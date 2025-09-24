Prince William flew to Balmoral to spend a few days alone with his father?

The Prince and Princess of Wales went to Balmoral in August. No one really knows when they arrived or when they left, but I would assume that they spent at least three or four days there, which is a pretty typical annual visit for them. They tend to arrange their Balmoral visits to fall on a weekend so that they can be photographed heading to church (Crathie Kirk), which is also something of an annual tradition. This year, just after the Waleses’ Balmoral trip, Buckingham Palace really let loose on William, saying flat-out that William is work-shy and Charles had no idea why William and Kate refused to attend the V-J Day events, and oh by the way, Charles didn’t even see or speak to William and Kate when they were in Scotland. Then Charles met with Prince Harry and the stories got even worse for William. Ol’ Peggington is still trying to crawl out of the month-long bad newscycle. And this is how it begins:
Wills jetted off for some father-and-son time with the King at Balmoral following his Southport visit. The Prince of Wales, 43, was seen arriving at Aberdeen airport later yesterday [Tuesday]. It came as he vowed to support the Southport victims’ families during his emotional trip with Kate.
Sources say William spent several days at Balmoral with the King at the same time last year and it is a fixture in the calendar. Charles, 76, is based at his Scottish residence until the end of September.
[Transcribed from The Sun’s report]
Sure. Maybe. Who knows? It’s funny that there are no photos of William’s arrival in Aberdeen, right? It’s bad news either way – either paparazzi don’t care enough to track William’s movements, or William is so secretive, he managed to conceal his movements thoroughly. I don’t think he concealed his movements – this piece of news was clearly sent out to one of William’s media allies at The Sun. Willy wants people to know about it, or he wants people to believe it. It certainly fuels some conspiracies though, and it reminded me of how William regularly lies about his family members, even going so far as to forge their names on statements. Is he really spending a few days with his father? I’m really asking.
London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales and other senior members of the Royal Family. The coffin is carried to the hearse. Mourners, including members of the Royal Family, are seen paying their respects as the coffin is carried out and into the hears, then departing from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.
-
-
17/09/2025. Windsor , United Kingdom. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump with King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton , the Prince and Princess of Wales, at Windsor Castle for the start of their State Visit to the United Kingdom.
STATE VISIT BY THE PRESIDENT AND FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.The President and First Lady will join The King and Queen, and The Prince and Princess of Wales, in a Carriage Procession through the Windsor estate, towards the Castle
Wales, in a Carriage Procession through the Windsor estate, towards the Castle
Southport, UK, 23 September 2025: Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Churchtown Primary School, in continued support of the Southport community affected by the July 2024 attack that killed three young girls, in Southport.
Southport, UK, 23 September 2025: Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Churchtown Primary School, in continued support of the Southport community affected by the July 2024 attack that killed three young girls, in Southport.
Southport, UK, 23 September 2025: Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Churchtown Primary School, in continued support of the Southport community affected by the July 2024 attack that killed three young girls, in Southport.
Southport, UK, 23 September 2025: Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit Churchtown Primary School, in continued support of the Southport community affected by the July 2024 attack that killed three young girls, in Southport.
The Prince and Princess of Wales walk to attend the state banquet for US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Farnborough Road Infant and Junior School in Birkdale, Southport, where Elsie Dot Stancombe was a pupil, to speak to teachers about how the school was impacted by the Southport attack in 2024, and the support the infant and associated junior school has given to pupils, staff and the local community.
Where: Southport, United Kingdom
When: 23 Sep 2025
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Southport, United Kingdom
When: 23 Sep 2025
woah, the big foto is really fotoshopped to death.
maybe you can do a post on the dawson’s creek reunion? I would prefer to read about that instead of those two lazy grifters.
No one really cares Willie. A day late and a dollar short.
Take that Harold, you only got 55 minutes and stale cake whilst I got four days, plenty of tweed and piping hot haggis because papa is MINE!
Ugh. Can you imagine spending 4 days with the whiny Tampon King of Self Pity? Kill me now. 55 minutes is just plenty.
Harry got alone time with Pa therefore Peggy must be seen to get MORE alone time with PA.
Peggy is 43 years old.
You’re probably right about this.
The timing sure comes across that this is exactly what happened, but Peggy is lazy enough to just release the briefing and not actually have left his home. I am highly doubtful that this Scotland reunion happened at all.
It was a Zoom call that lasted for three days! It happened I tell ya, it did!
Yeah, no. He’s not stirred at all from his footie forums.
This is KP propaganda because people are seeing the public snubbing of Workshy by Chuck, and contrasting it with Harry’s meeting.
Bully Idle is trash, he acts like trash in public, and the royalists are over there arguing about which shade of lipstick will look better on this royal pig.
Spoiler alert: they all still make Bully Idle look like the pig he is.
