lacking. Now the truth is starting to leak out.
Also most expected Chuck to enjoy the longevity of his parents and live to be at least 95 when George would be old enough to be an effective PoW and support to William. Everybody found it convenient or safest to kick this can down the road and not risk the wrath of Will turning on them! Will has deteriorated since Harry ‘s departure and the Queen’s death and now KC’s cancer bringing him solo to the throne.
Poor Harry. He doesn’t even live in the UK and he’s still being used as William’s scapegoat. As for William, they need to get him some help and soon. Blaming Harry or hoping Harry will come back won’t fix the situation with the heir.
They are lying about Bones and the Big C again. She does not currently have cancer (if she ever did) and admitted so a year ago. Do you think the BM is pushing that lie on their own or it’s a directive from KP?
Yeah that was oddly put in the present tense saying that Kate has cancer. Should it not be Kate had or has had cancer? That happened in another article too. KP officially said she was in remission in. January. Why it keeps being written that she currently has cancer without correction, idk. But it’s weird. Along with the suggestion by some that Meghan and Harry caused it.
You are not officially clear of cancer until you have had no symptoms or trace of cancer for 5 years.
Kate declared herself cancer free on video. Since the public was never given actual information either way, then we go with Kate’s own words.
I understand the medical position, but nothing about this has even been presented in a responsible way. That the video went out saying that should tell us a lot about Kate and KP.
It’s easy to be in remission and cancer free after 1 year of treatment if you’ve only ever had pre-cancerous cells or as Kate actually said in her announcement “cancer cells had been present”. People are still trying retcon her condition and fit it into a typical recovery of people who’ve had active cancer. She doesn’t need to be cancer free for 5 years if all she had was pre-cancerous cells which is what Rhiannon Mills said that William told her.
I always forget the terminology. Eurydice reminded me last time. And yeah, since it’s been so oddly worded from KP since the start, the confusion makes sense.
William appears angry and unhappy because his brother left, but William would still be angry and unhappy if Harry had stayed. “Harry is not doing all my work, Harry thinks he should get paid, Harry refuses to live in a hovel, Harry wants a vacation.” On and on. Nothing will make someone happy, it comes from within, and William has no inner strength .
this is very true! Peg would still be furious with Harry regardless of the situation
Agree, H is someone who W can project allll his self hatred upon and he’s been doing it for decades. If W were happy with himself, he’d have no issues with H.
All these speculative pieces in the BM about how Harry and Meghan could have had a starring role in standing in for Charles and Kate while they were undergoing treatment for cancer is BS.
Harry and Meghan would not have been allowed to outshine the King or his heir and their wives. KP and BP would still have leaked information and stories to the BM using Harry and Meghan to deflect from their own negative stories and scoring brownie points with the BM. And Willi would still be unhappy.
Monika, exactly. Nothing would have changed and nothing will change about how they treated/treat H&M – they wouldn’t have been allowed to do as much as they want. They would have been forced to do less than W&K and less than that is basically nothing.
They all know something. They keep talking around it, especially evident here when the writer just has to mention his weight loss, which has been evident for some time. Even when he walks, he’s stooped a bit and aged. I don’t know what’s up, but I have my theories.
Too much “pegging?”
He lost weight after being hidden away for months, after the swaying, so it’s most likely he was cut off from alcohol and that’s where the weight loss comes in.
Has there been any event with alcohol since last year? They used to love going to pubs to pour our drinks as engagements.
Wasn’t there an event, maybe in the spring, at a football pub this past year? The pub near the train station? Or was that further in the past? I’ve lost track of time.
Yes. They had loads of wine at that embarrassing state dinner last week. Plus special cocktails. IDK what they did for anyone who wasn’t drinking, but it’s difficult to imagine that Willy hasn’t gone back to it already.
He’s definitely had alcohol. And tbh who is there to ‘cut him off’? No one. His weight loss is very strange though. He looks terrible.
That’s what I’m thinking, too–after that investiture where William was swaying, he went on, or was put on, the wagon. At least for a while. My neighbor lost a lot of weight after he stopped drinking.
The recent state visit. Wine with every course. And @CatGotMyTongue, water for the non-drinkers. trump toasted with a glass of water, as he’s a non-drinker.
My guess is that Charles has less than two years to live and William knows he’ll be king soon rather than later. It’s making him very unhappy.
Completely agree they know what’s going on. By highlighting his weight loss they want regular people to start noticing. Same as when they would bring attention to Kate’s bandaged fingers.
lolz – whatever happened to rose hanbury
Rose was perhaps a smoke screen to hide the real story, which is something no one will touch on.
