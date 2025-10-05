Duchess Meghan stepped out for the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week

In the past two years, there have been HUGE reshuffles at nearly every major fashion house. It’s a pretty crazy moment for fashionistas and people who study the fashion industry. During Paris Fashion Week, many of the new creative directors of the most recognizable brands in the world gave their debut collections. One of those new chief creatives? Pierpaolo Piccioli’s first-ever collection for Balenciaga after 16 years at Valentino.
The Duchess of Sussex loved wearing Piccioli’s Valentino designs, and on Saturday, she stepped out for her first-ever Paris Fashion Week to attend his debut collection with Balenciaga. I’m assuming that the Balenciaga team styled Meghan, because that’s how most of these “celebrity appearances” at fashion shows work – you get to wear something fresh from the runway and the designers’ stylists want everything to look on-theme. Meghan wore all-white – elegant white trousers, a billowy white button-down and a white cape. She also wore black pumps and carried a black bag. I’m assuming the shoes and bag are Balenciaga as well – Balenciaga has always done some majorly coveted handbags, and I hope they’re prepared for the Meghan Sussex bump. From Hello! Mag:
Meghan, who teased her arrival in the French capital with an Instagram story overlaid with the French track “Viens on essaie” by Vitaa and Julien Doré, was there “in support Pierpaolo Piccioli, who recently assumed the role of Creative Director for the House”, a spokesman for Meghan tells HELLO!.
“Over the years, the Duchess has worn a number of designs by Pierpaolo. They have worked closely together collaborating on design for key moments on the world stage. She has long admired his craftsmanship and modern elegance, and tonight was no different,” said the spokesman. “This evening reflects the culmination of many years of artistry and friendship, reflected in her support for his new creative chapter at Balenciaga.”
[From Hello]
Nice. As I’m writing this, I’ve completely avoided the British tabloid coverage of this. I assume that it will take them a good 12 hours to get their talking points from the palace. What else?? As Vogue pointed out, while this is Meghan’s first-ever appearance at Paris Fashion Week, in her pre-Sussex era, she attended shows at New York Fashion Week, including the runways for Tory Burch, Peter Som, Wes Gordon and Misha Nonoo. Meghan also ran into Anna Wintour at the show and Anna sounded very, very pleased to see Meghan in Paris. American Vogue cover WHEN?? It’s honestly past time for an American Vogue cover. PS… Meghan stepped out in black after the show!!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Stunning doesn’t even begin to describe Meghan.
She looked ethereal, and like she was floating.
And her posture is great!
This event should be proof to anyone who has ever believed the lies from various British sources that Meghan never needed anyone’s fashion contacts, much less *wanted* them.
She’s a fashion statement unto her own. She even made *The Anna* smile approvingly.
And Pierpaolo Piccioli’s reaction to her — priceless!
You took the words right out of my mouth!
I was so surprised to see Anna to look so animated 😭😭 I am sure she is a normal person behind the scenes, but she rarely look so smiley in public.
She literally told Meghan, “Beautiful, cherie. You look amazing.”
I saw duchess Meghan kiss and chat with Anna W like they’ve known each other for ever and that guy Enninful came to my mind and how he tried to diss our duchess, LOL. Haters will always remain on the outside looking in. I hear he has a podcast now? LOL.
@Lawrenceville, I am not sure if they met before, but Anna always had Meghan’s back publicly. She supported Meghan before against negative headlines. On the other hand, we have Enninful telling the media that Meghan didn’t know her place in BRF. I guess, Meghan being the guest editor of the best selling issue hurt his ego and he thought he had better a chance if he keeps kissing BRF’s ass. That will work in UK, but not globally. He has no vision for a global market.
by all accounts, Anna is a lot like the late Queen — highly animated, even quite mischievous — not to say subversive — in private, with the requisite poker face of the total professional in public, and absolutely suffering no fools, running a very tight ship at Vogue. Getting her effusive personal welcome is a real coup.
She looks completely ridiculous. Imagine if Kate wore that…she’d be raked over the coals.
Found the troll!
@Kelly, I am sure in a few months, we are gonna see Kate wearing a temu version of this, so we can discuss this then 😂😂
Meghan looked amazing. Elegant and poised. Kate couldn’t pull that off if she tried……and she’ll try😆 What about those fashion contacts😆
I see a deranged Jaren find her way into this comment section! Girl, fund your way out before they remove and block you!
I agree, that white outfit isn’t pretty. It may be “stylish” but “fashion” isn’t necessarily pleasing to the eye
The white outfit is pure fashion. It’s something you’d see on the runway. A lot of those looks don’t translate to the everyday but for M at PFW it looks amazing. If she wore it to the grocery store then we could side eye it lol.
And the black dress is gorgeous.
The difference is at a fashion show things are supposed to be over the top, and not necessarily meant for everyday wear. See anything that’s Zendaya or Taylor Russell wears to Dior or Loewe. Kate will get made fun of because she would wear this to a meeting of the girl scouts or to meet with teachers who are working on an after school program. It’s about knowing where things should be worn and when a certain sort of outfit calls for extravagance. It also is about your bearing as a person. It looks good on Meghan because she has the presence to carry it off.
This outfit is art like all high fashion. Meant to create discussion. Not mad at anyone’s opinion, I’m just saying I would bet money that this will be going into Kate’s look book for the Christmas piano recital, but she’ll add a bow and a giant blonde wig
Kate did wear a an outfit of similar outsized proportions, in red, for the South Korean state visit but; it lacked the easy flow and elegance, was an aggressive colour, the overall effect marred by a wide brimmed hat and got overshadowed by her exposed legs alighting her vehicle.
It’s a vibe. Intentionally voluminous and floaty. It’s in my “love it” wheelhouse. Kate would take the cowl-neck cape and wear it with something much more fitted. Which would be a different vibe.
People have different opinions about this outfit. You don’t have to call someone a troll just because they don’t like it. One could easily say that all the comments that use the word ‘ethereal’ or mention Meghan’s posture are bots. Let’s have an open and fun discussion!!
Hate will imitate, only her version will have a big stupid bow.
