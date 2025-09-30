The Scrubs cast reunited for their first table read for the reboot



Early last December, Variety reported that there were talks of a Scrubs reunion. Then, throughout the year, we got periodic updates, mainly about the cast, which included news that Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke had signed on to return. We also learned that original showrunner Bill Lawrence was only going to be involved as an executive producer (he’s busy with other projects) and that the reboot’s premise would be, ”JD & Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time- medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.”

Now, we have a script! Not only is there a script, but five of the original cast members recently met for a table read. Braff, Faison, Chalke, Judy Reyes (Nurse Carla Espinosa), and John C. McGinley (Dr. Cox) posed for a picture with Lawrence. There’s no other word on who else is coming back or any announcement about new cast members. We also don’t have any further plot details. But, the production wheels are officially in motion!

Five cast members from the beloved medical sitcom reunited with series creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence for the first table read of the show’s upcoming ABC revival. The costars and creator posed for a photo together to commemorate the show’s production moving forward. The pic included Zach Braff, who played Dr. John “J.D.” Dorian on the original show; Sarah Chalke, who portrayed J.D.’s love interest Dr. Elliot Reid; and Donald Faison, the actor behind J.D.’s bestie, Dr. Christopher Turk. All three of those performers are series regulars and executive producers for the revival. Also pictured were Judy Reyes, who played head nurse (and Turk’s love interest) Carla Espinosa on the original show, and John C. McGinley, who portrayed J.D.’s mentor Perry Cox. Reyes and McGinley will be guest stars on the revival. The Scrubs revival is set to premiere in 2026.

I know that there are a lot of mixed feelings out there about this reboot. I have them too, but I like the idea of the OG doctors being mentors for new doctors. It’s a good way to bring it full circle. We shall see. I also got a little excited by the picture of Braff, Chalke, Faison, Reyes, and McGinley together. I wonder if we’ll also get appearances from Neil Flynn (the Janitor) and Christa Miller (who played Jordan Sullivan, is married to Bill Lawrence, and is currently starring in Shrinking.) Ken Jenkins (Dr. Kelso) is 85 and retired, so I wouldn’t blame him if he decided to opt out, and of course, poor Sam Lloyd (Ted) passed in 2020.

I’m actually more curious about who the new cast members will be. Will we get unknown actors or will they go with actors that have some name recognition? It will probably be a hybrid a la The Paper, which I liked more than I expected to. It wasn’t perfect but I enjoyed it enough to 100% watch a second season. Dropping all of the episodes at once for binging was the right call. Anyway, as far as the Scrubs reboot goes, put me down into the tentative column. Those early seasons of the show were so good, so I’m not writing it off by any means. I just need more information and a trailer to really hook me.

