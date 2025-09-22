Prince William is beyond panicked at the thought of his brother visiting the UK regularly

The thing to keep in mind as you read any British press coverage or commentary about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is that the press and royal institution believes that all charity work is inherently “royal” and that Harry cannot seek private reconciliation with his father without desiring a public role. That’s the way these people think: that Harry working privately with charities is “royal work” and that his meeting with his father is clearly about Harry wanting “to come back” to a public role. So, with that in mind, there was a hilarious story in the Mail on Sunday: Harry and King Charles are in talks to bring Harry back in some kind of public role, likely a half-in situation. The Mail’s sources claimed that Charles and Harry were tentatively planning to do some kind of public appearance together, and Harry wants to do more “public events” in the UK. A source claimed: “Harry’s visit to the UK was not about trying to show up or compete with his brother – in fact, the opposite. It was to remind William that Harry can be there to take some of the load off, given some of the criticism William has received for carrying out a lower number of engagements than his father. That doesn’t need to be as part of the “working” Royal Family. It can just be doing what he loves to do and does best – supporting causes close to them both, such as the Diana Award and conservation.” Well, that story hit Prince William like a ton of bricks, and led to this hilariously unhinged and huffy rebuttal:
Prince Harry will never be allowed to return as a ‘half-in, half out’ working royal – and claims he could ‘take some of the load off’ his brother, Prince William, are ‘wide of the mark’. Insiders reacted angrily on Sunday night to briefings by sources apparently close to the Duke of Sussex that his recent meeting with King Charles, at the end of what his team believes was a hugely successful charity trip to the UK, signalled a ‘thawing of their relationship’ and the ‘acceptance’ of his family ‘back into the royal fold’.
Harry now apparently plans to return to Britain ‘four or five times year’ for ‘public events’, both for his own charitable initiatives and, potentially, in support of the Royal Family. Referring to the briefings, however, a royal insider told the Daily Mail: ‘Whoever is behind them seems to have mistaken a brief tea and a slice of cake for the Treaty of Versailles.’
It is also clear there are fears that some in ‘Team Harry’ may be using this month’s ‘baby step’ forwards in the broken relationship between father and son to, perhaps sinisterly, drive a wedge between the King and his elder son and heir. They have repeated unsubstantiated claims that ‘tensions’ are brewing between the King and Prince William over the apparent lightness of his workload. One royal insider said: ‘These syrupy briefings from supposed Sussex sources are precisely why The King and Royal family are so hesitant to embark on any road to rapprochement. If the intention is to encourage a rebuilding of trust and relationships, they serve the precise opposite effect.
‘As last week’s State Visit clearly demonstrated, the power and impact of the modern monarchy lies in the unshakeable bond between The King and the Prince of Wales, supported by other working members of the family.’
And in what will be widely interpreted as a warning shot across the bows of those pushing a ‘pro-Harry agenda’, a well-placed royal source told the Daily Mail firmly: ‘The King is a forgiving man but has been absolutely clear in upholding his late mother’s decision that there cannot be “half-in, half-out” members of the working Royal family.’
The suggestion that Harry has both a ‘royal household’ and ‘courtiers’ of his own has prompted snorts of surprise here, not least because the prince has made abundantly clear in his numerous attacks on the institution that he sees the whole ‘court set-up’ as at the epicentre of his issues with his family. The newspaper also said it had been told that Harry agreed to keep a ‘low profile’ during President Trump’s visit as a ‘goodwill gesture’ to this father – another claim that has been met with much rolling of eyes.
However sources have told the Daily Mail that the latest attempt to put a publicly positive spin on what remains an incredibly delicate situation was ‘entirely predictable and woefully inflated’.
They suggest that Harry’s desperation to rebuild a bridge he chose to burn down on leaving Britain is understandable, but ‘owes more to hope than reality’. They have not ruled out ‘occasional private family meetings’ like the one that took place earlier this month, describing them as ‘possible’ – although it is also understood that none are currently planned. But as for any kind of public role alongside the Royal Family, even as a ‘non-working royal’? ‘Absolutely not,’ sources insist.
A source close to Harry on Sunday night insisted, however, that the issue of whether he would return to royal life was ‘put to bed years ago’, that he is ‘very happy with his life in California’ and ‘very happy just visiting the UK as and when to support his patronages and causes’. They insisted that there was no plan for him to work for, or alongside, the Royal Family and that wanting to reconcile with his family privately was a different matter.
A spokesperson said: ‘The Duke has made it clear that “the focus has to be on his dad”, beyond that, and on any other issues as it relates to his family, we won’t be commenting.’
My interpretation is the same as ever: Harry has publicly and privately expressed his desire to visit the UK more often and eventually bring his children over for a visit. The unspoken implication being “Harry wants Charles to spend some time with Archie and Lili before his father dies.” Harry also wants to be able to visit the UK for charity work, as he did two weeks ago. This is Harry’s agenda, and one which he has spoken of quite openly, while also saying openly that he’s happy in California, Montecito is his home and he has no desire to go back to “royal work.” So what was all of this about? William. William throwing multiple tantrums, William panic-briefing and rage-briefing. If you ask me, this is also Charles yanking William’s chain repeatedly and using the specter of “Harry could come back and overshadow you” to light a rage-fire under William’s ass.
