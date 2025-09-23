Prince Harry has done some great work around HIV and AIDS for decades. I still remember when he and Rihanna openly took HIV tests on World AIDS Day in 2016, lifting a modern stigma around testing. Well, Harry is continuing his work in this field, joining a video for UNAIDS alongside Charlize Theron and Magic Johnson, among others.
Prince Harry is joining forces with prominent HIV advocates to issue a stark warning. The Duke of Sussex, 41, appeared in a new video for UNAIDS alongside Magic Johnson, Charlize Theron and more to urge continued funding to prevent and treat HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), which can lead to AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) if not treated. The short film was screened at the United Nations’ global gathering in September 2025.
Despite millions of lives being saved thanks to treatment, “severe” cuts in funding are threatening to prolong the crisis.
“Without urgent action, we will slip backwards,” Harry said in the video. “We are already seeing drastic cuts to HIV prevention and treatment programs.”
Theron said in the video that if funding is not restored, UNAIDS estimates that it could lead to 4.2 million preventable deaths by 2029.
In a statement, Prince Harry said, “Right now, babies are being born with HIV due to interruptions in antiretroviral treatment for their mothers. Without urgent action to reverse these crippling funding cuts, 6 million more people will become infected with HIV while 4 million will die from AIDS-related causes within the next four years. It is not just the at-risk communities that will be affected.”
“We’ve proven that sustained investment saves lives and builds stronger communities,” he continued. “Abandoning this life-saving work now would be a devastating betrayal of progress for the millions who depend on these essential services.”
This is a clear reference to the Trump administration’s dismantlement of USAID, which canceled foreign aid to people with HIV and AIDS worldwide (among other programs). That one decision, to completely cut off USAID funding, has already killed thousands of people and will kill millions more. For Prince Harry in particular, Sentebale created and funded programs for children born with HIV, and Sentebale also provided healthcare and medicine for those kids. Then Sophie Chandauka decided to dismantle Sentebale from the inside. You know what should happen next? Harry should become a UNAIDS ambassador.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, screengrab courtesy of UNAIDS video.
Commenting Guidelines
Read the article before commenting.
We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment after you have read the article