Sure loser. Chosen by and styled by the designer. Glad to know you’re the kmart fashion expert
The white one is awful, black is stunning.
But only because Kate will wear this exact outfit to someone else’s wedding while convincing her supporters that it’s yellow.
LOL, Side eye, primrose yellow to be exact. I’m not a bot but I do think Meghan looked ethereal in the white. Is it divisive bc it’s oversized with a lot of moving parts plus the discussions become about it being too much especially with someone not so so tall? Sure. Which isn’t a bad thing. It’s fun. 170 comments and counting, lol.
“ But only because Kate will wear this exact outfit to someone else’s wedding while convincing her supporters that it’s yellow.”
Side Eye!!!🤣😂🤣
LMFAO!
Anna Wintour liked it. I suppose you must not have the same level of taste.
Meghan looked fabulous, elegant and glowing and Katie could never pull this outfit off, she’d look like she’d dressed up as a ghost for halloween, the outfit would literally fall off her she’s so thin.
So gorgeous and luxurious. And none of the pics here show it but the black outfit is backless and even more stunning than it seems here.
She looks so unbothered.
Love everything about this.
@ Nanea, perfectly said!!! She does look ethereal and stunning!! Meghan has always had an understanding and passion for clothing and she knows her body type which shows as we never see her missing a beat with her clothing. But Meghan also loves to take fashion risks too and she still NAILS it every time!!! Meghan looks stunning in BOTH dresses and her encounter with AW was a highlighting moment!!
I like the suit and cape but hate them together. It seems too much in some way. The black dress is great.
Agree. In the first look, I think the combo of volume and the amount of white is swallowing her up. But she looks stellar in the black outfit—one of her best looks in a long time!
Either way, I’m happy to see her at PFW. I hope she does more fashion weeks and serves us more looks!!
This is my opinion. White outfit: too voluminous, swallows her. Great shoes, hair and makeup. Love the cleanness of the outfit though—one color, simple lines. Very her. She’s pretty minimalist. Black outfit: perfect, no notes.
You do realise the outfit was chosen by the actual designer? He styled her?
People here clearly don’t understand how fashion shows work. Go back to kmart for crying out loud.
Some of us here have been reading Vogue since before you were probably born and are well aware of how the fashion industry works. Regardless of whether the designer styled her or not, it’s not a look everyone will like. I think she can pull off anything, and did look quite ethereal, but I still don’t like the look. That doesn’t mean I don’t understand fashion. Imagine just blindly liking something because it’s designed by a famous designer at a prestigious fashion house. Does Kmart even exist anymore?
Him choosing it still doesn’t make it look great. It’s awful compared to the black one, where she looks stunning. The white one isn’t doing her justice, she’s glowing.
@Shanty – your dealing with trolls, so ignore them. BTW – I want 1 of everything she’s wearing!
Agree. It’s too heavy altogether and then adding closed-toed shoes weighs it down even more.
And the cape/shawl thingie isn’t the same white as the top & pants. For me…eh, can’t finish the thought. It’s not an outfit I’d wear! All white???? I’d have a spot on it before getting my shoes on.
Actually you had to see it move. It has so many angles and the whites look the same color. I didn’t really like it from that photo but when I saw other pictures, it’s really gorgeous and perfect for a fashion show.
Meghan’s posture is second to none. She carries herself with grace and ease. She walks as though she has been there done this many times. Was happy to see Markus Anderson there with her as well. Seems a lot of folks were trying to photograph her.
Her posture! More than anything, that’s what I’d copy if I were physically capable! Alas, I don’t have the same musculoskeletal structure (that’s my excuse & I’m sticking to it!).
Yoga does that, so does Pilates. When I was doing yoga/pilates regularly for bad lower back pain and issues my posture improved noticeably.
I agree!! I can’t think of anyone who carries themselves with as much grace. Even Zendaya, who is flawless and statuesque, doesn’t move with this much confidence. I am just in awe.
Seeing her out at Paris Fashion Week, I realized that for the longest time this is how I expected royals to look at in public appearances, with the upmost grace and genuine class. Knowing what I know now I realize that none of the other BRF have this grace, only The Duchess and her lucky husband do.
& Diana did
Yes, Diana did as well. Harry got his grace from her and was smart enough to marry a woman who had her own grace. Just makes what the BRF did and is still doing to these two baffling. And on another note, I find it very interesting the deep ties and loyalties Megan has with Pierpaolo Piccioli. How many more connections she has that we don’t know about?
The Duchess of Gloucester – older now but always exceptionally well turned out, she has beautiful Gloucester jewels and she works really hard at nearly 80.
Agree — she’s got the rizz.
I’ve long sung the praises of the Duchess of Gloucester. SHE is the true “never put a foot wrong” and this despite not anticipating even being a working Royal. And her children were never involved in scandals either. The closest was when her daughter divorced her Māori husband and even that was so lowkey the divorce was done before people knew they’d split. I could cry thinking about the beautiful pieces that’ll be sold when the Duke and Duchess pass.
She’s a knockout in the black dress, but the white outfit looks like something Hillary Clinton would wear (no offense to Hillary Clinton). The giant scarf thing isn’t even the same shade of white.
I trust the fashion designer of this outfit and absolutely loved it and on Meghan. And also enjoyed hearing the wows as she walked to her seating.
Same! I love it and I love it on her. She can wear anything and make it look (even more) expensive. I also love the make up.
I didn’t like the white ensemble at first glance, but seeing it closer and from all sides, very chic, and Meghan with her great posture can pull it off.
The leftovers should at least copy the lack of jewelry, the overuse of necklaces always ruin their looks. Just for you have it doesn’t mean you have to wear it!
The black, backless number is amazing. Gorgeous, chef’s kiss.
Her makeup (by Daniel Martin), flawless. She looks so much younger and is glowing. No wonder the photographers freaked out.
I can get behind contrasting shades of white, but not when one is cream/off-white and the other pure white. But she pulls it off.
Ha! Yeah, could see Hillary wearing that. I called it elevated Golden Girls style below. But I’m not mad at that. There’s gonna be a lot of women with money out there saying yeah I could rock that. Smart.
“Elevated Golden Girls” ! Hilarious, love it!