Does it involve Thomas Kingston or Jason Knauf? Or perhaps that aide who seems to have all but disappeared? 😎
Agree completely.
A N Wilson is a senior commentator, a traditionalist and believes strongly in the Monarchy. As such, this article reads to me as a strong warning to William to buck his ideas up. Wilson wants the Monarchy to continue and be strong, he can see that it won’t be in good hands with William.
Very interesting that the press have finally started going for William like this. He deserves it though, he’s a complete waste of space.
Well overdue. I am not liking these little tyrant tantrums, and he needs to be put in his place.
“Harry abandoned him and Kate, as well as the Firm.”
The separation of W&K from the Firm here is interesting to me. May have just been a writing choice but hmm. I need some coffee before I can really think about what it could mean lol
It also seems to indicate that the source may be one of the Middletons, or someone inside KP (Knauf?).
I mean this piece basically spells out why the press want Harry to return to royal life. They know William is not up to the job and Harry was supposed to be there to pick up the slack.
Agreed @Amy Bee unfortunately Will is stubborn and stupid and a dog in the manger. He wants to be a casual King turning up when it suits him and the event is high profile enough. However he won’t share the limelight with the cousins who could take on the Anne/ Edward/Sophie bread and butter events. AN Wilson conclusion is correct why pay in excess for a lot less than even minimum service. He is NOT future proofing the monarchy and the men in grey must have seen enough over the past 2 years to know Will will stumble off a cliff when he becomes King. I wouldn’t want to work for Will given his volatile nature, vindictiveness and violence. Scaffolding in terms of recruitment of the cousins to ensure bread and butter engagements are at least carried out when he is King but do they want to put themselves in Wills ‘power? The writing is on the wall with Will so behind the throne they need urgent forward planning as how best to deal with him and shore up the working royals given that Harry isn’t returning. Surely if Will had a serious breakdown in February 2024 intensive therapy should have been the first requirement? Continuing to bury their heads in the sand about Will suddenly snapping out of it, is endangering their own cushy livelihoods which I think would spur them to look at practical solutions?!
👏
Naming Abuse Causes Cancer Now? The Monarchy’s Most Deranged Defence Yet https://share.google/M7H2OzZT4LggOQsKV
This is an incisive dismantling of this cruel claim.
Interesting, Thanks
A great read and should be reprinted on the DM front page. Thank you.
Thank you Lady Digby, I enjoyed reading that assessment.
The old sleight of hand “journalism” from the Daily Fail again. In an article purporting to be “criticising” William, they ask “Does the king need so many houses?” and proceed to list some of them, yet totally swerve the question of whether the Prince of Wales needs all of HIS “forever homes”, and fail to list any of them. Did they even mention that he’s doing yet another move, or whether he will be in constant need of emotional support homes?
Consider how each generation adds to their property portfolio. Pegs will have no shortage of residences to choose from, he and Kate will never have to be together if they choose not to.
It’s so funny how these ‘reporters’ are all just admitting now that William feels trapped when 4 years ago they were screaming, crying, and throwing up when Harry said he felt empathy for his father and brother because they were trapped. It was so obvious back then that they and their ‘royal sources’ were so loud and mad because they knew it was true — especially re William. They knew he didnt want this life and that he was incandescent with rage that he wouldn’t be able to use his brother as cover anymore. Womp womp.
So many royal reporters like to say that Meghan and Harry, but Meghan especially, didn’t understand the hierarchy of the royal family. And yet here we have a source saying “deference does not appear to be in [William’s] vocabulary when it comes to the King’. Sounds like it’s the heir who doesn’t understand bc that’s a pretty bad omission.
I noticed that, too. Also funny, though, how William demands deference for himself.
He’s 43 years old, but he was basically just used as an airport greeter by Charles, for the state visit. That had to be embarrassing.
The part about religion was funny. Charles said he wants to be the “Defender Of Faiths” and the writer finds that baffling? Why? He is King of a multi-faith nation and wants to protect the rights of his people to practice their own religions (or lack thereof) and respect and get along with each other? Seems pretty simple to me.
As to the witch doctors and fire worshippers at Highgrove, his reaction is amusing. But isn’t there is at least one Hindu sect that actually does revere fire or a god of fire? And don’t the Zoroastrians as well? I had a neighbor recently moved here from Delhi who was an observant Hindu but embraced all the holidays, decking out her house for Halloween, having the biggest Christmas tree on the block, etc. When she noticed me lighting my menorah candles in the window during Chanukah she casually asked “Oh, do you worship fire?” I explained the holiday to her and she asked where she could get a big menorah for her window, lol.