I don’t understand why they pretend that charity work can only be royal, when the royals themselves often link up with celebrities to do charity work with their foundations. I don’t think that they don’t ” understand”, I think that they don’t like that Harry is just as effective as a non-working Royal and maybe more so, than he was as a working royal. Because at the end of the day the question becomes why do we have to keep giving you money every year, when you’re already billionaires, if you can be just as effective earning your own money?
I think articles like this serve several purposes though. From Charles’ perspective it makes him look good and reasonable, also it does hit that trigger for William which is all Harry all the time as far as brain capacity. It allows them to get rage briefings from William to write about, which keeps them in his good graces. Plus it allows the media to pretend that Harry misses them and longs for them still and regrets leaving. So everyone gets something out of it, except the subject at hand who probably longs for the day they all really did find him irrelevant.
Yeah and Harry’s spokesperson has already denied this story.
If anything I think this reminds everyone who thought maybe now things can be more peaceful since Harry and Charles met that THESE PEOPLE ARE TOXIC AS HELL!!
Omg, this has become my favorite comedy show. Such ranting and railing, huffing and puffing, all ending with Harry’s placid, “no.” At this point it feels like the BM are torturing William with stories of imagined ways Harry could return – poke, poke, prod, wake up, William! Don’t get comfortable, William!
Peggy is to rage focused when Prince Harry is involved it is rather obvious to those that follow them, it just amazes me that Peggy keeps feeding this narrative because he is coming across as a complete psycho.
The real problem, as the media constantly points out is William’s inadequacy especially compared to his younger brother.
It really is hilarious. Its like when they run story after story about how miserable harry is in California and how he has no friends and then Oprah goes on a podcast and talks about Harry bringing ducks to her house the day before Easter. Or there’s a random photo of harry surfing.
I really do think this is someone – the press, Charles – trying (and succeeding lol) to get under William’s skin. Harry is never coming back but someone wants the threat of it over William’s head.
All this shit stirring over Harry wanting to continue with his U.K. charities and maybe just maybe bring his children for a VISIT. It’s as simple as that but let’s keep telling a story about Harry coming back to do half in half out because it certainly enrages Peg who by the way does less work than half in half out!
The issue goes back to the fact that William doesn’t want Harry to ever step a foot in the uk again. “William’s friend” leaking that years ago was the truest sentiment really. They know Harry doesn’t want to be half-in or whatever but the issue is William doesn’t want him there ever.
Yes that may be but the fact remains that it’s seems these days the press is trying to pressure Peg to get his ass to work and using the Harry story really riles him up and I love watching a riled up Peg lol.
That’s true. I just don’t know that it’s gonna get him doing anything extra. He’s got that defiance thing. SO all this criticism might cause him to do even less, lol. Harry was only there for 4 days. He aint gonna be around all the time to get a fire lit under William.
Kind of fascinating anecdote – I just happened to be scrolling X yesterday, reading reactions to certain articles, and a pro-William account popped up. This person kept tweeting out about when “Becky” was going to drop her article. It made me raise an eyebrow about how they knew. I remember this same writer pushed back when Charlotte got the exclusive about Tobyn meeting Harry’s people and then, what do you know, Harry did meet his father. Perhaps there’s a little power struggle between the royal reporters at the Mail?
Well, that would add extra layers to this comedy – fascinating, indeed.
Is this article by Becky or Charlotte? I have no idea cuz I didn’t click on the links but I can see a power struggle happening. No honor among thieves.
If H and C discussed anything about making a public appearance together I think it would something around IGF. Probably a smaller event than the Birmingham games.
If W is losing his shit this much over H last visit, he’s literally going to explode in 2027. The games not only get global coverage, they get global dignitaries and delegations. Pegs is going to be shown as such a lightweight in the statesman dept. I’m looking fwd to it actually. 🤭
I foresee William going out of town or scheduling a visit somewhere far away. Honestly, he’s barely done any royal tours since the Caribbean disaster so watch William schedule one during the IG. The rota reporters would be so mad though if they had to follow William’s boring tour rather than cover the IG. Harry might not even mind though. Like please take the rota and send the serious reporters instead.
This article is insane. They know that no one from Harry’s team is talking to the Fail while that lawsuit is going on. As for Harry driving a wedge between Chuck and Willy, it sounds like there is already a canyon between them. Maybe the Fail should consult their body language experts about the optics at the Kent funeral.
As Judge Judy would say, “Don’t pee on my leg and tell me it’s raining.” There’s no way the Sussexes would willingly go back in any public role as working royals. Everyone can read the handwriting on the wall.
This is way more easy to read than “mene mene tekel upharsin.” No need for a prophet’s interpretation. Charlie sadly has one foot in the grave and the other on a banana peel. I believe Harry and Meghan know the unhinged animus of his deranged brother, who’s probably behind the sabotage of Sentebale, among other bad acts.
