Prince William & Kate’s Forest Lodge move has cut off access to a huge park

In August, we learned that the Prince and Princess of Wales would be moving into their fifth “forever home,” Forest Lodge. Forest Lodge is located on the massive royal Windsor estate, but it’s far away from the Windsor Castle security complex, the alleged “ring of steel,” so the mansion needed its own security upgrades to make it suitable for the heir and the heir’s heir. Incidentally, William and Kate made a big deal about how they were paying for Forest Lodge’s renovations, but the taxpayers are the ones paying for the security upgrades. So what do the upgrades entail? Well, part of Windsor Great Park will now be off-limits to peasants who paid to access the park.
Prince William and Kate will be protected by a huge no-go area banning locals from land near their new home. CCTV cameras, massive fencing and landscaping will keep trespassers away from eight-bed Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park, Berks. Fed-up dog walkers were given their marching orders from the area near William and Kate’s “forever home” and said the Home Office closure of a car park and loss of access is a “kick in the teeth”.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 43, and children George, 12, Charlotte, ten, and Louis, seven, will be protected by a no-go zone around eight-bedroom Forest Lodge. A car park and gate access to Windsor Great Park, which locals forked out £110 a year to use, shut for good at 7pm. Trespassers on the land will face arrest under the Home Office plans. The area covers around 150 acres and has a 2.3-mile perimeter which is set to be signposted warning people not to enter.
Contractors were seen driving the last fence posts into the ground yesterday as Windsor Half Marathon participants ran past. An order read: “Due to the pending designation of part of the Great Park as an exclusion area, access via Cranbourne Gate will permanently cease.”
Some residents were annoyed but accepted the royals’ security was of utmost importance. Mechanical engineer Tom Bunn, 32, often parks at the gate to take nine-year-old pooch Mr Brown on a walk through the fields near Forest Lodge. Tom, from Maidenhead, Berks, said: “Obviously it’s disappointing as my dog loves it here. We come here every couple of weeks and we’re going to have to find somewhere else now for him to get the miles in. But I completely understand the safety of William, Kate and their family is paramount so we should make sure they can live happily here.”
A woman, from nearby Winkfield, said: “Many of us have been walking our dogs here for 20 years so to be told we can’t any more is a kick in the teeth. We pay annually towards the upkeep of a park but we are no longer going to be allowed to use part of it. They’ve only given us a few days’ notice to say this section of forest is closing for ever. Now I’ll need to get in my car to drive further afield to take my dog for a walk.”
Locals had been able to apply to hold keys to Cranbourne Gate if they lived within half a mile.
[From The Sun]
No, I would be absolutely furious if I paid for access to the park and suddenly Tweedlekeen and Tweedledum’s need for yet another mansion meant that I no longer had access. I would sue! I know British people are not as litigious as Americans, but WTF? They paid for access!! It also sounds like the people who paid for park privileges might not have guaranteed access at another gate, right? Like, they have to “apply.” All because Kate needed a new wig room! All because Peggy wants to be a work-from-home king who counts tweets as work.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: LONDON, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
Go and reconnect with nay-cha, but don’t do it near our 5th house, please!
Nature is MINE! The park is MINE!
“L’État, c’est moi”
(I am the state)
~ William, the absolutist prince, echoing his namesake Louis XIV, the absolute monarch (Louis is Bulliam’s 4th given name)
Seems like they will have their own ‘garden of Eden’ estate like their US in-laws. 🤦🏽♀️
Jealousy steals one’s happiness. 🤷🏽♀️
William: Look at my estate…it’s huge…way bigger than ‘Harold’s’
Kate: I love nature…it’s perfect for me.
UK Taxpayers: 👀
I read that there is also a tennis court for Charlotte and Kate.
They really are pissing off the taxpayers that fund their luxury lifestyle. I’m sure all the security and fencing is to make sure you don’t see who DOESNT live there.
Exactly.