I remember Kaiser called that red/maroon Loro Piana suit that Meghan wore years agon in nyc a Golden Girls vibe and that’s kind of how I feel here. It’s fun. Even with it’s cream/white neutrals lol.
OMG!!! Complete with Dorothy’s long shawl/scarf!! 🤣
There is a clip of her walking in the venue and in movement it does not look like a Hillary Clinton outfit at all.
To me, it’s more that it’s an example of an elegant and regal look that is completely covered up. The black is exquisite and sexy with an open back but the white is a different and elegant option. Something that both a younger and an older woman might be drawn to.
Or sorry, it’s not just about age but that some people like to go out more covered up and this is an elegant way to do that.
I didn’t think she could possibly look more ethereal yet here she is! I NEED the make up routine. She just GLOWS.
She looks absolutely beautiful… that white outfit is gorgeous and I’m in love with how she looks in it, a true Queen doesn’t need a crown and she proves that.
Ask Daniel he did her makeup & yes stunning
I don’t mind minimal makeup, but this is too shiny for me. It makes her look puffy, like she’s had work done.
She is a VISION….what a beautiful woman! how did H score her, I continue to wonder?
Go Go Go Queen Meghan
THIS – screw the food shows Meghan, drop the skincare routine please!! She looks amazing.
Her skin, my god….so dewy and glowy — would love to know her skin care routine and products.
Wow she’s absolutely stunning. The clean lines the minimalist makeup, I love everything about this look. And I just love this for her. Just out here enjoying life and doing all the things that she enjoyed before. Hanging out with her friends, cooking, traveling, and also doing it with the support of a husband that loves her and beautiful kids. I know she’s a total stranger and I don’t actually know her but it just really puts a smile on my face when I see photos like this.
It’s funny how one appearance just puts a big several British media narratives to bed though. I thought Anna Wintour hated her? And I thought her and Markus Anderson weren’t friends anymore because he wasn’t on With Love ,Meghan? At the side note I see that this guy is the new creative director of Balenciaga, if this is more of what they are going to put out maybe they’ll stop being the butt of jokes about overpriced ridiculous fashion.
Markus was at Disney with them.
Yes!! I was surprised to read she was there to support Balenciaga because I found that house’s designs ridiculous and weird. Then, it made sense after reading about the change. Seeing his work with Meghan, I am sure he is gonna do some great work there.
He also did that Valentino white suit that Meghan wore for the IG years ago. That was such a moment. And spawned some white suits in somebody else but never to the same effect.
“A spokesperson for Meghan told PEOPLE she attended the Balenciaga show on Oct. 4 in support of Pierpaolo Piccioli, who recently assumed the role of Creative Director for the fashion brand.”. She,was there to support her friend… Not brand.
Meghan could not be a bigger pivot from Kim Kardashian’s style. She was a genius choice by the designer.
Ditto. Obviously I don’t know her either, but in many ways she must be one of the luckiest people on the planet.
@Dee2 I know what you mean. I love to see her out and about and happy and loved and supported.
She looked stunning in both outfits, 10/10 no notes.
Both outfits are gorgeous and our Duchess looks beyond amazing..like a goddess. Is the white outfit over the top? Sure..but! This is Paris fashion week. Outfits are going to be over the top! It’s sort of like a ‘tiara’ event. 🙂
I was gagged when I saw the pictures last night. Speechless! She was perfection! She gave face. She gave attitude. She gave poise and grace. It was beautiful. Just beautiful. And the black dress with the plunging back…….OMG. We can all see what Harry saw when he said she broke the conveyor belt.
I can hear the plates breaking at that other estate all the way from New York.
I’m so happy for her. I’m happy she’s able to do her thing on the world stage and smash it! And she was WELL RECEIVED. – in spite of what the British press would have you believe about her. There were audible gasps of , “Wow” when she stepped out of the car.
Oh well – they could have had a bad b-tch… but they don’t! Because Meg is FREE!
@Angelica Schuyler … There were cries of ‘Wow!’ inside when Meghan walked to her seat as well. I also heard someone say “It’s Meghan!” 🙂
Yep. And someone actually gasped: Oh my God!” just before the chorus of “Wow, oh WOW” began when she walked in. 🙂 I was smiling as I watched and rewatched that clip.
Poise and gracefulness and elegance and class from head to toe. A true Queen. Serene. So happy to see her get back to her old self and keep those antagonising old farts on that island firmly out of her mind.
that black dress was backless, and she was absolutely stunning in it. the white outfit looks better in motion and is swamping her in the stills. I don’t know if that style really works on someone as tiny as she is.
I really liked both of her outfits!! Glad to see her out at Paris fashion week. I saw the article in People about this and of course the comment section was full of hate. I expect the same from the British gutter rats to follow.
They will say they are getting divorced because there is no sign of Harry.
Not just something on the runway. These 2 looks were custom made. Amd she looked incredible.
Also, Daniel Martin really did his thing because her skin looks ethereal.
She was absolutely glowing.
When I first saw these pics I assumed they were from 10-15 years ago bc she looks so young in them. She’s aging backwards.
I love the draping in the white outfit but it’s not proportional for her, you’d need to be a taller woman to get the most out of that look. In fashion, I appreciate real clothing with style and tailoring, over conceptual clothing, or clothing that’s solely about being risqué. I love the black dress, it’s beautiful, sexy and sophisticated. She looks great in it. I wish I had great posture like her, she’s so graceful.
She’s so radiant and graceful and a hundred other superlatives.
The posture! The white was stunning. The view of the cape from the back and the cowl neck. With the simple white button up and trousers. It was like an elevated Golden Girls look and I mean that in the best way. Young and old could carry that regal look which is smart. The black was sexier with the back cut out. So good. And her face! The glow. The bun. You know Daniel was there. And her hair stylist. That perfect bun takes work.
I truly gasped when I saw this. She’s gorgeous! And I’m sooo happy she’s living her life.
When Meghan posted in her stories with a French song did think it would be funny if she was in Paris never imagining she would actually be there. What a lovely surprise. Meghan stepped on necks especially in the Black outfit with that back 👀. Nice to see her back at a fashion show.
