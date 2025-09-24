Cohen: The Sussexes are just as much of an institutional threat as the Yorks!

There’s been chatter online among royalists and royal-watchers about this week’s revelations about Sarah Ferguson and her warm, friendly emails to Jeffrey Epstein after she promised to cut her ties with him. The online chatter has been: who, in the Windsor clan, is gunning for Fergie in particular? It’s beyond clear that Prince William is telling everyone that Fergie and Andrew must be completely cut off and evicted from Royal Lodge. It’s also clear that William is trying to use this as some kind of issue in his war against his father. But in the past 24 hours, there’s been a shift. A shift away from “the Yorks must be punished even further” to “the Yorks and the Sussexes are the same.” Is this William too? Is this some kind of rota WhatsApp talking point? Because two columnists devoted lengthy pieces to the comparison. The Daily Mail’s Sarah Vine did a reprehensible and deeply offensive piece suggesting that the Duchess of Sussex and Fergie are almost exactly the same. Because Fergie was emailing Jeffrey Epstein, and Meghan… spoke about how she was victimized by racism. I was going to ignore it, but then Lee Cohen (another unhinged royalist) wrote a GB News column blaming the Yorks and Sussexes for the monarchy’s declining popularity. I sh-t you not.
For an institution that relies heavily on public goodwill, the British monarchy cannot afford to be held hostage by irresponsible, self-serving members. The reputational damage caused by the Duke and Duchess of York, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has become a corrosive force—eroding support, distracting from the monarchy’s core mission, and causing the public to question its soundness.
Charities, once among the most loyal allies of royal figures, have cut ties with Sarah, Duchess of York. Why hasn’t the monarchy done the same, and with the Montecito maurauders as well? A recent YouGov poll from August 2025 shows the gravity of the situation. Among 18–24-year-olds, only 30 per cent support retaining the monarchy, while 34 per cent would prefer an elected head of state. Just a decade ago, youth support hovered around 72 per cent. The decline is stark, and it’s not hard to see why. In an era demanding transparency, integrity, and relevance, the monarchy is struggling to distance itself from scandal, entitlement, and betrayal.
…If the Yorks are a liability due to their ineptitude, the Sussexes are a threat because of their intent. Their departure from royal duties might have been understandable had they done so quietly. Instead, they chose spectacle over discretion, grievance over gratitude. The final years of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were marred by attacks and thinly veiled accusations from Harry and Meghan—interviews, documentaries, books—each designed to burn bridges and extract maximum attention. Any entertainment of Harry’s returning to public service in Britain should be immediately extinguished. He’s shown himself to be dangerous and untrustworthy.
The Sussexes’ actions have not only commercialised their royal past but also weaponised it. Faux royal tours, private meetings framed as official duties, and self-pitying narratives have overshadowed the real work of the monarchy. It’s not reform they’re after—it’s relevance and revenue, built on undermining the very institution that gave them a platform.
Taken together, the damage from the Yorks and Sussexes forms a perfect storm. One family exploits the past through clumsy opportunism; the other through calculated sabotage. The result? Public trust is diminishing, particularly among younger generations. The monarchy’s focus is diverted from meaningful work—such as King Charles III’s environmental advocacy or the Prince of Wales’s campaigns on homelessness and mental health—to damage control.
While outside organisations act swiftly to protect their reputations, the Royal Family remains overly cautious, perhaps clinging to hopes of reconciliation. But misplaced loyalty and quiet diplomacy are no longer enough. These controversies aren’t just sideshows—they threaten the monarchy’s very legitimacy. The Royal Family should now put self-preservation over sentiment. That means formal, public distancing: revoking titles where possible, removing references from official websites, and excluding the Yorks from royal events and occasions.
The British monarchy has endured for centuries not by accident, but through adaptation. In the 21st century, that means shedding those who cause more harm than good. By decisively removing the Yorks and Sussexes, the King can restore focus, regain public confidence, and pave the way for a stronger and more respected monarchy.
I just got a flashback to 2019, when every time there was some new story about Andrew’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein, dozens of anti-Sussex stories were commissioned. Which is why I asked that question in the opening – is this Buckingham Palace? Is this Kensington Palace? Or is this just the ultra-royalist extremist view, that Harry and Meghan must be the designated scapegoats for any given royal? “By decisively removing the Yorks and Sussexes…” The Sussexes removed themselves to California more than five years ago, and they’ve only tried to tell their own stories, with their own voices, after being smeared, attacked and bullied for years. Beyond that, I think it’s incredibly funny that Cohen blames the Sussexes themselves for the monarchy’s unpopularity, and not the monarchy for how they treated Harry and Meghan.