It’s taking a little longer than Babylon did, but the doom is there.
“Sinisterly?” LOL, that’s taking me out. Tina Brown was the one who said that Charles was less annoyed with Harry than William right now, which again was stating the obvious. So how are “Team Harry” supporters driving a wedge when it’s royalists like Tina Brown doing the talking?
Part of their overarching narrative that Harry is the one providing all of these sources and scoops, even though he’s suing/sued most of the papers that these articles appear in. I think they just want to make it seem like Harry is still all in on being part of this circus, when it’s clear he has no interest in coming back to work or interact with them. I think the media, the courtiers, and the senior working royals all feel like it puts them in a position of power.
Oh definitely. They set it up that way.
another “insider” that” knows” Harry’s plans. If Charles wanted to spend time with Archie and Lily he had years to do this.
This is Benny Hill episode. It’s a farse. Only the leave behind staffers think in terms of competing courts when Harry has no cpurt and lives in a world that gighles about grown men who actually talk about such nonsense. They are constructing a bonfire fo send the whole monarchy up in flames and will hsve no one to blame for it but themselves.
Harry better hope and pray Charles lives until the next games because otherwise it will not end well. We all knew these stories would come after his visit and seeing Charles gave them a way to legitimize the Harry wants back in stories. Big strong William will never let that happen. Who cares that harry says he doesn’t want it, the daily mail said he does. Royal watchers don’t see William as people here do they think he’s strong and protective. I always think of that deleted tweet “ I can’t wait until we can talk about William” or something like that. There is something wrong and I’m not sure we’ll ever know.
What Billy big balls wants he gets and what he doesn’t he bellows about until everybody gives in! Papa is MINE, UK is MINE, I am King to be and when I rule it will be fi fy for fum time for Harold who is forever banished from MY kingdom and anyone who still likes him will have their titles and trousers removed and also banished likewise! I will be a global ogre plus school run dad and much too busy being important to turn up empty handed to foodbanks any more. Naturally when I have my next 6 course state banquet in honour of Trump I shall have Knauf post photos of each sumptuous course so the food bank feeders and Harold can see what they could have eaten had they been worthy of my attention!
This all seems like press manipulation with BP being a willing participant and KP panicking. These two stories come from basically the same publisher. At least Harry has repeated again that he’s not interested in being a working royal or the half in proposal.
I love the pic of Kate and will standing at attention outside the tent. What an insult from Charles and I love it.
That composition looks so foolish with Will and Kate the only two standing outside the covered dais.
Same! It perfectly encapsulates why William is raging — because his father is absolutely punishing him for his laziness.
William can keep blaming Harry for being better at service or start working on himself.
I was wondering when we would get a “William loses his mind due to Harry’s UK visit” article lol. And William is walking in his father’s footsteps by briefing against his brother constantly because his dad did the same with Diana. Diana was too charismatic for Charles and the rest of the BRF and they tried to bully her into submission. William is trying to do the same thing to his brother because he predictably loses it every single time his brother visits. He tries to organize engagements the same week his brother visits to make himself look busy/try to steal headlines. He puts out stupid stories like Harry and Meghan want to send Archie to Eton or that Harry wants to be half-in, half-out so he can continue to grandstand about how he’s never letting Harry back into the royal fold.
Harry’s already made it very clear he’s happy in California and living a free life. It would be funny though if Harry threatened to visit the UK once a month going forward LOL. Imagine how many more engagements would get added to Kate and William’s calendar on a monthly basis? We could count on at least 12 events minimum to be added to William’s yearly tally.
The 2020 divorce happened for many reasons and Harry just wants to be on speaking terms with his terminally ill father. Harry/ Will aren’t repairable and while that is sad it is what it is. Harry found his happy home with Meghan and their children. His life is happy and productive. Will looks ill, diminished, angry and troubled but he has all the time and money in the world to have therapy if he feels ready to engage. Being angry with his brother and using his power to hurt him only rebounds on himself but it is up to him to decide how to deal with his resentment. Briefing newspapers about his unquenchable desire to exclude his brother from the land of his birth is bad from a Christian and future head of CE. Every time he goes on a rant like this to self soothe, he demeans himself further. He is on the verge of inheriting the throne and yet is still bitching about what his brother is or isn’t doing?? Why isn’t he content with being PoW and FK?
William can’t get better until he recognises that he has a problem.
So this is the third story in three days where the principals have denied the story, but the Fail goes ahead and runs it anyway with a completely misleading headline, and keeps the stories up. Sykes is guilty of the same behavior.
1. This story
2. Jessica Mulroney is writing a book that will trash Meghan! Except Jessica herself says she’s not writing a book.
3. Harry has enrolled Archie in Eton! Nope again, Harry’s team say there’s no truth to this.
I mean, I’m relatively new to this. And I can see through the stories about the “10 times Meghan broke royal protocol” by closing her own car door or something. But the tabloids and Sykes are now straight-up lying–is that new, or just business as usual?