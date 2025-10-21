Times: Prince Andrew has not paid rent on Royal Lodge for two decades

The Queen Mum, who was King George VI’s widow, had an excellent arrangement after her husband’s passing. She lived in luxury in Clarence House in London, she kept Royal Lodge as her Windsor home, and she had Castle of Mey in Scotland. When she passed in 2002, then-Prince Charles took over Clarence House, and he also sort-of inherited Castle of Mey. Meanwhile, Andrew convinced QEII to give him a lease on Royal Lodge. The lease was generous, to say the least: in exchange for paying £8.5 million to renovate, update & refurbish the lodge, Andrew would get a 75-year lease with extremely generous rental terms. At no point did anyone believe that Andrew was paying “market rate” for his lease, but people believed he was making an annual or monthly rental payment. He was not. Apparently, he hasn’t paid rent in two decades.
Prince Andrew has not paid rent on his grace-and-favour mansion on the Windsor Estate for two decades, The Times can reveal. The Times obtained a copy of the leasehold agreement for Royal Lodge, revealing the terms under which the prince lives on the 30-room estate. It states that, while the prince paid £1 million for the lease plus at least £7.5 million for refurbishments completed in 2005, he has paid “one peppercorn (if demanded)” in rent per year, since 2003.
He and his family are entitled to live in the property until 2078. Robert Jenrick became the first frontbench politician to call for the prince to leave the seven-bedroom mansion after the revelations. The shadow justice secretary said the public were “sick” of Andrew, who should “make his own way in life”.
The prince’s agreement also includes a clause stating that the Crown Estate, which manages Crown properties for the benefit of the taxpayer, would need to pay him around £558,000 if he gave up the lease. A “compensatory sum” of £185,865 a year would be due to Andrew until he reached year 25 of the agreement, in 2028. The Crown Estate disclosed an unredacted version of the lease to The Times, after demands from MPs and campaigners.
It was previously understood that Andrew had paid £1 million for the lease, and paid a “notional rent” of £260,000 per year from 2003, on top of committing to fund refurbishment of the property worth £7.5 million. The lease agreement has confirmed the notional rent would only be paid if he failed to do the works.
The £8.5 million initial outlay is equivalent to £113,000 per year, if he or his family remained in the property for 75 years, less than half the “notional” market rent.
The “one peppercorn” in rent goes some way to addressing the question as to how Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have been able to afford to remain living in the mansion.
[From The Times]
First of all, this not only shows that Andrew has been extremely protected and coddled by his mother and brother, it also shows that King Charles is a f–king liar. For more than two years, Charles has publicly and loudly claimed that he’s doing everything he can to get Andrew out of Royal Lodge. Turns out, there was a reason to evict Andrew this whole time: he was delinquent on his payments to the Crown Estates. While Andrew’s lease might be “ironclad,” a lease agreement goes both ways – you don’t get the protection of an ironclad lease if you can’t adhere to the terms of the lease.
This is also particularly disgusting when you compare this situation to what happened to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The ramshackle Frogmore Cottage was renovated for the Sussexes, much of which they paid for upfront, in exchange for a two-year lease which rolled over. One of the clauses of the Sussexit was that Harry and Meghan had to “pay back” the cost of the renovations, which they did. Charles still evicted them from Frogmore in 2023, even though they were paying rent and paying to have the home maintained. Frogmore still sits empty, two and a half years after the Sussexes’ eviction.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instar.
So he hasn’t paid rent in 20 years, but Meghan and Harry had to pay back the money used to make their home habitable? I actually believe that they didn’t think that the Sussexes would have the money to pay back the renovations. And intended to use that money as a carrot and a stick to keep them in line with the threat of either releasing it to the press, or using it as negative attention and forcing them into some sort of payment plan based off of appearances.
This is why the Sussexes wanted to have financial Independence though. Imagine the type of stuff that they would be making the Sussexes do right now to distract from this, if they hadn’t left. How the BRF and courtiers would be sending them out to work, how they would be releasing stuff about them, and the Sussexes wouldn’t be able to do anything about it. Because they would have had their hands smacked if they would have tried to earn money, save money, invest money during the past 6 years.
Not to mention how they didn’t ” have money” for Meghan and can’t guarantee security now. Are they that insecure and jealous that they want to punish Harry this much? It’s not even like they just were treating the heir better. EVERYONE is treated better and has more accomodations regardless of how reprehensible, lazy, and uninspiring they are.
