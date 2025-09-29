Miley Cyrus says she’s both a morning and a night person



I do not find the act of waking up in the morning to be gentle or peaceful in any way. Rather, the sound of my alarm sets in motion a somewhat tragic sequence in which I revolt at the very idea of consciousness and grapple with processing my surroundings as alertness ramps up, regretfully. The guttural shock of the wakening plays out in true Groundhog Day fashion, as if each morning were the first morning. This all sounds exceedingly negative and I used to beat myself up about it until I better understood that there legitimately are morning and night people and that most of the world operates on morning people hours. Hey world, stop trying to fit my square peg in the round hole of am hours!! All that preamble to discuss a new interview with Miley Cyrus where she says she swings both ways, identifying as both a morning and night person. So… she’s an awake person. But she readily admits that she leans towards the morning side, and described waking up in the morning with a zeal that I can only dream about.

Miley Cyrus has a zest for life. In a Wednesday, Sept. 24 interview with Vogue to promote her new Maybelline campaign, the “Malibu” singer got candid about her sleep schedule. “I’m a morning person and unfortunately I’m kind of a night person too,” Cyrus, 32, said. She added, “If I were one or the other, I’m a morning person. I am in the best mood the second that my eyes are open, and it’s unbearable for anyone else around.” In the past, Cyrus said, she would get “frustrated” with her friends who would sleep for too long. “Now I realize that turning on the way that I do is as hard for them as it is for me to turn off,” she explained. Though she has a lot of energy in the morning, the “Flowers” songstress said her coffee is “an absolute must.” “Today I’m a weirdo that did a cold brew and used regular, degular milk, no special processed thing from the tree. It is just from a regular old cow,” Cyrus said. Elsewhere in the interview, she opened up about the joys of organizing different areas of her life. “I am joyful when I’m organizing and cleaning — it never feels like a task to me,” the “Angels Like You” singer told the outlet. “Everything I do in my life is a little bit intense, but it has to be holistic. And that’s why my eras, they’re not a costume, they’re actually like a metamorphosis or a true evolution for me personally.” She continued, “I’ve even gained the name Queen of Pristine because in every corner, every drawer, every friendship, every family dynamic, everything is just getting an upgrade in the cleanup.”

[From People]

“I am joyful when I’m organizing and cleaning — it never feels like a task to me.” Oh come on, now you’re just rubbing it in, Miley! Is it possible to be that jazzed about cleaning, outside of being a Disney princess with a menagerie of rodents on hand to assist and sing back up? I guess it really is, in which case I’ll have what she’s having! Not that I want to relinquish my status as a night owl, never! (And speaking of, Miley doesn’t really elaborate here on her night person tendencies.) But anyway, yeah, it would be nice to begin the day like Miley, “in the best mood,” and keep it going throughout so that even housework brings me joy. In Miley’s case, maybe she’s born with it… Which is my flawless segue into her Maybelline campaign! She was just unveiled as their new global spokesperson, and she even wrote a song for it, called “Maybe It’s.” The song obviously plays with the beauty brand’s longtime slogan “Maybe it’s Maybelline.” The whole thing is cute! Or maybe I should say “pristine.”

