Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension has been lifted, he will return to his show tonight

Once again, I’d like to remind everyone of the comment/joke which got Jimmy Kimmel suspended last week. Kimmel said, in his opening segment: “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.” THAT is what upset MAGAland, that is what caused Donald Trump’s FCC commissioner to openly threaten Disney/ABC, that is what caused ABC affiliates to demand Kimmel apologize and donate money to Charlie Kirk’s ultra-right-wing political action group. What happened after Kimmel said that: Disney suspended Kimmel indefinitely, and an organic boycott of all Disney-owned properties and subscription services followed. The ACLU got involved, Kimmel’s lawyers got involved, some of the unions got involved, and Disney-affiliated artists got involved. Well, it worked! Disney is bringing back Jimmy Kimmel Live today.
Jimmy Kimmel will have more to say on late-night TV. Disney and ABC will bring the comedian back to its schedule starting Tuesday night. “Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive,” the company said in a statement. “We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”
Disney’s decision to bench one of its signature personalities came after two major station owners, Nexstar Media and Sinclair, said they would pre-empt his program following a Kimmel monologue last Monday during which he offered remarks tied to the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Those announcements came after Federal Communications Commission chair Brendan Carr appeared to suggest to broadcasters they ought to work to curb Kimmel and force ABC to remove him from its schedule.
And yet, after Kimmel was taken off the air, Disney faced protest from the creative community. On Monday, 400 celebrities — including people like Martin Short and Tom Hanks, who have created memorable characters for Disney in the recent past — signed a letter from the American Civil Liberties Union decrying the blow the maneuver delivered to free speech in America. First Amendment advocates from both sides of the political aisle have decried the situation in recent days.
The decision to bring Kimmel back was approved by Bob Iger, Disney’s CEO, and Dana Walden, co-chair of Disney Entertainment, according to a person familiar with the matter. The executives acted based on what was best for the company, this person said, and not on external factors. Indeed, it remains unclear if all ABC affiliates will air Kimmel’s program. Spokespersons for Nexstar and Sinclair could not be reached for immediate comment.
It is not clear if Kimmel will offer an apology for his remarks, but whatever he and Disney executives agreed to have him do will be seen Tuesday night. In the past, late-night hosts have had to tender apologies for remarks that offended, with David Letterman, Bill Maher and Samantha Bee among those who had to express regret for jokes or one-liners that caused more outrage than laughter.
Since Kimmel’s suspension, the trade papers have consistently reported, via Kimmel-sources, that Kimmel refuses to apologize for his remarks or jokes. He felt strongly that he and Disney should not look like they’re capitulating to Trump and MAGA’s authoritarian idiots. This was the correct posture from Kimmel and it was fascinating to watch him maneuver through this moment. I strongly suspect that when all is said and done here, Kimmel will come out of this as a Hollywood hero, and a vanguard of free speech and comedic license. It will depend on what he says when he comes back though. If Disney is making him apologize, then… yeah, we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it. Watch this space.
Additionally, while ABC cut a deal to bring Kimmel back, no deal was made with Sinclair, one of the biggest ABC affiliates. Sinclair will not carry Jimmy Kimmel Live on their affiliate stations for now. This reads like Sinclair is waiting to see if there’s any pushback on them for being such unhinged right-wing lunatics.
Keep going. Pressure Advertisers on your Sinclair station next, they are preempting Kimmel. And don’t turn on Disney until it pressures Sinclair.
This is an old article about Sinclair from Trump’s last presidency but it does a good job of listing Sinclair stations in each state.
https://www.businessinsider.com/sinclair-broadcast-group-stations-by-state-list-2018-4
Disney was the easy boycott, because everyone knows them. Now we all have to work harder against Sinclair.
Boycotts work.
Apart from Amazon, I also suggest diversifying tech.
So instead of Google, use Duckduckgo or Ecosia. There are many others too that are better with our privacy.