It is going on 6 years and the royalist can’t get their stories straight.
The rain falls blame the Sussexes.
The Sun shines blame the Sussexes.
Chucky takes 3 million £s in a shopping bag, **********.
Chucky and Unable(????) get cancer ******.
The yorks are despicable ********.
The list goes on.
In the meantime the Sussexes are going about their daily lives, minding their business and businesses.
I mean if the monarchy was doing good work they would have enough going on that people wouldn’t be focusing on the Yorks and the Sussexes. Andrew hasn’t been a working royal in 5 years and Harry and Meghan left for Thanksgiving and never came back coming up on six years ago. How are they responsible for people having a poor opinion today of William, Kate, Charles and Camilla? Shouldn’t their Early Years, Earth shot, Global Statesman, and steady presence be enough to ensure high ratings? Especially if as they report no one likes the Sussexes or believes anything they say? 2+2=5 with this reporting.
Also, what does this even mean? “private meetings framed as official duties” is he talking about Harry in Ukraine or their work with Archewell? What constitutes ” official duties” for private citizens?
ETA- not sure why this posted as reply
The issue isn’t that the Sussexes are living their lives — it’s that the active members of the royal family are ineffective. There’s been no rise in public admiration since Charles began his reign. People’s opinions of him haven’t changed, and it’s the same for Camilla. Giving her the title of Queen doesn’t magically earn her the same respect Queen Elizabeth II had.
They also can’t present their reign as a new hope for the future — they’re simply too old for that. The late Queen had the advantage of taking the throne at 25, which allowed her to be seen as a young and promising monarch, almost like Audrey Hepburn in Roman Holiday.
The rest of the royal team is dull, lacking in charisma and glamour. The Cambridges were supposed to represent that future hope, but they’re just as bland — and incredibly lazy. So of course, the fact that the Sussexes are thriving is a problem for them, especially since they’re not funded by British taxpayers.
Yes such a threat!! Being seen doing charity work and attending charity events and working with Invictus. To salt isle that is a threat because it makes the lazies look bad. The feds don’t want to talk to Harry and QEII didn’t have to protect Harry from any human trafficking problems and so on. Threat my ass.
None of the charities Harry and Meghan support are “royal patronages”. How will they take away patronages from Harry when its private charities he supports? They still think each charity is somehow “royal” and belongs to the RF.
Too bad there is nothing left to take from Harry and Meghan.
Not their fault people look at the RF, the costs, and wonder if its really worth it. What do they get for their money? A King who is tolerated, a Queen Consort nobody wanted, a pair of lazy Dolittles. The Brits don’t care about Sophie and Edward, and Anne isn’t getting any younger. Just as the royalists, a dying species.
Hmmmm
Financial independence vs ass kissing child trafficking pedophiles…
Chuck and Will love freebies, cosy up to dubious types and King was “naive” about Jimmy Saville and the paedophile priest that he housed so they have no problem with Andrew and Sarah and their antics. Biggest threat to the monarchy for the next few decades is Will Who Refuses To Work.
If the person who wrote this piece thinks that defending yourself against racism and telling the truth are as bad as being friends with a man who procures underage girls for sex with middle aged men it says more about the writer than it does about anyone else.
What a destroyed sense of justice, what a twisted conscience they must have, what an unprecedented pursuit of money going over dead bodies – when they compare the Sussexes’ flight from racism, stalking and absolute hostility from the press from the first Meghan-moment to the York family, who apparently had very close relationships with convicted sex offenders, to the point of financial and moral dependency. But as I said, Jimmy Savile was similarly assimilated and no billionaire was harmed in the process. Only the forgotten victims.
To be fair we don’t know if Charles had any knowledge of what Saville was up to, Charles could have known Saville because of his charity work, we do of course know that Andrew must have been aware of what Epstein was up to because he took advantage of at least one trafficked woman.
These types of Royalists are like MAGA in their commitment to lie until a manufactured ‘reality’ manifest into being.
Harry and Meghan were quiet for a year after they left and it wasn’t good enough for the press. The press and Palace continued to smear them and so they decided to tell their story. The fault lies with the Royal Family not Harry and Meghan. If they had treated Harry and Meghan properly the Royal Family would be in a better position than they are in today.
Yep. When Harry and Meghan first left, it was clear that the monarchy said unleash the hounds of the press upon them while cutting off a young family’s security in the background. A whole year went by before Oprah ever happened and it was caused by the firm’s actions. Everything that has happened is on them.