Oh MaisiesMom, I love this! 😀 Thank you so much for sharing. Sounds like a really cool/fun neighbour to have.
That truly explains what multi-cultural and multi-faith Britain is all about. That’s why KCIII is Defender of the Faiths. It’s a pity these far-right troublemakers with their mantra “Britain is a Christian country” can’t see it.
yeah, I used to love A.N. Wilson until I got more exposure to him and then realised he’s a spiteful hypocrite. To wit: he wrote a book about prolifically cheating on his wife who is not well, physically, at all, who now requires his presence and full time care. So to commemorate his re-dedication to his wife, he published a book about how enthusiastically he cheated on her for years. Begging comparisons to Charles, and William, which is, why marry at all??? This is apparently the root of *all* of their frustration at Harry for having saved his wife from William and Charles’ smear campaign. They lied about her, they undermined her, and they made her life hell. What does Harry now owe these people?? They were hardly loyal to him. They never respected his family, which now includes Meghan. They treated her with breathtaking savagery. To quote A.N. Wilson’s own words. And how did Harry “abandon” his brother??? Who lives in thrall to his siblings into the fifth decade?? And how was Harry’s behaviour “egregious”?!! He left. He make a fair deal. Give up the money and the security and make your own living. Tell your own story. If that’s what they’re mad about, man, is that a self-own.
I don’t think William has any intention of being a long-serving beloved king. He might even see the decline of the monarchy as both fulfilling his mother’s prediction and protecting his own children from a fate he (and his brother) felt trapped in. Financially, he will be fine whether the British people boot out the monarchy or not. And realistically it would probably survive in some form so the country can offer a little royal theater when needed. I think he is telegraphing that he is fine with the QEII-style monarchy coming to end and that he has no intention of keeping that type of operation running. He’s more than happy to live as a wealthy land-owner who used to be a full-time king until the British people decided they couldn’t afford that kind of anachronistic institution. He is quiet-quitting until the job he loathes is restructured/eliminated.
Agreed. He will do the absolute bare minimum. And the press will cover for them because he and his family will be all that is left. Honestly I don’t think most people will even notice. Hard core royalists tend to be older and once that generation is gone people will just be used to seeing William infrequently.
Yep. Totally. And the gen pop of the UK won’t care because they’ll do what the right wing press tell them.
Maybe but the Fail are already sounding the alarm about their expectations of King Will and they won’t take it kindly if he were to embarrass the Nation on the world stage. Okay say there’s a two day state visit in 2027 and KW shows up clearly drunk, ogles Mrs President, insults her husband, slaps his wife, kicks a corgi on the way out and then throws up in front of everyone?
Yes, I absolutely agree. It’s a way of abdicating without all the fuss and bother. And if the people don’t like it, let them do something about it.
@Elsie, I think you’re giving William too much credit.
He’s not a deep thinker who has gamed all of this out. He’s a self-absorbed, emotionally stunted, incapable man-child who wants the perks of his role without doing the work.
And the monarchists are panicking because they know this.
🎯
But the results might well be the same.
If that were the case we wouldn’t be seeing him spiral right now.
So if it is obvious to the Fail that Will will not be able to function properly as a FULL TIME monarch then what are the royal household proactively doing to remedy situation if anything is possible? Just carry on and hope for a miracle that one day Will wake and see the light of duty?? This is Titanic two years before they hit the iceberg and okay that was unsinkable and the disaster unpredictable but they didn’t have enough lifeboats in any circumstances! Now anybody behind the scenes knows they may have just two years more before it is King time for Will, so why are they twiddling their thumbs awaiting a miracle to divert the oncoming disaster? Read the Fail, read the runes, read the room but then take action and intervene and see what’s savable?What is going on behind the scenes with Charlie and William who is still his son and heir. KC 3 is monarch so he should be sorting things out with his heir now not letting things drift!
What an article! Ye gods. Clearly the “William is incensed/furious about Harry” is a rota cover for William’s personal problem, whatever exactly it is. We know he’s mad about Harry, you can’t write this many articles about it. But there is something seriously wrong with this person aside from Harry and he is not fit to take a leadership role. This should’ve been visible back in the day when they were chasing Harry out, but the press worked with the royals instead of the political machinery to keep H around. He should never have been motivated to leave. I don’t know if they didn’t see what was going on with William or they just had no vision, but if William won’t defer to Charles now, what makes us think he’s going to defer to higher purposes when he’s made king? He’s gonna pop off like you know who and be obnoxious and degrade the institution even further, while still not going out and representing anything to the people.
