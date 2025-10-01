Ariana Grande’s Instagram Stories spurred a response from the Trump White House

Ariana Grande might be a controversy-prone marriage-wrecker, but one good thing about her is that she absolutely loathes Donald Trump and his cult followers. She’s always supported Democrats and she’s always voted for Democrats. Well, on Sunday, Ariana posted a message to her IG Stories (which I’ve included at the end of the post) where she reposted a series of questions to Maga cultists: are you getting everything you were promised, has your life gotten better under Trump? It was the kind of semi-viral post which tons of Democrats will repost and retweet. So it was weird that Ariana’s IG Story repost garnered a reaction from the White House Deputy Press Secretary. These people have nothing better to do than stalk Ariana’s Instagram and issue thin-skinned statements?

Ariana Grande received a direct statement from the White House after the pop singer called out supporters of the Trump administration. On Sunday night, Grande reshared a post to her Instagram that criticized the Trump administration for its ongoing ICE raids and transphobic rhetoric, as well as other threats to democracy. The post was written by activist Matt Bernstein as a “check-in” for Trump supporters. The paragraph concludes with the following question: “It’s been 250 days. Now that immigrants have been violently torn from their families and communities have been destroyed, now that trans people have been blamed for virtually everything and live in fear, now that free speech is on the brink of collapse for us all — has your life gotten better?” In a statement provided to Entertainment Weekly, White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai responded to Grande directly. The statement utilized Grande’s song titles — including “Save Your Tears,” “Just Like Magic” and “Get Well Soon.” “Save your tears, Ariana. Because President Trump’s actions ended Joe Biden’s inflation crisis and are bringing in trillions in new investment,” Desai said. “He even signed an executive order just like magic that paved the way for the FTC to crack down on Ticketmaster for ripping off Ariana Grande’s concert-going fans. Get well soon, Ariana!” Desai makes reference to the Federal Trade Commission’s recent lawsuit aimed at Live Nation and Ticketmaster that claims the entities misled consumers about resale ticket prices. This suit comes a month after it sued a ticket resale company Key Investment Group and affiliated companies including Epic Seats and Totally Tix LLC, alleging that it used illegal methods to secure tickets and resell them at inflated rates for popular concerts, including Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour.

[From Variety]

“Trump’s actions ended Joe Biden’s inflation crisis…” We’re still in an inflation crisis, grocery prices have never been higher, unemployment is going up and the Trump recession will hit a major inflection point in the coming weeks and months. The Trump economy is devastating for Americans, especially the working class and middle class. But Trumpers won’t acknowledge it. They’re living in their own little worlds where facts don’t matter and ignorance is bliss. That’s the real problem with Ariana’s repost – she meant it as a challenge, because it’s obvious to everyone else that this authoritarian takeover has been completely f–ked at every level, but the MAGA Cult really believes that things are “better” now. All of those farmers who voted for Trump only to see him destroy their industries? They don’t regret their votes. None of them are saying “maybe Democrats would have saved my farm.”