The British press talking point is their usual acting obtuse when they do international travel- why is uk unsafe for Meghan but not Paris. They should take it up with Charles, RAVEC & their own editorial teams who constantly push Meghan hate to extent people are radicalised against here & some are literally in jail
She probably had a police escort, and their policemen carry guns.
Some of the photos show bodyguards around her in black. And yes France lets security personnel be armed.
The UK only permits the VIPs they like to have armed security. That’s the talking point that needs to be thrown back and Eden and others.
Bravo Duchess!! I know we all worry about her strategy at times. Should she be more visible? Should she answer back more to the worst of the slanders?
She and her team have been really smart. Everyone in the UK media expected her to be a tacky Real Housewives type trading on her royal connections (like so many of the royal”experts” who have been dining on tenuous connections for decades). Nope.
Her appearances are major events. I’m so glad she’s venturing into fashion now. I even understand her wearing something this encompassing. It’s elegant, and adds to her mystery. She’s made understated her brand marker, which is so different from Kate. She makes Kates heavy royal jewelry look costumey. No wonder copyKate has toned down the bling. And she’s destroyed the “we wouldn’t let her near the Royal Collection” boast. All those jewels, like Indiana Jones would say, belong in a museum. Once again Meghan proves there’s nothing of the royals that she covets, which ironically devalues all their bling and blang because they made the idea of her desire of it, and then their withholding of it, so critical to their identity. How much attention have they made to how they were snubbing her? Meghans answer? Snub away, royals. Don’t want you don’t need you.
The week of Chapped Pasty Asses commences.
CopyKate turned down the bling? Since when?
Doesnt she stack 5 rings one one finger now
lol 😂.. it’s not even an attractive ring stack imo.
That ring stack completely cracks me up. It’s the most try hard thing Kate does, imo.
“And she’s destroyed the “we wouldn’t let her near the Royal Collection” boast.”
We should never forget that all the bling that is part of the Royal Collection inventory is either stolen bling, or blood bling, or gifted by a despot bling.
And that the Derangers seem proud by proxy for Mumblina Wiglet McButtons to be wearing RC bling speaks volumes about their persistent colonial mindset.
Meghan is so much better off without any of the RC pieces.
“It’s elegant, and adds to her mystery”
Yes! Yes! Yes!
I’m no big Meghan stan, nor a hater. I hope she and Harry get to live their lives in happiness.
But she looks absolutely regal here.
Meghan looked beautiful. Anybody who believes that she wants to return to royal life is deluded. There’s no way she would agree to the Palace having control of her life again. As for the British press the predictable narrative is how come Meghan feels safe to go to Paris but not the UK. They really want her to go back there.
Why would Meghan go back there? Charles said “She’s not family” and the rota say she’s sooooo unpopular. They don’t want to give her security unless they specifically invite her and it will be a cold day in hell before that happens. So the press is just being dumb as usual, they know why Meghan won’t return. There is nothing there for her and that’s Harry’s family anyway.
When did Charles actually say “she’s not family”? I must have missed that. I believe he has said it with his actions, and cowardly through other people, but I would be very interested to hear when he said it actually. Not contradicting you at all, I’m genuinely interested to know when Charles would have been stupid enough to actually say it.
@therese: it was when The Queen died & family members were flying up to Balmoral. Charles, who was already there, said family only, no Meghan, because Meghan quite naturally was going to accompany her husband.
I have to admit the white wasn’t my favorite but that’s my bias being a short, chunky woman. But Meghan looked so elegant, all eyes were on her when she walked in. That black dress was everything though, just gorgeous. It was such a nice and unexpected treat to see our American duchess in Paris! 🥰
Meghan looks wealthy as hell (complimentary).
I thought wealthy was wrong?
Not if you earn it yourself, obtuse. And, if you read the comment, the poster said that she “looks” wealthy as hell. So, I may be wrong, but I don’t think it was a comment about Meghan’s finances. It’s a look anyone can achieve.
Wow she looks like a goddess, especially in the white. I think this is the most beautiful I’ve seen her.
I love the video of the people inside the venue where you hear an audible gasp & then ‘oh wow’ as Meghan walks in.
The white out fit was great for the show but the black dress & esp. the back is stunning. Also the pictures are all amazing.
Yes that clip is great and Meghan walks in like a queen. That cape shows its purpose in that clip.
I was up night between Insta, Threads & BlueSky Catching Videos and Pics I loved both outfits. for me the White kept giving reminders of Nigeria with the Yellow Dress and the Green Asoke, its like Meghan is creating a certain Uniform for herself with the big Billowing clothing . the Black was stunning on her, I would like to see PierPaolo create more stuff for her in colour. I wonder which one of the 2 royal ladies is going to try and hijack Balenciaga as they did with Dior
Why Meghan isn’t in the UK? Besides the security threats do you think the BRF wouldn’t pressure the British Fashion Council to bar Meghan from attending London Fashion Week and other fashion events in the UK? Fashion is Waity’s.
I know you’re joking, but that does raise the question why aren’t William and her out more? I don’t mean to work because I know they’re lazy, but for the fun stuff? I know we’ve seen him at private clubs, but why isn’t she at fashion week? It’s hardly like if the Princess of Wales reached out to any British designer and asked for a front row seat they would say no. I may be remembering it differently because I was very young but I feel like Charles and Diana were out a lot. Whether it was going to the opera, ballet, plays, fashion shows, out to dinner, concerts, etc. They behaved like wealthy adults who lived in a major city and had interests.
It’s weird to me that Kate supposedly has all these interests, but outside of Wimbledon which is a work event, you don’t see her out. And it’s not about security or being papped that’s nonsense. And it can’t be the kids because most people’s kids can stand for them to be away for one night so their parents can go to a dinner party. It’s just weird to me that she doesn’t seem to leave the house.
I think it’s bc Kate genuinely doesn’t have interests. She likes shopping online, she likes working out, and that’s about it. They try to push these other interests on her – cooking or photography or beekeeping etc and they all fall flat bc there is nothing to indicate these are actual interests.
I also think she and William have an obsession with privacy that borders on pathological. The world wont end if they are seen at the royal albert hall attending the nutcracker. But they think it will.
