Prince William flew to Balmoral to spend a few days alone with his father?

The Prince and Princess of Wales went to Balmoral in August. No one really knows when they arrived or when they left, but I would assume that they spent at least three or four days there, which is a pretty typical annual visit for them. They tend to arrange their Balmoral visits to fall on a weekend so that they can be photographed heading to church (Crathie Kirk), which is also something of an annual tradition. This year, just after the Waleses’ Balmoral trip, Buckingham Palace really let loose on William, saying flat-out that William is work-shy and Charles had no idea why William and Kate refused to attend the V-J Day events, and oh by the way, Charles didn’t even see or speak to William and Kate when they were in Scotland. Then Charles met with Prince Harry and the stories got even worse for William. Ol’ Peggington is still trying to crawl out of the month-long bad newscycle. And this is how it begins:

Wills jetted off for some father-and-son time with the King at Balmoral following his Southport visit. The Prince of Wales, 43, was seen arriving at Aberdeen airport later yesterday [Tuesday]. It came as he vowed to support the Southport victims’ families during his emotional trip with Kate. Sources say William spent several days at Balmoral with the King at the same time last year and it is a fixture in the calendar. Charles, 76, is based at his Scottish residence until the end of September.

[Transcribed from The Sun’s report]

Sure. Maybe. Who knows? It’s funny that there are no photos of William’s arrival in Aberdeen, right? It’s bad news either way – either paparazzi don’t care enough to track William’s movements, or William is so secretive, he managed to conceal his movements thoroughly. I don’t think he concealed his movements – this piece of news was clearly sent out to one of William’s media allies at The Sun. Willy wants people to know about it, or he wants people to believe it. It certainly fuels some conspiracies though, and it reminded me of how William regularly lies about his family members, even going so far as to forge their names on statements. Is he really spending a few days with his father? I’m really asking.

Lots to talk about. I’m sure they get on much better than some recent reports suggest. #KingCharles #PrinceWilliam pic.twitter.com/jxTI7zsEAk — phil dampier (@phildampier) September 24, 2025