From the docuseries and photos we can see she shipped her furniture from canada to frogmore put ikea furniture on her credit card. They would have bled her dry, that why they had to get out it wasnt sustainable. Harry wasnt living a flash lifestyle with holes in his shoes and bags from TKMAx
Can’t afford security for Harry, Meghan, and the King’s grandchildren, but have still been paying for Andrew’s protection. That’s bullshit and this doesn’t seem to be blowing over at all.
This is what truly disgusts me, Prince Harry is being stalked in the UK while the pedo is under royal protection even now.
The problem with Pedo is that he knows too much. He was the Queens trusted sweetheart. He’s heard and seen things. The blueprint has already been laid with Prince Harry. I think Andrew would go scorched earth. How’s is a 60 something year old going to make his way in the world when he’s been bred from birth to be an asshole like the rest. Charles and Wills ain’t gonna chance it. Or they pay him big to go live in the middle east. Or they “accidentally” unalive him and Sarah. I put nothing past these ghouls.
The Unroyals are terrible people, no way around it. And yes, they would rather coddle a s*X offender than treat Harry and Meghan fairly. The whole bunch belong in the dumpster.
What’s really interesting to me is how small is the sum needed to buy out the Royal Lodge lease and boot Andrew out for good. I thought it would be a tremendous amount of money, which would make Charles’ reluctance to act at least somewhat more understandable. But if the Times’ reporting is correct (and it sounds quite well sourced and detailed)…in Royal terms it’s peanuts. Charles could write a check at any time and evict him without breaking a sweat.
Charles, sigh…what a continual massive disappointment you are as a father, as a brother, as a person and as a King!
This, 100% That sum in negligible, as far as Charles’ wealth. It’s probably his lunch money.
There is no excuse for Charles to continue to coddle Pedrew.
And I agree with Kaiser: The disparity in Charles’ treatment of the Sussexes is shocking and inexcusable. Dogsh*t father, dogsh*it human being is Charles.
It’s also lunch money for William. Maybe he’ll get that sixth forever home after all.
I’m curious what is one Peppercorn in Andrew’s estimation? I don’t think is the Royal off springewent out and got regular jobs tomorrow they could afford to live in these homes, I also wonder what was Charles Motivation for saying he couldn’t pay for Meghans up keep then set his rats to keep bitting at her heels for taking care of business.
Yes, I can’t believe one peppercorn is written into a binding legal document. Does he live in Narnia? How infantilized is this grown ass man. Disgusting.
An explanation
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Peppercorn_(law)
But the way I’m reading it, he doesn’t have to pay rent? “The lease agreement has confirmed the notional rent would only be paid if he failed to do the works.” I can’t tell from this excerpt if he did pay for the 8.5 million pounds renovations, but if he did, then I think that’s the deal. It’s a sketchy deal for sure, but that’s the way these people work.
So yet another nothing burger. It figures, but I wonder where Andrew got the upfront money for the lease? From QEII or from Epstein? Or some other despot? Shady, shady.
I understand the same. The peppercorn is a symbolic rent he has to pay if requested. Apparently, it’s a UK thing. This is the agreement and it’s probably why they can’t break the contract without paying a steep financial penalty. They probably all have this type of contract except for Harry and Meghan.
I suppose the issue here is that his “rent” is effectively entirely subsidised by the state. Royal Lodge is part of the Crown Estates which belong to the nation and are supposedly managed for the benefit of the nation (even though the royals treat it like their own personal property portfolio). So they could be renting this property out at market rent, for the benefit of the nation. Instead, Andrew is paying nothing – so no benefit goes to the nation. So we’re subsidising him living in this enormous residence.
The press over here is really getting interesting. People are pissed off.
That’s how I understood it. He did not have to pay any rent for 20 years as long as the house is kept up. That’s why there was so much focus on whether he was able to maintain the upkeep of RL. Cannot get over this. Andrew never had to pay rent while the Sussexes were paying market rent And who made out to be the villains? This family is trash.
That’s correct, the deal his mother gave him was that if he made those initial payments and renovations he owed “one peppercorn” in rent which is legalese for nothing or nominal rent.
Exactly how I interpreted it. He’s not behind on rent (assuming he made those initial payments, which I’m sure his mother took care of for him.)
The argument can and should be made that that lease agreement is ridiculous and affects the Crown Estate’s income, but it seems that he is technically abiding by the lease.
That’s how I read it–pay for the reno, the initial reno at that–and you don’t have to pay rent for the rest of the lease period. What a deal!