They only want to be seen in public if they get work credit for it.
I also think why Kate isn’t out much is because she doesn’t have any friends. Who is she going to go out with? Her mother? Pippa? Who will be her plus one to a fashion show or sit with her at an opera? She doesn’t have any hosting skills, so she and William aren’t planning any dinner parties. I think she’s fairly lonely in her life and therefore isn’t out much because she has no support.
@JT, I still can’t believe Rose invited her to her party and then to hang out with her friends. Imagine your husband’s alleged mistress is pity-inviting you to her events, because you have no friends.
My sense is photography is/was a real interest, for a few reasons, including the fuss she made around Annie Liebovitz’s visit for QEII some years back. After that manipulated Mother’s Day (?) picture though, regardless of who put that together, don’t see that interest being highlighted again.
IMO, William and Kate are more introverts and Harry and Meghan more extroverts. I also think that’s why William is so jealous of Harry. People are drawn to Harry. The four of them would have made a great team it’s too bad but William and Kate seem threatened by Harry and Meghan’s stronger personalities.
I don’t think there is any way Kate would ever enter a room full of gorgeous super models. She just does not have the confidence to walk into that room, never could she own it like Meghan. (it would be fun though, to watch her try)
@Sevenblue It’s quite sad isn’t it? Kate is such a pitiful figure. For all the stalking hate, and copying she’s just a sad lonely woman getting pity invites from her husband’s alleged side piece. What kind of life is that? I think Meghan described Kate as a good person despite the skin color comments because Meghan pities her. Nothing about Kate’s life is enviable; there’s nothing to want. No friends, an empty marriage, and “work” she doesn’t want to do.
To me one of Meghan’s best features are her shoulders – she looked fab in her wedding reception halter neck gown.
If I’m honest I think the white outfit swamps her a bit – but I agree with everyone here. She has a glow about her and looks radiant 🌟
She looks absolutely fantastic. Imagine fussy fuddy-duddy Kate imaging that Meghan wanted or needed her fashion contacts?!
The black dress is a stunner and Meghan herself looks absolutely gorgeous. Her hair and makeup are fabulous and she’s glowing. The event is a triumph for her.
BTW, the apricot spread and orange marmalade are back.
❣️:)
I got some more apricot. She also came out with a sauvignon blanc!
Has anyone had a sip of it yet?
I wish she would come out with a red of some type, maybe a pinot noir? Debating on whether to try the sauvignon blanc. Not usually one of my favorites.
I’m not usually a fan of Marlborough NZ Sauvignon Blanc (too much grapefruit , in general), but I’ll order a 3-pack of this to see if it’s well-balanced. I have loved both vintages of the rose’, so I’ll try anything she releases.
I had the apricot spread with plain Greek yoghurt for breakfast. It was decadent!
It just came out on Friday. Somewhat randomly which I kind of love. I got a 3 bottle order to try. I have no idea if I’ll like SB or not. I’ve said before that my mom drinks chardonnay, the less oaky ones. She likes Josh and Clos du Bois chardonnay? But will absolutely get a Woodbridge from the gas station just saying. So I kind of want Meghan to make a non-oaky chardonnay for my mom.
Wine experts in general aren’t Sb fans. It’s often acid and sugar. But people drink it so I understand selling it. I’m happy with the spreads!
Hmm, interesting. I think I’m gonna visit my mom, secretly pour a glass and tell her it’s chardonnay to see what happens, lol. Will report back what happens after I do. A diabolic experiment.
OK, debate over. I ordered 3 bottles of SB (since I loved both of the Roses). I also ordered another Apricot spread and Orange Marmalade. Heck, I even ordered a Hibiscus tea and a Ginger tea for the 1st time. I was so inspired by Meghan’s PFW triumph, I felt like celebrating!
Shine on Meghan! ✨
The first outfit has way too much fabric. She’s swimming in it. The black dress is nice. Her face gorgeous as usual.
I literally squealed when I saw the video with Anna and Baz. My partner even asked if I was okay. Her face is just …….. no words.
I was gobsmacked, like seriously my jaw dropped. Absolutely stunning; I prefer the black dress over the white suit and I want a close up of the rock on her left hand. In some pictures, she looks like she’s in her 20s.
I have strong Audrey Hepburn feelings, especially in the black dress. Meghan is a beautiful woman, with and without make-up and also with very little make-up. She is intelligent, charming, empathetic and can communicate well internationally. Stunning ❣️
Maybe this (PFW) is why she said in the Bloomberg interview that she was brushing up on her French via Duolingo…
The white outfit would make me look like a pile of laundry 😹 Kudos to Meghan for pulling it off. The black dress was complete perfection.
😂
LMAO!
She looks groegeous and self-possessed! The duchess proves that happiness, being rich, and melanin are a combination that is undefeated.
I hope she had a wonderful time in Paris!
Now we know why she was brushing up on her French.
oops. i just posted this in a comment above, before i got to yours 🙂
She is a stunner in both outfits. The excitement and the audible gasps and wows shows how, as so many people have said, she’s even more beautiful in person. I loved both looks on her because she exudes class and grace but they worked for different reasons. She entered the fashion show in the all white as a show stopper that is exactly what you expect and want at a fashion show. She was like a beautiful and intricate piece of art floating across the floor when she entered the space. The way she was greeted from the moment she exited the car to how Anna and Pierpaolo warmly greeted her shows that the UK media has always gotten it wrong about her. Then the incredible backless black dress was gorgeous on her coming and going. I loved seeing her friend Markus Anderson holding her hand at one point as they exited a building to flashing lights. The ease at which she walked into a Paris Fashion show made it even more special. I loved both looks the post she did of her in the back of the vehicle leaning back with her legs crossed while wearing the black dress. It’s as if she knew she did her thing, ate and left no crumbs.
I love how you expressed all of this.. Your take is 100% right.
Also given how Enninful was so rude and disrespectful about Meghan, Anna’s very public embrace was a definite choice.
Meghan is so lovely
I do not like the white outfit. It looks too heavy on her small frame.
I do love the black outfit especially the back.