I can tell these guys are really smart, isn’t that a loss of an income generating revenue stream. i bet the locals council tax is going to go up for the up keep of the grounds and Park
Tim Bunn sounds like they were made up to soften the criticism from the other ” unnamed” woman and the fact that people paid for access. Why exactly is it more important that they are safe? When they looked at new ” forever” homes didn’t security suitability get assessed in that moment? Are we to believe they don’t rigorously check schools, events, parks, and homes before the Wales’ show up let alone commit to living there? We’re to believe that none of these issues with the gates, being outside the ring of steel, needing people to move out of their homes, and having to revoke paid access is being found out now and not just something they didn’t give a crap about. I swear these two are behaving like public sentiment CAN’T turn against them.
Right…..all of this had to be known before W&K decided to move to FL. They just didn’t care. Their entitlement is off the charts.
And isn’t Anmer directly adjacent to a public parking lot for the local church or something? Why do they NEED more space at Windsor than they have at Anmer?
Ohhh, we called it here in the comments. A lot of us said no way when we heard that the house could be seen from a hill and the logical solution is that parts of the park and walking areas would be cut-off from the public. And here we are. Un-f-cking-belivable. That’s the future King and Queen. Charging the public for their security while taking away public space for their 5th home or whatever. Will these people even be reimbursed for that 110 pounds?
I think you should go with tweedledome instead of dum for his shiny balding noggin.
The move to the Lodge seems like a really bad idea on many levels. Even the history of the place sounds awful. It’s making me think of The Shining. Imagine moving your family some place where there was once violence. I think it’s a bad omen. I’m just superstitious like that. I see Kate unraveling there in isolation. Eek.
If she was to be in isolation, yes. But can’t you see the ghastly Middletons moving in with her?
Wow, that’s really sh***y! I had really hoped that they weren’t as bad as painted by the media, but this is just arrogant.
Wow so they are going to have 150 acres of private woods around them?
It sounds to me like Kate was tired of having an inferior house to Pippa so had to go and get as much land around her as Pippa has. Her house is also 150 acres and kicked everyone out. Kate cannot be outdone by her upper middle class sister!
They’re building that pool as we speak. Which sure, build a pool. But build a pool while kicking the public of the surrounding land. Gross.
Undoubtedly true, Miss Scarlett and Jais. My question is how long will ‘they’ aka KM actually stay there? The average so far between moves is three or four years……
Wait, I want to make sure I am reading this right. They are creating a 2.3 mile perimeter around W&Ks new house and cutting off 150 ACRES from the public?? So does that mean William and Kate will essentially have a 150 acre estate in the great park?
I mean I get maybe restricting access immediately around their house or something but this seems less about safety and more about not wanting the public to be able to catch so much as a glimpse of them.
If only they had had a house on secure grounds where access was already restricted. Oh wait…..
Yep! Their very own 150 acre private estate.
Peasants be darned!
This is a crazy when there are secure estates already set up for security.
Also I hope the people paying for access at least get their money back.
I think the math is wrong. A 2.3 mile diameter perimeter centered on their house is going to be way more than 150 acres. Example: one section of land in the western states is one square mile–one mile by one mile–and is 160 acres in size. (The stuff you learn working as an archaeologist. 🙂)
Y’all, I’m so embarrassed! I was thinking about this as I was driving into work–a section, one-mile square, is 640 acres not 160! 🤦♀️. 160 acres is a quarter-section. Sigh. Anyhoo, the math still ain’t mathing: a no-go area centered on Forest Lodge, whether a circle 2.3 miles in diameter or a circle 2.3 miles in radius, is still going to be way more than 150 acres.
150 acres is the size of a small farm. This will never go back to the public, and the family won’t need it once Charles dies. So we have a downsized do-nothing monarchy with even more land.
The ‘family’ will still need it when Charles goes, Isabella, because it’s for KM not W&K.
At what point it’ll become public knowledge is another matter, but KM will be there for good.
But then when Charles passes, won’t the BM make a thing about the whole family moving into Windsor Castle and thus letting FL go? It would be put up for lease again bc the Wales are actually leasing it. If it doesn’t go up for lease, wouldn’t that create questions of why they’re holding onto it once they have WC? And listen I can believe those questions will just be brushed off.
This is nuts! I live on a 20 acre property, which is hugely private and larger than the White House complex in Washington. If security was a concern, the authorities could easily establish a perimeter around that. More than 200 acres is overkill. Since those with access already pay and register, there is no reason authorities could run a security check on them and let them continue to use it with no additional inconvenience. Amazing what the Brits let the royals get away with for no good reason.
