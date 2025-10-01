Ariana Grande’s Instagram Stories spurred a response from the Trump White House

Ariana Grande might be a controversy-prone marriage-wrecker, but one good thing about her is that she absolutely loathes Donald Trump and his cult followers. She’s always supported Democrats and she’s always voted for Democrats. Well, on Sunday, Ariana posted a message to her IG Stories (which I’ve included at the end of the post) where she reposted a series of questions to Maga cultists: are you getting everything you were promised, has your life gotten better under Trump? It was the kind of semi-viral post which tons of Democrats will repost and retweet. So it was weird that Ariana’s IG Story repost garnered a reaction from the White House Deputy Press Secretary. These people have nothing better to do than stalk Ariana’s Instagram and issue thin-skinned statements?
Ariana Grande received a direct statement from the White House after the pop singer called out supporters of the Trump administration. On Sunday night, Grande reshared a post to her Instagram that criticized the Trump administration for its ongoing ICE raids and transphobic rhetoric, as well as other threats to democracy.
The post was written by activist Matt Bernstein as a “check-in” for Trump supporters. The paragraph concludes with the following question: “It’s been 250 days. Now that immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed, now that trans people have been blamed for virtually everything and live in fear, now that free speech is on the brink of collapse for us all — has your life gotten better?”
In a statement provided to Entertainment Weekly, White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai responded to Grande directly. The statement utilized Grande’s song titles — including “Save Your Tears,” “Just Like Magic” and “Get Well Soon.”
“Save your tears, Ariana. Because President Trump’s actions ended Joe Biden’s inflation crisis and are bringing in trillions in new investment,” Desai said.
“He even signed an executive order just like magic that paved the way for the FTC to crack down on Ticketmaster for ripping off Ariana Grande’s concert-going fans. Get well soon, Ariana!”
Desai makes reference to the Federal Trade Commission’s recent lawsuit aimed at Live Nation and Ticketmaster that claims the entities misled consumers about resale ticket prices. This suit comes a month after it sued a ticket resale company Key Investment Group and affiliated companies including Epic Seats and Totally Tix LLC, alleging that it used illegal methods to secure tickets and resell them at inflated rates for popular concerts, including Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour.
“Trump’s actions ended Joe Biden’s inflation crisis…” We’re still in an inflation crisis, grocery prices have never been higher, unemployment is going up and the Trump recession will hit a major inflection point in the coming weeks and months. The Trump economy is devastating for Americans, especially the working class and middle class. But Trumpers won’t acknowledge it. They’re living in their own little worlds where facts don’t matter and ignorance is bliss. That’s the real problem with Ariana’s repost – she meant it as a challenge, because it’s obvious to everyone else that this authoritarian takeover has been completely f–ked at every level, but the MAGA Cult really believes that things are “better” now. All of those farmers who voted for Trump only to see him destroy their industries? They don’t regret their votes. None of them are saying “maybe Democrats would have saved my farm.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Ariana’s IG.
That the WH made a statement at all is telling, but I’m not sure that constructing a press statement that uses three of Grande’s song titles is giving the right energy. It’s very, very tryhard.
Destroying the farmers so venture capitalists can buy all the farms.
Yes! Every farm failure puts money in JD Vance’s pocket. Disgusting. 🤢
I didn’t realize that statement was using her song titles, I was wondering why it sounded so weird. Unfortunately for humanity, a lot of people *do* think their lives are better for brown people being disappeared and trans people being villainized.
Good for Ariana! I know her personal life has been messy at best but I still think she’s super talented and overall, I like her.
It’s insane to watch the cultists claim that the cost of goods is coming down when there’s literally no evidence of that. Everything is getting more expensive because of the stupid tariffs. Everything. But these are the folks who will tell you it’s raining even as they piss on your leg.
I like her too and I really respect the fact that she’s saying something when I can’t think of another celebrity on her level who has called out Trump like this, at least not in my recent memory. While Taylor is running around with MAGA boot-lickers, I appreciate that Ariana is using her influence to call out this clown car of an administration.
I was not drinking coffee for some time, but I felt like making some. I almost fainted in the store when a bag of Starbuck’s ground coffee was $17. I got a lesser brand for $12.
Well, naturally the trump White House responded to a celebrity’s social media post. What would you expect them to be working on, avoiding a government shut down? That would be silly.
Can’t recommend Matt Bernstein’s content enough. He has a great podcast, too — “A Bit Fruity.”
Agreed! Glad the White House and hopefully maybe some Trumpers are seeing his content more now because of this
Inflation was already cooling under Biden. Now, many prices are worse than they ever were under Biden. Tariffs. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
The post was from Matt Bernstein, who has a podcast called A Bit Fruity. Highly recommend!!! He does really insightful culture analysis like “the tragedy of Grimes” and “the incoherent sexual politics of the right”. It’s worth your time!
It’s so embarrassing to be in this country where the so-called president has time to worry about pop stars opinions…
My husband and I have been mid to upper middle class for as long as we’ve been married. We have not changed our spending habits at all, as in we haven’t added new things that we are buying or services that we are using, and all of a sudden it’s like we can’t keep up with the bills. We have been married 22 years, have 3 children that we raised, were married through the 2007/2008 crisis and have not had this issue. The prices have gone up everywhere, on everything. I bought 5 things at my local supermarket chain and it was $108. I can’t get out of Trader Joe’s without spending at least $150 when I could get a cart worth of food for less than $100 six months ago. It seems to have happened very rapidly and our paychecks aren’t increasing with the inflation. My husband keeps getting the same measly increase every year and I have seen less clients in my business as they cut back on non-essential expenses. I am an interior designer and was sent an email from a large chain saying they were going to increase their prices by 30-40% as of today because of the tariffs.
I don’t know how you could be living in this country and not be feeling it in the wallet unless you are the .01%. The administration can keep lying but when it gets this bad there is no hiding from it.
I’m not really a fan but good for her…that’s always the question I want to ask MAGA’s because aside from those who have a lot of money in the stock market (inconceivably seeming to still do ok) everyone is complaining about the increase in groceries, car prices, etc., everyone seems perpetually stressed/depressed/angry and flabbergasted.
I work PT for a national retailer and we expect 4th quarter to be a disaster….folks are telling us they’re buying big ticket holiday items now because they are concerned about cost and availability. Doing markups the other day, a $40 OXO brand item went up $16, most in a similar price range went up anywhere from $6-$13.
Ugh, my MIL is maga. They blame the continued high prices on the fed refusing “to lower the rates” as if that means anything.