And fergie pays no rent either and she and Andrew divorced decades ago
So, he respected the agreement. Payed 1m and 7,5m to restore. It’s 1k pounds a year, in Advance. So he gained the right to stay there
100k pounds a year
This doesn’t look good for Chuck at all, how many of his subjects have faced evictions for a lot less back rent.. Then add on how they made a huge deal over Frogmore I hope the left overs are feeling the heat because that book is released today and 🤞🏼 it will finally registers with people that they need to stop funding these horrible lying people.
Lets see if this makes any sense:
Fergie was bankrolled for years by Epstein. She has nothing to show for that money.
She also lives with Andrew and has for years.
Is it possible that Epstein paid Andrew’s lease on Royal Lodge?
Or put the down payment on that Swiss chalet that was sold.
Check the Waleses 5 leases next LOL
Of course Chuckles was lying to protect his pedo brother but I believe in all reality he is protecting himself from the skeletons that the pedo knows where they are and will talk with he isn’t protected.
Talk if he isn’t protected. Not with.
Yes, this is the whole story. If they kick Pedo out of RL, he will talk. He knows where royal bodies are buried and he will take them all down.
I don’t think Andrew is afraid to use the nuclear option if he has nothing left to lose.
I don’t understand why Elizabeth nickel-and-dimed her own children, this way. She was a multi-billionaire. Why make Andrew pay for renovations, or any rent, at all? It’s not like the government or the plebs were looking over her shoulder. What she didn’t give Andrew would have gone to Charles. Why not just set Andrew up, for life, somehow, given his inability to take care of his own finances? It’s not surprising how she failed Harry, given how she failed her own “favorite” son.
OTOH, If the obscurantist language of the rental agreement is meant to hide the fact that she did, indeed, pay for the renovations and that, therefore, actually, Andrew doesn’t owe any rent (“peppercorn”), then, bravo to her Maj for inadvertently giving the Royal Rota something to cook Andrew with.
QEII didn’t nickel and dime her kids at all. She gifted the sex offender an estate with a brand new mansion when he and Fergie got married. He owned it outright but squandered his money and had to sell it. Anne was also gifted an estate she owns outright and is now a moneymaker for her through events. For whatever reason Edward wasn’t given a property to own, but he got a huge estate with a lease that his kids can inherit, and he rents out part of the estate.
And I still don’t believe that QEII didn’t leave any money for the sex offender. With all the offshore accounts and assets stashed away, she gave him something. The money issue with him and his fellow grifter ex-wife is and always has been excessive greed.
Andrew didnt get money in the wills of his mother and grandmother because both had set up trusts for their children and grandchildren.
I’m sure she paid that initial rent and renovations cost and provided for him in other ways.
but in general, the finances of the royal family are messed up. they all end up being overly dependent on the monarch for their lifestyles and it creates bad blood, favoritism, and potential to manipulate.
And then you have Charles who couldn’t be bothered to pay for Harry at all.
She gave Andrew and Fergie a mansion before, free of charge as a wedding present, just like she did with Anne. They sold it off to a shady businessman more than its market rate, which caused a little scandal for BRF. That is why they didn’t trust him with another property. I am assuming that is why Edward didn’t get a property either (he also got a lease), since they took a lesson from what Andrew did.
@bluhare
We don’t know that. The wills never were public and won’t be published for 99 years. The “trust funds for grandchildren” was a rumour about Queen Mum (who left nothing but debts Charles paid) published in an article of the Guardian 20 years ago. Somehow it is always taken at face value. “Oh, Harry got money from Queen Mum!” Why should she? The old snob was ever always interested in Charles and his heir, William. She didn’t care about the rest of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
I would hope Queen Elizabeth left some of her vast fortunes hidden in offshore accounts to all her grandchildren. But we don’t know it, pure speculation.
Oh, I’m sure Andrew got something in her will, but the above says that he didn’t get much in her will. And that’s because the Queen and Queen Mother set up trusts that are not part of any will.
Andrew is not poor. What he didn’t get from the family he got in business deals.
The “peppercorn rent” has a long history in British law, as a way to rent or lease a property with a legally binding contract that nevertheless does not require the lease holder to pay any actual money.
Property within the Windsor Estate does not belong to the individual sovereign, but to the Crown, and thus cannot be sold.