I don’t believe William will live in that house.
I expect the huge security perimeter is to ensure no one can confirm that.
Well, they can’t take over anybody else’s country – all that’s left is taking it from their own people.
Is their PR Team working with Graham Smith?
That’s bigger than the exclusion zone around Sandringham, Balmoral or Highgrove. Homes of the actual monarch.
Lordy when you put it that way….
that’s why I said above that I don’t think this is about security, but about keeping the peasants from getting too close. If it was security, we would see similar zones around other royal homes and we don’t. We know that was part of why they hated 1A – they felt too exposed. They really don’t want any interaction with the public.
Yeah its like the massive hedge in KP – to hide all the coming and goings using the heli and to hide who ISN’T living and who is (clue: her mother). We know the Middletons often decamped to Amner for weeks at a time and am sure Ma has made herself comfortable in Adelaide Cottage.
William lives in the castle whenever he’s in Windsor – the question now is, where does he live the rest of the time?
Wow. I think the residents need to challenge this because there is zero need for an exclusion zone that big when Windsor castle is right there.
They could easily do security checks for the people who want to access that gate. This is massive greed.
I don’t know what exclusion zone means in security terms, but in general, according to Google, it’s not true that Forest Lodge will have more acreage around it than Sandringham, Balmoral or Highgrove:
–Sandringham is a 20,000 acre estate (including presumably Anmer). Sandringham House itself has 200 acres
–Balmoral is a 50,000 acre estate that does not include Birhkhall
–Birkhall separately has its own 53,000 acre estate
–The Windsor Castle Estate is 16,000 acres including Windsor Great Park. Although Royal Lodge and Forest Lodge are outside the so-called “ring of steel” of the main security perimeter, their acreage is counted in the 16,000
–Highgrove is a “over 1,000 acre estate” (I love how it’s kept vague, but I imagine you’d find specifics in Duchy of Cornwall estate annual reports before William took it over and stopped nearly all reporting)
The exclusion zone refers to this 2.5 mile perimeter around the estate. Not the total acreage. You can get much closer than 2.5 miles to all the estates I listed. It’s not like you can walk up and ring the doorbell but it’s nothing like what Will and Kate are asking for.
And that’s not even counting the fact that those estate and/or their gardens are open to the public at various times for tours.
Woman who touts the healing power of nature bars her subjects from experiencing said nature. Brilliant optics.
🎯
Yep. That’s it in a nutshell.
Once again Harry is being used as a deflection from scrutiny over how much this workshy couple are costing us whilst they inconvenience others. Is any of this necessary if they are ahem, shortly to get another upgrade to a castle in a couple of years time?
Kate looks so smug in those photos. She really is a garbage human being. I feel for Charlotte having a mom like her.
Those photos crack me up. I think the weight of the wig shifted on her head & it was in danger of falling forward to completely cover her face, so she had to hold her head back, chin up & keep it there.
The Caucasity of these two selfish assholes is off the f chart. When will the British people finally realize that these two are seriously taking the piss and revolt?
I’m glad Winkfield woman spoke out. I’d be furious, too.
It’s easy for that Tom Bunn to be magnanimous — if indeed Tom Bunn exists — because he said he only uses the park every couple of weeks. Plus, he comes across as the kind of forelock-tugging, not-for-the-likes-of-us Brit whose obsequiousness keeps the monarchy from being toppled.
The tabloids are notorious for asking leading questions. It’s quite possible they said, “but don’t you agree the children and Catherine and William need to be protected and need security? Isn’t that understandable?” Assuming he even exists.
ISTG, is Tom Bunn even a real person is such a valid question. What was the name of that British civil servant in Greece giving quotes? Was she even real?
Off topic from this particular post but just still amazed every time I see these pictures how much she looks completely doped to the gills. You can’t always make assumptions from a photo but it’s 100% obvious in these photos that there was something hinky going on that day, substance-wise.
And working so hard to keep her wig on straight.
It’s merely to hide that William does not live there and that Ma Middleton is around too much. Much easier to hide comings and goings if you can’t even see the house through binoculars.
Don’t they understand that a 10 year old needs her own private tennis court?