King Charles met with disgraced aide Michael Fawcett ‘several months ago’

Longtime royal-watchers are familiar with Michael Fawcett. For decades, Fawcett was one of King Charles’s most loyal allies/courtiers/aides. Fawcett has held many positions in Charles’s employ, and when he was finally fired “for good” in 2021, he was in charge of Charles’s foundation. Fawcett was fired for basically facilitating all of Charles’s sketchy cash-for-honors deals, where Charles would hand out a knighthood to some despot or petro-billionaire in exchange for suitcases full of cash for Charles’s foundation. Instead of punishing the guy handing out knighthoods like candy and accepting shopping bags full of cash, they just fired Fawcett and whitewashed all of Charles’s activities as he prepared for his kingship. Well, funny story. Charles met with Michael Fawcett a few months ago, and people are just learning about it now.

The King’s former trusted aide, Michael Fawcett, is said to have no way back into the royal fold despite being invited to meet with Charles at Windsor Castle. The King held a private audience with his former longtime aide “several months ago”, it is understood. A royal source suggested that it was a “farewell audience” for Fawcett, who stepped down in disgrace over a cash-for-honours claim more than four years ago. It is understood to be the first time that Charles has seen Fawcett since he left his role as chief executive of the Prince’s Foundation, now King’s Foundation. A palace source said: “While we wouldn’t comment on individual private meetings, His Majesty often holds farewell audiences for departing senior staff. Some of these can be subject to delay, due to diary pressures, circumstance or ill health.” On Sunday, Charles was seen driving himself and the Queen to church near Balmoral after The Mail on Sunday reported the meeting between the King and his former valet. It was reported that Fawcett was “welcomed back into the King’s charmed circle once again” and smuggled in and out of the royal apartments in a “military-style operation”. However, it is said that there are no plans for the men to meet again. Fawcett left his role in disgrace in 2021 after a letter emerged in which he offered to help a billionaire Saudi donor obtain British citizenship and an honorary knighthood. It prompted the Metropolitan police to launch an investigation into the charity. Detectives carried out interviews but concluded their investigation in 2023, by which time Charles had acceded the throne, with police saying that they would be taking no further action.

[From The Times]

My favorite part is the suggestion that this was a “farewell audience” four years later. It’s far more likely that Fawcett and Charles have been in near-constant contact for the past four years, and this is just the meeting everyone learned about. Fawcett happily fell on his sword for his boss, and Charles clearly wants to keep him in the fold. I love how the Times says “no way back into the royal fold.” That’s how they speak about Prince Harry too, like it’s some big f–king deal to be IN the royal fold. In any case, as I said, I’m sure Fawcett and Charles have been in touch this whole time. Fawcett IS the royal fold.

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