Once tech companies get too much of a monopoly, they all turn scary in the hands of billionaires.
When former CEO Eisner responded to this 🤬…I KNEW that meant that the stock prices were in free fall due to folks acting RIGHT & IN SOLIDARITY for once…& Kimmel would be reinstated…💰 talks…now it will be interesting to see if Kimmel…STAYS
I wonder what will happen with SNL.
I think he was suspended for two reasons – one being that the Trump administration has made it clear that they would like anyone who criticizes the administration in any way to be removed from the air, and this was convenient timing for that, and the second being that what he said was true and MAGA leaders desperately want to cloud that truth about how the shooter was more likely right wing than left wing.
its obviously a good thing that hes being brought back, and we can now focus the pressure on Sinclair.
But this was a pretty easy boycott, however temporary, because it involved a well known company with an easy target (disney plus) and Brandon Carr’s comments and tweets left no doubt as to what was happening both in front of and behind the scenes.
We need to keep this energy for the next attempt to silence free speech, even if its not so easy or obvious.
💯💯💯
We need to aim it at CBS Paramount. Colbert can still be saved
“MAGA leaders desperately want to cloud that truth about how the shooter was more likely right wing than left wing.”
THIS.
In normal times I’d say it doesn’t matter and the rush to politicize shootings is a trap both the left and the right fall into. But with Trump’s dangerous obsession with weaponizing incidents of domestic terrorism to suppress free speech, discourage protestors, and punish anyone who didn’t vote for him I actually think the distinction is important. I really wish more Dems would refuse to parrot the narrative coming from this administration that this guy was a trans-loving leftist who despised Kirk. All we’ve seen thus far are some text messages that allegedly came from the shooter. Sorry but I need a little bit more proof of his purported left-wing radicalization than just that. And if the Trump administration had it, you know we’d have all seen it by now.
Yes, it was lovely that some famous people signed an ACLU petition but the thing that was far more effective at making Disney buckle was losing $3+ billion and millions of subscribers in just a few days. Good job regular people!
The New Orleans affiliate wgno is owned by nexstar, so now I have to watch…. something else on that channel and let those advertisers know I’m boycotting their products and services?
Not entirely clear on it, but I’m doing it.
I can’t believe we let this pustule of humanity fester for so long.
Heritage and turning point are how we got to the implementation of their ghoulish project 2025.
Take aborion, birth control, blame women for “imperfections” in humanity and fire up the eugenics,
Also civil rights of every kind.
Only white “Christian” hypocrisy is allowed to rule while cheating constantly.
I already said this on Pajiba but… seriously f*ck this statement. Disney is lying to you about why they took him off the air, they are lying to you about why they brought him back, and at no point in that self-satisfied statement did they use the words “freedom of speech”. They need to apologise for licking authoritarian boots before they get a single dollar back from me.
Iger realized that he wasn’t gonna be able to pay the bills if he 1) could only get ads like the pillow guy, 2) the stock was gonna tank, and 3) quality talent would refuse to work for Disney.
and make no mistake-all the quality talent in the industry was lining up behind Kimmel.
The right is already boycotting Disney for allegedly being “woke”.
For them to pander to the right just meant losing the remaining audience.
I don’t know what they were thinking.
Either way, all they proved now is that they are spineless.
I think Variety’s reporting and Kaiser’s introduction has left out a significant factor motivating Kimmel’s suspension. While I haven’t read everything about the situation, my understanding of Brendan Carr’s threat to yank corporations’ broadcast licenses is related to criticizing President Trump, not MAGA. After Kimmel said what he did about MAGA, he showed a clip of Trump responding to a reporter’s question about his grieving for Kirk, which quickly segued into discussions on White House renovations. By shifting the focus away from the clip, the reporting is beginning to sanitize historical record.
If you told me in the 90s that Jimmy Kimmel of “The Man Show” and Howard Stern would be our champions…