“Emily Blunt wore a surprisingly great David Koma this week” links

For the UK premiere of The Smashing Machine, Emily Blunt wore a great David Koma dress & swiss-dot tights. [Go Fug Yourself]
Taylor Swift will appear on the Tonight Show in two weeks. [Seriously OMG]
Demi Moore at the Gucci show. [RCFA]
Tennis player Felix Auger Aliassime got married! [Just Jared]
Emma Watson’s feelings on J.K. Rowling. [Socialite Life]
Greta Lee is still serving. [LaineyGossip]
Leonardo DiCaprio’s career of vulnerability. [Pajiba]
I would watch a show about lesbian space crimes. [OMG Blog]
Leida Margaretha’s new felony charges. [Starcasm]
Are y’all watching the Ryder Cup? [Hollywood Life]
Just Dance Vance: Stop calling me a Nazi! [Buzzfeed]

  1. Eurydice says:
    September 26, 2025 at 12:38 pm

    I don’t know – that dress seems conflicted to me. Like, let’s cover up the hands and neck, but make it super short and backless, and then tack on a giant train with the leftover fabric. And something weird is going on in the bust area. But I love the color.

  2. Wash says:
    September 26, 2025 at 12:40 pm

    Emily Blunt looks spectacular. The dot hose is what really sells it.

  3. ThatGirlThere says:
    September 26, 2025 at 1:04 pm

    Emily looks beautiful. Dwayne looks…

    After reading some of his NTY puff piece profile, I’m even more nauseated by him.

  4. Miquel says:
    September 26, 2025 at 1:26 pm

    damn…what the hell has she done to her face…

  5. Snarkle says:
    September 26, 2025 at 1:49 pm

    Granted, I have bad vision, but I thought this was Megan Fox

  6. Boo says:
    September 26, 2025 at 1:50 pm

    I’m distracted by her bolt-ons and her cheeks. But the tights are lovely.

    • Truejune55 says:
      September 26, 2025 at 1:54 pm

      The boobs are new, right? It’s a strange look with that style of dress.

    • North of Boston says:
      September 26, 2025 at 2:49 pm

      Most of the tights are lovely … but is the toe area a different color?

      Or do the tights end at the arch of her foot like those fingerless mittens, but for feet?

    • mightymolly says:
      September 26, 2025 at 6:45 pm

      Right? I scrolled through the “she looks lovely” comments and thought I was missing something. The tights are lovely. I wore that style in my 20s, but the numerous obvious tweaks are distracting.

  7. Nikki says:
    September 26, 2025 at 1:57 pm

    I love Emily Blunt, but I don’t like the dress. The neckline higher in the middle looks uncomfortable and it looks like she has it on backwards. The sleeves too long, blechh.

  8. Thinking says:
    September 26, 2025 at 2:48 pm

    I shouldn’t judge as it’s her choice, but I’m surprised she went towards this much of a makeover…

    She’s still not particularly old to want to tweak everything so soon.

  9. Jaded says:
    September 26, 2025 at 3:09 pm

    She needs to leave her gorgeous face alone and what has she done with her boobs??

  10. Peanut Butter says:
    September 26, 2025 at 3:16 pm

    Emily Blunt’s dress and tights are perfection. I love that color on her.

  11. Pam says:
    September 26, 2025 at 3:43 pm

    Yep…she definitely got her boobs done! So obvious!

  12. Mandragora says:
    September 26, 2025 at 6:41 pm

    Emily Blunt should sue both whoever put her in that appalling frock and whoever’s made her face look like a bargain basement Real Housewife.

    Honestly would never have recognised her without the caption.