Loved seeing her out. Did you see how happy Tracy Ellis Ross was sitting beside her? The derangers, the brother, and his wife are screaming all over the internet. I enjoyed pointing it out that Anna smiled and introduced her to the people she was with after they claimed that she crashed the show. Oh Please! Meghan is the party when it comes to fashion. Well done, Queen Meghan!
Best not to engage given they’re nearly all bots. Bots can mimic people and talk back. We know who pays for Meghan hate bots – a certain palace
I don’t know why they bother, the string of numbers at the end of every screen name are a dead giveaway.
The black dress with the exposed back is STUNNING. My jaw dropped when I saw the back of it. Timeless, elegant and classic. Megan looked amazing and I’m so glad elegance is back at Balenciaga.
Are there pics somewhere of the back of that dress? I didn’t see any when I looked
you can see it in this video here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DPZw1EwDFEy/?igsh=MWgzajNveDNxbTlk
Thanks for the video. I couldn’t find it anywhere, either.
Few people can pull off the white outfit. I know that I couldn’t. When I saw the video of her walking in to the venue I literally gasped of her beauty. Her look spoke beauty, elegance and grace.
The bots had their talking points in a few mins. Vogue and all the fashion pages were swamped by who does she think she is crap in about 5 minutes. 70% making fun of her walking because no one has good posture. But it’s all bots. 10k plus on vogue
They can say whatever they want. The real people who were actually there in real life say otherwise.
That makes me laugh. Who does she think she is? The answer is always that Beyoncé line. You know you that bitch when you cause all this conversation.
There was definitely an organized bot response because all of a sudden they were bringing up past Balenciaga campaigns and ignoring how the whole point of this show and why Meghan attended was to show the work of the new creative director.
Someone definitely took the time to come up with that talking point to attack Meghan within one hour of her appearance.
It absolutely was an organised bot campaign.. So disgusting. 10k ugly comments very quickly
The organized bot response can’t take away from the snap reactions of real people when it first started flooding people’s timelines. From what I have seen, the instant reactions popping up on tik tok, Instagram, Twitter was OMG!! And that’s the real issue, the fake narratives in the British media, the bot responses under social media posts, and comments on articles aren’t real. And real people by wine. Real people watch TV shows. Real people buy books.
And while it may soothe some people to click on article and scroll down and read a thousand negative comments about her, that’s not impacting her pockets. And it’s clearly not impacting her influence or she wouldn’t be greeted warmly by the global director of vogue, she wouldn’t be invited to front row seats at Paris fashion week, and truth be told she still wouldn’t manage to get the front page of Sunday newspapers in the UK.
I wish bots were made illegal. It completely distorts the conversations on social media. And it’s another tool for people who have money and want to destroy those who challenge the status quo, who speak truth to power.
On the global political stage, it also gives a tool to the enemies of democracy.
I love how Meghan is able to command total attention when she makes an entrance, regardless of what she wears. I don’t always love everything she wears but I loved the regal oversized white ensemble (oddly in some photos they looked like different whites but still looked stunning) and that sexy killer black dress was everything. I rarely pay attention to Anna Wintour but I was smiling as much as she was during their exchange. I ignored a couple of trolls but accidentally clicked on a misleading YouTube video and after the first words I heard were “the RF won’t approve…”, I quickly clicked off and then clicked on several other videos with positive coverage as a palate cleanser and went back to smiling…
I didn’t know that it was Meghan’s first ever Paris Fashion Week but it was wonderful seeing her so glowing and confident again. She shut Paris down without saying a word! That’s how you do it! Also, how is she looking younger than the last time we saw her?
The skin is glowing really need to know what she uses to look so gorgeous!
Meghan has Tatcha in her lineup, confirmed by her longtime makeup artist. I am obsessed with their Luminous Dewy Skin Mist. And the rice polish doesn’t aggravate my sensitive skin. They had a nice sale last Black Friday season, that’s why I finally took the plunge to try it.
They also sell mini sizes for people who want to try the products. There’s a wide variety on their website, with some of the more popular ones, like the rice wash, also available at places like Sephora and Ulta.
Such an elegant beautiful human. When she moves in the white it’s an experience, I can picture this on a world leader. And the black look is BREATHTAKING.
WORD. The black sooooooo SICK.
Go on Duchess.
Knives out. Not one kind word. Hate must be so exhausting.
They’re bots not people. 70% of sm comments are bots on a good day. With M it’s so much worse.
She carries herself so well. Effortless, warm and beautiful. Happy to see this.
It really irritates me that some persist in calling her “Meghan Markle” when her name is Meghan Sussex.
It is interesting how ‘sticky’ her maiden name remains with the media I wonder if that will ever change. Catherine too, she’s forever Kate Middleton…
The excuse I read for doing that was it was what the majority of people googled. Don’t know if that is true, after all, I read it in a newspaper.
I just see it as an SEO thing.
She did look quite elegant and had a beautiful glow to her. Like others, I personally preferred the black dress- it was stunning.
Lovely. The white look is a complete declaration and it’s perfect for her in this moment. It’s a powerful, royal look.
Looking at the coverage, I realize that Megan is reminding me of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, rising very high as an icon. I think Megan‘s going to do the same, once she signs with a major line. She’s got so much power, plenty of it donated by the derangers.
She looked incredible in white! Sci-Fi/Fantasy like Princess Leia or the Neverending Story, 20th century New Age coded, but totally modern, a statement but very in tune with her personal style, perfect pops of black accessories and so so so gorgeous!
Okay, I loved this critique. Seems like it’s a divisive look.
It’s like she walked into the show as an empress swathed in a luxurious chrysalis, was given a warm embrace by the designer, her friend (with ‘LOVE’ tattooed on his hand🥹) and then released to her evening out as a glamorous silk clad butterfly.
Just marvelous.
LOL. The Stars Wars and Never Ending Story references got me. I’ll take a glamorous silk clad butterfly too. Or a wise luck dragon.
Just realised that the derangers instead of using a hashtag to corral their negative posts about Meghan they just use Megan Markle (Meghan without H … get it 😶).