So what happened here is that Mummy wanted her favorite baby boy close by, but couldn’t buy him the house she wanted to give him outright. So she (probably) gave him the money to put up a one- time payment and pay to refurbish Royal Lodge after her own mother died, and gave Paedrew a 75-year lease effectively free of charge after that.
So long as he doesn’t let the place fall to rack and ruin, and he hands over one peppercorn every year, he’s met the terms of his lease and can’t be legally evicted.
It’s interesting to see who the Queen actually gave property to: Anne got Gatcombe Park outright, BillyIdle got Anmer Hall outright, Paedrew got a free lease. But Edward pays actual rent for his 150-year leasehold on Bagshot Park. Frogmore Cottage was free to lease after a lump sum up front also, but the term of the lease was for just three years, which is why Chuck could evict Harry & Meghan.
If not favoritism, why favoritism-shaped?
Excellent points.
Thank you for explaining the Peppercorn agreement! And I am fully on board with all your theories as well.
Yes, why did the sussexes only get a 3 year lease? I know FC is considered a peculiar but that doesn’t preclude a longer lease does it?
Do you think….even QEII thought (or more likely was pushed by her advisors to act as though) H&M’s marriage wouldn’t last that long, and they didn’t want a situation where an ex-spouse is on the lease?
This family is so gross and weird about marriages.
>>Convinced H&M won’t last, and actively rooting for (and actively trying to force) their marriage to fall apart.
>>Forced Andrew & Fergie to divorce, even though they must not have wanted to since they still, decades later, behave as a couple in any meaningful way but legally.
>>But won’t let W&K divorce and/or think THAT is what will get the public to look unfavorably on the family.
>>And still not understanding how bad it is that they are protecting a sex-trafficking child rapist prince.
I can’t believe people believe they have some sort of Divine Right or that they are considered the head of the Church of England, with these disgusting morals.
Andrew was not faithful to fergie. She cheated on him while they were married. She lost money and he lets her stay at the lodge.
It is absolutely favoritism but I think Edward’s lease is pretty favorable to him as well. Anmer is part of the sandringham estate so I’m assuming it was the Queen’s personal property so she was able to gift that straight out in a way that she couldn’t with royal lodge. the issue with will and kate is that they then also had KP1A and of course begged their way to adelaide in 2022.
the harry and meghan lease is the one that stands out and all I can think of is that the thinking was they wouldnt stay so why bother.
The Guardian is reporting today that no actual peppercorns change hands. Also, while Edward did initially pay rent on his house, he converted to peppercorn rent in 2007 and has been rent-free since then. https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2025/oct/21/does-prince-andrew-live-rent-free-at-royal-lodge-and-can-he-be-evicted
This only raises the question as to why was it so necessary to evict Harry and Meghan who were paying rent for Frogmore Cottage. Furthermore the press should be asking what kind of lease arrangement does William have for Forest Lodge?
Isn’t it also costing the Crown Estates money? They are getting no rent money from Andrew. They could’ve gotten rent money from the Sussexes but they evicted them so again no rent money. And no matter what they say about Forest Lodge in terms of the Wales paying rent, it’s likely a lie. Any article that says it’s understood that the Wales pay xyz should be taken as a made-up lie to cover the truth. But overall, the royals seems to preventing the Crown Estates from actually making money so that they can save money for themselves.
The wales have twice now taken off market a property rented by private tenants and with one of them, Anmer, they don’t even claim to pay rent.
And yes, evicting the Sussexes did nothing but leave an empty property in the security perimeter that William seems determined to ensure only his family uses.
William is why. I’d bet a peppercorn on it.
yes I want to see the terms of william’s lease now……
So technically, Andrew doesn’t have to pay anything other than what he has already paid, aside from one peppercorn, if asked, and he is within compliance of the terms of his lease. He also gets some royal protection because the estate is in the zone that would be automatically covered. If they had some legal way to put Andrew out, they would have done so long ago. If Charles tries to pull a fast one and evict him like he did the Sussexes, Andrew will start talking all of Charles’ business. That’s why they’ve been trying to “convince” Andrew to voluntarily move. And he’s not budging.
“If Charles tries to pull a fast one and evict him like he did the Sussexes, Andrew will start talking all of Charles’ business.”
This argument, that royalists bring up all the time to excuse Charles’ disgraceful inaction on PA, just doesn’t hold.
Worse things could happen to Andrew than losing Royal Lodge. If he threatens to sing, Charles could easily fire back that he’ll deliver him to the Met Police or worse, to the FBI. Andrew’s a revolting moron, but surely even he understands that moving into a smaller royal residence is nothing compared to ending up in jail?