The monarchy is unpopular because it is archaic. People have social media and smart phones to connect in real time as Royal events are occurring. They don’t rely entirely on a carefully curated PR narrative to form their opinion on what happens at public Royal events. The palace and royal sycophants have lost control of the narrative, globally. The Royal sycophants overplayed their hand with the Sussexes and they are experiencing the consequences. Regardless of what heavy handed stroke they play now, it will not succeed. While the Windsor brand may still have some cachet in the UK, globally, the Sussex brand has eclipsed the Windsor brand. Harry has propelled his philanthropy and his principles far beyond the royals’ clutches. Harry is now firmly linked with his mother’s legacy as he continues to propel his own legacy.
This is from William. Telling his dad not to reconcile with Harry, get rid of both the Yorks and Sussexes, claiming he does great work with homelessness and mental health. Sure, Jan
Yeah, I lean towards William. When Cohen says, “the Royal Family remains overly cautious, perhaps clinging to hopes of reconciliation,” I’m like huh. Who is clinging to reconciliation but maybe that’s how William sees Charles whereas William sees a way forward “that means formal, public distancing: revoking titles where possible, removing references from official websites, and excluding the Yorks from royal events and occasions.” Like whether they say the Yorks or not, that’s what William wants to happen with the sussexes. He wants both lines cut out completely or at least he does with the sussexes. Arguable we don’t know what William will do about the Yorks until he’s king. Otherwise it’s all talk. The thing that’s not being said though is that the public doesn’t care about Andrew or Fergie that much but they are still interested in Harry and even Meghan. Getting rid of the Yorks would be good for the monarchy’s reputation but inversely their treatment of the sussexes and getting rid of the sussexes is what actually hurt their reputations more than anything.
William might very well bring the whole house of cards down.
I think if h&m had somehow stayed within the rf and done everything they were told, they’d still be thrown under the bus like this. That’s what a spare is for, to make the other one look better and pass off all the blame.
This is why I’m looking forward to Willy’s reign when he has nobody to deflect how boring and unprepared he is. We already see it now. But it will be worse when it’s clear Harry isn’t there to save him and Harry’s children won’t be able to save his children from scrutiny by the media hounds they’re in bed with. And William doesn’t have the freedom to ignore the media because they have his secrets. He has to serve them somehow.
Harry talked about this in Spare, about how he and Meghan were compared to Andrew, who he called a “sex pest” (you were too kind with that Harry). I think this piece perfectly sums up the Royalists view that the only service that matters is service to the Crown. You should be willing to sacrifice anything, your marriage, even your own life if it serves the Crown. Harry and Meghan refused to do that so they are “the enemy”. The charity work the Sussexes do are seen as attacks because they don’t serve the Crown and make Charles and William look good. Instead, they make the Left-Behinds look incompetent at best and uncaring, racist, etc at worst. As soon as the Sussex kids are older they will find a way to either attack them or lure them into the system so they can be controlled.
Except WanK don’t serve the crown either–they’re on vacation most of the year and, when they’re not, they’re reviewing plans to renovate their fifth forever home. But the rats don’t want to you to think about that.
Well, William will soon BE the crown.
So, the monarchy is unpopular with younger generations because they don’t see the point of it. And yes, H&M are part of that – pulling the curtain back on it was a big turn off to a lot of young people (not that they pulled the curtain back, but what they revealed behind it).
and honestly I DO think H&M are a big threat to the monarchy as it currently is – they show every day that you don’t need public funding via the Crown Estates or duchy money or just straight government funding for security and the like in order to engage in philanthropy. You can sell jam without the selling point being that it comes from the king’s gardens or whatever. You can visit other countries and meet government officials and pursue charity interests abroad etc without the backing of the Firm.
Every day they show how little the monarchy actually does and how little people actually need it (even if that’s not their intent) and THAT is the true threat to the monarchy.
So I think its correct to say that they are an institutional threat but not the way this article means.
Andrew and Fergie are an institutional threat of a different kind because they epitomize everything that is wrong with a monarchy – the entitlement, the arrogance, the cover ups, etc.
and then throw in that W&K are lazy and don’t work….
if I was a 25 year old in the UK I’d be against the monarchy too.