I wondered why suddenly so many “forgot” how to spell her name. Anyways, it’s a good way to find them and mass block the bots, make them pay to buy new bots.
So much hidden misogyny too. She’s Meghan Sussex. But they keep on with her father’s name, even as they exploit him. So gross.
At this point no one GAF about the derangers or what the BM is saying(esp outside the Uk). They’ve totally lost in this case. M and Balenciaga are going viral around the world and that puts them in the headlines. The positivity is drowning out their idiotic negativity. Let them stay mad lol.
Meghan looked like a goddess in the white . And I am so in love with that black dress. What is her secret? Why is it everytime I see her I swear she is getting younger. So happy to see her outside and living her best life.
I don’t like that white outfit .. it’s too much fabric and not enough contrast. She’s swimming in it. She, unfortunately, is someone more restrained and doesn’t have the dramatic flare to make that volume of clothes move enough. I think had she had a good stylist, they would have figured out how to modify the outfit to better suit her. The tunic should have been more fitted and somehow the two different whites just looks amateur (creamy matte and shiny cold white).
Okay, so I can understand how someone might not be into it. But to say she doesn’t have the dramatic flare for it? Say what. That was drama. She floated into that show. I’d even argue that her presence and posture elevated the look. Imo anyways. So we can disagree.
You clearly are uneducated about fashion. Lol she was styled by the designer who custom made that for her. You people are not only haters you show your ignorance with these absurd comments
Shanty, please, enough with the insults to us commenters. Calling us all a bunch of Kmart-clad ignoramuses is simply wrong & unfair. Everybody has different tastes & I would wager a lot of us decide whether we like someone’s outfit or not based on whether we ourselves would wear it. Most of us would not. Most of us are not invited to the front row of any designer in Paris Fashion Week. And that’s OK.
I wasn’t sold on the white outfit until I saw her walking in it. White doesn’t suit my complexion, but I’d wear this outfit in any other color.
According to an article by Who What Wear, the designer got a standing ovation after his show at Paris Fashion Week.
The black looks great on her. Clean and elegant. She looks very relaxed.
She doesn’t look as relaxed in the white. The pants look dangerous to fashion civilians. The entire outfit looks like toooo much fabric. She, of course, looks beautiful.
There’s a video of Tracy Ellis ROSS looking adoringly at Meghan while sitting next to her. You know it must take a lot to have Tracy look at someone like that giving who her Mother is and her incredible upbringing.
This Paris appearance made my day and flooded my timeline yesterday. Was so much fun seeing the positivity and reactions. Meghan looked simply stunning. She moves with such elegance. I loved both outfits. I liked the slightly masculine quality of the white and the backless black dress was stunning. I liked that she doesn’t always dress in a predictably feminine way. Those shoes she wore take skill to walk in them. Seeing Anna Wintour looking so excited was so cute. Seeing her with Wintour makes that other guys comments about her seem petty and shady. Anyway, was great to see Duchess Meghan just being out and owning the room. I loved Pierpaolo’s Valentino work so hope he has much success at Balenciaga.
The white outfit overall was a statement. Everyone is talking about it and it keeps the conversations going on esp in SM, and that’s what Balenciaga (or any FH) wants – they’re getting their name in the headlines big time. Actually genius marketing and Pr for them. When M walked in, literally everyone turned heads. But to me M looked super gorgeous in the black dress, simple, elegant and overall stunning . And we noticed all the camera flashes on M.
Yep they mad 🤣. Well they lost 2 of their most valuable assets(their fault – by forcing them out). M has a lot of influence and this again brought in a lot of clicks and engagements around the world. HM is a masterclass with influence, the leftovers are still trying to play catchup – lol.
This was a great reset for Balenciaga.
Agreed, this was inspired.
her entrance in white reminded me of another, tougher entrance, when she and harry walked down the church aisle together, as arranged by the queen. if she could do that, amongst a mostly hostile crowd, she could easily manage this. i was thinking how nervous one would be, walking in like that, solo…..
She looks absolutely stunning – glowing.
The black outfit is amazing, the white one should be burned, doesn’t do her justice.
Disagree wholeheartedly on this. A bit extreme reaction but thought it looked great.
The white has pros and cons, depending on ones point of view. One serious advantage is becoming a true fashion moment while conveying a covered up modesty on the one hand and regal bearing on the other. The warmer cream against the white portion accentuates the drape both in the shadows and contrast to meet the photography flashes. It ‘couldn’t’ be all cream as it might have read more yellow against her complexion, to have it be all white might have a hard kind of deadening effect and ‘bleach out’ from head to toe in the flashes. Having the white by her neck made her minimalist makeup and immaculate hair the star against a more flattering palette. The effect of it as she walked in was perfect, the luxe look of it when she was seated was divine! And that entire look made the reveal of her exposed back later in the night that much more of a jaw dropper.
The white ensemble was the ‘One’ of a ‘One Two Punch’ when she returned to the public eye later in black. It was a fashion statement and a fashion story: Part One: The Entrance, Part Two: The Encore.
With fashion editorials in magazines having a harder time pushing their influence into the regular media cycle this was a compelling and complete story: the duchess attends PFW to support a good friend- while serving two high fashion designs. People who might not pick up a Vogue or follow fashion online are discussing clothing and the merits of fashion and it is Meghan’s star power that lets it gain traction to reach a wider public. The white ensemble gets people talking, about personal preference, about aesthetics. It brought atmosphere, it brought more excitement to the black dress later, it made her look otherworldly and apart from others, it understood the assignment.
The white outfit is definitely a power statement(whether one likes it or not)and it’s keeping the conversations going for Balenciaga and M.
Excellent analysis, @Interested Gawker.
DELIVERED!!
Grace, elegance, confidence, and face card never declines!!
Love both outfits. Love the bun! She made Anna smile! In the black outfit, her face is giving Angelina Jolie vibes, which is crazy cause technically she doesn’t look like Jolie, but it’s that level of beauty, poise, confidence.
Damn Prince Harry, you did good. You did really really good! So happy these two lovely people found each other. Prince Harry’s pride in her, his eagerness to let her shine instead of dimming her light is so frigging sexy.
