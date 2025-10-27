Kim Kardashian ‘will be qualified in two weeks’ & hopes to practice law

Kim Kardashian has been hustling All’s Fair in America and Europe in recent weeks. All’s Fair is the Ryan Murphy-produced show about competing law firms focused on divorce. They make family law look very glam and terrible. Kim has been front-and-center in the promotion, and I guess she’s close to being the lead of the ensemble or something. Well, Kim and Sarah Paulson (who is also in All’s Fair) appeared on The Graham Norton Show, and Kim confirmed something interesting. Not about her acting career, but about her law career. Kim “graduated” from her makeshift law-study program earlier this year, and she took the bar exam over the summer. Kim told Graham that her bar results will be coming soon, but she believes she passed and she hopes to practice law soon.

Kim Kardashian is truly a jack of all trades! During an appearance on BBC’s The Graham Norton Show on Friday, Oct. 24, the reality TV star, 45, revealed that in addition to the multiple entertainment and fashion projects that she’s currently working on, she hasn’t slowed down on her 10-year plan to become a trial lawyer. She appeared on the chat show hosted by Graham Norton, alongside her All’s Fair costar Sarah Paulson. “I have a few projects coming up — I film my first movie in January, and we are hoping for a season 2 of All’s Fair,” Kardashian said. “I always want to be growing, curious and evolving, and I want to see wherever that takes me.” Revealing that the results of her bar exams are due soon, she continued, “I will be qualified in two weeks. I hope to practice law. Maybe in 10 years, I think I’ll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That’s what I really want.” The law career update came after The Kardashians star graduated from a Law Office Study Program on May 21. At the time, PEOPLE confirmed that it took her six years to complete rather than four due to COVID and other work commitments. Despite having never graduated from college, she began an apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco in 2018 and took the “baby bar,” also known as the First-Year Law Student’s Examination, in 2021. In March of this year, she took the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE) in Los Angeles, which is mandatory to complete before the bar in order to practice law in California.

[From People]

I mean, I guess? I was one of the few people who thought it was cool that Kim was still educating herself and pursuing her legal dreams. There were so many times where I thought she would give up, and think about how easy it would have been for her to abandon her law studies. Now, would anyone hire Kim as their lawyer? No. I wouldn’t. But I would ask her opinion on which lawyer to hire.

Here’s a clip from Graham Norton where Kim is talking about Skims’ “merkin panties” or whatever we’re calling them.