Although I agree with most of what you said, I think that the true threat to the monarchy is the monarchy itself and how they have handled all of this from the start. Harry and Meghan were silent about the racism, lies and attacks from within the family and the institution from the beginning of the news of their relationship in 2016. They didn’t reveal the lies or the attacks the whole time that they lived in the UK as senior working royals and the entire year after they left the UK. So they remained silent even after the media were stalking and swarming where they lived with their child in the US and after their miscarriage. It took all of that time of silence and the royal family and media cntinuing to lie and attack them daily that they finally spoke up in 2021 and corrected the lies with the Oprah interview. The monarchy refused to defend them or protect them from the lies being told about them. It was the monarchy that refused to defend Meghan, Archie and Harry from racist journalists and extremists during the time that they were in the UK. They refused to correct the lies that were being repeated daily about Meghan and Harry even when they knew that she was suffering mentally. There were no request for the media to back away from a pregnant Meghan like it has been done for every other pregnant royal wife. The monarchy created all of this before Harry and Meghan ever left the UK and only they are the true threat to the monarchy.
I mean, okay, lol. If we go that route, the truth is that the monarchy has always been the greatest threat to the monarchy. Every major scandal over the past however many decades is because of the nature of the institution itself.
My point is that H&M’s actions shine a light on that nature – some of it intentional, some of it not – and that is what makes them a threat in the eyes of the Firm.
I think it goes deeper than that. H&M were collateral damage, but the essential issue is that the monarchy and the hierarchy it supports are dying institutions. What we’re seeing now is the desperation to survive, with the traditionalists clinging to history. There was a nanosecond when H&M gave some hope of modernization, but the system was too far gone and now different interests are clinging to their individual life rafts and taking pot shots at each other.
This is despicable … The Sussexes choose to serve veterans, children and families in substantive ways, when they easily could just spend all of their energy on building up their fortune.
Pedrew and Fergie are selfish, grasping grifters.
To compare the couples is deranged.
But then the whole piece is undermined by this insane sentence at the beginning: “the British monarchy cannot afford to be held hostage by irresponsible, self-serving members.”
All of the left-behinds are self-serving. Monarchy itself is self-serving. It exists only to feed its own wealth and power. And THAT’s why younger people don’t support it.
The comparison between the four is abhorrent in itself, but it really doesn’t make sense to consider them ” self-serving members” as none of them are working royals. If they really want to view the monarchy as a company, it’s a company blaming a former executives that were forced out and continues to crash and burn, and two other executives that left because of a toxic environment and are thriving for the current company impression. Do the people in charge now have no responsibility for how people feel about your ” product offerings”?
BP and KP must be TERRIFIED of what’s in Virginia Giufre’s posthumous auto-biography, which is coming out in October or November. How bad could it be? Did palace flunkies bring Epstein’s victims into the palaces?
Trump can shut down whatever he pleases. He can make people, books, ideas, disappear. This book will either not be published or be so heavily redacted as to be meaningless.
It isn’t the Sussexes that are the threat to the institution it is the behaviour towards them that is the threat.
To say the Yorks are merely guilty of ineptitude? F-ck that bullish-t. Virginia Giuffre, RIP, would like a word.
Isn’t GB News to the right of the Fail?
It is the mouthpiece of Farage, but it is not on the RR so they aren’t forced to be nice to the royals.
So the question is what do they plan to do to the Sussexes? Harry is a high profile Prince and has many high profile charities and causes. William does not want the attention drawn to Harry and Meghan and I feel he wants to do something about it. Harry or Meghan are not going to stop doing what they are doing so they have to come to some kind of agreement. Charles doesn’t want it to happen under his reign so it will happen under William’s. I feel that Harry and Meghan are aware of this and won’t be surprised when it happens. They can only control what they do and really don’t care about what the royals do. I do feel that Harry is not going to let them do to home what they did to his mother and if they try the blowback from him is going to be explosive. Harry is not his mother and he is in a much stronger position.
The Sussexes are a threat. They’ve come through years of a malicious, palace sanctioned, press campaign to try and destroy them by damaging their reputation and ability to find success in business. They failed.
What Harry and Meghan have achieved working against the onslaught is truly remarkable, it proves that they don’t need the institution to be successful and that’s the threat.
Harry is everything the Other Brother is not: charismatic, charming, comfortable in his skin, exciting, and industrious. Harry just living and breathing makes Pegs look like an utter waste of space. This alone is a threat to the monarchy.
Top that off with comparisons of vapid, stupid KKKHate to luminous, intelligent, fabulous Meghan and it’s clear that the Firm NEEDS Harry & Meghan…not the other way around. Their refusal to come back is a huge blow to the dying monarchy.