I love the cape of that white outfit. The rest… I don’t really care for but I live for that cape. That black dress is gorgeous. No notes.
Glowing as per usual.
If you take away the cape, it’s an oversized shirt and wide leg trousers. Beautiful fabric, beautifully cut, the color looks great on her. Any woman, any size, could wear this. Oversized shirts and sweaters are definitely a thing right now. This is very much a Meghan look. Flowy, neutral color, luxurious fabric, amazing accessories. The bag and shoes were stellar. She looked relaxed and comfortable.
She is gorgeous. And that black dress is a look for the ages. Just iconic.
I actually loved the white ensemble, too.
Meghan looked like an elegant swan.
England should be ashamed that she feels safe being out and about across the channel, but not in London. So close and yet so far away.
Now this is what winning looks like!!
Absolutely glowing. Very delicate which is why the flowing drapery seems a lot , but she carries it off like a goddess. And the black which is more fitted is haute couture perfection with her fine boned frame and posture . Her hair is pulled back, face without a blemish ,. Why on earth is Kate even mentioned in the same breath ..they are not even the same species.
Meghan ate. Both looks are fabulous. Both made a statement. She is not going to that fashion show in a peplumed, sequined, buttoned monstrosity. The minimal jewelry, the purse and shoes were the perfect styling. Well done, Duchess.
She looked fantastic. So elegant and she just shines.
I adore her entire vibe and look!!😍
Remember how outta control the coverage of Meghan was in that Carolina Herrera red dress, especially when she repurposed it at the hospital gala. The boob cups were a little odd and divisive but still people could not stop talking about it. This white outfit feels similar. I love oversized so I’m good with it but can get why others might say no. In motion, it was insane. Truly. Anyways, Meghan is about to turn up in nyc with Harry next. Probably go strait from Paris to nyc. They have an awards gala to attend this week for their work on the issue of SM and kids, which will mean another dress. And then the rescheduled museum gala in LA is the next week. So we’re about to get hit with some more Meghan fashion. So buckle up and settle in, y’all.
Yay! Fun!
Beautiful!!
Well, she said she had some great things in the works, and she is following through with what she promised. An American in Paris. Someone would be crazy not to have her represent them. As I heard in a video of her entrance, oh wow. Wow, wow. And what I like about this is she is still down to earth…….even though she is floating above it. She looks great. Everyone can see that, and can see her reception and that people like her and recognize her worth.
I’m sure Meghan’s designer friend, Pierpaolo is delighted with all the attention. Meghan really popped with the white suit, cape, her hair and makeup were exquisite. Let’s face it Meghan looks great in everything. I’ts wonderful to see her looking so happy and healthy too. In your face British tabloids and all haters!
The tone of some of the commenters today is a bit rough.
I’m a long time.commemter and a long time Meghan and Harry supporter so come for me.
I don’t like the first outfit. But she carries it well. To me it looks like something someone would wear if they were about to take holy orders. In motion it was better. But she pulls it off with her face, posture, confidence and presence.
Hating an outfit doesn’t mean you hate her. I remember being blocked by several Sussex Squad members on formerly known as Twitter when I “dared” say something bad about an outfit she wore on the Oceania tour.
Brought me right back to middle school. 🙄
I do love the black one.
I like to read the comments about Meghan on Celebitchy specifically because there aren’t haters. As you said, people have different opinions about what looks good in fashion. Hate is a strong word and there are truly some Meghan haters out there in social media. It’s upsetting to read some of the hateful comments. I often wonder why some people hate her so much and what motivates such hatred but that’s their problem to work out.
Craziness, right? I’m not fond of the all-white outfit either, which doesn’t mean a thing other than it’s not for me. I’d like for the black dress to be for me; alas, it is not! Fancy fashion events are not part of my life.
I really enjoyed the white outfit. And obv the black. But I’m okay if someone else didn’t. I think it was when a commenter said that she looked completely ridiculous that people had a comeback.
Give your fellow Celebitches some grace. We’re a small vocal support group against a hate campaign sponsored by a whole country. A whole country’s media, mainstream and tabloid, was weaponized against one woman who committed no crimes or even major faux pas. Serial killers don’t get the hate Meghan got. It makes it hard to offer genuine criticisms because the haters weaponize every possible iota of critique. That’s why there’s such a knee jerk reaction against criticism. So many times someone start with a mild critique, which then unleash Trojan horses with slanders so horrifying they make a reader numb. It’s happened at BuzzFeed and Pajiba. People here are super protective because you can’t give the derangers an inch. They swarm like locusts. Kaiser and company do a great job of keeping them out.
Some people didn’t like the outfit but said it in a productive way. But one was clearly trolling.
What a lovely treat for the eyes and so nice to be transported to Paris! The white outfit covered Meghan from neck to ankles. There was just no indication of a figure beneath all the fabric. It was an over-sized look, much like the white Valentino suit Meghan wore to Invictus. But the white outfit was absolutely exquisite in motion, just like her wedding dress, which could look quite pedestrian head-on, was exquisite in motion. Meghan’s posture and walk just made the cape float. She inhabits her clothes so gracefully. The black dress was stunningly alluring. A bare top of the back can be very sexy, as can a lovely set of bare shoulders or a beautiful. As the poet wrote,”…she walks in beauty…”. Not just clothes was she modelling, but beauty and grace, so much more than a runway model’s strut.
As others have mentioned, I can see the tunic and trousers on Hillary Clinton. Maybe with a less dramatic cape, or with a shawl.
On a closer look, is the “cape” actually a very dramatic “scarf?”
I don’t love the white outfit but I really like the black one. She’s still stunning even if she wears a bad outfit. Really like the makeup.
Kate about to shop some Balenciaga for sure.
And add all the buttons and bows and thigh high slits she can.
I like both outfits. At first the white one was okay but when she started moving I just love the movement of the garment.
Once I watched the video of her walking in the white look I was sold. She was on fire.
Meghan is a gorgeous woman-the white outfit is lovely but when she moves in it that makes it stunning to watch her walk in-the black dress with the cutout back is to die for- she wore that with all the grace and beauty needed to stand out -it was my favorite too-God bless and keep the entire Sussex family safe.