So I’m guessing this is to counter the ‘Charles and William are at odds’ narrative. Really? 🤷🏽♀️
The dysfunction of the Windsor family is off the charts. Can’t connect at the Windsor Castle in England so let’s fly out to Scotland and connect at the Balmoral Castle instead. 🤷🏽♀️
William went to Balmoral to get in some hunting before stag season ends in mid-October. Fixed it for them.
This just makes me think Chucky is closer to the end than they’re telling us
Hope we’re wrong, FWIW, but I’m thinking that too.
I’ve found it odd the way W&K are suddenly being pushed out on joint engagements, solo trips to one-up Harry (or to attempt to) I can understand. But the gruesome two-some are suddenly everywhere. Together.
Hope it’s just one having to support the other, and nothing more alarming.
I agree KP gave this information to the Sun. I’m sure they’re going to be follow up briefings about William putting his foot down and demanding that Charles do something about Andrew and Fergie and Harry and Meghan.
Oh come on! If this were to be true Peg and his childish mind would have made sure that he was seen arriving and leaving 5 days later.
I think if he is at Balmoral, its because he was ordered there by Charles. If Charles and William couldn’t be bothered to get together when they were both there in August and they even attended DIFFERENT SERVICES, then I doubt this is a happy father-son reunion. I think Charles summoned him to light a fire under his ass.
IF William is there, I’m betting Charles is taking walks and foraging, assuming he’s feeling fit enough to do so, and William is in another space entirely as their people coordinate a time for them to have tea or dinner in the same room for short periods of time. I don’t think Charles wants to spend much time around William while William is being a raging monster about Harry or whatever else they get on about. But that’s just my guess. Charles may want to light a fire under William but ideally he wants to do it without spending too much time with him. Part of that is William’s anger issues and part of it is Charles just preferring to spend his time…foraging or reading or who knows.
They’re certainly not having a warm cuddly gab session or anything, lol.
And who knows, maybe William is there with friends for hunting and Charles is just foraging at Birkhall. They might not even see each other.
I agree with this. The general public is now noticing how little Willnot is working and how frequently he’s vacationing on lavish yachts and private jets. It also looks particularly bad with Harry making charity appearances in the UK/Ukraine and flying all the way from California to do so! Chuck has finally had enough. What took so long?
Kind of funny to think Charles has summoned William for a bollocking. (Oh to be a fly on the wall at THAT meeting). It’s far too late though, now that even the Mail is hanging William out to dry.
And it’s nothing to do with Harry. William only has himself for the mess he’s got himself into. His chronic laziness has finally caught up with him.
That was my first thought, too. Not just to light a fire under his ass, but also to slap him upside the head – “Stop acting like you can’t wait for me to die.”
Oh how I would LOVE if Charles decided to show up in London just to counter this obviously planted story.
If William went to Balmoral it’s with the sole intent to scream at his father, demanding that he never meet with Harry again and throw Andrew and Fergie out of the family and Royal Lodge immediately.
That’s it.
If William screams at his father I hope Charles calls his bluff, meets with Harry again, appears with him at Invictus 100 days to go (or one year to go?), goes to the Invictus Games and completely destroys William by flying to California, without Camilla, to visit Harry at home. Go for it Charles, throw your support behind the son who loves you, who has integrity, a work ethic and an impactful future ahead of him. It’s too late for William.
Doesn’t Charles come down to London mid-week, every week, for treatment? So how much overlap will Charles and William really have at Balmoral?
My money is on a hunting party at Balmoral this week. Odds are that Hugh Grosvenor and others also went through that airport.
Wormtongue whispering in a dying Theoden’s ear about not letting the younger son back.
Maybe his father wants to cut his allowance??
Or maybe his father wants to remind him who is king and who makes the decisions about the Yorks until he is dead and buried!
Judyb: the heir to throne gets the Duchy of Cornwall income. Charles can do nothing about that.
I’m confused. This multi-day trip is happening when school is in session. Is Kate doing the school run by herself? Putting them to bed by herself? Hasn’t the KP messaging been that doing it solo is impossible and that’s why they both can’t work more during the school year?
My thoughts exactly. Have we not been endlessly lectured to that the Wales children must have two parents available to them at all times in order for the Wales to have any hope of having even the slightest chance at being well adjusted adults?
My bet is it involves how to deal with Andrew and Fergie.
Is it at “fixture”? Last year he was supporting his wife through cancer treatment, we were told, and certainly it’s just the beginning of the school year for the children the other years. Truly, how often does this man actually sleep at Adelaide Cottage?
Truly, how often does this man actually sleep at Adelaide Cottage?” William doesn’t live there!
Somehow I just imagined Will stomping on his father’s bedraggled body for the entire four days. Will is a rage monster. He attacked his brother. What’s to prevent him from attacking his old, sick father? Was there security there?
Look at the header picture of him. He can’t even smile right. His teeth look clenched and he seems tied up in knots. Shark teeth without the points. Never trust a man who smiles like this.
Yep, zoom in and it’s obvious that his smile doesn’t make it to his eyes. Fake smile, tight grimace. This boy is wound tighter than a box spring.