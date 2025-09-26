“Emily Blunt wore a surprisingly great David Koma this week” links

For the UK premiere of The Smashing Machine, Emily Blunt wore a great David Koma dress & swiss-dot tights. [Go Fug Yourself]
Taylor Swift will appear on the Tonight Show in two weeks. [Seriously OMG]
Demi Moore at the Gucci show. [RCFA]
Tennis player Felix Auger Aliassime got married! [Just Jared]
Emma Watson’s feelings on J.K. Rowling. [Socialite Life]
Greta Lee is still serving. [LaineyGossip]
Leonardo DiCaprio’s career of vulnerability. [Pajiba]
I would watch a show about lesbian space crimes. [OMG Blog]
Leida Margaretha’s new felony charges. [Starcasm]
Are y’all watching the Ryder Cup? [Hollywood Life]
Just Dance Vance: Stop calling me a Nazi! [Buzzfeed]
I don’t know – that dress seems conflicted to me. Like, let’s cover up the hands and neck, but make it super short and backless, and then tack on a giant train with the leftover fabric. And something weird is going on in the bust area. But I love the color.
Emily Blunt looks spectacular. The dot hose is what really sells it.
Emily looks beautiful. Dwayne looks…
After reading some of his NTY puff piece profile, I’m even more nauseated by him.
damn…what the hell has she done to her face…
It saddens me to see this…..
Looks like the Botox glow.
And the fake boobs. She’s such a beautiful woman, why did she think all this was necessary?
She looks like Georgina Chapman. Also, boob job?
Granted, I have bad vision, but I thought this was Megan Fox
I’m distracted by her bolt-ons and her cheeks. But the tights are lovely.
The boobs are new, right? It’s a strange look with that style of dress.
I’m surprised she chose implants so large for her petite frame.
Most of the tights are lovely … but is the toe area a different color?
Or do the tights end at the arch of her foot like those fingerless mittens, but for feet?
Right? I scrolled through the “she looks lovely” comments and thought I was missing something. The tights are lovely. I wore that style in my 20s, but the numerous obvious tweaks are distracting.
I love Emily Blunt, but I don’t like the dress. The neckline higher in the middle looks uncomfortable and it looks like she has it on backwards. The sleeves too long, blechh.
I shouldn’t judge as it’s her choice, but I’m surprised she went towards this much of a makeover…
She’s still not particularly old to want to tweak everything so soon.
She needs to leave her gorgeous face alone and what has she done with her boobs??
Emily Blunt’s dress and tights are perfection. I love that color on her.
Yep…she definitely got her boobs done! So obvious!
Emily Blunt should sue both whoever put her in that appalling frock and whoever’s made her face look like a bargain basement Real Housewife.
Honestly would never have recognised her without the caption.