I’m tired of these obvious racist people continuing to show themselves for what they are and pretending as if it isn’t obvious to those of us who aren’t racist or insane. Only a racists could compare the blatantly racist articles, rhetoric, concerns, comparisons and opinions directed towards the only family members of color in this racist family and think that anyone sharing that or condemning that is bad or something that should be equated to two people who were friends with a convicted sex trafficker. Only a racist would think that revealing racists concerns and rhetoric is what should be condemned and not the racist concerns or rhetoric. So essentially this racist MAGA journalists is wanting to do what the Trump administration is doing which is erasing the racists history of his people to defend and protect racism while erasing people of color and the truth of what they have lived and endured at the hands of racist? They want the UK youth to be ignorant of the sins of the royal family so that this racist white institution can continue to be seen as superior to everyone else, even though it has become more and more obvious because of what the royal family has failed to do that they are the ones who are inferior.
The facts are the Sussexes have been out of the royal fold for 5 years now. Their work is their own, they have built a good life for themselves and continue build their businesses and to contribute positively to their causes and endeavors. What this week has demonstrated is that the monarchy’s mistakes and corruption are all on them, including this latest York debacle. If they’re still blaming the Sussexes for their downgrade and lack of popularity, that is a major part of their problem. They have completely pushed the Sussexes away and maligned them. Trying to still use them is just weak and shows they have no clue what to do to move forward as an institution, much less try to modernize it.
The most ‘irresponsible and self-serving’ member of the BRF is William.
The Montecito Marauders is a great name for a sports team.
Constitutional threat…the Yorks…and…Windsors?
To my mind the original Constitutional threat was the Prince of Wales abandoning his wife and children to flaunt his relationship with an older, married woman.
Then the brutal divorce.
The death.
Manipulating the Queen.
And, that woman enthroned as Queen.
All else has been, oft-times overwhelming, sideshow.
PS – Nerd, Indeed!
La BRF es impopular por derecho propio. Dos adúlteros reyes de UK, un adultero, cabeza de la Iglesia Anglicana, la eterna amante devenida a reina consorte, Andrés acusado de abuso de menores y espionaje, y KP declarado por agencias internacionales de noticias, como NO confiable, a nivel de Iran y Corea del Norte, todos estos escándalos se debe a la BRF, no a los Sussex. La BRF se destruye sola, no necesita ayuda de nadie.
When these malevolent criminals rant and rave that the Sussexes should go away quietly and never rear their heads in public again, nevermind dont ever use their voices again, what they really mean is that they should suffer the same fate as Diana.
Because the Sussexes HAD gone away and remained quiet and out of sight for a whole year, between Nov 2019 and Dec 2020 (after a week’s stint in Jan 2020 and again in March 2020 to cleanly wrap up their biz and officially take their departure from royal life.) But what did those criminal minds back on Shthole Isle do during that y ear: never stopped talking and writing and stalking them. So what would change if they should go quiet now?
But lets take a look at how those hypocrites and parasites on Stagnation Isle behaved when the previous most charismatic royal went-away-and-remained-quiet. Right, we all see it play out every single day for the past 28 years. So what do those descendants of murderers and their sycophants believe would happen if they orchestrated the Sussexes ultimate departure?
So…….no, nasty cohen. Excising the Sussexes from their windsor heritage, either through the rescinding of titles; the removal of their presence from royal websites; never ever again issuing any invitations to any royal event, public or private; or all of the above, would never satisfy craven groveling creatures like you and your ilk.
For the record and for the sake of your aging corpus, know this and know peace: there is nothing, literally nothing that the windsors and their puppeteers can do to “restore focus, regain public confidence, and pave the way for a stronger and more respected monarchy,” because the monarchy is on a trajectory of decline so steep that, as we speak, its gathering speed at such a sure, steady pace, that futurists are already predicting its complete demise in 30-50 years.
On point…. 🙌 ✅
Peggs does not do meaningful work. Fergie and Andrew are not the duke and duchess of York anymore. Since 1996 she is Sarah. Duchess of York ex wife of the duke of York. Calling them duke and duchess would be like calling Charles and diana prince and princess of Wales after their divorce
The monarchy has been on a downhill slide ever since the Windsors very publicly treated Diana like crap until her tragic end. Then the queen protected her crass idiotic nonce son by paying off one of his victims. Then Charles elevated the mistress who had helped bully and humiliate Diana to her grave to the position of queen. Then Charles and William sicced the British media on their own son/brother and his wife and drove them from the country out of jealousy. That’s why the monarchy
is unpopular: because they are massive a-holes who do awful things with impunity and take no responsibility. If you’re going to blame Harry and Meghan for hurting the BRF’s image by revealing a fraction of the horrible things the BRF did to them, then you must also blame whatever journalist published Sarah Ferguson’s email to Epstein, because it’s the same action: telling the truth. Except in the Sussexes’ case, they were telling the truth about something that actually happened to them personally, rather than telling a story secondhand.