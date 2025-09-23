Prince Harry appears in a UNAIDS video, with a stark warning about the AIDS crisis

Prince Harry has done some great work around HIV and AIDS for decades. I still remember when he and Rihanna openly took HIV tests on World AIDS Day in 2016, lifting a modern stigma around testing. Well, Harry is continuing his work in this field, joining a video for UNAIDS alongside Charlize Theron and Magic Johnson, among others.

Prince Harry is joining forces with prominent HIV advocates to issue a stark warning. The Duke of Sussex, 41, appeared in a new video for UNAIDS alongside Magic Johnson, Charlize Theron and more to urge continued funding to prevent and treat HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), which can lead to AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) if not treated. The short film was screened at the United Nations’ global gathering in September 2025.

Despite millions of lives being saved thanks to treatment, “severe” cuts in funding are threatening to prolong the crisis.

“Without urgent action, we will slip backwards,” Harry said in the video. “We are already seeing drastic cuts to HIV prevention and treatment programs.”

Theron said in the video that if funding is not restored, UNAIDS estimates that it could lead to 4.2 million preventable deaths by 2029.

In a statement, Prince Harry said, “Right now, babies are being born with HIV due to interruptions in antiretroviral treatment for their mothers. Without urgent action to reverse these crippling funding cuts, 6 million more people will become infected with HIV while 4 million will die from AIDS-related causes within the next four years. It is not just the at-risk communities that will be affected.”

“We’ve proven that sustained investment saves lives and builds stronger communities,” he continued. “Abandoning this life-saving work now would be a devastating betrayal of progress for the millions who depend on these essential services.”