Charles has a lot more power over Andrew than he is willing to use.
How do you manage to not read or to misunderstand the very article you are quoting?
There is nothing suggesting that Andrew did not adhere to the conditions of the lease.
Rent is very small (a few quids a month at most) and only payable if demanded. We be no info on whether it actually was demanded, and if it was, whether Andrew paid the £30 a year or something it cost to live there. But I don’t see why he wouldn’t. Very weird assumption to make after seeing that the lease is essentially rentless for him.
The Times’ quote: ‘Prince Andrew has not paid rent on his grace-and-favour mansion on the Windsor Estate for two decades, The Times can reveal.’
We’re not misunderstanding anything. He hasn’t paid rent. His sweetheart of a deal lease doesn’t demand it. The big question is why? Why did he get a lease like this? Who else in the UK would get a lease like this?
All everything that has happened and is happening shows me , is that no matter what Andy or the rest of them do, nothing and I do mean nothing could come close to being worse than what Harry did , you see , Harry big crime , crime of all crimes in that family and media, is that Harry fell in love with and married a black woman and had children with her . So i don’t want anyone to ever ever tell me that those folks over there in that family and their media aren’t 100 percent racist as F. It was never about what Meghan did or didn’t do, it was always because she is black . But what they did not foresee was the ancestors days of karma for all that wronged Meghan, her husband and her children. Karma is patience. And the ancestors have time . Buckle your seatbelts. Hell for those folks is just beginning.
I’ve said this since before Elizabeth died — Charles will continue to protect Andrew because Andrew has some real dirt on his brother.
Well I don’t buy that.
Charles could easily threaten Andrew with jail time if he spills any dirt on Charles – all Charles would have to do is deliver Andrew to the Met Police and the FBI.
The prospect of spending years in prison if he speaks up will keep Andrew’s mouth firmly shut.
What is Prince Edward and Princess Anne’s living situations? Do they also have great deals?
I think they are afraid what Andrew would do if evicted. The stories he would tell, the places he would go. Same with Fergie. They know a lot. I feel sorry for their kids, who have managed to live quietly and at no great public expense (I think?)
It’s really galling that this pedo who has not contributed one single positive thing to the world lives in luxury, subsidized by the taxpayer.
There are so many people who sleep rough or can barely make ends meet in the UK and then there is this guy. A true parasite.
I hope this lights a fire for the anti-monarchist movement. None of them should be getting a single pence from the taxpayer. Not Chuck, Camilla, Can’t, Won’t, or the rest.
My God that family hated the Sussex marriage. Every other royal was gifted what amounted to free housing and the money to renovate to their specifications. Yet they demanded the Sussexes pay market rate and had their pet press attacking them for renovating the home they were gifted. They were even attacked after they paid back the cost of the renovations. They really were planning to destroy Meghan reputationally and financially. Thank God Harry got her out of there.
The treatment of the Sussexes becomes even more appalling when you see how they protected a predator. Andrew STILL has tax funded security, lives in his free gifted house and has an office while being wanted for questioning by the FBI. Andrew is a disgusting monster that was shielded by Betty, Chuck, and Willy. Willy may be trying to distance himself now but there are photos of him driving Andrew to church just last year, briefing to the press that he prefers having Andrew as neighbor over Harry and Meghan and just in general making it clear that Andrew was in and Harry was out. Andrew isn’t an outlier he is a reflection of that family’s corruption, disgusting values and lack of morality. The worst part is that this is just the tip of the iceberg. How many crimes did he commit in his role of trade envoy? Is this why Epstein was willing to loan Fergie money for 15yrs?
The royals and their associates are all just crooks and degenerates preying on each other. Thank God Harry and Meghan left and their children will never be exposed to that kind of environment.
Here’s a question I have. They keep saying that Andrew now pays his own security costs. But how is he allowed to do that when the courts told Harry he could not pay for his security?
Heckuva lease agreement–you pay for the initial renovation & in return, you pay & your family pay no rent for the next 75 years? So who exactly is the landlord & why on earth would they agree to that? Who manages the Crown Estates???
I think it’s extremely important that Andrew be held accountable, although I find all the actions taken by the family strange. They are not the law, they are not judges. There should be a proper judicial inquiry into Andrew, and he should face the allegations. Anything else is simply strange and ambiguous. And what about all the others? The former Prime Minister who was sexually abusive, the billionaires? Where are the Epstein files? All of them?