Maybe the king wants Harry back, not to piss off Peg, but to save Peg instead? Is getting Harry back the only way to get Peg interested in his future role? The only problem with that is Harry, who allegedly doesn’t want to come back.
As seen in Spare, Harry has a very good memory and no doubt has kept notes. He would never walk back into that cesspool of dysfunction. Willy, you’re on your own. Little brother has signed off.
I mean, is being king really that bad? It looks like Chuck enjoys being king. Methinks Peg suffers from oppositional defiant disorder.
Nothing “allegedly” about it. Harry has said, on camera, with his full chest and his own mouth, as well as in writing, that he does NOT want to go back to that cesspool of dysfunction, as Libra says. People need to start listening to the man instead of constantly dismissing his words. It’s not as though he spoke in riddles or code. Neither did he use “sources”. He went on the record, and answered the question of returning directly more than once.
As for William – some people are spoilt and entitled and callous and cruel without any need for medical excuses.
“I hope that we will be joined at the hip again. Because, you know, if there’s something that will terrify the British press more than anything, it’s William and I being aligned.”
That’s what Harry said during his interview with Michael Stahan. Harry wants reconciliation. I think that if his family weren’t in danger, he would take them back to the UK on a part-time basis. He said he was speaking out to protect future generations of royals.
If William were putting his heart and soul into his JOB, then he might be bothered by Harry’s “return” but could think, “Well, I’m working hard as Prince of Wales so whatever Harry does can’t negatively impact me.” But he is a lazy, bitter, jealous man. Great future king material…
@Linney this is what is so exasperating about Will he is so unreasonable and yet wants everything his own way at all times! He resents Harry whatever he is or isn’t doing. He’s not happy, content or fulfilled by his job . He enjoys the perks but actively resents the public demands on him, hates the media. He resents dad and MIL and having to take second billing to them. He particularly dislikes the bread and butter engagements and yet won’t recruit the cousins to delegate this work to them. Not a doer, leader or team player just a little man stewing in resentment at his lot in life. Doesn’t matter who you are, if you are unhappy with any aspect of your life then work to change it and fulfil your potential. Don’t just stand in the rain and get wet: change what you can, accept without resentment what you can’t but don’t do anything other than complain and sit amongst the ashes of regret!
His mother said in one of these little films when the two boys were still very small: “If you don’t come with us, Harry will have all the fun to himself”, when W. resisted her. He came screaming out of the bushes.
I just think that the heir to the throne, having grown up in this antiquated system, turned out very differently to his “spare” that he is also extremely mentally distressed and not healthy. All the arrogance, isolation and lack of emotional care cannot produce a good, authentic, open and psychologically healthy person.
It is also quite possible that Harry received more affection from mum and dad due to his more loving and tender personality. Therefore, the loss was more traumatic for him and he needed to do something about his mental health. Panic attacks often leave you with no other choice.
But what do we know about William personally? Nothing. How did he feel as a child? Not well, if you look at the films. He was an angry, defiant and probably very lonely little boy inside. And he probably still doesn’t have an appropriate language for his own pain. It’s so agonising when you see him and his wife. They both look permanently unhappy and broken.
For heaven’s sake, take this inheritance away from all the royal children, treat them normally above all and don’t leave them alone with all their problems. It’s awful to see this London billionaire family with all their veiled and tortured feelings.
I am so happy for Harry and Meghan that they escaped this horrible situation alive.
Peggs was treated as more special than harry by those.who included the queen mother. It was not as if Diana preferred harry she.wanted to make sure harry was not ignored.
Yes, W. as someone who has been special since birth. We have to imagine the impact that has on a child, their feelings and their achievements. I believe that Diana tried everything she could to prevent her two sons from falling victim to the system. She succeeded with Harry. He has grown into an upright, compassionate, loving and capable person.
The rages, disappearances, weight loss – maybe H wasn’t the only prince who tried c*caine.
Most likely!
Are they effin’ kidding me???? First off, blaming somebody for somebody else’s cancer is just beyond the pale. Secondly, we’re still going on about poor William, he’s facing the rest of his life with ‘public duty’ so he shouldn’t do any work now because he’s got kids? Every single adult on the planet who has children is facing the rest of their life with work. Is everybody supposed to sit at home watching football until the ‘kids’ are in their forties themselves???? What makes William so special?