Wild bear in California strolls into local zoo to check out the bear enclosure



In an adorable scene fit for a Pixar movie, a young, wild, American (for my little monsters!) black bear strolled into a northern California zoo… and checked out the bear enclosure. Dude was even spotted interacting with extended bear family cousins in residence: Tule, Ishŭng, and Kunabulilh. And I say “wild” bear, but the caretakers at Eureka’s Sequoia Park Zoo would like it known that the unexpected guest “was a very polite visitor,” modeling exemplary zoo patron behavior that some bipeds could do well to learn from. While local authorities were called in, it wasn’t to arrest the bear for trespassing or not paying an entry fee; Eureka PD and the California Department of Fish & Wildlife helped Sequoia Park Zoo lead the wayward Ursus americanus back to his likely home in the nearby woods.

A wild bear in California has broken into a zoo and paid an unexpected visit to the bear enclosure. In a Facebook post, the Sequoia Park Zoo in Eureka in the northern part of the state said its staff were conducting a routine inspection of part of the complex when they spotted a wild American black bear leaning on a gate and looking in at three captive black bears in their enclosure. “The wild bear did not appear aggressive and was observed interacting with [the captive bears] through their habitat fencing,” the zoo said. “At no point did the wild bear enter any animal habitats and, after a brief exploration of the enrichment items around the night house, the bear was safely coaxed back into the woods through a service gate.” The bear is believed to have come from the wooded 60-acre (24-hectare) Sequoia park directly behind the zoo. “Overall, he was a very polite visitor,” the zoo added. “He stayed on the boardwalk path, kept two feet on the ground and didn’t try to climb over the railings!”

[From The Guardian]

My favorite comment so far to the zoo’s Facebook post is “Damn even the bears are looking for housing assistance.” But actually, I have alternative working theories on the circumstances that prompted this bear to make a daytrip to the zoo. Theory #1: The crisis of loneliness the World Health Organization declared is a global health issue is not species-specific; the little cub just needed a friend! Theory #2: Our bear recently got back the results of a 23andMe DNA test and was tracking the family tree. Theory #3: He forgot to take that left turn at Albuquerque. All plausible! Whichever of my three brilliant theories is correct — I’m betting on the first one; these are rough times, man(bear) — I’d like to know more about the psychological impact of the encounter for each side, wild and captive. Do bears on the inside know some live free range? Was our wild guy shocked at seeing his kin literally enclosed? Or was it more that he was devastated at the realization that some bears are simply given their food?? Please tell me there are adequate counseling services in place for everyone to unpack this fateful event!!

PS — I’m glad all the humans were able to coordinate a safe, and it sounds like easy exit for the “polite” wild visitor. But on the chance that a more aggressive intruder pops by one day, might I suggest they consider a Pomeranian?

PPS — According to the zoo’s website, the name Ishŭng means “she likes to eat,” and the following info was included in her bio: “Ishŭng arrived at the Zoo at a weight atypical for a bear of her frame, sex, and species, and animal care staff have developed a nutrition and activity plan that is helping her reach a healthy weight and body condition.” You guys, I AM Ishŭng!